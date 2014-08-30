The Shortwave Report 02/07/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed historian and journalist Gareth Porter. Gareth has just co-authored "The CIA's Insiders Guide To The Iran Crisis." He discusses the history of CIA interventions in Iran, the roots of current tensions between the United States and Iran, how the US has been unable to adapt to Iran no longer being a US client state, international isolation of the United States with regards to the Trump Administration's approach to Iran, and the assassination of General Souleimani.

From JAPAN- The World Health Organization has created a website to focus on what is actually happening with the Corona virus. UN Secretary-General Guterres says that the big emitters of greenhouse gas need to make more efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. The US has deployed a new low-yield nuclear warhead for launch from submarines. Boris Johnson announced bringing forward a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles to 2035. High radiation levels were detected last month at the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant.

From GERMANY- Greenpeace activists used solar panels to block the entrance to BP's London offices. American youth critiqued the recent State Of The Union speech by Trump. A group of politicians and celebrities in Germany have begun an appeal to have Julian Assange released from prison in Britain.

From CUBA- In Colombia former rebels are being murdered in rural parts of the country. Part of the State Of The Union speech reiterated his interference in the affairs of Latin American countries. American journalist Abby Martin spoke on what she saw in Venezuela, contradicting US propaganda. Jimmy Carter says that the so-called Middle East Peace Plan compromises any prospect of peace in the region and violates international law.

