Au tout toxique

Hélas, tout s'oublie

Ce, de l'individuel au collectif

Ainsi

Du 11 septembre 1973, au Chili

Le putsch fasciste militaire

Qui fut à peine, c'est clair

Condamné par la France, d'alors, réactionnaire

Et qui fut, comme une commande des Etats-Unis

Le fascisme libéral de l'économie

D'un monde l'autre

D'une époque l'autre

Et j'entends des gens, qui m'ont mal compris

Mais il est contre tout, lui

Contre ce qui mérite de l'être, oui

Toutes les tragédies et tous les gâchis

Toutes les injustices

La planète Terre recouverte de toutes les larmes

Ce, à cause de toutes les armes

Le langage de l'économie

Le langage du profit

Tous les moyens sont bons

Tous les moyens aussi cons

Comme

Trois millions d'animaux

Qui sont mangés, chaque jour, en France

Allo ! Allo ?

Et, il a bien fallu les tuer

Il a bien fallu les parquer

Mais à d'autres, là, le sale boulot

Avec maintenant

L'économie de la transition de l'effondrement !

Mais alors

En suivant ce raisonnement

Jusqu'à la transition de l'effondrement de l'économie

Donc

Deux oeufs sur trois, pour les plats cuisinés

De l'élevage industriel, au tout pâtissier

De l'abattage

De l'élevage

Trois millions de poules en cage

Toute une maltraitance et de la chair en rage

Autres pays qu'en France, une même mouvance

Des produits transformés

Des produits industrialisés

Au tout traité

Toute une géographie de gastronomie culturelle

De ce fait

Ne pas acheter n'importe quoi

Devenant un acte militant

Même

Si militant rime avec intolérant

Même

Si militant rime avec esprit chiant

Tout dogmatisme et mauvaise foi, s'y mouvant

Alors que l'esprit vraiment révolutionnaire

Est de l'esprit militant, le contraire

Sur tout, en tout

Nos idées sont toutes faites

Et voilà bien toutes nos défaites

Par exemple

En football, feu l'équipe brésilienne de Sao Paulo

Certes, de nos jours, cela aurait tout faux !

L'équipe de Corinthians Paulista, aux fameux joueurs

Fonctionnement démocratique des footballeurs

Participation, sélection

Organisation, gestion

Financement

Des joueurs à l'entraîneur

De l'entraîneur aux joueurs

Un club mythique

Un club politique

D'une catégorisation l'autre

D'un pays l'autre

Nonobstant

Tout problème quel qu'il soit

Devient, tôt ou tard, le nôtre, pour lui, toi ou moi

Comme encore en France

Soixante pour cent des agricultrices ou des agriculteurs

Survivant avec plus ou moins

Trois cent cinquante euros par mois

Certes

Logés et nourris

Mais les autres travailleuses et travailleurs

Ne sont, finalement, pas si mieux lotis

D'un monde comme une personnalité toxique

Et cela dans tout milieu, le même cirque

Tous les jours des meurtres psychiques

Tout un aboutissement

Du capital toxique, forcément

Pour y remédier réellement

Qu'est-ce qu'on attend !?

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Alas, everything is forgotten

This, from the individual to the collective

So

From September 11, 1973, in Chile

The military fascist putsch

Who was barely clear

Condemned by France, then, reactionary

And which was, like an order from the United States

The liberal fascism of the economy

From one world to another

From one era to another

And I hear people, who misunderstood me

But he is against everything

Against what deserves to be, yes

All the tragedies and all the mess

All the injustices

Planet Earth covered with all tears

This, because of all the weapons

The language of economics

The language of profit

All means are good

All means also cons

As

Three million animals

Who are eaten, every day, in France

Hello! Hello?

And, we had to kill them

We had to park them

But to others, there, the dirty work

With now

The economy of the transition from collapse!

But then

Following this reasoning

Until the transition from the collapse of the economy

Therefore

Two eggs out of three, for ready meals

From industrial farming, to any pastry chef

Slaughter

Breeding

Three million caged hens

All the mistreatment and the raging flesh

Other countries than in France, the same movement

Processed products

Industrialized products

All treated

A whole geography of cultural gastronomy

Thereby

Don't buy anything

Becoming a militant act

same

If militant rhymes with intolerant

same

So militant rhymes with boring spirit

All dogmatism and bad faith, moving there

While the truly revolutionary spirit

Is militant, the opposite

On everything, in everything

Our ideas are ready

And that's all our defeats

for example

In football, the late Brazilian team from Sao Paulo

Certainly, these days, that would be all wrong!

The team of Corinthians Paulista, to the famous players

Democratic functioning of footballers

Participation, selection

Organization, management

Funding

From players to coach

From coach to players

A legendary club

A political club

From one categorization to the other

From one country to another

Notwithstanding

Any problem whatsoever

Become, sooner or later, ours, for him, you or me

As still in France

Sixty percent of farmers

Survivor with more or less

Three hundred and fifty euros per month

Certainly

Housed and fed

But the other workers

Are not ultimately better off

Of a world like a poisonous personality

And that in any environment, the same circus

Everyday psychic murders

Quite an outcome

Toxic capital, necessarily

To really remedy it

What are we waiting for !?

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"