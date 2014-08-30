Hypoxie psychosomatique

Certes

L'entraide

Fut le moteur de la vie

Diverses associations infinies

Comme l'association des bactéries

Comme l'association des molécules

Comme l'association des cellules

Association de cela ou de ceci

Sinon

Sur la planète Terre, aucune forme de vie

Feu ( 1842 - 1921 ) le savant anarchiste Pierre Kropotkine, l'avait dit

Donc, qu'on le veuille ou pas, tout est entraide

Croire le contraire, c'est vraiment raide

Mais

De l'entraide

L'on ne parle jamais

Mais

De la guerre l'on parle sans cesse

De la guerre mais aussi de la fesse

De la guerre, c'est tout le temps

De la fesse, c'est plus rare, finalement

De la guerre, nous sommes rassasiés

De la fesse, nous sommes, le plus souvent, privés !

C'est la guerre des images

Les images de la guerre

Une image, c'est un million de pixels

Comme de la vie artificielle

Pour de vrai, de la femme, nous préférons les mamelles

C'est finalement le monde scientifique

Qui a rendu tout frénétique

Et dans le monde

Il y a environ cent mille revues scientifiques

Dans la loi des grands nombres

Tout le monde sombre

Les sciences des données

Les données des sciences

De la variabilité induite

De la profusion non assimilable, prescrite

Or

Nous savons que nos cerveaux pensent

Mais

Nous ne savons pas exactement, ce que nos cerveaux pensent

L'humanité inhumanité

Devient une masse de données

Pour de l'incertaine prédictibilité

Algorithmes capables d'y travailler

Comme de l'apprentissage supervisé !

S'incarnant en contrôle social

Il fait feu de tout bois, le capital

Cependant

Qu'un neurone artificiel

Ne vaudra jamais un neurone naturel

Et pour en revenir aux publications scientifiques

Selon des terrains géographiques

Nouvelles pousses, Chine, Brésil, Russie

Partout, l'on veut contrôler tout ce qui vit

Certes

Face aux machines et pour certaines tâches

Pour l'espèce humaine, des sujets qui fâchent

Biométrie vocale

Identification faciale

Nous, pauvres êtres humains

Dans nos relations, si proches et si lointains

Malgré tout

Dans la reconnaissance des visages, identifier, nous pouvons

153 personnes, environ

Nous renvoyant à la tribu de jadis

Nous renvoyant au clan de jadis

Il faut quand même un temps d'adaptation

Dans une même ethnie différente

De la couleur de peau différente

Un biais de xénophénotype

Quand cela n'est pas son type

Cela dit

Dans le règne du vivant, tout se dissocie et tout s'associe

Une sorte de collectivisme, une sorte d'anarchie !

Le dernier niveau d'organisation

Contenant tous les autres, des poupées russes, l'interrogation

Mais, de nos jours, au niveau humain, tout s'organise dans la compétition

Toute recherche de dominance est pourtant une aberration

Comme les services secrets au service de l'aliénation

Agents spéciaux pour l'intimidation ou l'élimination

Ou bien une conjonction de l'intérêt

D'un même groupe conflictuel

Quand une personnalité doit rester à quai

De la nouvelle génération, arriviste et faussement rebelle

Une goutte de polonium 210 dans du thé

Feu ( 1929 - 2004 ) Yasser Arafat, comme cela, fut empoisonné

Paradoxalement, assassiné par les siens

De la rivalité dominante entre palestiniens

Tout est si proche, tout est si loin

Sous le règne du capital, tout semble si vain

Et pas besoin de prosopagnosie

Quand nous nageons dans l'indifférence infinie

Psychologiquement

C'est comme une hypoxie

C'est comme une hypothermie

Comme un oedème cérébral d'altitude

Mais là, tout un micmac dans l'attitude

Cest à zéro mètre

Et non à 3500 mètres

Le capital des hallucinations

Les hallucinations du capital, toute une sidération !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Certainly

mutual aid

Was the engine of life

Various endless associations

Like the association of bacteria

Like the association of molecules

As the association of cells

Association of this or this

If not

On planet Earth, no form of life

Feu (1842 - 1921) the anarchist scientist Pierre Kropotkine, said so

So whether we like it or not, everything is helpful

To believe otherwise is really steep

But

Mutual aid

We never talk

But

We always talk about war

War but also buttocks

War is all the time

Buttocks, it's rarer, finally

From the war, we are full

Most of the time, we are deprived of the buttocks!

It's the war of images

War images

One image is a million pixels

Like artificial life

For women, we prefer breasts

It's finally the scientific world

Who made everything frantic

And in the world

There are about one hundred thousand scientific journals

In the law of large numbers

Everyone dark

Data science

Science data

Induced variability

Profusion not assimilable, prescribed

Gold

We know our brains think

But

We don't know exactly what our brains think

Humanity inhumanity

Becomes a mass of data

For uncertain predictability

Algorithms capable of working on it

Like supervised learning!

Embodying himself in social control

It fires all wood, capital

However

That an artificial neuron

Will never be worth a natural neuron

And to return to scientific publications

According to geographic terrain

New shoots, China, Brazil, Russia

Everywhere we want to control everything that lives

Certainly

Facing machines and for certain tasks

For the human species, angry subjects

Voice biometrics

Facial identification

We poor human beings

In our relationships, so close and so distant

Nevertheless

In face recognition, identify, we can

153 people, approximately

Returning us to the tribe of old

Returning us to the clan of long ago

It still takes time to adapt

In the same different ethnic group

Different skin color

Xenophenotype bias

When this is not his type

That said

In the reign of the living, everything dissociates and everything is associated

A kind of collectivism, a kind of anarchy!

The last level of organization

Containing all the others, Russian dolls, question mark

But nowadays, on a human level, everything is organized in competition

Any search for dominance is, however, an aberration

Like the secret service in the service of alienation

Special agents for bullying or elimination

Or a conjunction of interest

From the same conflicting group

When a personality must stay at the dock

New generation, pushy and falsely rebellious

A drop of polonium 210 in tea

Feu (1929 - 2004) Yasser Arafat, like this, was poisoned

Paradoxically, murdered by his family

Dominant rivalry between Palestinians

Everything is so close, everything is so far

Everything seems so vain under the reign of capital

And no need for prosopagnosia

When we swim in infinite indifference

psychologically

It's like hypoxia

It's like hypothermia

Like an elevated cerebral edema

But there, a whole micmac in the attitude

It is at zero meter

And not at 3500 meters

The capital of hallucinations

The hallucinations of capital, quite an astonishment!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"