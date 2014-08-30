Psychose virale étatisée

Après 1945

Il fallut

Qui l'eut cru

La population allemande

De la rééducation de commande

Dénazifier

Tout un peuple conditionné

Et tout peuple est conditionné

De l'individu à la société

Aucun libre arbitre, aucune liberté

De la psychiatrie clinicienne, consultée

Adaptant ainsi des jeux télévisés

Via les USA, pour s'inspirer

Jeux télévisés

Jeux de téléréalité

Pour rééduquer, pour assimiler, pour contrôler

Des pays du capitalisme privé

Où cela fut grandement généralisé

Des manipulations mentales

Des manipulations sociétales

Du local au global

De l'individu au groupe

Mobilisation des troupes

Et le capitalisme stalinisé

Sut aussi, en sa propre méthode, tout bien conditionner

Avec son propre tracas

D'un capital l'autre, voilà

Et en vérité

Tout, absolument tout, tout nous est imposé

Du travail, du logement, des loisirs, des rencontres, de la sexualité

De quoi être terrifié !

Tout est, de toutes façons, du 49.3

Programme du prénatal

Enfance, adolescence, maturité

Jusqu'à l'état retardé de retraité

Conditionnement, consentement, programmation, engrammation

La fameuse fabrique du consentement des populations

L'implacable dictature

Ferment, CIMENT, de toutes les dictatures

De toutes les politiques étatiques

Du politique

De l'économique

Du biopsychosociologique

Et puis, et donc, du résultat fatidique

Avec des discours logiques

Justifiant

Tous nos comportements

Des pauvres et des riches, mendiantes et mendiants

Au tout également

Selon l'idiosyncrasique de chaque déterminant

Des vies de merde, des vies échouées

Dans d'effarantes solitudes capitalisées

Où le moindre virus est instrumentalisé

Pour le fascisme libéral, faire accepter

Chine, marché mélangé d'animaux vivants

Et donc, de plus en plus de virus mutants

H1N1, H5N1, H7N9

Volailles, canards, dromadaires, singes, chauves-souris

Selon les régions, selon les pays

Comme du bioterrorisme de l'apprenti !

La barrière des espèces est franchie

Mais cela dit

La simple grippe fait plus de la tuerie

Que ce coronavirus d'opportunité

Psychose que tout Etat sait démesurer

Mise en scène planifiée

Et tout Etat est despotique et policier

Faux bureaucratique stalinien récupéré

Pour toute contestation sociale, l'anesthésier

Comme dans les manifs, vent du mauvais côté

Et par les gaz incapacitants, les contestataires bien gazés

Certes

Ces soixante dernières années

350 nouvelles maladies infectieuses, par là, sont passées

Inutile ici de les nommer

Singes et chauves-souris consommés

Des déjections et du tout salivé

Comme les continents, au tout dérivé

Et à propos des virus

Il y aurait au moins, bonus

300.000 virus encore inconnus

Bientôt une mafia des virus

De toute une mentalité minus

Comme les mafias du sable

Comme donc les mafias minières

Contre lesquelles, il ne fait pas bon enquêter

Tant de vrais journalistes, menacés, torturés, assassinés

Tant de gens expropriés

Et pour leur silence, souvent achetés

Inde, Guatemala, Kenya, Tanzanie

Et d'autres pays

Cela exaspère mais c'est ainsi

Police et gardes armées

Les mafias de tous bords savent bien se protéger

Comme partout du personnel politique, en France et à l'étranger

Des mafias intouchables et intouchées

Avec des lieux sécurisés et contrôlés

Or

Comme tout est étroitement interconnecté

Rien ne saurait, de ce fait, plus aucunement étonner !

Comme tout le plastique ingéré

Par personne, dans le monde, chaque année

Cinq grammes par jour

Et PFOA qui fait son tour

Acide perfluorooctanoïque

Pour des surfaces diversifiées, les imperméabiliser

Et dans le sang, c'est retrouvé

Pour 99 pour cent de la population mondialisée

Tout cela plus réellement dangereux

Pour toi, moi, ils, elles, eux

Qu'en France, nos 35200 espèces d'insectes, environ

Comme les inoffensifs frelons

Sans les embêter, à moins de bêtise en béton

Avec donc seulement trente espèces un peu embêtantes

Rien de comparable

Rien d'intolérable

En rapport de toutes les dictatures gouvernantes !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

After 1945

It had to

Who would've believed that

The German population

Control rehabilitation

Denazify

A whole conditioned people

And all people are conditioned

From the individual to society

No free will, no freedom

From clinical psychiatry, consulted

Adapting TV games

Via the USA, to get inspired

Television games

Reality games

To re-educate, to assimilate, to control

Countries of private capitalism

Where it was widely generalized

Mental manipulations

Societal manipulations

From local to global

From the individual to the group

Troop mobilization

And Stalinized capitalism

Also, in its own method, condition everything well

With its own hassle

From one capital to another, that's

And in truth

Everything, absolutely everything, everything is imposed on us

Work, housing, leisure, meetings, sexuality

What to be terrified!

Anyway, everything is from 49.3

Prenatal program

Childhood, adolescence, maturity

Until the delayed state of retiree

Conditioning, consent, programming, engrammation

The famous factory of people's consent

The relentless dictatorship

Ferment, CEMENT, of all dictatorships

Of all state policies

Politics

Economic

Biopsychosociological

And then, and therefore, the fateful result

With logical speeches

Justifying

All our behaviors

Poor and rich, beggars and beggars

At all also

According to the idiosyncratic of each determinant

Shit lives, stranded lives

In terrifying capitalized solitudes

Where the slightest virus is exploited

For liberal fascism, gain acceptance

China, mixed market for live animals

And therefore, more and more mutant viruses

H1N1, H5N1, H7N9

Poultry, ducks, dromedaries, monkeys, bats

According to regions, according to countries

Like bioterrorism of the apprentice!

The species barrier is crossed

But that said

The simple flu does more than kill

That this opportunity coronavirus

Psychosis that any state can oversize

Planned staging

And every state is despotic and police

False Stalinist bureaucracy recovered

For any social dispute, the anesthetist

As in the demonstrations, wind on the wrong side

And by incapacitating gases, well-gassed protesters

Certainly

For the past sixty years

350 new infectious diseases have passed by

No need to name them here

Monkeys and bats eaten

Droppings and all salivated

Like the continents, all derived

And about viruses

There would be at least, bonus

300,000 viruses still unknown

Soon a virus mafia

From a whole minus mentality

Like the sand mafias

Like so the mining mafias

Against which, it is not good to investigate

So many real journalists, threatened, tortured, murdered

So many people expropriated

And for their silence, often bought

India, Guatemala, Kenya, Tanzania

And other countries

It exasperates but it is so

Police and armed guards

Mafias of all stripes know how to protect themselves well

Like everywhere political staff, in France and abroad

Untouchable and untouched mafias

With secure and controlled places

Gold

As everything is closely interconnected

Nothing can, therefore, surprise any more!

Like all plastic ingested

Per person, worldwide, each year

Five grams per day

And PFOA which takes its turn

Perfluorooctanoic acid

For diverse surfaces, waterproof them

And in the blood, it's found

For 99 percent of the global population

All this more really dangerous

For you, me, they, them, them

That in France, our 35,200 species of insects, approximately

Like the harmless hornets

Without bothering them, unless there is something concrete

So with only thirty slightly annoying species

Nothing comparable

Nothing intolerable

In relation to all governing dictatorships!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"