Gimmick de merchandising

Comme me le dit mon cousin
Je suis un démodé
Oui, de toute mode, je suis un recalé
C'est comme être un révolté
Cela ne se fait plus, c'est soixante-huitard attardé
De notre temps, il faudrait s'adapter
Tout accepter, sa gueule, bien la fermer
Sinon, voilà la réactionnaire réaction, écho répété
Soixante-huitard attardé, soixante-huitard attardé
Il faudrait filer droit
Accepter toutes les lois
Et l'on confond toujours
Un peu comme un banal bonjour
Corrélation et causalité
Corrélation n'est pas causalité
Il en va ainsi
Pourtant, de la vraie crétinerie
Qui s'avère de la fausse flatterie
Celui qui nous dit
Que nous croyons avoir tout compris
Quand, justement, tous nos dits ou tous nos écrits
En sont l'irréfutable démenti
Mais au moins
De la sottise, l'on rit, l'on rit
Mais on en pleure aussi
De ceux et celles, qui le plus souvent, et jamais vraiment
Ne nous lisent attentivement
Car, partout, il y a des démentes et des déments
Toute fausse critique
Est du domaine, ainsi, du tragique
Là, il faut tirer la chasse
Pour y trouver la bonne place
Mais, c'est évident, dès que l'on écrit
Forcément, l'on se fait beaucoup d'ennemis
De tous les sexes, de tous les pays
Il en va fatalement ainsi
Et puis, de toutes façons
Personne, ne peut donner la leçon
Car à rien, nous ne comprenons rien, ère de technologie !
Vous admirez les faux révolutionnaires
Gauchisme et stalinerie étatisée, tout un parterre
Quand aux vrais révolutionnaires
Souvent, des anarchistes, vous leur lancez des pierres !
Et puis, toute information étant de seconde main
Le plus souvent, c'est avec cela qu'on fait le malin
Ou alors, c'est " Le Canard enchainé ", le coin coin
Pour faire savoir
Mais qui voudra le croire ?
Juin 1989, Chine
Le massacre de la place Tian'anmen
200 personnes mortes selon les autorités
Mais en vérité, au moins 10.000 personnes tuées, ô cruauté
Dont beaucoup écrabouillées
Par les blindés de la chinoise armée
Sous les chars
Comme de pauvres cafards
Et sur la place, de la pâte ensanglantée
Finalement
Les gens sont peu différents
Car partout, c'est à peu de choses près, un même conditionnement
L'homme
Doit se comporter en homme, dit démocratique
Il faudrait filer droit
Accepter toutes les lois
Et l'on confond toujours
Un peu comme un banal bonjour
Corrélation et causalité
Corrélation n'est pas causalité
Il en va ainsi
Pourtant, de la vraie crétinerie
Qui s'avère de la fausse flatterie
Celui qui nous dit
Que nous croyons avoir tout compris
Quand, justement, tous nos dits ou tous nos écrits
En sont l'irréfutable démenti
Mais au moins
De la sottise, l'on rit, l'on rit
Mais on en pleure aussi
De ceux et celles, qui le plus souvent, et jamais vraiment
Ne nous lisent attentivement
Car, partout, il y a des démentes et des déments
Toute fausse critique
Est du domaine, ainsi, du tragique
Là, il faut tirer la chasse
Pour y trouver la bonne place
Mais, c'est évident, dès que l'on écrit
Forcément, l'on se fait beaucoup d'ennemis
De tous les sexes, de tous les pays
Il en va fatalement ainsi
Et puis, de toutes façons
Personne, ne peut donner la leçon
Car à rien, nous ne comprenons rien, ère de technologie !
Vous admirez les faux révolutionnaires
Gauchisme et stalinerie étatisée, tout un parterre
Quand aux vrais révolutionnaires
Souvent, des anarchistes, vous leur lancez des pierres !
Et puis, toute information étant de seconde main
Le plus souvent, c'est avec cela qu'on fait le malin
Ou alors, c'est " Le Canard enchainé ", le coin coin
Pour faire savoir
Mais qui voudra le croire ?
Juin 1989, Chine
Le massacre de la place Tian'anmen
200 personnes mortes selon les autorités
Mais en vérité, au moins 10.000 personnes tuées, ô cruauté
Dont beaucoup écrabouillées
Par les blindés de la chinoise armée
Sous les chars
Comme de pauvres cafards
Et sur la place, de la pâte ensanglantée
Finalement
Les gens sont peu différents
Car partout, c'est à peu de choses près, un même conditionnement
L'homme
Doit se comporter en homme, dit démocratique
La femme
Doit se comporter en femme, dit démocratique
L'enfant
Doit se comporter en enfant, dit démocratique
Dans chaque époque et dans chaque temps
Mais aucun enfant
N'est par ses parents
Forcément, élevé de la même façon
Que sa fratrie, de cette mise à façon
Sans compter tous les indices non verbaux
Tant du vrai, que du faux
Même si, à proprement parler
Pas seulement, pour tout bébé
Car l'adulte aussi ne peut s'y dérober
Sans être littéralement, de l'éponge informationnelle
Sans être littéralement, de l'éponge émotionnelle
Il s'agit bien là, d'une engrammation formelle !
Car même
Si elle nous détonne
Toute information nous fanfaronne
Plus encore qu'elle nous façonne
L'inconscient la met, le plus souvent, en attente
Quelquefois, le conscient en fait sa rente
Nous finissons, cependant, de tout oublier
Tant et tant, à l'infini, d'informations à trier et à classer
C'est ainsi que tous les deux ans
Autant d'informations produites
Que depuis le début de l'humanité, la technologie édite
Ce qui correspond, étonnamment
10 puissance 20 ou 10 puissance 22
1000 à 100.000 milliards
De notre conscience individuelle, c'est pas un bobard
De la pierre gravée
Aux mille milliards et autres milliards
Dans le creux de la main, mémoire externalisée
Pour autant, peut-on pavoiser ?
Du support qui peut tout coder
Quand l'équivalent de cent livres, l'être humain peut mémoriser !
Quand toute machine se met à parler
Et à plus personne, ne plus rien demander
Plus aucune vraie amitié
Simplement de la rivalité
De l'inimitié ou donc de la rivalité
Plus d'amour, mais de la sexualité tarifée
Comme se mettre à deux ou se marier
Il n'y a jamais aucune gratuité
Dans l'économie de marché
Voilà notre si belle société
Sans cesse, nous ne faisons que nous cracher
Moi, toi, lui, elle, eux, nous, vous, ils, elles, tout est fusillé
Et dans l'ego exacerbé, plus aucun lien amical et social, c'est forcé !
Donc
Mémoire naturelle
De moins en moins performante
Donc
Mémoire artificielle
De plus en plus performante
Des systèmes de lecture et de reproduction
Mais nous confondons technologie et révolution
Déjà en 1857
" Au clair de la lune " enregistré
Sur noir de fumée
Feu ( 1817 - 1879 ) Scott de Martinville fut le premier
Or, tout acte est communicatif
S'organisant dans son schéma affectif
Des hyper-lieux de la mondialisation
Des hyper-lieux de la spectacularisation
Tout s'y reconstituant
Tout s'y resituant
Le moins riche y mangeant de la pizza
Pas seulement à Naples ou à Marseille, voilà
Temps aussi, de la nouvelle réaction
Propre sur elle, tyrannie à la Macron
Le temps de l'inhumanité, le temps de l'économie
Le temps de tous les pays
5321 citoyens européens expulsés du Royaume-Uni
En un an, soit quinze par jour, c'est ainsi
Et en France, voici Nicolas Hulot
Ministre de l'écologie, quel culot
L'homme aux six voitures, tout est dit
Tout pouvoir est vraiment maudit
De l'évolution, l'espèce humaine, est la tragédie !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
You should go straight
Accept all laws
And we always confuse
A bit like an ordinary hello
Correlation and causation
Correlation is not causation
So it is
However, real moron
Which turns out to be false flattery
The one who tells us
That we think we understand everything
When, precisely, all our said or all our writings
Are the irrefutable denied
But at least
Nonsense, we laugh, we laugh
But we also cry
Of those who most often, and never really
Don't read us carefully
Because everywhere there are madmen and madmen
Any false criticism
Is of the domain, thus, of the tragic
There, you have to flush
To find the right place
But, it's obvious, as soon as we write
Inevitably, we make a lot of enemies
Of all genders, of all countries
It is inevitably so
And then, anyway
No one can teach a lesson
Because nothing, we understand nothing, era of technology!
You admire the false revolutionaries
Leftism and state-run stalinism, a whole parterre
When the real revolutionaries
Often, anarchists, you throw stones at them!
And then, all information being second hand
Most often, that's what we do
Or else, it's "Le Canard enchainé", the corner corner
To make known
But who will want to believe it?
June 1989, China
The Tiananmen Square Massacre
200 people dead according to authorities
But in truth, at least 10,000 people killed, oh cruelty
Many of which are squashed
By the armored vehicles of the Chinese army
Under the tanks
Like poor cockroaches
And in the square, bloody dough
Finally
People are little different
Because everywhere, it's pretty much the same conditioning
The man
Must behave like a man, says democratic
As my cousin tells me
I am old fashioned
Yes, anyway, I'm a failure
It's like being a rebel
It's not done anymore, it's late sixty-eight
In our time, we would have to adapt
Accept everything, its mouth, close it well
Otherwise, there is the reactionary reaction, repeated echo
Backward sixty-eightard, backward sixty-eightard
You should go straight
Accept all laws
And we always confuse
A bit like an ordinary hello
Correlation and causation
Correlation is not causation
So it is
However, real moron
Which turns out to be false flattery
The one who tells us
That we think we understand everything
When, precisely, all our said or all our writings
Are the irrefutable denied
But at least
Nonsense, we laugh, we laugh
But we also cry
Of those who most often, and never really
Don't read us carefully
Because everywhere there are madmen and madmen
Any false criticism
Is of the domain, thus, of the tragic
There, you have to flush
To find the right place
But, it's obvious, as soon as we write
Inevitably, we make a lot of enemies
Of all genders, of all countries
It is inevitably so
And then, anyway
No one can teach a lesson
Because nothing, we understand nothing, era of technology!
You admire the false revolutionaries
Leftism and state-run stalinism, a whole parterre
When the real revolutionaries
Often, anarchists, you throw stones at them!
And then, all information being second hand
Most often, that's what we do
Or else, it's "Le Canard enchainé", the corner corner
To make known
But who will want to believe it?
June 1989, China
The Tiananmen Square Massacre
200 people dead according to authorities
But in truth, at least 10,000 people killed, oh cruelty
Many of which are squashed
By the armored vehicles of the Chinese army
Under the tanks
Like poor cockroaches
And in the square, bloody dough
Finally
People are little different
Because everywhere, it's pretty much the same conditioning
The man
Must behave like a man, says democratic
Wife
Must behave like a woman, says democratic
The child
Must behave like a child, says democratic
In every era and in every time
But no child
Is not by his parents
Obviously raised in the same way
May his siblings, from this customization
Not counting all non-verbal cues
Both true and false
Even if, strictly speaking
Not just for any baby
Because the adult also cannot escape it
Without being literally, an informational sponge
Without being literally, an emotional sponge
This is indeed a formal engrammation!
Because even
If it knocks us out
All information boasts
Even more than it shapes us
The unconscious most often puts it on hold
Sometimes the conscious makes it his rent
We finish, however, forgetting everything
So much and so much, infinitely, of information to sort and classify
This is how every two years
So much information produced
That since the beginning of humanity, technology publishes
Which corresponds, surprisingly
10 power 20 or 10 power 22
1000 to 100,000 billion
Of our individual consciousness, it's not a bogus
Engraved stone
The trillion and other billions
In the palm of your hand, outsourced memory
However, can we show off?
Support that can code everything
When the equivalent of one hundred pounds, humans can memorize!
When every machine starts talking
And no one ask anything more
No more real friendship
Simply rivalry
Enmity or therefore rivalry
No more love, but paid sex
Like pairing up or getting married
There is never any gratuity
In the market economy
This is our beautiful company
We are constantly spitting
Me, you, him, her, them, we, you, they, them, everything is shot
And in the exacerbated ego, no more social and friendly ties, it is forced!
Therefore
Natural memory
Less and less efficient
Therefore
Artificial memory
More and more efficient
Reading and reproduction systems
But we confuse technology and revolution
Already in 1857
"In the moonlight" recorded
On smoke black
Fire (1817 - 1879) Scott de Martinville was the first
However, every act is communicative
Organizing in his emotional pattern
Hyper-places of globalization
Hyper-places of spectacularization
All reconstituted
Everything there
The less wealthy eating pizza
Not just in Naples or Marseille, that's it
Time for the new reaction too
Clean on it, Macron tyranny
The time of inhumanity, the time of the economy
The time of all countries
5321 European citizens expelled from the United Kingdom
In one year, or fifteen a day, that's how it is
And in France, here is Nicolas Hulot
Minister of Ecology, what cheek
The man with the six cars, everything is said
All power is truly cursed
Evolution, the human species, is tragedy!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
