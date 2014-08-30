Sauve-qui-peut du gâchis
" Vous savez, la question, c'est pas pourquoi les gens se suicident, c'est pourquoi l'on ne se suicide pas plus "
Robert Neuburger ( psychiatre et psychothérapeute )
Alors
Que le tabou de la sexualité
En fait, de la stricte intimité
Effectivement
L'on demande rarement aux gens
Comment baisez-vous ?
De quelle tendance sexuelle êtes-vous ?
Alors que dans la nature
Rien n'est plus naturel que la bisexualité ou l'homosexualité
Des insectes aux mammifères, l'on ne peut que le constater
Grand dauphin, hyène, bonobo, mérou brun
Tout le vivant est bien coquin
Avec donc aussi de la transsexualité, de la transidentité
Pas forcément, donc, pour se reproduire
Mais pour le plaisir, mais pour le jouir
Certes, il faut assouvir l'instinct
L'instinct, cette mémoire de l'espèce
Pour des dames, regarder nichons et fesses
Moi, qui suis un hétérosexuel
Mais comme tout, c'est certainement culturel
Bien plus, je le crois, que pulsionnel
Néanmoins
C'est la société de l'asexualité
Quand des autres, nous sommes isolés
Ainsi, en France, cinq millions de personnes sont isolés
Et donc, de gré ou de force, dans l'asexualité !
La solitude dans la multitude
La multitude dans la solitude
Et puis
L'aliénation du travail
Surtout, hélas, le travail de l'aliénation
Le capital s'expertise de son aliénation
Internalisation, externalisation, soumission
Dans une permanente réorientation
Expérience obsolète, invalidation
De la narcissique transaction
Le capital, tout un langage, quasiment clinique
Pour de la construction identitaire
Ne pas compter les heures, idéologie du mériter son salaire
Tout salarié, toute salariée, le plus souvent est connecté
Joignable à tout moment, ne peut s'isoler
L'entreprise de l'identification
L'identification à l'entreprise
Et du corporatisme
Et donc du fascisme
Dans l'encéphale, dans le corps, comme une inscription !
Souvent, de l'effondrement professionnel
Plus encore que de l'épuisement professionnel
Mais la vraie origine du fameux burn-out
Qui met la légende knock-out
C'est l'aidance, car qui aide l'aidance ?
Et puis, pour se refaire une santé, c'est l'évidence
Cela ne peut se faire avec la bouffe industrielle, ô pestilence !
Le capital est un gâchis
Tout y est est incontestable vilenie
Validée par toute une propagande capitaliste qui abrutit
Malgré tout
Forcément, on ne le clame pas partout
Sans coopération, sans entraide, sans altruisme
Malgré tout
Le moteur des sociétés humaines fut le civisme
Et avec la connaissance
Et adaptée à l'épanouissement humain, la science
Cela peut déboucher sur l'anarchisme
Mais pour la culture, c'est autre chose
Toujours la culture de la domination, jamais en pause
Ainsi
S'alarmer, ne pas s'alarmer
En France, au moins trois millions d'illettrés
Au moins
Des armes nuisibles, ils/elles, ne vont pas inventer
Encore en France
Trois cent têtes nucléaires
Quatre sous-marins nucléaires
Avec seize missiles balistiques
Contenant chacun six têtes
Là, c'est de la physique bien bête
Chaque tête correspondant à un Hiroshima
La belle science que voilà !
Tout étant lié et relié
Dans la merde, partout, un pied est posé
Revoilà notre bouffe industrielle
E900, additif de bouffe artificielle
Diméthylpolysiloxane, de la poubelle
Nanoparticule
Qui tous les jours nous accule
Cinq cent mille fois moins gros qu'un cheveu
Et bien mon vieux !
Il faudrait un vent solaire
Que les consciences éteintes, ce vent éclaire
Un million de kilomètre en une heure
Quelquefois, des millions de kilomètre en une heure
Grossesse d'une femme, grossesse d'une éruption solaire
D'une échographie diverse jusqu'au stellaire
Et s'il y avait un paradis
Cela serait assez proche de l'anarchie
Tout le monde égalitaire
Aucune compétition, aucune guerre
Aucune horreur publicitaire
Fin du salariat, fin du patronat, fin du prolétariat
Tout le monde affinitaire
Justement le contraire du tout totalitaire
Aucune police, aucune armée, aucune autorité
Aucun vol, aucun crime, dans le tout partagé
Aucune hiérarchie, toute sexualité respectée, aucune célébrité
Riches ou pauvres, aucun réel épanouissement avec le capital
Ou cela n'est que du bluff, du masque, du carnaval !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"You know, the question is not why people kill themselves, that's why we don't kill ourselves anymore"
Robert Neuburger (psychiatrist and psychotherapist)
So
That the taboo of sexuality
In fact, strict privacy
Effectively
People are rarely asked
How do you fuck
What sexual tendency are you from?
While in the wild
Nothing is more natural than bisexuality or homosexuality
From insects to mammals, we can only see it
Bottlenose dolphin, hyena, bonobo, brown grouper
Everything alive is very naughty
So also with transsexuality, transidentity
Not necessarily, therefore, to reproduce
But for fun, but to enjoy it
Of course, you have to quench your instinct
Instinct, this memory of the species
For ladies, look at boobs and buttocks
I, who is a heterosexual
But like everything, it's certainly cultural
Much more, I believe, than drive
However
It is the society of asexuality
When from others, we are isolated
Thus, in France, five million people are isolated
And therefore, willingly or by force, in asexuality!
Loneliness in the multitude
The multitude in solitude
And then
The alienation of work
Above all, alas, the work of alienation
Capital assesses its alienation
Internalization, outsourcing, submission
In a permanent reorientation
Obsolete experience, invalidation
From the narcissistic transaction
Capital, a whole language, almost clinical
For identity building
Not counting the hours, ideology of earning a salary
All employees, most often, are connected
Reachable at any time, cannot be isolated
The identification business
Identification with the company
And corporatism
And therefore fascism
In the brain, in the body, like an inscription!
Often, professional breakdown
Even more than burnout
But the real origin of the famous burn-out
Who puts the legend knockout
It is aid, because who helps aid?
And then, to get healthy, it's obvious
This cannot be done with industrial food, oh pestilence!
Capital is a mess
Everything is undeniable villainy
Validated by all of the stupid capitalist propaganda
Nevertheless
Obviously, we do not proclaim it everywhere
Without cooperation, without mutual aid, without altruism
Nevertheless
The engine of human societies was civics
And with knowledge
And adapted to human development, science
This can lead to anarchism
But for culture, it's something else
Always the culture of domination, never on break
So
To be alarmed, not to be alarmed
In France, at least three million illiterates
At least
Noxious weapons, they will not invent
Still in France
Three hundred nuclear warheads
Four nuclear submarines
With sixteen ballistic missiles
Each containing six heads
This is very stupid physics
Each head corresponding to a Hiroshima
What a beautiful science!
Everything being linked and connected
In the shit, everywhere, one foot is put
Here comes our industrial food
E900, artificial food additive
Dimethylpolysiloxane, from the trash
Nanoparticle
Who drives us every day
Five hundred thousand times smaller than a hair
Well, old man!
There should be a solar wind
Let the consciousness be extinguished, this wind lights up
One million km in one hour
Sometimes millions of kilometers in an hour
Pregnancy of a woman, pregnancy of a solar rash
From diverse ultrasound to stellar
And if there was a paradise
It would be pretty close to anarchy
Everyone egalitarian
No competition, no war
No advertising horror
End of work, end of employers, end of the proletariat
Everyone affinity
Just the opposite of all totalitarian
No police, no army, no authority
No theft, no crime, in the whole shared
No hierarchy, any respected sexuality, no celebrity
Rich or poor, no real development with capital
Or it is only bluff, mask, carnival!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
