Les égos colonisés

" Les syndicats connaissent bien les arcanes de ce complément de retraite par capitalisation, puisqu'ils le cogèrent depuis1964 : la CGC, la CFTC, la CFDT, et FO en assurent la présidence tournante. Les dirigeants de Force ouvrière et de la CGC ne sont pourtant pas les derniers à hurler contre le " cauchemar " de la capitalisation . "

Le Canard enchaîné ( mercredi 8 janvier 2020 )

Rien ne peut changer

Si chaque personne ne veut ou peut changer

Veut ou peut pouvant se conjuguer

Changer

Sa façon de se vêtir

Changer

Sa façon de se nourrir

Changer sa façon de penser, de lire

Changer sa façon de réfléchir

Sinon

D'une dominance l'autre

D'une exploitation l'autre

D'une fausse contestation l'autre

D'une tyrannie l'autre

Et ce, de l'individu à tout Etat

C'est au pas par pas

C'est au cas par cas

Il faudrait

Ne plus avoir aucune habitude

Il faudrait

Ne plus avoir aucune certitude

Et finalement

Tout ce qui empêche de communiquer

Religions, idéologies, idées

Qui sont des automatismes acquis de pensée

Où toute vraie criticité

Est habilement mise de côté

L'oukase de la pensée de l'économie

Est la pensée de l'économie, dictatorial ukase

Syndicats, partis, organisations, sont ses cases

Abolir l'économie, toujours de marché

Pour cela

Femmes, hommes, enfants, doivent changer !

Toute l'organisation du monde marchand

Se construit sur nos mentalités caparaçonnées, c'est évident

Dans nos cuirasses caractérielles bétonnées, c'est terrifiant

L'on ne peut changer une société

Sans avoir soi-même changé

Si donc, nos mentalités restent inchangées

De nos égos, prisonnières et prisonniers

Car, au fin fond de la réalité

La retraite l'on s'en fiche

L'on ne veut plus bosser du tout

Nos cerveaux sont codés

Nos encéphales sont colonisés

Par l'économie, et toute économie est de marché

Tout y est d'ailleurs de complicité

Les syndicats, tous, et sans exception

Sont avec cela, en cogestion

Pour ainsi, inéluctablement, être en partielle ou totale communion

Pour faussement contester

Pour justement faire tout accepter

Comme à l'ensemble des populations anesthésiées

Trop de recul social fut accepté

Et ce année après année

Et maintenant, juste le droit, sa gueule, de la fermer

Les gens méritent-ils d'être encore défendus ?

Une question taboue car coup de massue !

Faire accroire que tout recul est une avancée

Les mentalités du colonialisme

Et donc de l'impérialisme

Et donc, de l'étatisme

Et donc, de tout nationalisme

C'est ainsi que tout pays industrialisé

Fut colonialiste, eut des colonies

Belgique, Angleterre, Italie

France, Espagne, Hollande

Portugal, Espagne, Allemagne

Etats-Unis, d'autres que j'oublie !

Tout pays colonisateur, un peu ou beaucoup, nazi

Parfois, bien avant les nazis

Et plus nazis que ne le furent les nazis

Avec des gens colonisés, moqués, torturés, mutilés

Avec des personnes humiliées, violées, niées, tuées

Des peuples exterminés

Et tant et tant d'atrocités

Via des individus, nouveaux kapos, aussi

Que le tyran colonial mis au pouvoir, pour le remplacer, ainsi !

Les égos du capital

Le capital des égos

Où personne n'est véritablement égal

Où toute injustice se perpétue, c'est fatal

Tout se réactualisant d'un même canal

Comme l'Allemagne, déjà, premier pays génocidaire

Avec la Namibie, bien avant feu Hitler

Nettoyage, lynchage, extermination

D'une façon l'autre

Tout étant une perpétuelle répétition

Est génocidaire et totalitaire, toute colonisation

Comme celle des esprits par la marchandisation

Et là, aucune légende, tout a été expérimenté et donc, vérifié

Pas comme le 14 avril 1933

Le soi-disant monstre du Loch Ness

Le mirage thermique inversé

Ne fut pas, bien sûr, envisagé

Mais pas de mirage, hélas, au même moment

Pour la montée du nazisme, évidemment

De nos jours, l'on manifeste, simplement

Pour diminuer, les coups de fouet, c'est sidérant

Alors, rien d'étonnant, méga-feux en Australie

Les disparitions d'espèces en gigantesque furie

En attendant d'autres pays !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"The unions are well aware of the mysteries of this additional funded retirement, since they have co-managed it since 1964: the CGC, CFTC, CFDT, and FO assume the rotating presidency. The leaders of Force Ouvrière and the CGC are not yet not the last to cry out against the "nightmare" of capitalization. "

Le Canard enchaîné (Wednesday 8 January 2020)

Nothing can change

If each person does not want or can change

Wants or may be able to combine

Switch

His way of dressing

Switch

His way of eating

Change your way of thinking, reading

Changing the way you think

If not

From one dominance to the other

From one farm to another

One false challenge the other

From one tyranny to another

And this, from the individual to any State

It's step by step

It is case by case

It should

No more habits

It should

No longer have any certainty

And finally

Anything that prevents you from communicating

Religions, ideologies, ideas

Which are automatic thinking mechanisms

Where any real criticality

Is skillfully set aside

The ukase of economic thought

Is the thought of the economy, dictatorial ukase

Unions, parties, organizations are his huts

Abolish the economy, still market

For it

Women, men and children must change!

The whole organization of the trading world

Builds on our caparisoned mentalities, it's obvious

In our concrete concrete armor, it's terrifying

You cannot change a society

Without having changed yourself

If so, our mentalities remain unchanged

From our egos, prisoners and prisoners

Because deep in reality

We don't care about retirement

We don't want to work at all anymore

Our brains are coded

Our brain is colonized

By the economy, and all economy is market

Everything is moreover of complicity

Unions, all, and without exception

Are with that in co-management

To thus, inevitably, be in partial or total communion

To falsely challenge

To make everyone accept

As with all anaesthetized populations

Too much social decline was accepted

And this year after year

And now, just the right, her mouth, to shut up

Do people deserve to be further defended?

A taboo question because a blow!

Make it clear that any setback is a step forward

The mentalities of colonialism

And therefore imperialism

And therefore, statism

And therefore, of all nationalism

This is how any industrialized country

Was colonialist, had colonies

Belgium, England, Italy

France, Spain, Holland

Portugal, Spain, Germany

United States, others that I forget!

Any colonizing country, a little or a lot, Nazi

Sometimes long before the Nazis

And more Nazis than the Nazis were

With colonized, mocked, tortured, maimed people

With people humiliated, raped, denied, killed

Exterminated peoples

And so and so many atrocities

Via individuals, new kapos, too

Let the colonial tyrant come to power, to replace him, as well!

The egos of capital

The capital of egos

Where no one is truly equal

Where all injustice is perpetuated, it is fatal

All updating from the same channel

Like Germany, already, the first genocidal country

With Namibia, long before the late Hitler

Cleaning, lynching, extermination

One way the other

Everything being a perpetual repetition

Is genocidal and totalitarian, any colonization

Like that of spirits by commodification

And there, no legend, everything has been tested and therefore, verified

Not like April 14, 1933

The so-called Loch Ness monster

Reverse thermal mirage

Was not, of course, considered

But no mirage, alas, at the same time

For the rise of Nazism, of course

Nowadays, we simply manifest

To reduce the lashes, it is staggering

No wonder, mega-fires in Australia

Disappearances of species in gigantic fury

Waiting for other countries!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"