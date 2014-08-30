Gimmick de merchandising

Comme me le dit mon cousin

Je suis un démodé

Oui, de toute mode, je suis un recalé

C'est comme être un révolté

Cela ne se fait plus, c'est soixante-huitard attardé

De notre temps, il faudrait s'adapter

Tout accepter, sa gueule, bien la fermer

Sinon, voilà la réactionnaire réaction, écho répété

Soixante-huitard attardé, soixante-huitard attardé

Il faudrait filer droit

Accepter toutes les lois

Et l'on confond toujours

Un peu comme un banal bonjour

Corrélation et causalité

Corrélation n'est pas causalité

Il en va ainsi

Pourtant, de la vraie crétinerie

Qui s'avère de la fausse flatterie

Celui qui nous dit

Que nous croyons avoir tout compris

Quand, justement, tous nos dits ou tous nos écrits

En sont l'irréfutable démenti

Mais au moins

De la sottise, l'on rit, l'on rit

Mais on en pleure aussi

De ceux et celles, qui le plus souvent, et jamais vraiment

Ne nous lisent attentivement

Car, partout, il y a des démentes et des déments

Toute fausse critique

Est du domaine, ainsi, du tragique

Là, il faut tirer la chasse

Pour y trouver la bonne place

Mais, c'est évident, dès que l'on écrit

Forcément, l'on se fait beaucoup d'ennemis

De tous les sexes, de tous les pays

Il en va fatalement ainsi

Et puis, de toutes façons

Personne, ne peut donner la leçon

Car à rien, nous ne comprenons rien, ère de technologie !

Vous admirez les faux révolutionnaires

Gauchisme et stalinerie étatisée, tout un parterre

Quand aux vrais révolutionnaires

Souvent, des anarchistes, vous leur lancez des pierres !

Et puis, toute information étant de seconde main

Le plus souvent, c'est avec cela qu'on fait le malin

Ou alors, c'est " Le Canard enchainé ", le coin coin

Pour faire savoir

Mais qui voudra le croire ?

Juin 1989, Chine

Le massacre de la place Tian'anmen

200 personnes mortes selon les autorités

Mais en vérité, au moins 10.000 personnes tuées, ô cruauté

Dont beaucoup écrabouillées

Par les blindés de la chinoise armée

Sous les chars

Comme de pauvres cafards

Et sur la place, de la pâte ensanglantée

Finalement

Les gens sont peu différents

Car partout, c'est à peu de choses près, un même conditionnement

L'homme

Doit se comporter en homme, dit démocratique

La femme

Doit se comporter en femme, dit démocratique

L'enfant

Doit se comporter en enfant, dit démocratique

Dans chaque époque et dans chaque temps

Mais aucun enfant

N'est par ses parents

Forcément, élevé de la même façon

Que sa fratrie, de cette mise à façon

Sans compter tous les indices non verbaux

Tant du vrai, que du faux

Même si, à proprement parler

Pas seulement, pour tout bébé

Car l'adulte aussi ne peut s'y dérober

Sans être littéralement, de l'éponge informationnelle

Sans être littéralement, de l'éponge émotionnelle

Il s'agit bien là, d'une engrammation formelle !

Car même

Si elle nous détonne

Toute information nous fanfaronne

Plus encore qu'elle nous façonne

L'inconscient la met, le plus souvent, en attente

Quelquefois, le conscient en fait sa rente

Nous finissons, cependant, de tout oublier

Tant et tant, à l'infini, d'informations à trier et à classer

C'est ainsi que tous les deux ans

Autant d'informations produites

Que depuis le début de l'humanité, la technologie édite

Ce qui correspond, étonnamment

10 puissance 20 ou 10 puissance 22

1000 à 100.000 milliards

De notre conscience individuelle, c'est pas un bobard

De la pierre gravée

Aux mille milliards et autres milliards

Dans le creux de la main, mémoire externalisée

Pour autant, peut-on pavoiser ?

Du support qui peut tout coder

Quand l'équivalent de cent livres, l'être humain peut mémoriser !

Quand toute machine se met à parler

Et à plus personne, ne plus rien demander

Plus aucune vraie amitié

Simplement de la rivalité

De l'inimitié ou donc de la rivalité

Plus d'amour, mais de la sexualité tarifée

Comme se mettre à deux ou se marier

Il n'y a jamais aucune gratuité

Dans l'économie de marché

Voilà notre si belle société

Sans cesse, nous ne faisons que nous cracher

Moi, toi, lui, elle, eux, nous, vous, ils, elles, tout est fusillé

Et dans l'ego exacerbé, plus aucun lien amical et social, c'est forcé !

Donc

Mémoire naturelle

De moins en moins performante

Donc

Mémoire artificielle

De plus en plus performante

Des systèmes de lecture et de reproduction

Mais nous confondons technologie et révolution

Déjà en 1857

" Au clair de la lune " enregistré

Sur noir de fumée

Feu ( 1817 - 1879 ) Scott de Martinville fut le premier

Or, tout acte est communicatif

S'organisant dans son schéma affectif

Des hyper-lieux de la mondialisation

Des hyper-lieux de la spectacularisation

Tout s'y reconstituant

Tout s'y resituant

Le moins riche y mangeant de la pizza

Pas seulement à Naples ou à Marseille, voilà

Temps aussi, de la nouvelle réaction

Propre sur elle, tyrannie à la Macron

Le temps de l'inhumanité, le temps de l'économie

Le temps de tous les pays

5321 citoyens européens expulsés du Royaume-Uni

En un an, soit quinze par jour, c'est ainsi

Et en France, voici Nicolas Hulot

Ministre de l'écologie, quel culot

L'homme aux six voitures, tout est dit

Tout pouvoir est vraiment maudit

De l'évolution, l'espèce humaine, est la tragédie !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

As my cousin tells me

I am old fashioned

Yes, anyway, I'm a failure

It's like being a rebel

It's not done anymore, it's late sixty-eight

In our time, we would have to adapt

Accept everything, its mouth, close it well

Otherwise, there is the reactionary reaction, repeated echo

Backward sixty-eightard, backward sixty-eightard

You should go straight

Accept all laws

And we always confuse

A bit like an ordinary hello

Correlation and causation

Correlation is not causation

So it is

However, real moron

Which turns out to be false flattery

The one who tells us

That we think we understand everything

When, precisely, all our said or all our writings

Are the irrefutable denied

But at least

Nonsense, we laugh, we laugh

But we also cry

Of those who most often, and never really

Don't read us carefully

Because everywhere there are madmen and madmen

Any false criticism

Is of the domain, thus, of the tragic

There, you have to flush

To find the right place

But, it's obvious, as soon as we write

Inevitably, we make a lot of enemies

Of all genders, of all countries

It is inevitably so

And then, anyway

No one can teach a lesson

Because nothing, we understand nothing, era of technology!

You admire the false revolutionaries

Leftism and state-run stalinism, a whole parterre

When the real revolutionaries

Often, anarchists, you throw stones at them!

And then, all information being second hand

Most often, that's what we do

Or else, it's "Le Canard enchainé", the corner corner

To make known

But who will want to believe it?

June 1989, China

The Tiananmen Square Massacre

200 people dead according to authorities

But in truth, at least 10,000 people killed, oh cruelty

Many of which are squashed

By the armored vehicles of the Chinese army

Under the tanks

Like poor cockroaches

And in the square, bloody dough

Finally

People are little different

Because everywhere, it's pretty much the same conditioning

The man

Must behave like a man, says democratic

Wife

Must behave like a woman, says democratic

The child

Must behave like a child, says democratic

In every era and in every time

But no child

Is not by his parents

Obviously raised in the same way

May his siblings, from this customization

Not counting all non-verbal cues

Both true and false

Even if, strictly speaking

Not just for any baby

Because the adult also cannot escape it

Without being literally, an informational sponge

Without being literally, an emotional sponge

This is indeed a formal engrammation!

Because even

If it knocks us out

All information boasts

Even more than it shapes us

The unconscious most often puts it on hold

Sometimes the conscious makes it his rent

We finish, however, forgetting everything

So much and so much, infinitely, of information to sort and classify

This is how every two years

So much information produced

That since the beginning of humanity, technology publishes

Which corresponds, surprisingly

10 power 20 or 10 power 22

1000 to 100,000 billion

Of our individual consciousness, it's not a bogus

Engraved stone

The trillion and other billions

In the palm of your hand, outsourced memory

However, can we show off?

Support that can code everything

When the equivalent of one hundred pounds, humans can memorize!

When every machine starts talking

And no one ask anything more

No more real friendship

Simply rivalry

Enmity or therefore rivalry

No more love, but paid sex

Like pairing up or getting married

There is never any gratuity

In the market economy

This is our beautiful company

We are constantly spitting

Me, you, him, her, them, we, you, they, them, everything is shot

And in the exacerbated ego, no more social and friendly ties, it is forced!

Therefore

Natural memory

Less and less efficient

Therefore

Artificial memory

More and more efficient

Reading and reproduction systems

But we confuse technology and revolution

Already in 1857

"In the moonlight" recorded

On smoke black

Fire (1817 - 1879) Scott de Martinville was the first

However, every act is communicative

Organizing in his emotional pattern

Hyper-places of globalization

Hyper-places of spectacularization

All reconstituted

Everything there

The less wealthy eating pizza

Not just in Naples or Marseille, that's it

Time for the new reaction too

Clean on it, Macron tyranny

The time of inhumanity, the time of the economy

The time of all countries

5321 European citizens expelled from the United Kingdom

In one year, or fifteen a day, that's how it is

And in France, here is Nicolas Hulot

Minister of Ecology, what cheek

The man with the six cars, everything is said

All power is truly cursed

Evolution, the human species, is tragedy!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"