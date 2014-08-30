L'avenir du passé, le passé de l'avenir
En France
Le contraire d'une évidence
Six jeunes sur dix
Ne vivent pas dans une grande ville
Pour trouver un job, pas facile
Et dans cette société des castes et des classes
Hélas, le travail pour y trouver sa place
Ce jeune se déplace
Se vêtir, conduire, manger
Payer son loyer
Et ce qui est étonnant
De l'émergence tardive d'un mouvement
Gilets jaunes
Pour, cependant, quelques aumônes
Car ne réclamant, pourtant, que le minimum, seulement
Avec tous les acquis sociaux, attaqués, rognés, gommés, forcément
Comme en 25 ans
L'antarctique
Et cela devient, là aussi, critique
Ainsi, trois mille milliards de tonnes
De la glace perdue, personne, d'ailleurs, ne s'en étonne
Alors
Que deux tiers de la population mondiale
Avec le changement climatique, c'est fatal
Vit à moins
De cent kilomètres des côtes
Premiers témoins
Et la calotte glacière de l'Antarctique
De pollution en pollution, l'on saute
Donc, une calotte glacière
Qui jamais ne récupère
Et est donc égale
Et à elle seule, c'est sidéral
70 pour cent des réserves d'eau douce de la planète
Tout le fric du monde étant bien malhonnête !
Et il y a 200.000 glaciers dans le monde
Il n'en faudrait pas plus pour que cela nous inonde
Avec des plates-formes de glace
Devenant des icebergs, mutation des traces
Une humanité infoutue
De dire stop au tout foutu
L'avenir du passé
Le passé de l'avenir
Tous les échouages du mazout
Des cargos qui font leur prout
24 janvier 1976
Olympic Bravery
16 mars 1978
Amoco Cadiz
12 décembre 1999
Erika
Pétroliers pollueurs
Bretagne, marées noires, au tout malheur
Et bien d'autres, d'autres pays, d'autres heures
Catastrophe de la mémoire
Sans la mémoire des catastrophes !
Il faudrait faire sauter
Ce monde pourri, vite du trinitrotoluène, TNT
27000 dollars la tonne
Rendre toute bêtise, aphone
Mais toute lutte sociale parcellaire
Devient, à long terme, de la nourriture réactionnaire
Le piège sempiternel du " Front commun "
Et l'on rentre à la maison, à la fin
Des organisations se détestant
Des syndicats se détestant
Des partis se détestant
Toutes les militantes, tous les militants, détestant
Tout ce qui ne leur est pas ressemblant
La militante, le militant
Que sa petite boutique, ne défendant
Et le révolutionnaire, donc, comme l'ennemi
Car, la révolution est son seul alibi
Et sans " Front commun ", l'on en viendrait vite aux mains
D'où l'indispensable besoin
De l'ennemi commun
Mais avec inévitablement différents objectifs
Aussi variables que fictifs
Sauf pour le capital
Qui s'en sort toujours sans mal
Car
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Voilà bien le plus terrifiant des cataclysmes, perpétuelle bielle
Et pour se faire la belle
La révolution psychologique
La révolution sociale, abolition de l'économique
La révolution comme seule solution
La révolution de la solution
Quand aussi, toute une pollution numérique
Polluant autant que des centrales nucléaires, ô panique
Chacun, chacune
Y apportant son petit panier, avec de la rancune
Contre cette perverse lacune !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
In France
The opposite of an obvious
Six out of ten young people
Do not live in a big city
To find a job, not easy
And in this society of castes and classes
Alas, the work to find its place
This young man is moving
Dress, drive, eat
Pay your rent
And what is amazing
From the late emergence of a movement
Yellow vests
For, however, some alms
Because claiming, however, only the minimum, only
With all social assets, attacked, trimmed, erased, necessarily
As in 25 years
The Antarctic
And that becomes, again, critical
So, three trillion tons
Lost ice, no one, by the way, is surprised
So
That two-thirds of the world's population
With climate change, it's fatal
Lives at least
One hundred kilometers from the coast
First witnesses
And the ice cap of Antarctica
From pollution to pollution, we jump
So, an ice cap
Who never recovers
And so is equal
And on its own, it's sidereal
70 percent of the world's fresh water
All the money in the world being very dishonest!
And there are 200,000 glaciers in the world
It would not take more for that to flood us
With ice platforms
Becoming icebergs, changing tracks
An infected humanity
To say stop at all damned
The future of the past
The past of the future
All strandings of fuel oil
Cargoes that are their prout
January 24, 1976
Olympic Bravery
March 16, 1978
Amoco Cadiz
December 12, 1999
Erika
Oil Polluters
Brittany, oil spills, to all misfortune
And many others, other countries, other hours
Disaster of memory
Without the memory of disasters!
It would be necessary to blow
This rotten world, fast trinitrotoluene, TNT
$ 27,000 per ton
Make all stupidity, voiceless
But any social struggle parcel
Becomes, in the long term, reactionary food
The perennial trap of the "Common Front"
And we come home, at the end
Organizations hating each other
Unions hating each other
Parties hating each other
All activists, all activists, hating
Everything that is not like them
The activist, the activist
That his little shop, not defending
And the revolutionary, therefore, as the enemy
Because, revolution is its only alibi
And without "Common Front", it would come quickly to the hands
Hence the essential need
From the common enemy
But with inevitably different goals
Variable as fictitious
Except for capital
Who always gets out of trouble
Because
The spectacular commercial techno-industrial society
This is the most terrifying of cataclysms, perpetual connecting rod
And to make oneself beautiful
The psychological revolution
The social revolution, the abolition of the economic
Revolution as the only solution
The revolution of the solution
When too, a whole digital pollution
Polluting as much as nuclear power plants, oh panic
Each, each
Bringing her little basket, with grudge
Against this perverse gap!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
