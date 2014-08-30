Historicisme d'hybridation

" Je suis l'autre "

Gérard Labrunie dit Gérard de Nerval ( 1808 - 1855 ) poète et écrivain

La plupart des gens

Et c'est tout-à-fait édifiant

Encore que plus confondant

Avec cette notion généralisée d'évolution

Alors qu'en fait, au niveau de la liberté, il y a eu régression

Ainsi

Jadis, en Europe, l'on pouvait circuler

Sans aucune pièce d'identité

Certes

Cela, il y a plusieurs décennies

Quand tout n'était pas encore interdit

Avec maintenant

Seulement, je le redis, la vie de l'argent

L'argent nous vit dans une économie de totale irresponsabilité

Dans une dilution généralisée

Plus rien ne pouvant s'identifier

Déconstruction de la production

Production de la déconstruction

Et toute une industrialisation

De toute les pollutions

Du pétrole aux textiles

Dans la pollution rien n'est futile

Cela n'est pas comme la richesse extérieure

S'affichant, pour pallier un grand vide intérieur

Ce qui est d'une tristesse infinie, d'ailleurs !

Comme la tectonique des plaques

Le capital, sans cesse, nous saque

L'argent avec l'argent, faisant collusion

L'Afrique, elle, avec l'Europe et l'Asie, une future collision

C'est aussi cela l'origine de nos diamants

De la désagrégation et de la transportation

Dans le manteau terrestre, tout se portant

Et nous le savons, grâce aux cratons

Mais au niveau humain

C'est comme l'éternel retour, c'est certain

De tous nos prédécesseurs

Femmes, enfants, hommes, nous sommes des continuateurs

Nous en sommes les hybrides

Autrefois cela aurait été le bide

De toutes les espèces humaines archaïques

De toutes les espèces humaines plus modernes

Sans que personne ne soit une vieille baderne

Quand toute la génétique le prouve

Quand tout l'ADN l'approuve

Néandertaliens et dénisoviens

Au moins un à trois pour cent de gènes communs

Voire beaucoup plus selon certaines populations

Des groupes humains et des migrations

Variantes supplémentaires

Variantes immunitaires

HLA et autres holà contre les maladies

Et à tout cela, à peine merci

Quand ne reste plus que la mesquinerie !

Maintenant

Où tout est police de l'identité

L'identité de la police affichée

Pas même notre peau pour nous protéger

La peau, c'est 4 kg, une fois pesée

Seulement 2,5 mm d'épaisseur

Avec la kératine qui fait son élasticité

D'un groupement néandertalien, c'est hérité

Depuis que le monde existe

Que dessus, des formes de vie s'y excitent

Tout a été dit par des inconnus

Et même fait, pensé, rêvé, théorisé, imaginé, conçu

Je suis un incorrigible malotru

Femmes, enfants, hommes, c'est d'ailleurs convenu

Tout a été redit par des gens connus

Des tas de vedettes spectaculaires s'il en fut

Tout, en vérité, appartient à tout le monde

Rien n'appartient à personne

Toute propriété intellectuelle est une supercherie

La propriété c'est le vol, feu Proudhon l'a bien dit

De plus, avec le temps technologique, le cerveau humain rétrécit

Comme pour la force physique

Des femmes du néolithique/paléolithique

5 à 10 fois plus fortes

Quand le travail aux champs, est la principale porte

Que nos meilleurs sportifs de profession

Pour les machistes, une véritable consternation

" Alcool, cannabis, cocaïne, somnifères, anxiolytiques, soit le travail vous abrutit, soit il faut s'abrutir à son travail, l'organisation du travail ne tient pas compte du corps et du bien-être du salarié mais seulement de sa productivité "

Marie Pezé ( née en 1951 ) psychologue et psychanalyste

Mais la division sexuelle du travail

Petit à petit, fit changer les rails

Déjà un peu d'anthropocène à l'holocène

Marqueurs d'ailleurs arbitraux pour l'entrée en scène !

Tout participe à tout

Tout collabore à tout

Comme les éditeurs français avec les nazis

En voici la liste, c'est ainsi

Fayard, Grasset, Hachette

Denoël, Flammarion, Gallimard

Qui par les situationnistes, fut traité de connard

Mais aucun donc ne fut condamné

Pour collaboration, seuls des auteurs furent jugés

Feu ( 1909 - 1945 ) Robert Brasillach, nazi français notoire, lui, fut fusillé

Il s'agit des années quarante

Qui toujours et encore, le fantôme qui hante

Avec tant de fortunes qui s'édifièrent

Du marché noir, de la pénurie, des repères

Tout reconstruire après guerre

Jusqu'à au moins 1949, la faim au ventre

Plus encore pour les malades du mental, diantre

Des émeutes de la faim, Lyon, Toul

Et aussi, là, où il y avait de la foule

Avec toujours, avant ou après guerre

Du réactionnaire au révolutionnaire

Tous les fragmentismes

Tous les particularismes

Tous les séparatismes

Tous les communautarismes

Tous les identitarismes

Dans du corporatisme, dans du nationalisme

Tout un collaborationnisme au capitalisme

Toute une capitalisation de la séparation

De tout ce qui empêche une vraie révolution

Avec bien sûr, tout un oubli en séquestration

Occupation nazie, occupation stalinienne, occupation américaine

D'une occupation l'autre, qu'elle y revienne

Le capital les englobant toutes

Elles sont toutes aussi malsaines, dans sa soute !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"I am the other"

Gérard Labrunie dit Gérard de Nerval (1808 - 1855) poet and writer

Most people

And it's completely edifying

Even more confusing

With this generalized notion of evolution

When in fact, in terms of freedom, there has been a regression

So

Formerly, in Europe, you could circulate

Without any ID

Certainly

That, several decades ago

When everything was not yet prohibited

With now

Only, I repeat, the life of money

Money lives in an economy of total irresponsibility

In a generalized dilution

Nothing can be identified

Deconstruction of production

Deconstruction production

And a whole industrialization

Of all the pollution

From petroleum to textiles

Nothing is futile in pollution

This is not like external wealth

Displayed, to fill a large interior void

Which is infinitely sad, by the way!

Like plate tectonics

The capital, constantly, we suck

Money with money, colluding

Africa, it, with Europe and Asia, a future collision

This is also the origin of our diamonds

Disaggregation and transportation

In the earth's mantle, everything is

And we know it, thanks to the cratons

But on a human level

It's like the eternal return, that's for sure

Of all our predecessors

Women, children, men, we are continuators

We are the hybrids

It used to be the flop

Of all archaic human species

Of all more modern human species

Without nobody being an old badge

When all the genetics prove it

When all DNA approves

Neanderthals and Denisovians

At least one to three percent of common genes

See much more according to certain populations

Human groups and migrations

Additional variants

Immune variants

HLA and others holà against the diseases

And to all of that, barely thanks

When only the meanness remains!

Now

Where everything is identity police

The identity of the police displayed

Not even our skin to protect us

The skin is 4 kg, once weighed

Only 2.5mm thick

With keratin which makes it elastic

From a Neanderthal group, it is inherited

Since the world has existed

Above that, life forms get excited

Everything was said by strangers

And even done, thought, dreamed, theorized, imagined, designed

I am an incorrigible malotru

Women, children, men, it's agreed

Everything was told by famous people

Lots of spectacular stars if any

Everything, in truth, belongs to everyone

Nothing belongs to anyone

All intellectual property is a hoax

Property is theft, the late Proudhon said it well

In addition, with technological time, the human brain shrinks

As for physical strength

Neolithic / Paleolithic women

5 to 10 times stronger

When working in the fields is the main door

May our best sportsmen by profession

For male chauvinists, real dismay

"Alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, sleeping pills, anxiolytics, either work makes you stupid, or you have to brutalize yourself at work, the organization of work does not take into account the body and well-being of the employee but only his productivity "

Marie Pezé (born in 1951) psychologist and psychoanalyst

But the sexual division of labor

Gradually changed the rails

Already some anthropocene to the Holocene

Besides, arbitrary markers for entering the scene!

Everything participates in everything

Everything works together

Like French publishers with the Nazis

Here is the list, that's how it is

Fayard, Grasset, Hachette

Denoël, Flammarion, Gallimard

Who by situationists was called an asshole

But none was condemned

For collaboration, only authors were judged

Feu (1909 - 1945) Robert Brasillach, a notorious French Nazi, was shot

These are the forties

Who always and again, the ghost that haunts

With so many fortunes being built

Black market, scarcity, benchmarks

Rebuild everything after the war

Until at least 1949, hunger in the stomach

Even more for the mentally ill, damn it

Hunger riots, Lyon, Toul

And also, where there was a crowd

Always with, before or after the war

From reactionary to revolutionary

All fragmentism

All the particularities

All separatism

All communities

All identitarisms

In corporatism, in nationalism

A whole collaborationism to capitalism

A whole capitalization of separation

Of everything that prevents a real revolution

With, of course, an oversight in sequestration

Nazi occupation, Stalinist occupation, American occupation

From one occupation to another, let her come back

Capital encompassing them all

They are all equally unhealthy, in its hold!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"