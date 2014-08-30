Paraphysique de randomisation éclectique

" S'il y a quelqu'un que ça intéresse Il pleurait des larmes de verre

Qu'il m'envoie son nom et son adresse Et quand elles atteignaient la terre

Je lui raconterai l'histoire Cela faisait une musique

De l'homme qui pleurait sans espoir Angélique et fantomatique "

Michel Polnareff ( auteur-compositeur-interprète, né en 1944 )

Capitalisation du conformisme

Conformisme de la capitalisation

Production, consommation, destruction

Plein de vide

Vide de plein

Comme les créations

De feu ( 1928 - 1962 )

Peintre et plasticien, Yves Klein

Plagiaire, en certains points

De feu G.E. Debord, c'est certain

Du monochrome, comme le bleu Klein

Ce judoka contrarié

Professeur de judo, pour sa croûte, la gagner

Tout le refoulé

Devenant, où, quoi, comment, du sublimé

Avec donc aussi le sculpteur plasticien

Feu ( 1928 - 2005 ) Arman

Des meubles, les vendant

Sur l'accumulation

Sur la reproduction

Pan, pan

Du simple objet devenant abstrait

Au HLM, du plus concret

Tout se répétant à l'infini

Des déchets, devenant, de l'art abstrait

Tout se fait, tout se défait

Production, consommation,destruction

Tout s'instrumentalisant en création !

Le capital de l'art

L'art du capital

Toute l'activité artistique à son service

Tout cela l'articulant

Tout cela le dédouanant

Tout cela le goûtant

Tout cela le structurant

Rien, ne lui infligeant de sévices

Oh, je ne me casse pas la nénette

Oui, je le confesse, et à tue-tête

Détournant tout en pense-bête !

" Depuis Aristote, l'héliocentrisme a ainsi pu s'imposer pendant près de deux mille ans. Deux mille ans ! En comparaison : La vision copernicienne du monde a tout juste 500 ans, la théorie moderne du Big Bang 80, la théorie des mondes multiples de la mécanique quantique 50, le multivers et la théorie des cordes 10. "

Les univers parallèles ( Tobias Hürter, Max Rauner ) Editions CNRS

Mais, hélas, dans le même moment

De la vie, de la plupart des gens

Tout un précariat massif

Plusieurs petits boulots poussifs

Avec toute une insécurité existentielle

Des vies sans poivre et sans sel

Avec de fausses solutions écologiques

De tout le bordel capitalistique

La véritable harmonie est de l'ordre anarchique

Donc, fabriquer une voiture électrique

En équivalence de cinquante vélos électriques !

Et voilà bien du CO2

Et un plus un, cela fait deux

C'est comme le gaspillage alimentaire

En France, dix millions, environ, de tonnes par an

Et qui, trouverait cela étonnant ?

Avec ainsi, trois pour cent

Des gaz à l'effet de serre

Et pour les inspections sanitaires

Du commerce ou du restaurant

En moyenne, une fois tous les dix ans

Et la bouffe est infecte dans beaucoup de restaurants

Et en plus, il faut payer, c'est dégoûtant

Du fait même, tout se dénonçant

Nul besoin de la militante ou du militant

Et la plupart

Des militantes et des militants

Toutes obédiences confondues

Nous le disons, toute honte bue

Sont des chiantes et des chiants

Sont des dominantes et des dominants

Ce, sans aucune conscience de l'être

Tout cela, se déguisant sous un paraître

Et là encore, les libertaires

Sont encore les moins réactionnaires

Finalement

Nous devrions nous toucher davantage

C'est un tabou comme si nous avions la rage

Sauf, en ostéopathie et en haptonomie !

Le toucher, les mains

Jeux de mains, jeux de vilains

Alors qu'en ostéopathie

C'est tout l'organisme qui raconte sa vie

Ostéopathie crânienne et corporelle

Car toute l'architecture du corps humain est belle

Remonter le temps de la cause

Car toute douleur nous cause

Du corps et de sa mobilité

Comme des fonctions randomisées

Feu ( 1828 - 1917 )

A.T. Still fit des initiés

Vers 1892 aux USA

Pas que d'horribles Trump, voilà

Ostéopathie non remboursée

Car la médecine étatisée est un marché

L'haptonomie aussi

Victime des préjugés et des dénis

Le toucher, les mains

Pas touche, c'est comme sexué, ô tout coquin

Hélas, l'on y préfère, l'on y dicte

La médecine prophétique

La médecine coranique

De la bêtise sadique

Banlieues françaises, de l'illégal, du tragique

Oui, l'épanouissement

De l'individuel au collectif, truisme empathique

Est de l'ordre anarchique

Oui, le capital est de l'ordre bordélique

Au tout perdant, au tout gâchant, au tout terrifiant, randomisation véridique !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"If anyone is interested He cried tears of glass

Let him send me his name and address And when they reached the earth

I'll tell her the story It made music

Of the man who cried without hope Angelic and ghostly "

Michel Polnareff (singer-songwriter, born in 1944)

Capitalization of conformism

Capitalization conformism

Production, consumption, destruction

Full of emptiness

Full vacuum

Like creations

Fire (1928 - 1962)

Painter and visual artist, Yves Klein

Plagiarist, at certain points

From the late G.E. Debord, that's for sure

Monochrome, like Klein blue

This annoyed judoka

Judo teacher, for his crust, win it

All repressed

Becoming, where, what, how, of the sublimated

So also with the plastic sculptor

Fire (1928 - 2005) Arman

Furniture, selling them

On the accumulation

On reproduction

Pan, pan

Simple object becoming abstract

At the HLM, from the most concrete

Everything repeating endlessly

Waste, becoming, abstract art

Everything is done, everything is undone

Production, consumption, destruction

All instrumental in creation!

The capital of art

The art of capital

All artistic activity at its service

All of this articulating

All this clearing it out

All this tasting it

All this structuring it

Nothing, abusing him

Oh, I do not break the girl

Yes, I confess it, and loudly

Hijacking everything in reminder!

"Since Aristotle, heliocentrism has been able to prevail for almost two thousand years. Two thousand years! In comparison: The Copernican vision of the world is just 500 years old, the modern theory of the Big Bang 80, the theory of the worlds multiples of quantum mechanics 50, the multiverse and string theory 10. "

Parallel universes (Tobias Hürter, Max Rauner) CNRS Editions

But, alas, at the same time

Of life, of most people

A whole massive precariat

Several windy odd jobs

With all of an existential insecurity

Lives without pepper and salt

With false ecological solutions

Of all the capital mess

True harmony is anarchic

So make an electric car

Equivalent to fifty electric bikes!

And that's CO2

And one plus one makes two

It's like food waste

In France, approximately ten million tonnes per year

And who would find it surprising?

With so, three percent

Greenhouse gases

And for health inspections

Trade or restaurant

On average, once every ten years

And the food is foul in many restaurants

And in addition, you have to pay, it's disgusting

By the same token, everything denouncing itself

No need for the activist

And most

Activists

All obediences combined

We say it, all shame drunk

Are boring and boring

Are dominant and dominant

This, without any consciousness of being

All this, disguising itself under a semblance

And there again, the libertarians

Are still the least reactionary

Finally

We should touch each other more

It's taboo like we have rabies

Except, in osteopathy and haptonomy!

Touch, hands

Hand games, naughty games

While in osteopathy

The whole organism tells its life

Cranial and bodily osteopathy

Because the whole architecture of the human body is beautiful

Go back in time

Because all pain causes us

The body and its mobility

As randomized functions

Fire (1828 - 1917)

A.T. Still made initiates

Around 1892 in the USA

Not just horrible Trump, that's it

Osteopathy not reimbursed

Because state medicine is a market

Haptonomy too

Victim of prejudice and denial

Touch, hands

Not touched, it's like sexual, oh rascal

Alas, we prefer it, we dictate it

Prophetic medicine

Quranic medicine

Sadistic stupidity

French suburbs, illegal, tragic

Yes, fulfillment

From individual to collective, empathetic truism

Is anarchic

Yes, the capital is of the messy order

To the loser, to the spoiler, to the terrifying, truthful randomization!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"