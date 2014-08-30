Le serment de l'impunité

Tout mot hors contexte

Sent à plein nez la secte

Comme en médecine

La fumisterie est d'humeur fine

Quantique, énergie, toute une panoplie

Ouvrant la porte à diverses supercheries

De nouveaux courants mystiques

Jouant à cache-cache cadavérique

Surfant sur les angoisses et les peurs

Avec des promesses de faux bonheur

C'est comme un domaine d'effrénisme

De la psyché tout un misérabilisme

Un peu comme pour les canulars

Rusant souvent d'habiles fards

Canulars répétés de génération en génération

Au-delà de toute raison

Neutralisant toute réflexion

Voilà une bien étrange sidération

Ainsi

E330, l'acide citrique

Finalement pas le plus toxique

Fut pourtant dans les années 1970, dénoncé

Comme la plus grande des saletés

Et ce fut, il y a peu, par un politicien, répété

Dans la bêtise humaine, le constant y est effréné

Ou bien aussi, rumeur colportée par un facétieux médecin

Que le pénis pourrait rester coincé dans le vagin

Au dix-neuvième siècle, mais on l'entendra encore demain !

Mais ce qui nous séduit

Il en est, a été, sera toujours ainsi

Flatte, a flatté, flattera, nos préjugés

Notre satané ego si étriqué

Comme nous ne citons

Une bien facile constatation

Que ce que nous pensons nous-mêmes

Que ce que nous pourrions dire ou écrire nous-mêmes

Un petit exercice de pensée

Facile à concevoir et à imaginer

Il s'agit de processus cérébraux

De tous nos raccourcis mentaux

Car en vérité

Il n'y a pas de causalité

Cependant qu'à chaque objet utilisé

Un but est souvent attribué

Comme un finalisme, cette horreur

Toute religion, en fait, de la terreur

Dans une définition, tout doit se figer

Pour ne plus avoir à y penser

Nonobstant

Tout argument est circulaire

Se conforte ainsi la pensée réactionnaire

Non pas ce qui est

Mais ce que l'on veut qu'il soit

La réalité s'effaçant devant le préjugé

Avec toute une suite logique dans le tout trumpisé

Comme le créationnisme complètement taré !

Le contraire de, l'on devrait l'ajouter

Si ces résultats sont prouvés ou confirmés !

Tout peut sembler paradoxal

Sous le règne du capital

De moins en moins de nature sauvage

Néanmoins, encore 35000 espèces d'orchidées sauvages

Dans une nature de plus en plus polluée

Personne n'osant plus même le contester

La France

Souvent première dans l'indécence

Championne du pulvérisateur

Et ce à toutes les heures

Notamment sur les vignes

80.000 tonnes par an

Tout un vin dégueulasse, charmant

Alors que les vignes

C'est trois pour cent de la surface agricole

Absorbant pourtant à elle seule

Trente cinq pour cent de ce tonnage

Vraiment, la sagesse est en cage

Et l'on mange de moins en moins bien

Surtout au restaurant, fi des fiches Michelin

Du trop salé, du trop sucré, du plat cuisiné

Il faut surtout manger moins, mais du bio de qualité

Sinon, du cancer par une alimentation empoisonnée

Certains méfaits, l'on peut encore dénoncer

Sans le risque certain de se faire assassiner

Par le service action des services secrets

Passant pour un suicide, si cela est bien fait

Fort de Noisy-le-Sec, en France

Seine-Saint-Denis, siège du service action, DGSE, une confidence !

Toutes les hiérarchies

Forcément, plus c'est haut, plus c'est pourri

Toute recherche de dominance y aboutit

Sport, justice, divertissement, art, politique, business, science, économie

Comme la famille FIFA

Du football, toute une mafia

Manipulant toutes les organisations

Truquant toutes les compétitions

Truands, gangsters, mafieux, politiques, businessmans

Femmes ou hommes, pas de sexuation pour les fans

Partage du pactole, pignon sur rue, jamais en panne

Mais tout du capital est une même manne

La vertu s'honorant dans le vomi

Postes-clefs, tuteurs et tutrices de toutes les vies

Le monde leur appartient

Se fréquentant tous et toutes, voilà les vrais parrains

Et même remplacés ou faussement partis

Ils sont comme clonés par les amis

Parfois, l'un est retourné

Pour une histoire d'impôts non payés

Pour s'en sortir, des amis, il doit espionner

Via Chuck Blazer, et le FBI n'est pas loin

Un micro caché enregistrant ce qui pourrait faire foin

De toutes façons, tous ces gens

Bénéficient de l'impunité, des intouchables, comme un serment

Le serment de l'impunité

L'impunité du serment

Voilà bien là, tout un fonctionnement

Propre évidemment à tout gouvernement

Avec la complicité de toute votante, de tout votant !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Any word out of context

Feel the sect

As in medicine

The humor is in a fine mood

Quantum, energy, a whole panoply

Opening the door to various hoaxes

New mystical currents

Playing hide and seek

Surfing on anxieties and fears

With promises of false happiness

It's like an area of ​​frenzy

From the psyche all a miserabilism

A bit like hoaxes

Often cunning with skillful eyeshadows

Hoaxes repeated from generation to generation

Beyond all reason

Neutralizing all thinking

This is a very strange amazement

So

E330, citric acid

Finally not the most toxic

Was however in the 1970s, denounced

Like the biggest dirt

And it was, not long ago, by a politician, repeated

In human stupidity, the constant is frantic there

Or also, rumor peddled by a facetious doctor

That the penis could get stuck in the vagina

In the nineteenth century, but we will still hear it tomorrow!

But what appeals to us

It is, has been, will always be so

Flatte, flattered, flatter, our prejudices

Our damn ego so narrow

As we only quote

A very easy observation

That what we think about ourselves

Than what we could say or write ourselves

A little thought exercise

Easy to design and imagine

These are brain processes

Of all our mental shortcuts

Because in truth

There is no causality

However that with each object used

A goal is often assigned

Like a finalism, this horror

Any religion, in fact, of terror

In a definition, everything must freeze

To no longer have to think about it

Notwithstanding

Any argument is circular

This reinforces reactionary thinking

Not what is

But what we want it to be

Reality fading before prejudice

With a whole logical continuation in the whole trumpisé

Like completely crazy creationism!

The opposite of, we should add

If these results are proven or confirmed!

Everything may seem paradoxical

Under the reign of capital

Less and less wilderness

Nevertheless, still 35,000 species of wild orchids

In an increasingly polluted nature

No one even dares to challenge it

France

Often first in indecency

Sprayer champion

And this every hour

Especially on the vines

80,000 tonnes per year

A disgusting, charming wine

While the vines

That's three percent of the agricultural area

Absorbing on its own

Thirty five percent of this tonnage

Truly, wisdom is in a cage

And we eat less and less well

Especially in the restaurant, fi Michelin sheets

Too salty, too sweet, ready meal

You must eat less, but quality organic

Otherwise, cancer from a poisoned diet

Some misdeeds, we can still denounce

Without the certain risk of being murdered

By the action service of the secret services

Passing for suicide, if done right

Fort of Noisy-le-Sec, in France

Seine-Saint-Denis, headquarters of the action service, DGSE, a confidence!

All hierarchies

Obviously, the higher it is, the more it is rotten

Any search for dominance leads to it

Sport, justice, entertainment, art, politics, business, science, economy

Like the FIFA family

Football, a whole mafia

Handling all organizations

Faking all competitions

Mobsters, gangsters, mafiosi, politicians, businessmans

Women or men, no sex for fans

Sharing of the industry, storefront, never broken down

But all of capital is the same windfall

Virtue honoring itself in vomit

Key positions, guardians of all lives

The world belongs to them

Dating everyone, these are the real sponsors

And even replaced or falsely gone

They are like cloned by friends

Sometimes one returned

For a history of unpaid taxes

To get by, friends, he has to spy

Via Chuck Blazer, and the FBI is not far away

A hidden microphone recording what could make hay

Anyway, all these people

Benefit from impunity, untouchables, like an oath

The Oath of Impunity

Impunity of the Oath

Well there, a whole operation

Obviously specific to any government

With the complicity of all voters, all voters!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"