Les égos colonisés
" Les syndicats connaissent bien les arcanes de ce complément de retraite par capitalisation, puisqu'ils le cogèrent depuis1964 : la CGC, la CFTC, la CFDT, et FO en assurent la présidence tournante. Les dirigeants de Force ouvrière et de la CGC ne sont pourtant pas les derniers à hurler contre le " cauchemar " de la capitalisation . "
Le Canard enchaîné ( mercredi 8 janvier 2020 )
Rien ne peut changer
Si chaque personne ne veut ou peut changer
Veut ou peut pouvant se conjuguer
Changer
Sa façon de se vêtir
Changer
Sa façon de se nourrir
Changer sa façon de penser, de lire
Changer sa façon de réfléchir
Sinon
D'une dominance l'autre
D'une exploitation l'autre
D'une fausse contestation l'autre
D'une tyrannie l'autre
Et ce, de l'individu à tout Etat
C'est au pas par pas
C'est au cas par cas
Il faudrait
Ne plus avoir aucune habitude
Il faudrait
Ne plus avoir aucune certitude
Et finalement
Tout ce qui empêche de communiquer
Religions, idéologies, idées
Qui sont des automatismes acquis de pensée
Où toute vraie criticité
Est habilement mise de côté
L'oukase de la pensée de l'économie
Est la pensée de l'économie, dictatorial ukase
Syndicats, partis, organisations, sont ses cases
Abolir l'économie, toujours de marché
Pour cela
Femmes, hommes, enfants, doivent changer !
Toute l'organisation du monde marchand
Se construit sur nos mentalités caparaçonnées, c'est évident
Dans nos cuirasses caractérielles bétonnées, c'est terrifiant
L'on ne peut changer une société
Sans avoir soi-même changé
Si donc, nos mentalités restent inchangées
De nos égos, prisonnières et prisonniers
Car, au fin fond de la réalité
La retraite l'on s'en fiche
L'on ne veut plus bosser du tout
Nos cerveaux sont codés
Nos encéphales sont colonisés
Par l'économie, et toute économie est de marché
Tout y est d'ailleurs de complicité
Les syndicats, tous, et sans exception
Sont avec cela, en cogestion
Pour ainsi, inéluctablement, être en partielle ou totale communion
Pour faussement contester
Pour justement faire tout accepter
Comme à l'ensemble des populations anesthésiées
Trop de recul social fut accepté
Et ce année après année
Et maintenant, juste le droit, sa gueule, de la fermer
Les gens méritent-ils d'être encore défendus ?
Une question taboue car coup de massue !
Faire accroire que tout recul est une avancée
Les mentalités du colonialisme
Et donc de l'impérialisme
Et donc, de l'étatisme
Et donc, de tout nationalisme
C'est ainsi que tout pays industrialisé
Fut colonialiste, eut des colonies
Belgique, Angleterre, Italie
France, Espagne, Hollande
Portugal, Espagne, Allemagne
Etats-Unis, d'autres que j'oublie !
Tout pays colonisateur, un peu ou beaucoup, nazi
Parfois, bien avant les nazis
Et plus nazis que ne le furent les nazis
Avec des gens colonisés, moqués, torturés, mutilés
Avec des personnes humiliées, violées, niées, tuées
Des peuples exterminés
Et tant et tant d'atrocités
Via des individus, nouveaux kapos, aussi
Que le tyran colonial mis au pouvoir, pour le remplacer, ainsi !
Les égos du capital
Le capital des égos
Où personne n'est véritablement égal
Où toute injustice se perpétue, c'est fatal
Tout se réactualisant d'un même canal
Comme l'Allemagne, déjà, premier pays génocidaire
Avec la Namibie, bien avant feu Hitler
Nettoyage, lynchage, extermination
D'une façon l'autre
Tout étant une perpétuelle répétition
Est génocidaire et totalitaire, toute colonisation
Comme celle des esprits par la marchandisation
Et là, aucune légende, tout a été expérimenté et donc, vérifié
Pas comme le 14 avril 1933
Le soi-disant monstre du Loch Ness
Le mirage thermique inversé
Ne fut pas, bien sûr, envisagé
Mais pas de mirage, hélas, au même moment
Pour la montée du nazisme, évidemment
De nos jours, l'on manifeste, simplement
Pour diminuer, les coups de fouet, c'est sidérant
Alors, rien d'étonnant, méga-feux en Australie
Les disparitions d'espèces en gigantesque furie
En attendant d'autres pays !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"The unions are well aware of the mysteries of this additional funded retirement, since they have co-managed it since 1964: the CGC, CFTC, CFDT, and FO assume the rotating presidency. The leaders of Force Ouvrière and the CGC are not yet not the last to cry out against the "nightmare" of capitalization. "
Le Canard enchaîné (Wednesday 8 January 2020)
Nothing can change
If each person does not want or can change
Wants or may be able to combine
Switch
His way of dressing
Switch
His way of eating
Change your way of thinking, reading
Changing the way you think
If not
From one dominance to the other
From one farm to another
One false challenge the other
From one tyranny to another
And this, from the individual to any State
It's step by step
It is case by case
It should
No more habits
It should
No longer have any certainty
And finally
Anything that prevents you from communicating
Religions, ideologies, ideas
Which are automatic thinking mechanisms
Where any real criticality
Is skillfully set aside
The ukase of economic thought
Is the thought of the economy, dictatorial ukase
Unions, parties, organizations are his huts
Abolish the economy, still market
For it
Women, men and children must change!
The whole organization of the trading world
Builds on our caparisoned mentalities, it's obvious
In our concrete concrete armor, it's terrifying
You cannot change a society
Without having changed yourself
If so, our mentalities remain unchanged
From our egos, prisoners and prisoners
Because deep in reality
We don't care about retirement
We don't want to work at all anymore
Our brains are coded
Our brain is colonized
By the economy, and all economy is market
Everything is moreover of complicity
Unions, all, and without exception
Are with that in co-management
To thus, inevitably, be in partial or total communion
To falsely challenge
To make everyone accept
As with all anaesthetized populations
Too much social decline was accepted
And this year after year
And now, just the right, her mouth, to shut up
Do people deserve to be further defended?
A taboo question because a blow!
Make it clear that any setback is a step forward
The mentalities of colonialism
And therefore imperialism
And therefore, statism
And therefore, of all nationalism
This is how any industrialized country
Was colonialist, had colonies
Belgium, England, Italy
France, Spain, Holland
Portugal, Spain, Germany
United States, others that I forget!
Any colonizing country, a little or a lot, Nazi
Sometimes long before the Nazis
And more Nazis than the Nazis were
With colonized, mocked, tortured, maimed people
With people humiliated, raped, denied, killed
Exterminated peoples
And so and so many atrocities
Via individuals, new kapos, too
Let the colonial tyrant come to power, to replace him, as well!
The egos of capital
The capital of egos
Where no one is truly equal
Where all injustice is perpetuated, it is fatal
All updating from the same channel
Like Germany, already, the first genocidal country
With Namibia, long before the late Hitler
Cleaning, lynching, extermination
One way the other
Everything being a perpetual repetition
Is genocidal and totalitarian, any colonization
Like that of spirits by commodification
And there, no legend, everything has been tested and therefore, verified
Not like April 14, 1933
The so-called Loch Ness monster
Reverse thermal mirage
Was not, of course, considered
But no mirage, alas, at the same time
For the rise of Nazism, of course
Nowadays, we simply manifest
To reduce the lashes, it is staggering
No wonder, mega-fires in Australia
Disappearances of species in gigantic fury
Waiting for other countries!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
