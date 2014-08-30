Historicisme d'hybridation
" Je suis l'autre "
Gérard Labrunie dit Gérard de Nerval ( 1808 - 1855 ) poète et écrivain
La plupart des gens
Et c'est tout-à-fait édifiant
Encore que plus confondant
Avec cette notion généralisée d'évolution
Alors qu'en fait, au niveau de la liberté, il y a eu régression
Ainsi
Jadis, en Europe, l'on pouvait circuler
Sans aucune pièce d'identité
Certes
Cela, il y a plusieurs décennies
Quand tout n'était pas encore interdit
Avec maintenant
Seulement, je le redis, la vie de l'argent
L'argent nous vit dans une économie de totale irresponsabilité
Dans une dilution généralisée
Plus rien ne pouvant s'identifier
Déconstruction de la production
Production de la déconstruction
Et toute une industrialisation
De toute les pollutions
Du pétrole aux textiles
Dans la pollution rien n'est futile
Cela n'est pas comme la richesse extérieure
S'affichant, pour pallier un grand vide intérieur
Ce qui est d'une tristesse infinie, d'ailleurs !
Comme la tectonique des plaques
Le capital, sans cesse, nous saque
L'argent avec l'argent, faisant collusion
L'Afrique, elle, avec l'Europe et l'Asie, une future collision
C'est aussi cela l'origine de nos diamants
De la désagrégation et de la transportation
Dans le manteau terrestre, tout se portant
Et nous le savons, grâce aux cratons
Mais au niveau humain
C'est comme l'éternel retour, c'est certain
De tous nos prédécesseurs
Femmes, enfants, hommes, nous sommes des continuateurs
Nous en sommes les hybrides
Autrefois cela aurait été le bide
De toutes les espèces humaines archaïques
De toutes les espèces humaines plus modernes
Sans que personne ne soit une vieille baderne
Quand toute la génétique le prouve
Quand tout l'ADN l'approuve
Néandertaliens et dénisoviens
Au moins un à trois pour cent de gènes communs
Voire beaucoup plus selon certaines populations
Des groupes humains et des migrations
Variantes supplémentaires
Variantes immunitaires
HLA et autres holà contre les maladies
Et à tout cela, à peine merci
Quand ne reste plus que la mesquinerie !
Maintenant
Où tout est police de l'identité
L'identité de la police affichée
Pas même notre peau pour nous protéger
La peau, c'est 4 kg, une fois pesée
Seulement 2,5 mm d'épaisseur
Avec la kératine qui fait son élasticité
D'un groupement néandertalien, c'est hérité
Depuis que le monde existe
Que dessus, des formes de vie s'y excitent
Tout a été dit par des inconnus
Et même fait, pensé, rêvé, théorisé, imaginé, conçu
Je suis un incorrigible malotru
Femmes, enfants, hommes, c'est d'ailleurs convenu
Tout a été redit par des gens connus
Des tas de vedettes spectaculaires s'il en fut
Tout, en vérité, appartient à tout le monde
Rien n'appartient à personne
Toute propriété intellectuelle est une supercherie
La propriété c'est le vol, feu Proudhon l'a bien dit
De plus, avec le temps technologique, le cerveau humain rétrécit
Comme pour la force physique
Des femmes du néolithique/paléolithique
5 à 10 fois plus fortes
Quand le travail aux champs, est la principale porte
Que nos meilleurs sportifs de profession
Pour les machistes, une véritable consternation
" Alcool, cannabis, cocaïne, somnifères, anxiolytiques, soit le travail vous abrutit, soit il faut s'abrutir à son travail, l'organisation du travail ne tient pas compte du corps et du bien-être du salarié mais seulement de sa productivité "
Marie Pezé ( née en 1951 ) psychologue et psychanalyste
Mais la division sexuelle du travail
Petit à petit, fit changer les rails
Déjà un peu d'anthropocène à l'holocène
Marqueurs d'ailleurs arbitraux pour l'entrée en scène !
Tout participe à tout
Tout collabore à tout
Comme les éditeurs français avec les nazis
En voici la liste, c'est ainsi
Fayard, Grasset, Hachette
Denoël, Flammarion, Gallimard
Qui par les situationnistes, fut traité de connard
Mais aucun donc ne fut condamné
Pour collaboration, seuls des auteurs furent jugés
Feu ( 1909 - 1945 ) Robert Brasillach, nazi français notoire, lui, fut fusillé
Il s'agit des années quarante
Qui toujours et encore, le fantôme qui hante
Avec tant de fortunes qui s'édifièrent
Du marché noir, de la pénurie, des repères
Tout reconstruire après guerre
Jusqu'à au moins 1949, la faim au ventre
Plus encore pour les malades du mental, diantre
Des émeutes de la faim, Lyon, Toul
Et aussi, là, où il y avait de la foule
Avec toujours, avant ou après guerre
Du réactionnaire au révolutionnaire
Tous les fragmentismes
Tous les particularismes
Tous les séparatismes
Tous les communautarismes
Tous les identitarismes
Dans du corporatisme, dans du nationalisme
Tout un collaborationnisme au capitalisme
Toute une capitalisation de la séparation
De tout ce qui empêche une vraie révolution
Avec bien sûr, tout un oubli en séquestration
Occupation nazie, occupation stalinienne, occupation américaine
D'une occupation l'autre, qu'elle y revienne
Le capital les englobant toutes
Elles sont toutes aussi malsaines, dans sa soute !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"I am the other"
Gérard Labrunie dit Gérard de Nerval (1808 - 1855) poet and writer
Most people
And it's completely edifying
Even more confusing
With this generalized notion of evolution
When in fact, in terms of freedom, there has been a regression
So
Formerly, in Europe, you could circulate
Without any ID
Certainly
That, several decades ago
When everything was not yet prohibited
With now
Only, I repeat, the life of money
Money lives in an economy of total irresponsibility
In a generalized dilution
Nothing can be identified
Deconstruction of production
Deconstruction production
And a whole industrialization
Of all the pollution
From petroleum to textiles
Nothing is futile in pollution
This is not like external wealth
Displayed, to fill a large interior void
Which is infinitely sad, by the way!
Like plate tectonics
The capital, constantly, we suck
Money with money, colluding
Africa, it, with Europe and Asia, a future collision
This is also the origin of our diamonds
Disaggregation and transportation
In the earth's mantle, everything is
And we know it, thanks to the cratons
But on a human level
It's like the eternal return, that's for sure
Of all our predecessors
Women, children, men, we are continuators
We are the hybrids
It used to be the flop
Of all archaic human species
Of all more modern human species
Without nobody being an old badge
When all the genetics prove it
When all DNA approves
Neanderthals and Denisovians
At least one to three percent of common genes
See much more according to certain populations
Human groups and migrations
Additional variants
Immune variants
HLA and others holà against the diseases
And to all of that, barely thanks
When only the meanness remains!
Now
Where everything is identity police
The identity of the police displayed
Not even our skin to protect us
The skin is 4 kg, once weighed
Only 2.5mm thick
With keratin which makes it elastic
From a Neanderthal group, it is inherited
Since the world has existed
Above that, life forms get excited
Everything was said by strangers
And even done, thought, dreamed, theorized, imagined, designed
I am an incorrigible malotru
Women, children, men, it's agreed
Everything was told by famous people
Lots of spectacular stars if any
Everything, in truth, belongs to everyone
Nothing belongs to anyone
All intellectual property is a hoax
Property is theft, the late Proudhon said it well
In addition, with technological time, the human brain shrinks
As for physical strength
Neolithic / Paleolithic women
5 to 10 times stronger
When working in the fields is the main door
May our best sportsmen by profession
For male chauvinists, real dismay
"Alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, sleeping pills, anxiolytics, either work makes you stupid, or you have to brutalize yourself at work, the organization of work does not take into account the body and well-being of the employee but only his productivity "
Marie Pezé (born in 1951) psychologist and psychoanalyst
But the sexual division of labor
Gradually changed the rails
Already some anthropocene to the Holocene
Besides, arbitrary markers for entering the scene!
Everything participates in everything
Everything works together
Like French publishers with the Nazis
Here is the list, that's how it is
Fayard, Grasset, Hachette
Denoël, Flammarion, Gallimard
Who by situationists was called an asshole
But none was condemned
For collaboration, only authors were judged
Feu (1909 - 1945) Robert Brasillach, a notorious French Nazi, was shot
These are the forties
Who always and again, the ghost that haunts
With so many fortunes being built
Black market, scarcity, benchmarks
Rebuild everything after the war
Until at least 1949, hunger in the stomach
Even more for the mentally ill, damn it
Hunger riots, Lyon, Toul
And also, where there was a crowd
Always with, before or after the war
From reactionary to revolutionary
All fragmentism
All the particularities
All separatism
All communities
All identitarisms
In corporatism, in nationalism
A whole collaborationism to capitalism
A whole capitalization of separation
Of everything that prevents a real revolution
With, of course, an oversight in sequestration
Nazi occupation, Stalinist occupation, American occupation
From one occupation to another, let her come back
Capital encompassing them all
They are all equally unhealthy, in its hold!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
