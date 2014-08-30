Psychose virale étatisée
Après 1945
Il fallut
Qui l'eut cru
La population allemande
De la rééducation de commande
Dénazifier
Tout un peuple conditionné
Et tout peuple est conditionné
De l'individu à la société
Aucun libre arbitre, aucune liberté
De la psychiatrie clinicienne, consultée
Adaptant ainsi des jeux télévisés
Via les USA, pour s'inspirer
Jeux télévisés
Jeux de téléréalité
Pour rééduquer, pour assimiler, pour contrôler
Des pays du capitalisme privé
Où cela fut grandement généralisé
Des manipulations mentales
Des manipulations sociétales
Du local au global
De l'individu au groupe
Mobilisation des troupes
Et le capitalisme stalinisé
Sut aussi, en sa propre méthode, tout bien conditionner
Avec son propre tracas
D'un capital l'autre, voilà
Et en vérité
Tout, absolument tout, tout nous est imposé
Du travail, du logement, des loisirs, des rencontres, de la sexualité
De quoi être terrifié !
Tout est, de toutes façons, du 49.3
Programme du prénatal
Enfance, adolescence, maturité
Jusqu'à l'état retardé de retraité
Conditionnement, consentement, programmation, engrammation
La fameuse fabrique du consentement des populations
L'implacable dictature
Ferment, CIMENT, de toutes les dictatures
De toutes les politiques étatiques
Du politique
De l'économique
Du biopsychosociologique
Et puis, et donc, du résultat fatidique
Avec des discours logiques
Justifiant
Tous nos comportements
Des pauvres et des riches, mendiantes et mendiants
Au tout également
Selon l'idiosyncrasique de chaque déterminant
Des vies de merde, des vies échouées
Dans d'effarantes solitudes capitalisées
Où le moindre virus est instrumentalisé
Pour le fascisme libéral, faire accepter
Chine, marché mélangé d'animaux vivants
Et donc, de plus en plus de virus mutants
H1N1, H5N1, H7N9
Volailles, canards, dromadaires, singes, chauves-souris
Selon les régions, selon les pays
Comme du bioterrorisme de l'apprenti !
La barrière des espèces est franchie
Mais cela dit
La simple grippe fait plus de la tuerie
Que ce coronavirus d'opportunité
Psychose que tout Etat sait démesurer
Mise en scène planifiée
Et tout Etat est despotique et policier
Faux bureaucratique stalinien récupéré
Pour toute contestation sociale, l'anesthésier
Comme dans les manifs, vent du mauvais côté
Et par les gaz incapacitants, les contestataires bien gazés
Certes
Ces soixante dernières années
350 nouvelles maladies infectieuses, par là, sont passées
Inutile ici de les nommer
Singes et chauves-souris consommés
Des déjections et du tout salivé
Comme les continents, au tout dérivé
Et à propos des virus
Il y aurait au moins, bonus
300.000 virus encore inconnus
Bientôt une mafia des virus
De toute une mentalité minus
Comme les mafias du sable
Comme donc les mafias minières
Contre lesquelles, il ne fait pas bon enquêter
Tant de vrais journalistes, menacés, torturés, assassinés
Tant de gens expropriés
Et pour leur silence, souvent achetés
Inde, Guatemala, Kenya, Tanzanie
Et d'autres pays
Cela exaspère mais c'est ainsi
Police et gardes armées
Les mafias de tous bords savent bien se protéger
Comme partout du personnel politique, en France et à l'étranger
Des mafias intouchables et intouchées
Avec des lieux sécurisés et contrôlés
Or
Comme tout est étroitement interconnecté
Rien ne saurait, de ce fait, plus aucunement étonner !
Comme tout le plastique ingéré
Par personne, dans le monde, chaque année
Cinq grammes par jour
Et PFOA qui fait son tour
Acide perfluorooctanoïque
Pour des surfaces diversifiées, les imperméabiliser
Et dans le sang, c'est retrouvé
Pour 99 pour cent de la population mondialisée
Tout cela plus réellement dangereux
Pour toi, moi, ils, elles, eux
Qu'en France, nos 35200 espèces d'insectes, environ
Comme les inoffensifs frelons
Sans les embêter, à moins de bêtise en béton
Avec donc seulement trente espèces un peu embêtantes
Rien de comparable
Rien d'intolérable
En rapport de toutes les dictatures gouvernantes !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
After 1945
It had to
Who would've believed that
The German population
Control rehabilitation
Denazify
A whole conditioned people
And all people are conditioned
From the individual to society
No free will, no freedom
From clinical psychiatry, consulted
Adapting TV games
Via the USA, to get inspired
Television games
Reality games
To re-educate, to assimilate, to control
Countries of private capitalism
Where it was widely generalized
Mental manipulations
Societal manipulations
From local to global
From the individual to the group
Troop mobilization
And Stalinized capitalism
Also, in its own method, condition everything well
With its own hassle
From one capital to another, that's
And in truth
Everything, absolutely everything, everything is imposed on us
Work, housing, leisure, meetings, sexuality
What to be terrified!
Anyway, everything is from 49.3
Prenatal program
Childhood, adolescence, maturity
Until the delayed state of retiree
Conditioning, consent, programming, engrammation
The famous factory of people's consent
The relentless dictatorship
Ferment, CEMENT, of all dictatorships
Of all state policies
Politics
Economic
Biopsychosociological
And then, and therefore, the fateful result
With logical speeches
Justifying
All our behaviors
Poor and rich, beggars and beggars
At all also
According to the idiosyncratic of each determinant
Shit lives, stranded lives
In terrifying capitalized solitudes
Where the slightest virus is exploited
For liberal fascism, gain acceptance
China, mixed market for live animals
And therefore, more and more mutant viruses
H1N1, H5N1, H7N9
Poultry, ducks, dromedaries, monkeys, bats
According to regions, according to countries
Like bioterrorism of the apprentice!
The species barrier is crossed
But that said
The simple flu does more than kill
That this opportunity coronavirus
Psychosis that any state can oversize
Planned staging
And every state is despotic and police
False Stalinist bureaucracy recovered
For any social dispute, the anesthetist
As in the demonstrations, wind on the wrong side
And by incapacitating gases, well-gassed protesters
Certainly
For the past sixty years
350 new infectious diseases have passed by
No need to name them here
Monkeys and bats eaten
Droppings and all salivated
Like the continents, all derived
And about viruses
There would be at least, bonus
300,000 viruses still unknown
Soon a virus mafia
From a whole minus mentality
Like the sand mafias
Like so the mining mafias
Against which, it is not good to investigate
So many real journalists, threatened, tortured, murdered
So many people expropriated
And for their silence, often bought
India, Guatemala, Kenya, Tanzania
And other countries
It exasperates but it is so
Police and armed guards
Mafias of all stripes know how to protect themselves well
Like everywhere political staff, in France and abroad
Untouchable and untouched mafias
With secure and controlled places
Gold
As everything is closely interconnected
Nothing can, therefore, surprise any more!
Like all plastic ingested
Per person, worldwide, each year
Five grams per day
And PFOA which takes its turn
Perfluorooctanoic acid
For diverse surfaces, waterproof them
And in the blood, it's found
For 99 percent of the global population
All this more really dangerous
For you, me, they, them, them
That in France, our 35,200 species of insects, approximately
Like the harmless hornets
Without bothering them, unless there is something concrete
So with only thirty slightly annoying species
Nothing comparable
Nothing intolerable
In relation to all governing dictatorships!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
