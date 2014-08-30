Niche environnementale, niche fondamentale

La planète Terre

Aux bactéries, aux vers de terre

Leur doit beaucoup, l'on ne peut le taire

40.000 espèces de vers de terre

Même si c'est un aspect pour déplaire

De deux centimètres

Et comme en Australie, jusqu'à trois mètres

Et s'enfouir jusqu'à une profondeur de deux mètres

Voilà de l'invertébré

Qui sait bien creuser

Avec sa peau pour respirer

Le vers de terre, aussi indispensable, que négligé

Sans être géodrilologue, l'on peut s'en étonner

Donc, une sorte d'hermaphrodisme

Pas la nécessité ici, du féminisme

D'ailleurs

Il faut remettre les pendules à l'heure

Pas que les femmes

Qui sont violentées ou maltraitées

Mais aussi les hommes

Par la société des inégalités

Au bureau, à la ferme, à l'usine

Toute une éducation misogyne

C'est ainsi

Qu'il y eut des femmes nazies

C'est ainsi

Qu'il y eut des femmes fascistes ou nationalistes

N'est-ce pas ? aussi !

Les mêmes femmes

Autant que les hommes infâmes

Qui envoient leurs enfants

Faire la guerre

Car, si les gens aimaient vraiment leurs enfants

Ils et elles les refuseraient pour la guerre

Et ainsi, ne pourrait se faire aucune guerre

Personne ne voulant la faire

Tout combat cessant

Car plus aucun combattant

Pas comme les engrais phosphatés

Au cadmium et à l'aluminium

Et notre bon phosphore

Qui perd son sud et son nord

Car

Il faut qu'il soit bien concentré

Il faut qu'il soit bien utilisé

Et non dilapidé et surtout gâché

Mais de la nature vitriolée

Mais de la nature artificialisée

Ainsi

France

Cinquante pour cent des déchets

Comme de l'étron d'artifice, en effet

Sont enfouis ou recyclés

Certes

Pour déculpabiliser et compenser

Dans le recyclage, l'on essaye d'innover

157 ressourceries en France

Peut-être, de demain, en nouvelle cadence !

De fait

C'est bien le vivant

Qui chaque jour, des choses, nous apprend

Et voilà

Le ( Heterocephalus glaber ) rat-taupe nu

Se terrant hors de toute vue

Une fascinante bestiole pouvant vivre trente ans

Avec une sidérante santé de fer

Ne ressentant pas la douleur

Et faisant donc le bonheur

De pas mal de chercheuses et de chercheurs

Toujours en quête des gènes de la longévité

Mais pour l'humanité

L'on ne peut vraiment les comparer

Là, en effet, l'environnement est en priorité

Selon la niche environnementale

Grands-parents, parents, frères, soeurs, oncles, tantes, l'école

Et des probabilités que l'on appelle avoir du bol

Et tout ce que l'on vit en bien ou en mal

Toutes nos expériences

Nos seules véritables licences

Et ce qui est arrivé hier

Arrive encore aujourd'hui

Arrivera encore demain

La physique du même instant

Mais dissocié dans l'espace-temps

Par-delà le bien ou par delà le mal

Tout se reproduisant

Tout s'imitant

Tout se bêtifiant

Ou alors, désapprendre ce fatal

Et oui

Ma puésie est didactique

Et oui

Ma peuésie est chiatique

Et oui

Ma pouésie est gueularde, injurieuse, cynique

Tout pour déplaire

Je suis dans les contraires

Oh, je ne veux pas plaire

Plaire, c'est le plus souvent, se soumettre, ramper

Je préfère déplaire et me révolter !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

The earth

To bacteria, to earthworms

It owes them a lot, we can not silence it

40,000 species of earthworms

Even if it is an aspect to displease

Two centimeters

And as in Australia, up to three meters

And burrow to a depth of two meters

That's the invertebrate

Who knows how to dig well

With her skin to breathe

The earthworm, as indispensable, as neglected

Without being a geodrillologist, we can be surprised

So, a kind of hermaphroditism

Not the need here, feminism

Moreover

We must set the record straight

Not only women

Who are abused or abused

But also men

By the society of inequalities

At the office, at the farm, at the factory

A misogynistic education

This is how

That there were Nazi women

This is how

That there were fascist or nationalist women

Is not it ? also !

The same women

As much as infamous men

Who send their children

Make war

Because, if people really loved their children

They and they would refuse them for the war

And so, could not be any war

Nobody wants to do it

All fighting ceasing

Because no more fighter

Not like phosphate fertilizers

Cadmium and aluminum

And our good phosphorus

Who loses his south and his north

Because

It must be well concentrated

It must be well used

And not squandered and especially ruined

But vitriolic nature

But artificialized nature

So

la France

Fifty percent of the waste

Like fireworks, indeed

Are buried or recycled

Certainly

To relieve and compensate

In recycling, we try to innovate

157 ressourceries in France

Perhaps, tomorrow, in new cadence!

Fact

It's alive

Who every day, things, teaches us

There you go

The (Heterocephalus glaber) naked mole rat

Hiding out of sight

A fascinating creature that can live for thirty years

With a staggering iron health

Not feeling the pain

And so making happiness

A lot of researchers

Always looking for the genes of longevity

But for humanity

We can not really compare them

There, indeed, the environment is in priority

According to the environmental niche

Grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, school

And so-called probabilities of having a bowl

And all that one lives for good or bad

All our experiences

Our only real licenses

And what happened yesterday

Still arriving today

Will arrive again tomorrow

Physics of the same moment

But dissociated in space-time

Beyond good or beyond evil

All reproducing

All imitating

All is bétifiant

Or, unlearn this fatal

And yes

My puesthesia is didactic

And yes

My girlhood is chiatic

And yes

My darling is loud, insulting, cynical

All to displease

I am in the opposite

Oh, I do not want to please

To please, it is most often, to submit, to crawl

I prefer to displease and revolt!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"