En France

Le contraire d'une évidence

Six jeunes sur dix

Ne vivent pas dans une grande ville

Pour trouver un job, pas facile

Et dans cette société des castes et des classes

Hélas, le travail pour y trouver sa place

Ce jeune se déplace

Se vêtir, conduire, manger

Payer son loyer

Et ce qui est étonnant

De l'émergence tardive d'un mouvement

Gilets jaunes

Pour, cependant, quelques aumônes

Car ne réclamant, pourtant, que le minimum, seulement

Avec tous les acquis sociaux, attaqués, rognés, gommés, forcément

Comme en 25 ans

L'antarctique

Et cela devient, là aussi, critique

Ainsi, trois mille milliards de tonnes

De la glace perdue, personne, d'ailleurs, ne s'en étonne

Alors

Que deux tiers de la population mondiale

Avec le changement climatique, c'est fatal

Vit à moins

De cent kilomètres des côtes

Premiers témoins

Et la calotte glacière de l'Antarctique

De pollution en pollution, l'on saute

Donc, une calotte glacière

Qui jamais ne récupère

Et est donc égale

Et à elle seule, c'est sidéral

70 pour cent des réserves d'eau douce de la planète

Tout le fric du monde étant bien malhonnête !

Et il y a 200.000 glaciers dans le monde

Il n'en faudrait pas plus pour que cela nous inonde

Avec des plates-formes de glace

Devenant des icebergs, mutation des traces

Une humanité infoutue

De dire stop au tout foutu

L'avenir du passé

Le passé de l'avenir

Tous les échouages du mazout

Des cargos qui font leur prout

24 janvier 1976

Olympic Bravery

16 mars 1978

Amoco Cadiz

12 décembre 1999

Erika

Pétroliers pollueurs

Bretagne, marées noires, au tout malheur

Et bien d'autres, d'autres pays, d'autres heures

Catastrophe de la mémoire

Sans la mémoire des catastrophes !

Il faudrait faire sauter

Ce monde pourri, vite du trinitrotoluène, TNT

27000 dollars la tonne

Rendre toute bêtise, aphone

Mais toute lutte sociale parcellaire

Devient, à long terme, de la nourriture réactionnaire

Le piège sempiternel du " Front commun "

Et l'on rentre à la maison, à la fin

Des organisations se détestant

Des syndicats se détestant

Des partis se détestant

Toutes les militantes, tous les militants, détestant

Tout ce qui ne leur est pas ressemblant

La militante, le militant

Que sa petite boutique, ne défendant

Et le révolutionnaire, donc, comme l'ennemi

Car, la révolution est son seul alibi

Et sans " Front commun ", l'on en viendrait vite aux mains

D'où l'indispensable besoin

De l'ennemi commun

Mais avec inévitablement différents objectifs

Aussi variables que fictifs

Sauf pour le capital

Qui s'en sort toujours sans mal

Car

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Voilà bien le plus terrifiant des cataclysmes, perpétuelle bielle

Et pour se faire la belle

La révolution psychologique

La révolution sociale, abolition de l'économique

La révolution comme seule solution

La révolution de la solution

Quand aussi, toute une pollution numérique

Polluant autant que des centrales nucléaires, ô panique

Chacun, chacune

Y apportant son petit panier, avec de la rancune

Contre cette perverse lacune !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

In France

The opposite of an obvious

Six out of ten young people

Do not live in a big city

To find a job, not easy

And in this society of castes and classes

Alas, the work to find its place

This young man is moving

Dress, drive, eat

Pay your rent

And what is amazing

From the late emergence of a movement

Yellow vests

For, however, some alms

Because claiming, however, only the minimum, only

With all social assets, attacked, trimmed, erased, necessarily

As in 25 years

The Antarctic

And that becomes, again, critical

So, three trillion tons

Lost ice, no one, by the way, is surprised

So

That two-thirds of the world's population

With climate change, it's fatal

Lives at least

One hundred kilometers from the coast

First witnesses

And the ice cap of Antarctica

From pollution to pollution, we jump

So, an ice cap

Who never recovers

And so is equal

And on its own, it's sidereal

70 percent of the world's fresh water

All the money in the world being very dishonest!

And there are 200,000 glaciers in the world

It would not take more for that to flood us

With ice platforms

Becoming icebergs, changing tracks

An infected humanity

To say stop at all damned

The future of the past

The past of the future

All strandings of fuel oil

Cargoes that are their prout

January 24, 1976

Olympic Bravery

March 16, 1978

Amoco Cadiz

December 12, 1999

Erika

Oil Polluters

Brittany, oil spills, to all misfortune

And many others, other countries, other hours

Disaster of memory

Without the memory of disasters!

It would be necessary to blow

This rotten world, fast trinitrotoluene, TNT

$ 27,000 per ton

Make all stupidity, voiceless

But any social struggle parcel

Becomes, in the long term, reactionary food

The perennial trap of the "Common Front"

And we come home, at the end

Organizations hating each other

Unions hating each other

Parties hating each other

All activists, all activists, hating

Everything that is not like them

The activist, the activist

That his little shop, not defending

And the revolutionary, therefore, as the enemy

Because, revolution is its only alibi

And without "Common Front", it would come quickly to the hands

Hence the essential need

From the common enemy

But with inevitably different goals

Variable as fictitious

Except for capital

Who always gets out of trouble

Because

The spectacular commercial techno-industrial society

This is the most terrifying of cataclysms, perpetual connecting rod

And to make oneself beautiful

The psychological revolution

The social revolution, the abolition of the economic

Revolution as the only solution

The revolution of the solution

When too, a whole digital pollution

Polluting as much as nuclear power plants, oh panic

Each, each

Bringing her little basket, with grudge

Against this perverse gap!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"