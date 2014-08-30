The Shortwave Report 02/21/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- A brief update on the new corona virus and the Japanese plans to reexamine how to handle mass infections on cruise ships. The British government has new plans for issuing visas to foreign workers. Britain has urged Japan to raise its reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions. The Energy Observer is a hydrogen/solar/wind powered sea vessel that has left France on a voyage to Japan.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the compounding effects of climate change, specifically the forced migration of people due to more frequent and intense storms, floods, droughts, and heat waves. An update on the war that never stopped on Yemen, where at least 31 civilians were killed by Saudi airstrikes last weekend.

From CUBA- A US Federal judge ruled a mistrial in the case against the Embassy of Venezuela Protectors Collective, 4 people who tried to prevent the embassy from being occupied by envoys of self-proclaimed president Juan Guiado. The Venezuelan Communications Minister has presented new evidence on a series of corruption acts involving Juan Guiado, including money laundering. The Wikileaks Twitter account has been blocked a few days before the extradition hearing of Julian Assange begins in the UK- Assange has been moved from solitary confinement after other prisoners at Belmarsh staged a protest.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Bouthaina Shaaban, political adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad. She discusses the Syrian Army Idlib offensive, allegations of Russian and Syrian targeting of civilians in the offensive, continuing fake western news, what she sees as President Erdogan's Ottoman Empire revival, and the elimination of the indigenous Arab peoples and cultures in the Middle East.

The latest Shortwave Report (February 21)

"I hope this is increasingly apparent now after Snowden's revelations, that we are facing a new Western religion. And that new Western religion is the national security state. It's hurtling towards a dystopia. It is dragging many of us along with it –not combatants but all of those who use the internet– are sucked up into this system."

--Julian Assange

