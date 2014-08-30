Paraphysique de robotique biométrique

" En réalité, le travail c'est la passivité, puisque la passivité c'est se soumettre passivement aux nécessités de la survie, ce dont l'homme a toujours rêvé de se défaire "

Raphaël Liogier ( sociologue et philosophe )

Et nous sommes passés

Du loisir, de l'Antiquité

Et donc d'une certaine oisiveté

Au travail esclavage salarié

Avec toute une connotation

Tout-à-fait chrétienne de rédemption

Tout cela inhérent au catholicisme

Comme le protestantisme avec le capitalisme

Mais

Avec la robotisation

Mais avec l'automatisation

Bientôt, beaucoup d'emplois vont disparaître

Déjà, ce phénomène est en train d'apparaître

Flux des marchés

Les marchés du flux

L'humanité inhumanité au service de la technologie

La technologie, supplantant même le salariat, petit à petit

Et le matériel humain comme variable d'ajustement de l'économie

Tout un capitalisme numérique

Tout être humain devenant obsolète, des algorithmes frénétiques

Ainsi, en Amérique

Déjà, 47 millions de personnes vivent en-dessous du seuil de pauvreté

Et déjà, un revenu universel de base, partout, est envisagé

Sinon, le capital ne pourra plus s'adapter

Pas par altruisme, mais à long terme, une nécessité !

Certes

Il y a, par exemple, encore six millions d'ouvriers en France

Mais cela sera de moins en moins une évidence

Dans un premier temps, la machine, partout, assistera le genre humain

Dans un second temps, c'est le genre humain, qui assistera la machine

Genre humain machine

Machine genre humain

Comme les premières machines biométriques

Déjà, dans les lycées français en 2005, contrôle robotique

Reconnaissance du contour de la main

Progressivement, acceptation de l'inhumain

Du contrôle social général

Devenu plus que banal

L'humanité au service de la technologie

La technologie au service de l'humanité

Cela peut devenir de l'indécidabilité

Ou alors, une profonde mutation des mentalités

Les robots sont maintenant partout

Et à Barcelone, des robots sexuels, poupées de silicone, c'est fou

Et en Chine, des robots flics

Se faire tabasser par eux, serait plus chic

" THX 1138 " et " Bienvenue à Gattaca ", en plus éthylique

Avec dès maintenant

Des bébés sur mesure

Du terrorisme sur mesure

Des élections sur mesure

Des guerres sur mesure

Des syndicats sur mesure

Des nouvelles sur mesure

De la bêtise sur mesure

Un tout sur mesure qui se mesure

Ainsi, chaque année

Par fécondation in vitro, 350.000 bébés sont nés

Et dans le monde entier

Ce qui en 2020, va générer, vingt milliards d'euros de marché !

" C'est tout de même mieux de faire l'amour dans un lit que de se branler dans un laboratoire "

Docteur Jacques Testart ( biologiste )

De la procréation médicalement assisté

De la gestation pour autrui

Une femme, bientôt, de son clone, pourra accoucher

Sa propre mère, son propre père, de soi-même, accoucher

Avec un possible toboggan eugéniste

Bien propre à la finance capitaliste

Et dès 1865, feu Francis Galton, introduisit le terme eugénisme

Tout était déjà en gestation au début du capitalisme

Mais alors que le monde est surpeuplé

La propagande ne cesse pour la natalité

La débilité ne sait jamais s'arrêter

Car dans le futur, même une femme ménopausée

Avec un rajeunissement des ovules retrouverait sa fertilité

Et tout enfant

Pourrait naître avec trois ADN différents

Pourtant, le principal ingrédient

Sera toujours et très largement, l'environnement !

Un enfant, et quelque soit par ailleurs, son patrimoine génétique

Selon son éducation permissive ou à coups de trique

Sera gentil ou méchant, tolérant ou intolérant

Fasciste, démocrate, stalinien, anarchiste, et le tout à l'avenant

Et même selon son alimentation, petit ou grand

Ceci ou cela, en fonction, répétons-le, de son environnement

Donc aussi, la famille, l'école, le lycée, l'entreprise, les parents

C'est multifactoriel et c'est multivectoriel, tant et tant

Comme en astrophysique, l'Univers, le Plurivers, le Multivers

De la théorie et de ses trous de vers

Bref, les gènes n'ont rien à faire là-dedans

En ce qui concerne, bien sûr, les comportements !

Mais sous le capitalisme, tout est, des coups de pied au cul

Avec son extrême gauche

Trois coups de pied au cul

Avec sa gauche

Cinq coups de pied au cul

Avec sa droite

Huit coups de pied au cul

Avec son extrême droite

Douze coups de pied au cul

Alors qu'avec l'anarchie

Encore elle, et oui

Cela serait zéro coup de pied au cul

Car, à rien, le libertaire, jamais, n'applaudit

Comme en 1936, à Barcelone, même pas une harangue de Buenaventura Durruti

Cent mille personnes en parfaite égalité

Cent mille personnes en parfaite communauté

Quand il s'agit juste de réfléchir ensemble

Quand il s'agit juste d'être ensemble

Ne pas s'applaudir soi-même, mais l'échange toujours intense

De fait, en tous domaines, l'anarchiste fut toujours en avance !

Comme une société invisible

Mais si tout est connu ou presque dans le visible

Tout est à découvrir dans l'invisible !

Le visible c'est aussi l'effrayant monde de l'entreprise

Avec un nouveau langage, de nouvelles prises

Talents pour nouveaux collaborateurs

Avant, l'on disait salariés et non collaborateurs

Process, pour obéir à sa hiérarchie

Et tout devient, en tous domaines, ainsi

Comme une expertise de la tyrannie

Et donc, challenging, au lieu de difficile et d'ennuyeux

Nouvelle aventure pour licenciement, au tout fumeux

Alors que dans le même mouvement

Comme sur une autre planète, chaque personne, néanmoins

Mais dans une même unité temporelle, le capital est malin

Rien qu'en France, trois millions de femmes sont harcelées

Au travail, par des hommes en peine de sexualité

Ce qui en rien, le harcèlement, ne peut justifier

Une femme sur trois n'ose jamais en parler

Cinq femmes sur cent, seulement, porter plainte, vont oser !

Et 95 pour cent des femmes osant porter plainte, pour harcèlement sexuel

Perdent leur emploi, donnant ainsi raison, à l'employeur harceleur sexuel

Néanmoins, trente pour cent des couples se rencontrent au travail

Le code de la domination masculine, vaille que vaille

Si comme au Québec, la femme faisait le premier pas

Que l'homme ainsi en voit les inévitables tracas

Les besoins sexuels étant identiques

C'est simplement de l'apprentissage, du dressage, autre maïeutique

L'on peut aussi appeler cela l'éducation, c'est plus chic

Mais la publicité si méprisante, joue d'ailleurs sur les envies sexuelles

Attisant ainsi toute l'immense misère sexuelle

Elle reste plus que jamais à faire la révolution sexuelle

Ce qui irait forcément avec une révolution globale

De A à Z, une révolution intégrale

En vérité, une révolution du mental !

De tous les mots

De tous les égos

Les mots de soi-même

De nos égos si égaux, dans l'égo si rempli de lui-même

Avec toutes nos pollutions mentales et donc écologiques

Comme le Paris-Dakar, rallye inepte et tragique

Cinquante mille tonnes de C02 émises

L'Afrique, une poubelle du capital, sa mise

Et dans le monde, tous les jours

Une nouvelle mise à jour

Toutes les guerres

Divers massacres et atrocités dont l'on ne parle guère

Tous les racismes

Tous les suprématisme

Toutes les malbouffes

Des institutions et de l'industrialisation, tout cela nous bouffe

Qui sévissent, dans le monde, et ce tous les jours

Voilà bien le capitalisme

Et encore, tout cela est comme un euphémisme !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"In reality, work is passivity, since passivity is passively submitting to the necessities of survival, which man has always dreamed of getting rid of"

Raphaël Liogier (sociologist and philosopher)

And we passed

Leisure, Antiquity

And therefore of a certain idleness

At work wage slavery

With a whole connotation

Completely Christian Redemption

All of this inherent in Catholicism

Like Protestantism with capitalism

But

With robotization

But with automation

Soon many jobs will be lost

This phenomenon is already appearing

Market flows

Flow markets

Humanity inhumanity at the service of technology

Technology, even supplanting employees, little by little

And human material as an adjustment variable for the economy

A whole digital capitalism

Every human being becoming obsolete, frantic algorithms

So in America

47 million people already live below the poverty line

And already, a universal basic income, everywhere, is envisaged

Otherwise, capital will no longer be able to adapt

Not out of altruism, but in the long term, a necessity!

Certainly

There are, for example, still six million workers in France

But it will be less and less obvious

At first, the machine, everywhere, will assist the human race

In the second time, it is the human race, which will assist the machine

Human kind machine

Human machine

Like the first biometric machines

Already, in French high schools in 2005, robotic control

Hand contour recognition

Gradually accepting the inhuman

General social control

Become more than trivial

Humanity at the service of technology

Technology at the service of humanity

It can become undecidable

Or then, a profound change in mentalities

Robots are now everywhere

And in Barcelona, ​​sex robots, silicone dolls, it's crazy

And in China, robot cops

Getting beaten up by them would be more chic

"THX 1138" and "Welcome to Gattaca", in addition ethyl

With now

Made-to-measure babies

Custom terrorism

Tailor-made elections

Tailor-made wars

Tailor-made unions

Tailor-made news

Tailor-made stupidity

A tailor-made package

So every year

By in vitro fertilization, 350,000 babies are born

And all over the world

Which in 2020 will generate twenty billion euros in market!

"It's still better to make love in a bed than to jerk off in a laboratory"

Doctor Jacques Testart (biologist)

Medically assisted procreation

Gestation for others

A woman soon from her clone can give birth

His own mother, his own father, giving birth

With a possible eugenicist slide

Very specific to capitalist finance

And as early as 1865, the late Francis Galton, introduced the term eugenics

Everything was already in the making at the start of capitalism

But while the world is overcrowded

Propaganda continues for the birth rate

Debility never knows how to stop

Because in the future, even a menopausal woman

With a rejuvenation of the eggs will regain its fertility

And any child

Could be born with three different DNAs

However, the main ingredient

Always and very largely, the environment!

A child, and whatever its genetic heritage

According to his permissive education or with the cudgel

Will be kind or mean, tolerant or intolerant

Fascist, Democrat, Stalinist, Anarchist, and all of this

And even according to his diet, small or large

This or that, depending, we repeat, on its environment

So also, family, school, high school, business, parents

It’s multifactorial and it’s multi-vector, so many

As in astrophysics, the Universe, the Plurivers, the Multiverse

Theory and its wormholes

In short, genes have nothing to do with it

Regarding, of course, behaviors!

But under capitalism everything is kicked in the ass

With his far left

Three ass kicks

With his left

Five ass kicks

With his right

Eight ass kicks

With his extreme right

Twelve ass kicks

Whereas with anarchy

Still her, and yes

That would be zero kick in the ass

Because, to nothing, the libertarian, never applauds

As in 1936, in Barcelona, ​​not even a harangue by Buenaventura Durruti

One hundred thousand people in perfect equality

One hundred thousand people in perfect community

When it's just a matter of thinking together

When it's just about being together

Do not applaud yourself, but always intense exchange

In fact, in all areas, the anarchist was always ahead!

Like an invisible society

But if everything is known or almost in the visible

Everything is to be discovered in the invisible!

The visible is also the frightening world of business

With a new language, new takes

Talents for new employees

Before, we said employees and not collaborators

Process, to obey its hierarchy

And everything becomes, in all areas, as well

Like an expertise of tyranny

And therefore, challenging, instead of difficult and boring

New adventure for dismissal, all smokers

While in the same movement

As on another planet, each person, nevertheless

But in the same time unit, capital is clever

In France alone, three million women are harassed

At work, by men in sexual trouble

Which in no way, harassment, can justify

One in three women never dares to talk about it

Only five out of a hundred women filing a complaint will dare!

And 95 percent of women daring to file complaints of sexual harassment

Lose their jobs, giving reason to the sexual harasser employer

Nevertheless, thirty percent of couples meet at work

The code of male domination, no matter what

If like in Quebec, the woman took the first step

Let man see the inevitable hassles

Sexual needs being identical

It's just learning, training, other maieutics

We can also call it education, it's more chic

But so contemptuous advertising plays on sexual desires

Fanning all the immense sexual misery

It remains more than ever to make the sexual revolution

What would necessarily go with a global revolution

From A to Z, a complete revolution

In truth, a revolution of the mind!

Of all the words

Of all the egos

The words of oneself

Of our equal egos, in the ego so full of itself

With all our mental pollution and therefore ecological

Like the Paris-Dakar, an inept and tragic rally

Fifty thousand tonnes of C02 emitted

Africa, a dustbin of capital, its stake

And around the world, every day

A new update

All wars

Various little-known massacres and atrocities

All racism

All supremacism

All the junk food

Institutions and industrialization, all of this eats us

Raging around the world every day

This is capitalism

And again, all of this is like an understatement!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"