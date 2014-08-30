Rotule doublement cassée, ouverte, joyeux anniversaire

4 janvier 2018

Il est quatre heures du matin

S'entraîner si tôt, c'est pas malin

La marche athlétique

Depuis presque 40 ans que je pratique

Je sors de chez ma mère

Si l'on pouvait prévoir, tout refaire

Le sol est glissant

Et à un feu rouge, un chauffard, comme un guet-apens

Et sur un sol incertain, l'évitant

Sur le bitume, je tombe lourdement

Mon genou gauche tout prenant

Et je retombe en me relevant

Deux voitures passent mais aucun passager n'aidant

Et je souffre atrocement

Et revenant chez ma mère presque en rampant

Un calvaire, souffrant le martyre

La douleur est à hurler, il faut le dire

Puis SOS médecin

L'ambulance, la radio, cela va être vilain

La rotule gauche cassée en deux, ouverte, je m'en doutais bien

C'est arrivé à Courbevoie, d'un hôpital l'autre

Qui dans un manque de budget se vautre

Neuilly ou Franco-Britannique

Comme partout, pour soigner les gens, plus de fric

Et le 5 janvier, à peine opéré

Il faut vous casser

Prendre une décision d'hébergement dans l'extrême urgence

Pour l'anxiété, cela n'est pas les vacances

Il faut un endroit où l'on puisse vous aider

Manger, boire, uriner, se laver, les courses, déféquer

Une bouffe donnant envie de grève de la faim, ô malheur

Cantines, hôpitaux, prisons, maisons de retraite, souvent un même fournisseur

C'était le jour de mon anniversaire

Vraiment, il faut le faire

Et puis, tout suinte l'inhumanité

Dans le milieu hospitalier

Vous êtes un numéro, vous êtes déjà hors la société

C'est honteux, c'est scandaleux, à vous de vous démerder

Mais tout est ainsi

Le capitalisme est pire que nazi

Donc, j'en ai pour plusieurs semaines

Soins journaliers, il faut que dans la jungle administrative, je me démène

J'épargne bien des détails

Même le filet serré aurait trop de mailles

De l'infirmier homosexuel, qui profitant de votre désarroi

Vous nettoyant l'appareil génital, se prenant pour le roi

Et puis, il faut bannir les escaliers extérieurs

Ou privilégier tout ascenseur

Moi l'aidant de ma mère, à mon tour, je deviens aidé

La vie sait faire des pieds de nez

Certes, vivre, c'est de la sapience

Certes, vivre, c'est de la patience

Me voilà, handicapé, me voilà dans l'infirmité

Tout béquillé, sur une seule jambe, il faut s'appuyer

Tout ce qui peut nous arriver

Dans le monde, certes, est d'une grande banalité

Vivement que je puisse remarcher

Pas de quoi verser une larme

Le monde est en guerre, le monde est une arme

Le capitalisme étant l'inhumanité

C'est devenu la normalité

Plus aucun ou presque, civisme, absence de solidarité

En toutes choses, plus aucune sensibilité

Tout y est souffrance refoulée

Surtout dans l'agonie, il faut bien aller

Toute une logique d'un monde marchand

Il faut tirer le premier, comme seul évident !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

January 4, 2018

It is four in the morning

Training so early is not smart

Athletic walking

For almost 40 years that I have been practicing

I'm leaving my mother's house

If we could foresee, redo everything

The floor is slippery

And at a red light, a driver, like an ambush

And on uncertain ground, avoiding it

On the bitumen, I fall heavily

My left knee taking it all

And I fall back up

Two cars pass but no passenger helping

And I suffer excruciatingly

And coming back to my mother's house almost crawling

Calvary, suffering martyrdom

The pain is howling, it must be said

Then SOS doctor

The ambulance, the radio, it's going to be naughty

Left kneecap broken in half, open, I suspected as much

It happened in Courbevoie, from one hospital to another

Who in a lack of budget wallows

Neuilly or Franco-British

Like everywhere, to treat people, more money

And on January 5, barely operated

You must break

Make an emergency accommodation decision

For anxiety, it's not vacation

We need a place where we can help you

Eat, drink, urinate, wash, run, defecate

Food making you want to go on hunger strike, oh woe

Canteens, hospitals, prisons, retirement homes, often the same supplier

It was my birthday

Really, you have to do it

And then everything oozes inhumanity

In the hospital environment

You are a number, you are already outside the company

It's shameful, it's scandalous, it's up to you to get rid of it

But everything is so

Capitalism is worse than Nazi

So I have it for several weeks

Daily care, I have to struggle in the administrative jungle

I save a lot of details

Even the tight net would have too many stitches

From the homosexual nurse, who takes advantage of your distress

You are cleaning the reproductive system, pretending to be the king

And then, we must banish the external stairs

Or favor any elevator

Helping me from my mother, in turn, I become helped

Life knows how to snub

Certainly, living is sapience

Certainly, living is patience

Here I am, disabled, here I am in the infirmity

All crutched, on one leg, you have to lean

Whatever can happen to us

In the world, certainly, is of a great banality

I can't wait to walk again

Nothing to shed a tear

The world is at war, the world is a weapon

Capitalism being inhumanity

It became normal

Almost none, civility, lack of solidarity

In all things, no more sensitivity

Everything is repressed suffering

Especially in agony, you have to go

A whole logic of a trading world

You have to shoot the first, as the only obvious!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"