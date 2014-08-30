Au tout toxique
Hélas, tout s'oublie
Ce, de l'individuel au collectif
Ainsi
Du 11 septembre 1973, au Chili
Le putsch fasciste militaire
Qui fut à peine, c'est clair
Condamné par la France, d'alors, réactionnaire
Et qui fut, comme une commande des Etats-Unis
Le fascisme libéral de l'économie
D'un monde l'autre
D'une époque l'autre
Et j'entends des gens, qui m'ont mal compris
Mais il est contre tout, lui
Contre ce qui mérite de l'être, oui
Toutes les tragédies et tous les gâchis
Toutes les injustices
La planète Terre recouverte de toutes les larmes
Ce, à cause de toutes les armes
Le langage de l'économie
Le langage du profit
Tous les moyens sont bons
Tous les moyens aussi cons
Comme
Trois millions d'animaux
Qui sont mangés, chaque jour, en France
Allo ! Allo ?
Et, il a bien fallu les tuer
Il a bien fallu les parquer
Mais à d'autres, là, le sale boulot
Avec maintenant
L'économie de la transition de l'effondrement !
Mais alors
En suivant ce raisonnement
Jusqu'à la transition de l'effondrement de l'économie
Donc
Deux oeufs sur trois, pour les plats cuisinés
De l'élevage industriel, au tout pâtissier
De l'abattage
De l'élevage
Trois millions de poules en cage
Toute une maltraitance et de la chair en rage
Autres pays qu'en France, une même mouvance
Des produits transformés
Des produits industrialisés
Au tout traité
Toute une géographie de gastronomie culturelle
De ce fait
Ne pas acheter n'importe quoi
Devenant un acte militant
Même
Si militant rime avec intolérant
Même
Si militant rime avec esprit chiant
Tout dogmatisme et mauvaise foi, s'y mouvant
Alors que l'esprit vraiment révolutionnaire
Est de l'esprit militant, le contraire
Sur tout, en tout
Nos idées sont toutes faites
Et voilà bien toutes nos défaites
Par exemple
En football, feu l'équipe brésilienne de Sao Paulo
Certes, de nos jours, cela aurait tout faux !
L'équipe de Corinthians Paulista, aux fameux joueurs
Fonctionnement démocratique des footballeurs
Participation, sélection
Organisation, gestion
Financement
Des joueurs à l'entraîneur
De l'entraîneur aux joueurs
Un club mythique
Un club politique
D'une catégorisation l'autre
D'un pays l'autre
Nonobstant
Tout problème quel qu'il soit
Devient, tôt ou tard, le nôtre, pour lui, toi ou moi
Comme encore en France
Soixante pour cent des agricultrices ou des agriculteurs
Survivant avec plus ou moins
Trois cent cinquante euros par mois
Certes
Logés et nourris
Mais les autres travailleuses et travailleurs
Ne sont, finalement, pas si mieux lotis
D'un monde comme une personnalité toxique
Et cela dans tout milieu, le même cirque
Tous les jours des meurtres psychiques
Tout un aboutissement
Du capital toxique, forcément
Pour y remédier réellement
Qu'est-ce qu'on attend !?
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Alas, everything is forgotten
This, from the individual to the collective
So
From September 11, 1973, in Chile
The military fascist putsch
Who was barely clear
Condemned by France, then, reactionary
And which was, like an order from the United States
The liberal fascism of the economy
From one world to another
From one era to another
And I hear people, who misunderstood me
But he is against everything
Against what deserves to be, yes
All the tragedies and all the mess
All the injustices
Planet Earth covered with all tears
This, because of all the weapons
The language of economics
The language of profit
All means are good
All means also cons
As
Three million animals
Who are eaten, every day, in France
Hello! Hello?
And, we had to kill them
We had to park them
But to others, there, the dirty work
With now
The economy of the transition from collapse!
But then
Following this reasoning
Until the transition from the collapse of the economy
Therefore
Two eggs out of three, for ready meals
From industrial farming, to any pastry chef
Slaughter
Breeding
Three million caged hens
All the mistreatment and the raging flesh
Other countries than in France, the same movement
Processed products
Industrialized products
All treated
A whole geography of cultural gastronomy
Thereby
Don't buy anything
Becoming a militant act
same
If militant rhymes with intolerant
same
So militant rhymes with boring spirit
All dogmatism and bad faith, moving there
While the truly revolutionary spirit
Is militant, the opposite
On everything, in everything
Our ideas are ready
And that's all our defeats
for example
In football, the late Brazilian team from Sao Paulo
Certainly, these days, that would be all wrong!
The team of Corinthians Paulista, to the famous players
Democratic functioning of footballers
Participation, selection
Organization, management
Funding
From players to coach
From coach to players
A legendary club
A political club
From one categorization to the other
From one country to another
Notwithstanding
Any problem whatsoever
Become, sooner or later, ours, for him, you or me
As still in France
Sixty percent of farmers
Survivor with more or less
Three hundred and fifty euros per month
Certainly
Housed and fed
But the other workers
Are not ultimately better off
Of a world like a poisonous personality
And that in any environment, the same circus
Everyday psychic murders
Quite an outcome
Toxic capital, necessarily
To really remedy it
What are we waiting for !?
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment