Le serment de l'impunité
Tout mot hors contexte
Sent à plein nez la secte
Comme en médecine
La fumisterie est d'humeur fine
Quantique, énergie, toute une panoplie
Ouvrant la porte à diverses supercheries
De nouveaux courants mystiques
Jouant à cache-cache cadavérique
Surfant sur les angoisses et les peurs
Avec des promesses de faux bonheur
C'est comme un domaine d'effrénisme
De la psyché tout un misérabilisme
Un peu comme pour les canulars
Rusant souvent d'habiles fards
Canulars répétés de génération en génération
Au-delà de toute raison
Neutralisant toute réflexion
Voilà une bien étrange sidération
Ainsi
E330, l'acide citrique
Finalement pas le plus toxique
Fut pourtant dans les années 1970, dénoncé
Comme la plus grande des saletés
Et ce fut, il y a peu, par un politicien, répété
Dans la bêtise humaine, le constant y est effréné
Ou bien aussi, rumeur colportée par un facétieux médecin
Que le pénis pourrait rester coincé dans le vagin
Au dix-neuvième siècle, mais on l'entendra encore demain !
Mais ce qui nous séduit
Il en est, a été, sera toujours ainsi
Flatte, a flatté, flattera, nos préjugés
Notre satané ego si étriqué
Comme nous ne citons
Une bien facile constatation
Que ce que nous pensons nous-mêmes
Que ce que nous pourrions dire ou écrire nous-mêmes
Un petit exercice de pensée
Facile à concevoir et à imaginer
Il s'agit de processus cérébraux
De tous nos raccourcis mentaux
Car en vérité
Il n'y a pas de causalité
Cependant qu'à chaque objet utilisé
Un but est souvent attribué
Comme un finalisme, cette horreur
Toute religion, en fait, de la terreur
Dans une définition, tout doit se figer
Pour ne plus avoir à y penser
Nonobstant
Tout argument est circulaire
Se conforte ainsi la pensée réactionnaire
Non pas ce qui est
Mais ce que l'on veut qu'il soit
La réalité s'effaçant devant le préjugé
Avec toute une suite logique dans le tout trumpisé
Comme le créationnisme complètement taré !
Le contraire de, l'on devrait l'ajouter
Si ces résultats sont prouvés ou confirmés !
Tout peut sembler paradoxal
Sous le règne du capital
De moins en moins de nature sauvage
Néanmoins, encore 35000 espèces d'orchidées sauvages
Dans une nature de plus en plus polluée
Personne n'osant plus même le contester
La France
Souvent première dans l'indécence
Championne du pulvérisateur
Et ce à toutes les heures
Notamment sur les vignes
80.000 tonnes par an
Tout un vin dégueulasse, charmant
Alors que les vignes
C'est trois pour cent de la surface agricole
Absorbant pourtant à elle seule
Trente cinq pour cent de ce tonnage
Vraiment, la sagesse est en cage
Et l'on mange de moins en moins bien
Surtout au restaurant, fi des fiches Michelin
Du trop salé, du trop sucré, du plat cuisiné
Il faut surtout manger moins, mais du bio de qualité
Sinon, du cancer par une alimentation empoisonnée
Certains méfaits, l'on peut encore dénoncer
Sans le risque certain de se faire assassiner
Par le service action des services secrets
Passant pour un suicide, si cela est bien fait
Fort de Noisy-le-Sec, en France
Seine-Saint-Denis, siège du service action, DGSE, une confidence !
Toutes les hiérarchies
Forcément, plus c'est haut, plus c'est pourri
Toute recherche de dominance y aboutit
Sport, justice, divertissement, art, politique, business, science, économie
Comme la famille FIFA
Du football, toute une mafia
Manipulant toutes les organisations
Truquant toutes les compétitions
Truands, gangsters, mafieux, politiques, businessmans
Femmes ou hommes, pas de sexuation pour les fans
Partage du pactole, pignon sur rue, jamais en panne
Mais tout du capital est une même manne
La vertu s'honorant dans le vomi
Postes-clefs, tuteurs et tutrices de toutes les vies
Le monde leur appartient
Se fréquentant tous et toutes, voilà les vrais parrains
Et même remplacés ou faussement partis
Ils sont comme clonés par les amis
Parfois, l'un est retourné
Pour une histoire d'impôts non payés
Pour s'en sortir, des amis, il doit espionner
Via Chuck Blazer, et le FBI n'est pas loin
Un micro caché enregistrant ce qui pourrait faire foin
De toutes façons, tous ces gens
Bénéficient de l'impunité, des intouchables, comme un serment
Le serment de l'impunité
L'impunité du serment
Voilà bien là, tout un fonctionnement
Propre évidemment à tout gouvernement
Avec la complicité de toute votante, de tout votant !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Any word out of context
Feel the sect
As in medicine
The humor is in a fine mood
Quantum, energy, a whole panoply
Opening the door to various hoaxes
New mystical currents
Playing hide and seek
Surfing on anxieties and fears
With promises of false happiness
It's like an area of frenzy
From the psyche all a miserabilism
A bit like hoaxes
Often cunning with skillful eyeshadows
Hoaxes repeated from generation to generation
Beyond all reason
Neutralizing all thinking
This is a very strange amazement
So
E330, citric acid
Finally not the most toxic
Was however in the 1970s, denounced
Like the biggest dirt
And it was, not long ago, by a politician, repeated
In human stupidity, the constant is frantic there
Or also, rumor peddled by a facetious doctor
That the penis could get stuck in the vagina
In the nineteenth century, but we will still hear it tomorrow!
But what appeals to us
It is, has been, will always be so
Flatte, flattered, flatter, our prejudices
Our damn ego so narrow
As we only quote
A very easy observation
That what we think about ourselves
Than what we could say or write ourselves
A little thought exercise
Easy to design and imagine
These are brain processes
Of all our mental shortcuts
Because in truth
There is no causality
However that with each object used
A goal is often assigned
Like a finalism, this horror
Any religion, in fact, of terror
In a definition, everything must freeze
To no longer have to think about it
Notwithstanding
Any argument is circular
This reinforces reactionary thinking
Not what is
But what we want it to be
Reality fading before prejudice
With a whole logical continuation in the whole trumpisé
Like completely crazy creationism!
The opposite of, we should add
If these results are proven or confirmed!
Everything may seem paradoxical
Under the reign of capital
Less and less wilderness
Nevertheless, still 35,000 species of wild orchids
In an increasingly polluted nature
No one even dares to challenge it
France
Often first in indecency
Sprayer champion
And this every hour
Especially on the vines
80,000 tonnes per year
A disgusting, charming wine
While the vines
That's three percent of the agricultural area
Absorbing on its own
Thirty five percent of this tonnage
Truly, wisdom is in a cage
And we eat less and less well
Especially in the restaurant, fi Michelin sheets
Too salty, too sweet, ready meal
You must eat less, but quality organic
Otherwise, cancer from a poisoned diet
Some misdeeds, we can still denounce
Without the certain risk of being murdered
By the action service of the secret services
Passing for suicide, if done right
Fort of Noisy-le-Sec, in France
Seine-Saint-Denis, headquarters of the action service, DGSE, a confidence!
All hierarchies
Obviously, the higher it is, the more it is rotten
Any search for dominance leads to it
Sport, justice, entertainment, art, politics, business, science, economy
Like the FIFA family
Football, a whole mafia
Handling all organizations
Faking all competitions
Mobsters, gangsters, mafiosi, politicians, businessmans
Women or men, no sex for fans
Sharing of the industry, storefront, never broken down
But all of capital is the same windfall
Virtue honoring itself in vomit
Key positions, guardians of all lives
The world belongs to them
Dating everyone, these are the real sponsors
And even replaced or falsely gone
They are like cloned by friends
Sometimes one returned
For a history of unpaid taxes
To get by, friends, he has to spy
Via Chuck Blazer, and the FBI is not far away
A hidden microphone recording what could make hay
Anyway, all these people
Benefit from impunity, untouchables, like an oath
The Oath of Impunity
Impunity of the Oath
Well there, a whole operation
Obviously specific to any government
With the complicity of all voters, all voters!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
