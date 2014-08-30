Sauve-qui-peut du gâchis

" Vous savez, la question, c'est pas pourquoi les gens se suicident, c'est pourquoi l'on ne se suicide pas plus "

Robert Neuburger ( psychiatre et psychothérapeute )

Alors

Que le tabou de la sexualité

En fait, de la stricte intimité

Effectivement

L'on demande rarement aux gens

Comment baisez-vous ?

De quelle tendance sexuelle êtes-vous ?

Alors que dans la nature

Rien n'est plus naturel que la bisexualité ou l'homosexualité

Des insectes aux mammifères, l'on ne peut que le constater

Grand dauphin, hyène, bonobo, mérou brun

Tout le vivant est bien coquin

Avec donc aussi de la transsexualité, de la transidentité

Pas forcément, donc, pour se reproduire

Mais pour le plaisir, mais pour le jouir

Certes, il faut assouvir l'instinct

L'instinct, cette mémoire de l'espèce

Pour des dames, regarder nichons et fesses

Moi, qui suis un hétérosexuel

Mais comme tout, c'est certainement culturel

Bien plus, je le crois, que pulsionnel

Néanmoins

C'est la société de l'asexualité

Quand des autres, nous sommes isolés

Ainsi, en France, cinq millions de personnes sont isolés

Et donc, de gré ou de force, dans l'asexualité !

La solitude dans la multitude

La multitude dans la solitude

Et puis

L'aliénation du travail

Surtout, hélas, le travail de l'aliénation

Le capital s'expertise de son aliénation

Internalisation, externalisation, soumission

Dans une permanente réorientation

Expérience obsolète, invalidation

De la narcissique transaction

Le capital, tout un langage, quasiment clinique

Pour de la construction identitaire

Ne pas compter les heures, idéologie du mériter son salaire

Tout salarié, toute salariée, le plus souvent est connecté

Joignable à tout moment, ne peut s'isoler

L'entreprise de l'identification

L'identification à l'entreprise

Et du corporatisme

Et donc du fascisme

Dans l'encéphale, dans le corps, comme une inscription !

Souvent, de l'effondrement professionnel

Plus encore que de l'épuisement professionnel

Mais la vraie origine du fameux burn-out

Qui met la légende knock-out

C'est l'aidance, car qui aide l'aidance ?

Et puis, pour se refaire une santé, c'est l'évidence

Cela ne peut se faire avec la bouffe industrielle, ô pestilence !

Le capital est un gâchis

Tout y est est incontestable vilenie

Validée par toute une propagande capitaliste qui abrutit

Malgré tout

Forcément, on ne le clame pas partout

Sans coopération, sans entraide, sans altruisme

Malgré tout

Le moteur des sociétés humaines fut le civisme

Et avec la connaissance

Et adaptée à l'épanouissement humain, la science

Cela peut déboucher sur l'anarchisme

Mais pour la culture, c'est autre chose

Toujours la culture de la domination, jamais en pause

Ainsi

S'alarmer, ne pas s'alarmer

En France, au moins trois millions d'illettrés

Au moins

Des armes nuisibles, ils/elles, ne vont pas inventer

Encore en France

Trois cent têtes nucléaires

Quatre sous-marins nucléaires

Avec seize missiles balistiques

Contenant chacun six têtes

Là, c'est de la physique bien bête

Chaque tête correspondant à un Hiroshima

La belle science que voilà !

Tout étant lié et relié

Dans la merde, partout, un pied est posé

Revoilà notre bouffe industrielle

E900, additif de bouffe artificielle

Diméthylpolysiloxane, de la poubelle

Nanoparticule

Qui tous les jours nous accule

Cinq cent mille fois moins gros qu'un cheveu

Et bien mon vieux !

Il faudrait un vent solaire

Que les consciences éteintes, ce vent éclaire

Un million de kilomètre en une heure

Quelquefois, des millions de kilomètre en une heure

Grossesse d'une femme, grossesse d'une éruption solaire

D'une échographie diverse jusqu'au stellaire

Et s'il y avait un paradis

Cela serait assez proche de l'anarchie

Tout le monde égalitaire

Aucune compétition, aucune guerre

Aucune horreur publicitaire

Fin du salariat, fin du patronat, fin du prolétariat

Tout le monde affinitaire

Justement le contraire du tout totalitaire

Aucune police, aucune armée, aucune autorité

Aucun vol, aucun crime, dans le tout partagé

Aucune hiérarchie, toute sexualité respectée, aucune célébrité

Riches ou pauvres, aucun réel épanouissement avec le capital

Ou cela n'est que du bluff, du masque, du carnaval !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"You know, the question is not why people kill themselves, that's why we don't kill ourselves anymore"

Robert Neuburger (psychiatrist and psychotherapist)

So

That the taboo of sexuality

In fact, strict privacy

Effectively

People are rarely asked

How do you fuck

What sexual tendency are you from?

While in the wild

Nothing is more natural than bisexuality or homosexuality

From insects to mammals, we can only see it

Bottlenose dolphin, hyena, bonobo, brown grouper

Everything alive is very naughty

So also with transsexuality, transidentity

Not necessarily, therefore, to reproduce

But for fun, but to enjoy it

Of course, you have to quench your instinct

Instinct, this memory of the species

For ladies, look at boobs and buttocks

I, who is a heterosexual

But like everything, it's certainly cultural

Much more, I believe, than drive

However

It is the society of asexuality

When from others, we are isolated

Thus, in France, five million people are isolated

And therefore, willingly or by force, in asexuality!

Loneliness in the multitude

The multitude in solitude

And then

The alienation of work

Above all, alas, the work of alienation

Capital assesses its alienation

Internalization, outsourcing, submission

In a permanent reorientation

Obsolete experience, invalidation

From the narcissistic transaction

Capital, a whole language, almost clinical

For identity building

Not counting the hours, ideology of earning a salary

All employees, most often, are connected

Reachable at any time, cannot be isolated

The identification business

Identification with the company

And corporatism

And therefore fascism

In the brain, in the body, like an inscription!

Often, professional breakdown

Even more than burnout

But the real origin of the famous burn-out

Who puts the legend knockout

It is aid, because who helps aid?

And then, to get healthy, it's obvious

This cannot be done with industrial food, oh pestilence!

Capital is a mess

Everything is undeniable villainy

Validated by all of the stupid capitalist propaganda

Nevertheless

Obviously, we do not proclaim it everywhere

Without cooperation, without mutual aid, without altruism

Nevertheless

The engine of human societies was civics

And with knowledge

And adapted to human development, science

This can lead to anarchism

But for culture, it's something else

Always the culture of domination, never on break

So

To be alarmed, not to be alarmed

In France, at least three million illiterates

At least

Noxious weapons, they will not invent

Still in France

Three hundred nuclear warheads

Four nuclear submarines

With sixteen ballistic missiles

Each containing six heads

This is very stupid physics

Each head corresponding to a Hiroshima

What a beautiful science!

Everything being linked and connected

In the shit, everywhere, one foot is put

Here comes our industrial food

E900, artificial food additive

Dimethylpolysiloxane, from the trash

Nanoparticle

Who drives us every day

Five hundred thousand times smaller than a hair

Well, old man!

There should be a solar wind

Let the consciousness be extinguished, this wind lights up

One million km in one hour

Sometimes millions of kilometers in an hour

Pregnancy of a woman, pregnancy of a solar rash

From diverse ultrasound to stellar

And if there was a paradise

It would be pretty close to anarchy

Everyone egalitarian

No competition, no war

No advertising horror

End of work, end of employers, end of the proletariat

Everyone affinity

Just the opposite of all totalitarian

No police, no army, no authority

No theft, no crime, in the whole shared

No hierarchy, any respected sexuality, no celebrity

Rich or poor, no real development with capital

Or it is only bluff, mask, carnival!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"