Rotule doublement cassée, ouverte, joyeux anniversaire
4 janvier 2018
Il est quatre heures du matin
S'entraîner si tôt, c'est pas malin
La marche athlétique
Depuis presque 40 ans que je pratique
Je sors de chez ma mère
Si l'on pouvait prévoir, tout refaire
Le sol est glissant
Et à un feu rouge, un chauffard, comme un guet-apens
Et sur un sol incertain, l'évitant
Sur le bitume, je tombe lourdement
Mon genou gauche tout prenant
Et je retombe en me relevant
Deux voitures passent mais aucun passager n'aidant
Et je souffre atrocement
Et revenant chez ma mère presque en rampant
Un calvaire, souffrant le martyre
La douleur est à hurler, il faut le dire
Puis SOS médecin
L'ambulance, la radio, cela va être vilain
La rotule gauche cassée en deux, ouverte, je m'en doutais bien
C'est arrivé à Courbevoie, d'un hôpital l'autre
Qui dans un manque de budget se vautre
Neuilly ou Franco-Britannique
Comme partout, pour soigner les gens, plus de fric
Et le 5 janvier, à peine opéré
Il faut vous casser
Prendre une décision d'hébergement dans l'extrême urgence
Pour l'anxiété, cela n'est pas les vacances
Il faut un endroit où l'on puisse vous aider
Manger, boire, uriner, se laver, les courses, déféquer
Une bouffe donnant envie de grève de la faim, ô malheur
Cantines, hôpitaux, prisons, maisons de retraite, souvent un même fournisseur
C'était le jour de mon anniversaire
Vraiment, il faut le faire
Et puis, tout suinte l'inhumanité
Dans le milieu hospitalier
Vous êtes un numéro, vous êtes déjà hors la société
C'est honteux, c'est scandaleux, à vous de vous démerder
Mais tout est ainsi
Le capitalisme est pire que nazi
Donc, j'en ai pour plusieurs semaines
Soins journaliers, il faut que dans la jungle administrative, je me démène
J'épargne bien des détails
Même le filet serré aurait trop de mailles
De l'infirmier homosexuel, qui profitant de votre désarroi
Vous nettoyant l'appareil génital, se prenant pour le roi
Et puis, il faut bannir les escaliers extérieurs
Ou privilégier tout ascenseur
Moi l'aidant de ma mère, à mon tour, je deviens aidé
La vie sait faire des pieds de nez
Certes, vivre, c'est de la sapience
Certes, vivre, c'est de la patience
Me voilà, handicapé, me voilà dans l'infirmité
Tout béquillé, sur une seule jambe, il faut s'appuyer
Tout ce qui peut nous arriver
Dans le monde, certes, est d'une grande banalité
Vivement que je puisse remarcher
Pas de quoi verser une larme
Le monde est en guerre, le monde est une arme
Le capitalisme étant l'inhumanité
C'est devenu la normalité
Plus aucun ou presque, civisme, absence de solidarité
En toutes choses, plus aucune sensibilité
Tout y est souffrance refoulée
Surtout dans l'agonie, il faut bien aller
Toute une logique d'un monde marchand
Il faut tirer le premier, comme seul évident !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
January 4, 2018
It is four in the morning
Training so early is not smart
Athletic walking
For almost 40 years that I have been practicing
I'm leaving my mother's house
If we could foresee, redo everything
The floor is slippery
And at a red light, a driver, like an ambush
And on uncertain ground, avoiding it
On the bitumen, I fall heavily
My left knee taking it all
And I fall back up
Two cars pass but no passenger helping
And I suffer excruciatingly
And coming back to my mother's house almost crawling
Calvary, suffering martyrdom
The pain is howling, it must be said
Then SOS doctor
The ambulance, the radio, it's going to be naughty
Left kneecap broken in half, open, I suspected as much
It happened in Courbevoie, from one hospital to another
Who in a lack of budget wallows
Neuilly or Franco-British
Like everywhere, to treat people, more money
And on January 5, barely operated
You must break
Make an emergency accommodation decision
For anxiety, it's not vacation
We need a place where we can help you
Eat, drink, urinate, wash, run, defecate
Food making you want to go on hunger strike, oh woe
Canteens, hospitals, prisons, retirement homes, often the same supplier
It was my birthday
Really, you have to do it
And then everything oozes inhumanity
In the hospital environment
You are a number, you are already outside the company
It's shameful, it's scandalous, it's up to you to get rid of it
But everything is so
Capitalism is worse than Nazi
So I have it for several weeks
Daily care, I have to struggle in the administrative jungle
I save a lot of details
Even the tight net would have too many stitches
From the homosexual nurse, who takes advantage of your distress
You are cleaning the reproductive system, pretending to be the king
And then, we must banish the external stairs
Or favor any elevator
Helping me from my mother, in turn, I become helped
Life knows how to snub
Certainly, living is sapience
Certainly, living is patience
Here I am, disabled, here I am in the infirmity
All crutched, on one leg, you have to lean
Whatever can happen to us
In the world, certainly, is of a great banality
I can't wait to walk again
Nothing to shed a tear
The world is at war, the world is a weapon
Capitalism being inhumanity
It became normal
Almost none, civility, lack of solidarity
In all things, no more sensitivity
Everything is repressed suffering
Especially in agony, you have to go
A whole logic of a trading world
You have to shoot the first, as the only obvious!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
