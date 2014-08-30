Le tokamak ou le hamac
Chaque homo sapiens sapiens, chaque être humain
N'est ni allemand, ni français, ni anglais, ni argentin
N'est ni arabe, ni blanc, ni noir, ni jaune, ni danois, ni égyptien
Mais avant tout une terrienne, un terrien
Mais avant tout de la planète Terre
En la période de l'Holocène pour l'ére
Donc, ni ceci, donc, ni cela, d'aucun pays
Donc, ni ceci, donc, ni cela, d'aucune patrie
La patrie, c'est la planète Terre
Le pays, c'est la planète Terre
La région, c'est la planète Terre
Aucune région
Mais toutes les régions
Aucune nation
Mais toutes les nations
Pour dissoudre tous les racismes
Pour dissoudre tous les nationalismes
Pour dissoudre tous les régionalismes
Pour dissoudre tout communautarisme
Pour dissoudre tout identitarisme
Pour l'anationalisme
Sinon
Ce modèle fragmenté, atomisé, au tout opposé
Par les futures colonies de l'espace, sera exporté
Et toutes les aberrations recommencées
Guerres et conflits perpétués !
Alors que :
Avec la diffusion de l'information
Surtout celle de généralisation
Chacune et chacun
Savant, savante, de l'autre, c'est très bien
Être l'érudit, l'érudite, de l'autre, c'est très bien
Je sais ce que tu ne sais pas
Tu sais ce que je ne sais pas
Flux et reflux de la nature
Flux et reflux de la culture
Il fut un temps
Du petit et du géant
Et pas des millions d'années, forcément
Cigognes géantes, éléphants nains
Sans compter toutes les traces effacées
De tout ce qui n'a pas pu se fossiliser
Et encore en Indonésie
Malayopython reticulatus , python réticulé, serpent le plus grand
Le tarsier, petit primate surtout insectivore, au regard lénifiant
Bref
Tout a son temps
De l'après, de l'avant
Comme les accidents
Du nucléaire civil
France, 1969 et 1980
Au tout oublié, au tout vil !
Adonc, Saint-Laurent des eaux
Ce à quinze kilomètres de Chambord
Deux accidents cachés, comme deux faux
Fusion partielle du coeur, ouf, l'on a eu chaud
Uranium naturel presque maîtrisé
Pour produire de l'électricité
Beaucoup, beaucoup, d'eau, pour refroidir le réacteur
Caisson de 80.000 tonnes
Avec toute une vapeur
Comme un ténor qui entonne
Cette fission nucléaire
Qui serait remplacé par la fameuse fusion nucléaire
ITER Tokamak
Je préfère encore rester dans mon hamac
Du nucléaire civil, le nouveau mac
Comme une bouteille magnétique
En faux mur de Kardachev prophylactique
Toute l'énergie du soleil concentré
Aimants bobines de champ toroïdal
Stellarator des plasmas ou alternatives marginales
Vers l'étoile artificielle, énergie hyperconfinée
Fission nucléaire
Fusion nucléaire
D'un risque l'autre, déplacé
Alors, qu'avec d'autres mentalités
D'autres déterminants pour les façonner
De l'énergie renouvelée
De l'énergie à volonté
Nature ou recyclage
Pas les mêmes cages
Eau, soleil vent, arbres, urine, excréments
L'énergie émotionnelle
Tenue trop souvent à l'écart, pourtant si belle
Et le tout à l'avenant
Mais
Surpopulation rime avec industrialisation
Industrialisation rime avec surpopulation
Avec croissance
Pas avec décroissance
De ma textualité programmatique
De ma textualité tout à fait merdique
Et si vous marchez dedans
Pour vous en défaire, il vous faudra du temps !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Every homo sapiens sapiens, every human being
Is not German, French, English, or Argentinian
Is not Arab, White, Black, Yellow, Danish, Egyptian
But above all a landlord, a landlord
But above all of planet Earth
In the Holocene period for the era
So neither this, therefore, nor that, from any country
So neither this, therefore, nor that, of any homeland
Motherland is planet Earth
The country is planet Earth
The region is planet Earth
No region
But all regions
No nation
But all the nations
To dissolve all racism
To dissolve all nationalisms
To dissolve all regionalisms
To dissolve all communitarianism
To dissolve all identitarianism
For nationalism
If not
This fragmented, atomized model, at the very opposite
By future space colonies, will be exported
And all the aberrations started again
Wars and conflicts perpetuated!
While :
With the dissemination of information
Especially that of generalization
Each and everyone
Learned, learned, on the other, it's very good
Being the scholar, the scholar, on the other, it's very good
I know what you don't know
You know what i don't know
Ebb and flow of nature
Culture ebb and flow
There was a time
Of the small and the giant
And not millions of years, necessarily
Giant storks, dwarf elephants
Without counting all the erased traces
Of everything that could not fossilize
And again in Indonesia
Malayopython reticulatus, reticulated python, largest snake
The tarsier, a small, mostly insectivorous primate, with a soothing look
In short
Everything has its time
From after, from before
Like accidents
Civil nuclear
France, 1969 and 1980
All forgotten, all vile!
Adonc, Saint-Laurent des eaux
This fifteen kilometers from Chambord
Two hidden accidents, like two fakes
Partial melting of the heart, phew, we got hot
Natural uranium almost under control
To generate electricity
Lots and lots of water to cool the reactor
80,000 ton box
With all the steam
Like a tenor who sings
This nuclear fission
Who would be replaced by the famous nuclear fusion
ITER Tokamak
I still prefer to stay in my hammock
Civil nuclear, the new mac
Like a magnetic bottle
In false wall of prophylactic Kardachev
All the energy of the concentrated sun
Toroidal field coil magnets
Plasma stellarator or marginal alternatives
Towards the artificial star, hyperconfined energy
Nuclear fission
Nuclear fusion
From one risk to another, out of place
So that with other mentalities
Other determinants to shape them
Renewed energy
Unlimited energy
Nature or recycling
Not the same cages
Water, sun wind, trees, urine, excrement
Emotional energy
Too often kept away, yet so beautiful
And all with the endorsement
But
Overcrowding rhymes with industrialization
Industrialization rhymes with overpopulation
With growth
Not with decay
Of my programmatic textuality
Of my totally crappy textuality
And if you walk in it
To get rid of it, you will need time!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
