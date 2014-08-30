The Shortwave Report 12/13/19 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio

From GERMANY- Finland is set to get the youngest Prime Minister in the world, fires continue to rage in Australia, and Greenland ice is melting faster. Massive strikes continue in France in protest of pension reforms. Tuesday was the anniversary of the universal Declaration of Human Rights- around the globe, from Hong Kong to Madrid, young people are protesting for what they see as out of touch old elites. An analysis of the predominance of youth in the current climate protests. A brief analysis of what the COP25 climate conference could do to address the increasingly recognized climate emergency- is real change being made in halting or reversing climate change, or is the focus now on coping with a planet warming out of control?

From JAPAN- The Japanese Environment Minister acknowledged international criticism about his country's continued reliance on coal. The leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to implement a full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. China denounced the US for using human rights issues to put pressure on them, while trampling on human rights in other countries and interfering in their internal affairs. The US announced it will continue intermediate range missile testing.

From CUBA- At COP25 the Venezuelan Foreign Minister stressed that there needs to be a change in the capitalist model in order to stop the climate emergency. Colombians are striking in protest of the right-wing President Duque. China called on the US to stop its maximum pressure campaign on Iran and threatening additional troops to the Middle East.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi did a press review with Medea Benjamin of Codepink. Medea was in London to protest the NATO anniversary party. She also spoke about western nations supplying Saudi Arabia with weapons to destroy the people and infrastructure of Yemen, and her experiences in Bolivia during the recent coup.

