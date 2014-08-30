Religious: Senate Pass Transparency Legislation

More than 80 national religious bodies and local churches, synagogues and Muslim groups sent a letter to the Senate urging passage of the ILLICIT CASH Act (S.2563) and the Corporate Transparency Act (S.1978). "We write to urge you to support legislative actions in line with our faith...legislation that promotes transparency, fights corruption and protects the vulnerable," stated the religious groups which included the Evangelical Lutheran, United Methodist, Presbyterian, Episcopal and United Church of Christ Churches.

"It will be more difficult for dictators to use shell companies to secretly steal development aid and for human traffickers to hide their profits once this legislation passes the Senate. The legislation reveals the true owners of shell companies to law enforcement," noted Eric LeCompte who heads Jubilee USA, the organization that coordinated the Senate letter.

The legislation is supported by the White House and passed the House of Representatives in October.