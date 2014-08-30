Hypoxie psychosomatique
Certes
L'entraide
Fut le moteur de la vie
Diverses associations infinies
Comme l'association des bactéries
Comme l'association des molécules
Comme l'association des cellules
Association de cela ou de ceci
Sinon
Sur la planète Terre, aucune forme de vie
Feu ( 1842 - 1921 ) le savant anarchiste Pierre Kropotkine, l'avait dit
Donc, qu'on le veuille ou pas, tout est entraide
Croire le contraire, c'est vraiment raide
Mais
De l'entraide
L'on ne parle jamais
Mais
De la guerre l'on parle sans cesse
De la guerre mais aussi de la fesse
De la guerre, c'est tout le temps
De la fesse, c'est plus rare, finalement
De la guerre, nous sommes rassasiés
De la fesse, nous sommes, le plus souvent, privés !
C'est la guerre des images
Les images de la guerre
Une image, c'est un million de pixels
Comme de la vie artificielle
Pour de vrai, de la femme, nous préférons les mamelles
C'est finalement le monde scientifique
Qui a rendu tout frénétique
Et dans le monde
Il y a environ cent mille revues scientifiques
Dans la loi des grands nombres
Tout le monde sombre
Les sciences des données
Les données des sciences
De la variabilité induite
De la profusion non assimilable, prescrite
Or
Nous savons que nos cerveaux pensent
Mais
Nous ne savons pas exactement, ce que nos cerveaux pensent
L'humanité inhumanité
Devient une masse de données
Pour de l'incertaine prédictibilité
Algorithmes capables d'y travailler
Comme de l'apprentissage supervisé !
S'incarnant en contrôle social
Il fait feu de tout bois, le capital
Cependant
Qu'un neurone artificiel
Ne vaudra jamais un neurone naturel
Et pour en revenir aux publications scientifiques
Selon des terrains géographiques
Nouvelles pousses, Chine, Brésil, Russie
Partout, l'on veut contrôler tout ce qui vit
Certes
Face aux machines et pour certaines tâches
Pour l'espèce humaine, des sujets qui fâchent
Biométrie vocale
Identification faciale
Nous, pauvres êtres humains
Dans nos relations, si proches et si lointains
Malgré tout
Dans la reconnaissance des visages, identifier, nous pouvons
153 personnes, environ
Nous renvoyant à la tribu de jadis
Nous renvoyant au clan de jadis
Il faut quand même un temps d'adaptation
Dans une même ethnie différente
De la couleur de peau différente
Un biais de xénophénotype
Quand cela n'est pas son type
Cela dit
Dans le règne du vivant, tout se dissocie et tout s'associe
Une sorte de collectivisme, une sorte d'anarchie !
Le dernier niveau d'organisation
Contenant tous les autres, des poupées russes, l'interrogation
Mais, de nos jours, au niveau humain, tout s'organise dans la compétition
Toute recherche de dominance est pourtant une aberration
Comme les services secrets au service de l'aliénation
Agents spéciaux pour l'intimidation ou l'élimination
Ou bien une conjonction de l'intérêt
D'un même groupe conflictuel
Quand une personnalité doit rester à quai
De la nouvelle génération, arriviste et faussement rebelle
Une goutte de polonium 210 dans du thé
Feu ( 1929 - 2004 ) Yasser Arafat, comme cela, fut empoisonné
Paradoxalement, assassiné par les siens
De la rivalité dominante entre palestiniens
Tout est si proche, tout est si loin
Sous le règne du capital, tout semble si vain
Et pas besoin de prosopagnosie
Quand nous nageons dans l'indifférence infinie
Psychologiquement
C'est comme une hypoxie
C'est comme une hypothermie
Comme un oedème cérébral d'altitude
Mais là, tout un micmac dans l'attitude
Cest à zéro mètre
Et non à 3500 mètres
Le capital des hallucinations
Les hallucinations du capital, toute une sidération !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien
Certainly
mutual aid
Was the engine of life
Various endless associations
Like the association of bacteria
Like the association of molecules
As the association of cells
Association of this or this
If not
On planet Earth, no form of life
Feu (1842 - 1921) the anarchist scientist Pierre Kropotkine, said so
So whether we like it or not, everything is helpful
To believe otherwise is really steep
But
Mutual aid
We never talk
But
We always talk about war
War but also buttocks
War is all the time
Buttocks, it's rarer, finally
From the war, we are full
Most of the time, we are deprived of the buttocks!
It's the war of images
War images
One image is a million pixels
Like artificial life
For women, we prefer breasts
It's finally the scientific world
Who made everything frantic
And in the world
There are about one hundred thousand scientific journals
In the law of large numbers
Everyone dark
Data science
Science data
Induced variability
Profusion not assimilable, prescribed
Gold
We know our brains think
But
We don't know exactly what our brains think
Humanity inhumanity
Becomes a mass of data
For uncertain predictability
Algorithms capable of working on it
Like supervised learning!
Embodying himself in social control
It fires all wood, capital
However
That an artificial neuron
Will never be worth a natural neuron
And to return to scientific publications
According to geographic terrain
New shoots, China, Brazil, Russia
Everywhere we want to control everything that lives
Certainly
Facing machines and for certain tasks
For the human species, angry subjects
Voice biometrics
Facial identification
We poor human beings
In our relationships, so close and so distant
Nevertheless
In face recognition, identify, we can
153 people, approximately
Returning us to the tribe of old
Returning us to the clan of long ago
It still takes time to adapt
In the same different ethnic group
Different skin color
Xenophenotype bias
When this is not his type
That said
In the reign of the living, everything dissociates and everything is associated
A kind of collectivism, a kind of anarchy!
The last level of organization
Containing all the others, Russian dolls, question mark
But nowadays, on a human level, everything is organized in competition
Any search for dominance is, however, an aberration
Like the secret service in the service of alienation
Special agents for bullying or elimination
Or a conjunction of interest
From the same conflicting group
When a personality must stay at the dock
New generation, pushy and falsely rebellious
A drop of polonium 210 in tea
Feu (1929 - 2004) Yasser Arafat, like this, was poisoned
Paradoxically, murdered by his family
Dominant rivalry between Palestinians
Everything is so close, everything is so far
Everything seems so vain under the reign of capital
And no need for prosopagnosia
When we swim in infinite indifference
psychologically
It's like hypoxia
It's like hypothermia
Like an elevated cerebral edema
But there, a whole micmac in the attitude
It is at zero meter
And not at 3500 meters
The capital of hallucinations
The hallucinations of capital, quite an astonishment!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien
