Paraphysique de robotique biométrique
" En réalité, le travail c'est la passivité, puisque la passivité c'est se soumettre passivement aux nécessités de la survie, ce dont l'homme a toujours rêvé de se défaire "
Raphaël Liogier ( sociologue et philosophe )
Et nous sommes passés
Du loisir, de l'Antiquité
Et donc d'une certaine oisiveté
Au travail esclavage salarié
Avec toute une connotation
Tout-à-fait chrétienne de rédemption
Tout cela inhérent au catholicisme
Comme le protestantisme avec le capitalisme
Mais
Avec la robotisation
Mais avec l'automatisation
Bientôt, beaucoup d'emplois vont disparaître
Déjà, ce phénomène est en train d'apparaître
Flux des marchés
Les marchés du flux
L'humanité inhumanité au service de la technologie
La technologie, supplantant même le salariat, petit à petit
Et le matériel humain comme variable d'ajustement de l'économie
Tout un capitalisme numérique
Tout être humain devenant obsolète, des algorithmes frénétiques
Ainsi, en Amérique
Déjà, 47 millions de personnes vivent en-dessous du seuil de pauvreté
Et déjà, un revenu universel de base, partout, est envisagé
Sinon, le capital ne pourra plus s'adapter
Pas par altruisme, mais à long terme, une nécessité !
Certes
Il y a, par exemple, encore six millions d'ouvriers en France
Mais cela sera de moins en moins une évidence
Dans un premier temps, la machine, partout, assistera le genre humain
Dans un second temps, c'est le genre humain, qui assistera la machine
Genre humain machine
Machine genre humain
Comme les premières machines biométriques
Déjà, dans les lycées français en 2005, contrôle robotique
Reconnaissance du contour de la main
Progressivement, acceptation de l'inhumain
Du contrôle social général
Devenu plus que banal
L'humanité au service de la technologie
La technologie au service de l'humanité
Cela peut devenir de l'indécidabilité
Ou alors, une profonde mutation des mentalités
Les robots sont maintenant partout
Et à Barcelone, des robots sexuels, poupées de silicone, c'est fou
Et en Chine, des robots flics
Se faire tabasser par eux, serait plus chic
" THX 1138 " et " Bienvenue à Gattaca ", en plus éthylique
Avec dès maintenant
Des bébés sur mesure
Du terrorisme sur mesure
Des élections sur mesure
Des guerres sur mesure
Des syndicats sur mesure
Des nouvelles sur mesure
De la bêtise sur mesure
Un tout sur mesure qui se mesure
Ainsi, chaque année
Par fécondation in vitro, 350.000 bébés sont nés
Et dans le monde entier
Ce qui en 2020, va générer, vingt milliards d'euros de marché !
" C'est tout de même mieux de faire l'amour dans un lit que de se branler dans un laboratoire "
Docteur Jacques Testart ( biologiste )
De la procréation médicalement assisté
De la gestation pour autrui
Une femme, bientôt, de son clone, pourra accoucher
Sa propre mère, son propre père, de soi-même, accoucher
Avec un possible toboggan eugéniste
Bien propre à la finance capitaliste
Et dès 1865, feu Francis Galton, introduisit le terme eugénisme
Tout était déjà en gestation au début du capitalisme
Mais alors que le monde est surpeuplé
La propagande ne cesse pour la natalité
La débilité ne sait jamais s'arrêter
Car dans le futur, même une femme ménopausée
Avec un rajeunissement des ovules retrouverait sa fertilité
Et tout enfant
Pourrait naître avec trois ADN différents
Pourtant, le principal ingrédient
Sera toujours et très largement, l'environnement !
Un enfant, et quelque soit par ailleurs, son patrimoine génétique
Selon son éducation permissive ou à coups de trique
Sera gentil ou méchant, tolérant ou intolérant
Fasciste, démocrate, stalinien, anarchiste, et le tout à l'avenant
Et même selon son alimentation, petit ou grand
Ceci ou cela, en fonction, répétons-le, de son environnement
Donc aussi, la famille, l'école, le lycée, l'entreprise, les parents
C'est multifactoriel et c'est multivectoriel, tant et tant
Comme en astrophysique, l'Univers, le Plurivers, le Multivers
De la théorie et de ses trous de vers
Bref, les gènes n'ont rien à faire là-dedans
En ce qui concerne, bien sûr, les comportements !
Mais sous le capitalisme, tout est, des coups de pied au cul
Avec son extrême gauche
Trois coups de pied au cul
Avec sa gauche
Cinq coups de pied au cul
Avec sa droite
Huit coups de pied au cul
Avec son extrême droite
Douze coups de pied au cul
Alors qu'avec l'anarchie
Encore elle, et oui
Cela serait zéro coup de pied au cul
Car, à rien, le libertaire, jamais, n'applaudit
Comme en 1936, à Barcelone, même pas une harangue de Buenaventura Durruti
Cent mille personnes en parfaite égalité
Cent mille personnes en parfaite communauté
Quand il s'agit juste de réfléchir ensemble
Quand il s'agit juste d'être ensemble
Ne pas s'applaudir soi-même, mais l'échange toujours intense
De fait, en tous domaines, l'anarchiste fut toujours en avance !
Comme une société invisible
Mais si tout est connu ou presque dans le visible
Tout est à découvrir dans l'invisible !
Le visible c'est aussi l'effrayant monde de l'entreprise
Avec un nouveau langage, de nouvelles prises
Talents pour nouveaux collaborateurs
Avant, l'on disait salariés et non collaborateurs
Process, pour obéir à sa hiérarchie
Et tout devient, en tous domaines, ainsi
Comme une expertise de la tyrannie
Et donc, challenging, au lieu de difficile et d'ennuyeux
Nouvelle aventure pour licenciement, au tout fumeux
Alors que dans le même mouvement
Comme sur une autre planète, chaque personne, néanmoins
Mais dans une même unité temporelle, le capital est malin
Rien qu'en France, trois millions de femmes sont harcelées
Au travail, par des hommes en peine de sexualité
Ce qui en rien, le harcèlement, ne peut justifier
Une femme sur trois n'ose jamais en parler
Cinq femmes sur cent, seulement, porter plainte, vont oser !
Et 95 pour cent des femmes osant porter plainte, pour harcèlement sexuel
Perdent leur emploi, donnant ainsi raison, à l'employeur harceleur sexuel
Néanmoins, trente pour cent des couples se rencontrent au travail
Le code de la domination masculine, vaille que vaille
Si comme au Québec, la femme faisait le premier pas
Que l'homme ainsi en voit les inévitables tracas
Les besoins sexuels étant identiques
C'est simplement de l'apprentissage, du dressage, autre maïeutique
L'on peut aussi appeler cela l'éducation, c'est plus chic
Mais la publicité si méprisante, joue d'ailleurs sur les envies sexuelles
Attisant ainsi toute l'immense misère sexuelle
Elle reste plus que jamais à faire la révolution sexuelle
Ce qui irait forcément avec une révolution globale
De A à Z, une révolution intégrale
En vérité, une révolution du mental !
De tous les mots
De tous les égos
Les mots de soi-même
De nos égos si égaux, dans l'égo si rempli de lui-même
Avec toutes nos pollutions mentales et donc écologiques
Comme le Paris-Dakar, rallye inepte et tragique
Cinquante mille tonnes de C02 émises
L'Afrique, une poubelle du capital, sa mise
Et dans le monde, tous les jours
Une nouvelle mise à jour
Toutes les guerres
Divers massacres et atrocités dont l'on ne parle guère
Tous les racismes
Tous les suprématisme
Toutes les malbouffes
Des institutions et de l'industrialisation, tout cela nous bouffe
Qui sévissent, dans le monde, et ce tous les jours
Voilà bien le capitalisme
Et encore, tout cela est comme un euphémisme !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"In reality, work is passivity, since passivity is passively submitting to the necessities of survival, which man has always dreamed of getting rid of"
Raphaël Liogier (sociologist and philosopher)
And we passed
Leisure, Antiquity
And therefore of a certain idleness
At work wage slavery
With a whole connotation
Completely Christian Redemption
All of this inherent in Catholicism
Like Protestantism with capitalism
But
With robotization
But with automation
Soon many jobs will be lost
This phenomenon is already appearing
Market flows
Flow markets
Humanity inhumanity at the service of technology
Technology, even supplanting employees, little by little
And human material as an adjustment variable for the economy
A whole digital capitalism
Every human being becoming obsolete, frantic algorithms
So in America
47 million people already live below the poverty line
And already, a universal basic income, everywhere, is envisaged
Otherwise, capital will no longer be able to adapt
Not out of altruism, but in the long term, a necessity!
Certainly
There are, for example, still six million workers in France
But it will be less and less obvious
At first, the machine, everywhere, will assist the human race
In the second time, it is the human race, which will assist the machine
Human kind machine
Human machine
Like the first biometric machines
Already, in French high schools in 2005, robotic control
Hand contour recognition
Gradually accepting the inhuman
General social control
Become more than trivial
Humanity at the service of technology
Technology at the service of humanity
It can become undecidable
Or then, a profound change in mentalities
Robots are now everywhere
And in Barcelona, sex robots, silicone dolls, it's crazy
And in China, robot cops
Getting beaten up by them would be more chic
"THX 1138" and "Welcome to Gattaca", in addition ethyl
With now
Made-to-measure babies
Custom terrorism
Tailor-made elections
Tailor-made wars
Tailor-made unions
Tailor-made news
Tailor-made stupidity
A tailor-made package
So every year
By in vitro fertilization, 350,000 babies are born
And all over the world
Which in 2020 will generate twenty billion euros in market!
"It's still better to make love in a bed than to jerk off in a laboratory"
Doctor Jacques Testart (biologist)
Medically assisted procreation
Gestation for others
A woman soon from her clone can give birth
His own mother, his own father, giving birth
With a possible eugenicist slide
Very specific to capitalist finance
And as early as 1865, the late Francis Galton, introduced the term eugenics
Everything was already in the making at the start of capitalism
But while the world is overcrowded
Propaganda continues for the birth rate
Debility never knows how to stop
Because in the future, even a menopausal woman
With a rejuvenation of the eggs will regain its fertility
And any child
Could be born with three different DNAs
However, the main ingredient
Always and very largely, the environment!
A child, and whatever its genetic heritage
According to his permissive education or with the cudgel
Will be kind or mean, tolerant or intolerant
Fascist, Democrat, Stalinist, Anarchist, and all of this
And even according to his diet, small or large
This or that, depending, we repeat, on its environment
So also, family, school, high school, business, parents
It’s multifactorial and it’s multi-vector, so many
As in astrophysics, the Universe, the Plurivers, the Multiverse
Theory and its wormholes
In short, genes have nothing to do with it
Regarding, of course, behaviors!
But under capitalism everything is kicked in the ass
With his far left
Three ass kicks
With his left
Five ass kicks
With his right
Eight ass kicks
With his extreme right
Twelve ass kicks
Whereas with anarchy
Still her, and yes
That would be zero kick in the ass
Because, to nothing, the libertarian, never applauds
As in 1936, in Barcelona, not even a harangue by Buenaventura Durruti
One hundred thousand people in perfect equality
One hundred thousand people in perfect community
When it's just a matter of thinking together
When it's just about being together
Do not applaud yourself, but always intense exchange
In fact, in all areas, the anarchist was always ahead!
Like an invisible society
But if everything is known or almost in the visible
Everything is to be discovered in the invisible!
The visible is also the frightening world of business
With a new language, new takes
Talents for new employees
Before, we said employees and not collaborators
Process, to obey its hierarchy
And everything becomes, in all areas, as well
Like an expertise of tyranny
And therefore, challenging, instead of difficult and boring
New adventure for dismissal, all smokers
While in the same movement
As on another planet, each person, nevertheless
But in the same time unit, capital is clever
In France alone, three million women are harassed
At work, by men in sexual trouble
Which in no way, harassment, can justify
One in three women never dares to talk about it
Only five out of a hundred women filing a complaint will dare!
And 95 percent of women daring to file complaints of sexual harassment
Lose their jobs, giving reason to the sexual harasser employer
Nevertheless, thirty percent of couples meet at work
The code of male domination, no matter what
If like in Quebec, the woman took the first step
Let man see the inevitable hassles
Sexual needs being identical
It's just learning, training, other maieutics
We can also call it education, it's more chic
But so contemptuous advertising plays on sexual desires
Fanning all the immense sexual misery
It remains more than ever to make the sexual revolution
What would necessarily go with a global revolution
From A to Z, a complete revolution
In truth, a revolution of the mind!
Of all the words
Of all the egos
The words of oneself
Of our equal egos, in the ego so full of itself
With all our mental pollution and therefore ecological
Like the Paris-Dakar, an inept and tragic rally
Fifty thousand tonnes of C02 emitted
Africa, a dustbin of capital, its stake
And around the world, every day
A new update
All wars
Various little-known massacres and atrocities
All racism
All supremacism
All the junk food
Institutions and industrialization, all of this eats us
Raging around the world every day
This is capitalism
And again, all of this is like an understatement!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
