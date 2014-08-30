Le tokamak ou le hamac

Chaque homo sapiens sapiens, chaque être humain

N'est ni allemand, ni français, ni anglais, ni argentin

N'est ni arabe, ni blanc, ni noir, ni jaune, ni danois, ni égyptien

Mais avant tout une terrienne, un terrien

Mais avant tout de la planète Terre

En la période de l'Holocène pour l'ére

Donc, ni ceci, donc, ni cela, d'aucun pays

Donc, ni ceci, donc, ni cela, d'aucune patrie

La patrie, c'est la planète Terre

Le pays, c'est la planète Terre

La région, c'est la planète Terre

Aucune région

Mais toutes les régions

Aucune nation

Mais toutes les nations

Pour dissoudre tous les racismes

Pour dissoudre tous les nationalismes

Pour dissoudre tous les régionalismes

Pour dissoudre tout communautarisme

Pour dissoudre tout identitarisme

Pour l'anationalisme

Sinon

Ce modèle fragmenté, atomisé, au tout opposé

Par les futures colonies de l'espace, sera exporté

Et toutes les aberrations recommencées

Guerres et conflits perpétués !

Alors que :

Avec la diffusion de l'information

Surtout celle de généralisation

Chacune et chacun

Savant, savante, de l'autre, c'est très bien

Être l'érudit, l'érudite, de l'autre, c'est très bien

Je sais ce que tu ne sais pas

Tu sais ce que je ne sais pas

Flux et reflux de la nature

Flux et reflux de la culture

Il fut un temps

Du petit et du géant

Et pas des millions d'années, forcément

Cigognes géantes, éléphants nains

Sans compter toutes les traces effacées

De tout ce qui n'a pas pu se fossiliser

Et encore en Indonésie

Malayopython reticulatus , python réticulé, serpent le plus grand

Le tarsier, petit primate surtout insectivore, au regard lénifiant

Bref

Tout a son temps

De l'après, de l'avant

Comme les accidents

Du nucléaire civil

France, 1969 et 1980

Au tout oublié, au tout vil !

Adonc, Saint-Laurent des eaux

Ce à quinze kilomètres de Chambord

Deux accidents cachés, comme deux faux

Fusion partielle du coeur, ouf, l'on a eu chaud

Uranium naturel presque maîtrisé

Pour produire de l'électricité

Beaucoup, beaucoup, d'eau, pour refroidir le réacteur

Caisson de 80.000 tonnes

Avec toute une vapeur

Comme un ténor qui entonne

Cette fission nucléaire

Qui serait remplacé par la fameuse fusion nucléaire

ITER Tokamak

Je préfère encore rester dans mon hamac

Du nucléaire civil, le nouveau mac

Comme une bouteille magnétique

En faux mur de Kardachev prophylactique

Toute l'énergie du soleil concentré

Aimants bobines de champ toroïdal

Stellarator des plasmas ou alternatives marginales

Vers l'étoile artificielle, énergie hyperconfinée

Fission nucléaire

Fusion nucléaire

D'un risque l'autre, déplacé

Alors, qu'avec d'autres mentalités

D'autres déterminants pour les façonner

De l'énergie renouvelée

De l'énergie à volonté

Nature ou recyclage

Pas les mêmes cages

Eau, soleil vent, arbres, urine, excréments

L'énergie émotionnelle

Tenue trop souvent à l'écart, pourtant si belle

Et le tout à l'avenant

Mais

Surpopulation rime avec industrialisation

Industrialisation rime avec surpopulation

Avec croissance

Pas avec décroissance

De ma textualité programmatique

De ma textualité tout à fait merdique

Et si vous marchez dedans

Pour vous en défaire, il vous faudra du temps !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Every homo sapiens sapiens, every human being

Is not German, French, English, or Argentinian

Is not Arab, White, Black, Yellow, Danish, Egyptian

But above all a landlord, a landlord

But above all of planet Earth

In the Holocene period for the era

So neither this, therefore, nor that, from any country

So neither this, therefore, nor that, of any homeland

Motherland is planet Earth

The country is planet Earth

The region is planet Earth

No region

But all regions

No nation

But all the nations

To dissolve all racism

To dissolve all nationalisms

To dissolve all regionalisms

To dissolve all communitarianism

To dissolve all identitarianism

For nationalism

If not

This fragmented, atomized model, at the very opposite

By future space colonies, will be exported

And all the aberrations started again

Wars and conflicts perpetuated!

While :

With the dissemination of information

Especially that of generalization

Each and everyone

Learned, learned, on the other, it's very good

Being the scholar, the scholar, on the other, it's very good

I know what you don't know

You know what i don't know

Ebb and flow of nature

Culture ebb and flow

There was a time

Of the small and the giant

And not millions of years, necessarily

Giant storks, dwarf elephants

Without counting all the erased traces

Of everything that could not fossilize

And again in Indonesia

Malayopython reticulatus, reticulated python, largest snake

The tarsier, a small, mostly insectivorous primate, with a soothing look

In short

Everything has its time

From after, from before

Like accidents

Civil nuclear

France, 1969 and 1980

All forgotten, all vile!

Adonc, Saint-Laurent des eaux

This fifteen kilometers from Chambord

Two hidden accidents, like two fakes

Partial melting of the heart, phew, we got hot

Natural uranium almost under control

To generate electricity

Lots and lots of water to cool the reactor

80,000 ton box

With all the steam

Like a tenor who sings

This nuclear fission

Who would be replaced by the famous nuclear fusion

ITER Tokamak

I still prefer to stay in my hammock

Civil nuclear, the new mac

Like a magnetic bottle

In false wall of prophylactic Kardachev

All the energy of the concentrated sun

Toroidal field coil magnets

Plasma stellarator or marginal alternatives

Towards the artificial star, hyperconfined energy

Nuclear fission

Nuclear fusion

From one risk to another, out of place

So that with other mentalities

Other determinants to shape them

Renewed energy

Unlimited energy

Nature or recycling

Not the same cages

Water, sun wind, trees, urine, excrement

Emotional energy

Too often kept away, yet so beautiful

And all with the endorsement

But

Overcrowding rhymes with industrialization

Industrialization rhymes with overpopulation

With growth

Not with decay

Of my programmatic textuality

Of my totally crappy textuality

And if you walk in it

To get rid of it, you will need time!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"