Niche environnementale, niche fondamentale
La planète Terre
Aux bactéries, aux vers de terre
Leur doit beaucoup, l'on ne peut le taire
40.000 espèces de vers de terre
Même si c'est un aspect pour déplaire
De deux centimètres
Et comme en Australie, jusqu'à trois mètres
Et s'enfouir jusqu'à une profondeur de deux mètres
Voilà de l'invertébré
Qui sait bien creuser
Avec sa peau pour respirer
Le vers de terre, aussi indispensable, que négligé
Sans être géodrilologue, l'on peut s'en étonner
Donc, une sorte d'hermaphrodisme
Pas la nécessité ici, du féminisme
D'ailleurs
Il faut remettre les pendules à l'heure
Pas que les femmes
Qui sont violentées ou maltraitées
Mais aussi les hommes
Par la société des inégalités
Au bureau, à la ferme, à l'usine
Toute une éducation misogyne
C'est ainsi
Qu'il y eut des femmes nazies
C'est ainsi
Qu'il y eut des femmes fascistes ou nationalistes
N'est-ce pas ? aussi !
Les mêmes femmes
Autant que les hommes infâmes
Qui envoient leurs enfants
Faire la guerre
Car, si les gens aimaient vraiment leurs enfants
Ils et elles les refuseraient pour la guerre
Et ainsi, ne pourrait se faire aucune guerre
Personne ne voulant la faire
Tout combat cessant
Car plus aucun combattant
Pas comme les engrais phosphatés
Au cadmium et à l'aluminium
Et notre bon phosphore
Qui perd son sud et son nord
Car
Il faut qu'il soit bien concentré
Il faut qu'il soit bien utilisé
Et non dilapidé et surtout gâché
Mais de la nature vitriolée
Mais de la nature artificialisée
Ainsi
France
Cinquante pour cent des déchets
Comme de l'étron d'artifice, en effet
Sont enfouis ou recyclés
Certes
Pour déculpabiliser et compenser
Dans le recyclage, l'on essaye d'innover
157 ressourceries en France
Peut-être, de demain, en nouvelle cadence !
De fait
C'est bien le vivant
Qui chaque jour, des choses, nous apprend
Et voilà
Le ( Heterocephalus glaber ) rat-taupe nu
Se terrant hors de toute vue
Une fascinante bestiole pouvant vivre trente ans
Avec une sidérante santé de fer
Ne ressentant pas la douleur
Et faisant donc le bonheur
De pas mal de chercheuses et de chercheurs
Toujours en quête des gènes de la longévité
Mais pour l'humanité
L'on ne peut vraiment les comparer
Là, en effet, l'environnement est en priorité
Selon la niche environnementale
Grands-parents, parents, frères, soeurs, oncles, tantes, l'école
Et des probabilités que l'on appelle avoir du bol
Et tout ce que l'on vit en bien ou en mal
Toutes nos expériences
Nos seules véritables licences
Et ce qui est arrivé hier
Arrive encore aujourd'hui
Arrivera encore demain
La physique du même instant
Mais dissocié dans l'espace-temps
Par-delà le bien ou par delà le mal
Tout se reproduisant
Tout s'imitant
Tout se bêtifiant
Ou alors, désapprendre ce fatal
Et oui
Ma puésie est didactique
Et oui
Ma peuésie est chiatique
Et oui
Ma pouésie est gueularde, injurieuse, cynique
Tout pour déplaire
Je suis dans les contraires
Oh, je ne veux pas plaire
Plaire, c'est le plus souvent, se soumettre, ramper
Je préfère déplaire et me révolter !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
The earth
To bacteria, to earthworms
It owes them a lot, we can not silence it
40,000 species of earthworms
Even if it is an aspect to displease
Two centimeters
And as in Australia, up to three meters
And burrow to a depth of two meters
That's the invertebrate
Who knows how to dig well
With her skin to breathe
The earthworm, as indispensable, as neglected
Without being a geodrillologist, we can be surprised
So, a kind of hermaphroditism
Not the need here, feminism
Moreover
We must set the record straight
Not only women
Who are abused or abused
But also men
By the society of inequalities
At the office, at the farm, at the factory
A misogynistic education
This is how
That there were Nazi women
This is how
That there were fascist or nationalist women
Is not it ? also !
The same women
As much as infamous men
Who send their children
Make war
Because, if people really loved their children
They and they would refuse them for the war
And so, could not be any war
Nobody wants to do it
All fighting ceasing
Because no more fighter
Not like phosphate fertilizers
Cadmium and aluminum
And our good phosphorus
Who loses his south and his north
Because
It must be well concentrated
It must be well used
And not squandered and especially ruined
But vitriolic nature
But artificialized nature
So
la France
Fifty percent of the waste
Like fireworks, indeed
Are buried or recycled
Certainly
To relieve and compensate
In recycling, we try to innovate
157 ressourceries in France
Perhaps, tomorrow, in new cadence!
Fact
It's alive
Who every day, things, teaches us
There you go
The (Heterocephalus glaber) naked mole rat
Hiding out of sight
A fascinating creature that can live for thirty years
With a staggering iron health
Not feeling the pain
And so making happiness
A lot of researchers
Always looking for the genes of longevity
But for humanity
We can not really compare them
There, indeed, the environment is in priority
According to the environmental niche
Grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, school
And so-called probabilities of having a bowl
And all that one lives for good or bad
All our experiences
Our only real licenses
And what happened yesterday
Still arriving today
Will arrive again tomorrow
Physics of the same moment
But dissociated in space-time
Beyond good or beyond evil
All reproducing
All imitating
All is bétifiant
Or, unlearn this fatal
And yes
My puesthesia is didactic
And yes
My girlhood is chiatic
And yes
My darling is loud, insulting, cynical
All to displease
I am in the opposite
Oh, I do not want to please
To please, it is most often, to submit, to crawl
I prefer to displease and revolt!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
