Paraphysique de randomisation éclectique
" S'il y a quelqu'un que ça intéresse Il pleurait des larmes de verre
Qu'il m'envoie son nom et son adresse Et quand elles atteignaient la terre
Je lui raconterai l'histoire Cela faisait une musique
De l'homme qui pleurait sans espoir Angélique et fantomatique "
Michel Polnareff ( auteur-compositeur-interprète, né en 1944 )
Capitalisation du conformisme
Conformisme de la capitalisation
Production, consommation, destruction
Plein de vide
Vide de plein
Comme les créations
De feu ( 1928 - 1962 )
Peintre et plasticien, Yves Klein
Plagiaire, en certains points
De feu G.E. Debord, c'est certain
Du monochrome, comme le bleu Klein
Ce judoka contrarié
Professeur de judo, pour sa croûte, la gagner
Tout le refoulé
Devenant, où, quoi, comment, du sublimé
Avec donc aussi le sculpteur plasticien
Feu ( 1928 - 2005 ) Arman
Des meubles, les vendant
Sur l'accumulation
Sur la reproduction
Pan, pan
Du simple objet devenant abstrait
Au HLM, du plus concret
Tout se répétant à l'infini
Des déchets, devenant, de l'art abstrait
Tout se fait, tout se défait
Production, consommation,destruction
Tout s'instrumentalisant en création !
Le capital de l'art
L'art du capital
Toute l'activité artistique à son service
Tout cela l'articulant
Tout cela le dédouanant
Tout cela le goûtant
Tout cela le structurant
Rien, ne lui infligeant de sévices
Oh, je ne me casse pas la nénette
Oui, je le confesse, et à tue-tête
Détournant tout en pense-bête !
" Depuis Aristote, l'héliocentrisme a ainsi pu s'imposer pendant près de deux mille ans. Deux mille ans ! En comparaison : La vision copernicienne du monde a tout juste 500 ans, la théorie moderne du Big Bang 80, la théorie des mondes multiples de la mécanique quantique 50, le multivers et la théorie des cordes 10. "
Les univers parallèles ( Tobias Hürter, Max Rauner ) Editions CNRS
Mais, hélas, dans le même moment
De la vie, de la plupart des gens
Tout un précariat massif
Plusieurs petits boulots poussifs
Avec toute une insécurité existentielle
Des vies sans poivre et sans sel
Avec de fausses solutions écologiques
De tout le bordel capitalistique
La véritable harmonie est de l'ordre anarchique
Donc, fabriquer une voiture électrique
En équivalence de cinquante vélos électriques !
Et voilà bien du CO2
Et un plus un, cela fait deux
C'est comme le gaspillage alimentaire
En France, dix millions, environ, de tonnes par an
Et qui, trouverait cela étonnant ?
Avec ainsi, trois pour cent
Des gaz à l'effet de serre
Et pour les inspections sanitaires
Du commerce ou du restaurant
En moyenne, une fois tous les dix ans
Et la bouffe est infecte dans beaucoup de restaurants
Et en plus, il faut payer, c'est dégoûtant
Du fait même, tout se dénonçant
Nul besoin de la militante ou du militant
Et la plupart
Des militantes et des militants
Toutes obédiences confondues
Nous le disons, toute honte bue
Sont des chiantes et des chiants
Sont des dominantes et des dominants
Ce, sans aucune conscience de l'être
Tout cela, se déguisant sous un paraître
Et là encore, les libertaires
Sont encore les moins réactionnaires
Finalement
Nous devrions nous toucher davantage
C'est un tabou comme si nous avions la rage
Sauf, en ostéopathie et en haptonomie !
Le toucher, les mains
Jeux de mains, jeux de vilains
Alors qu'en ostéopathie
C'est tout l'organisme qui raconte sa vie
Ostéopathie crânienne et corporelle
Car toute l'architecture du corps humain est belle
Remonter le temps de la cause
Car toute douleur nous cause
Du corps et de sa mobilité
Comme des fonctions randomisées
Feu ( 1828 - 1917 )
A.T. Still fit des initiés
Vers 1892 aux USA
Pas que d'horribles Trump, voilà
Ostéopathie non remboursée
Car la médecine étatisée est un marché
L'haptonomie aussi
Victime des préjugés et des dénis
Le toucher, les mains
Pas touche, c'est comme sexué, ô tout coquin
Hélas, l'on y préfère, l'on y dicte
La médecine prophétique
La médecine coranique
De la bêtise sadique
Banlieues françaises, de l'illégal, du tragique
Oui, l'épanouissement
De l'individuel au collectif, truisme empathique
Est de l'ordre anarchique
Oui, le capital est de l'ordre bordélique
Au tout perdant, au tout gâchant, au tout terrifiant, randomisation véridique !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"If anyone is interested He cried tears of glass
Let him send me his name and address And when they reached the earth
I'll tell her the story It made music
Of the man who cried without hope Angelic and ghostly "
Michel Polnareff (singer-songwriter, born in 1944)
Capitalization of conformism
Capitalization conformism
Production, consumption, destruction
Full of emptiness
Full vacuum
Like creations
Fire (1928 - 1962)
Painter and visual artist, Yves Klein
Plagiarist, at certain points
From the late G.E. Debord, that's for sure
Monochrome, like Klein blue
This annoyed judoka
Judo teacher, for his crust, win it
All repressed
Becoming, where, what, how, of the sublimated
So also with the plastic sculptor
Fire (1928 - 2005) Arman
Furniture, selling them
On the accumulation
On reproduction
Pan, pan
Simple object becoming abstract
At the HLM, from the most concrete
Everything repeating endlessly
Waste, becoming, abstract art
Everything is done, everything is undone
Production, consumption, destruction
All instrumental in creation!
The capital of art
The art of capital
All artistic activity at its service
All of this articulating
All this clearing it out
All this tasting it
All this structuring it
Nothing, abusing him
Oh, I do not break the girl
Yes, I confess it, and loudly
Hijacking everything in reminder!
"Since Aristotle, heliocentrism has been able to prevail for almost two thousand years. Two thousand years! In comparison: The Copernican vision of the world is just 500 years old, the modern theory of the Big Bang 80, the theory of the worlds multiples of quantum mechanics 50, the multiverse and string theory 10. "
Parallel universes (Tobias Hürter, Max Rauner) CNRS Editions
Envoyer des commentaires
Historique
Enregistré
Communauté
But, alas, at the same time
Of life, of most people
A whole massive precariat
Several windy odd jobs
With all of an existential insecurity
Lives without pepper and salt
With false ecological solutions
Of all the capital mess
True harmony is anarchic
So make an electric car
Equivalent to fifty electric bikes!
And that's CO2
And one plus one makes two
It's like food waste
In France, approximately ten million tonnes per year
And who would find it surprising?
With so, three percent
Greenhouse gases
And for health inspections
Trade or restaurant
On average, once every ten years
And the food is foul in many restaurants
And in addition, you have to pay, it's disgusting
By the same token, everything denouncing itself
No need for the activist
And most
Activists
All obediences combined
We say it, all shame drunk
Are boring and boring
Are dominant and dominant
This, without any consciousness of being
All this, disguising itself under a semblance
And there again, the libertarians
Are still the least reactionary
Finally
We should touch each other more
It's taboo like we have rabies
Except, in osteopathy and haptonomy!
Touch, hands
Hand games, naughty games
While in osteopathy
The whole organism tells its life
Cranial and bodily osteopathy
Because the whole architecture of the human body is beautiful
Go back in time
Because all pain causes us
The body and its mobility
As randomized functions
Fire (1828 - 1917)
A.T. Still made initiates
Around 1892 in the USA
Not just horrible Trump, that's it
Osteopathy not reimbursed
Because state medicine is a market
Haptonomy too
Victim of prejudice and denial
Touch, hands
Not touched, it's like sexual, oh rascal
Alas, we prefer it, we dictate it
Prophetic medicine
Quranic medicine
Sadistic stupidity
French suburbs, illegal, tragic
Yes, fulfillment
From individual to collective, empathetic truism
Is anarchic
Yes, the capital is of the messy order
To the loser, to the spoiler, to the terrifying, truthful randomization!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment