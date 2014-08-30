The Shortwave Report 03/13/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- March 11th was the 9th anniversary of the beginning of the tragic Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster. Almost 50,000 people have not been able to return home because of the remaining radiation, while enormous amounts of contaminated water continue to accumulate at the site. The corona virus pandemic is spreading rapidly, and in the US groups representing Asian Americans have urged Congress to take action to stop the spread of discrimination.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi presented a press review with former UK Home Office Minister Norman Baker. First they discuss an article on US government funding Big Pharma research for the corona virus and who will get the profits. Haaretz had an article on Israeli soldiers shooting 42 Palestinians knees in one day. There are British SAS operatives working in Syria without Parliamentary knowledge.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes updates the current ceasefire in Idlib Syria, brokered by Turkey and Russia. Idlib is where the Syrian army relocated 100k jihadist fighters. Alison then speaks to the trouble with news, with specific references to the alleged chlorine gas attacks in Douma, Syria. The OPCW (the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons) laid blame for the alleged attacks on the Syrian government and massive US led bombing in the country followed. Two OPCW whistleblowers leaked documents that suggest the blame was false, as reported by Robert Fisk.

From CUBA- The Venezuelan Foreign Minister denounced new threats coordinated by the US, Brazil, and Colombia. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed deep concern for US sanctions imposed on Venezuela. Landless women in Brazil marched across the country against racism, machismo, and violence against women. In Israel opposition groups are uniting to stop Netanyahu from becoming Prime Minister again.

