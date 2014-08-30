Le virus de la psychose ou la peste émotionnelle
La peste émotionnelle
Comme un virus informationnel
Un virus informationnel
Comme une peste émotionnelle !
Psychose du virus
Virus de la psychose
Le virus biologique
Comme une pandémie psychosomatique !
Ce qu'aucune grève n'a réussi
Ce qu'aucune manifestation n'a réussi
Comme par exemple, bloquer l'économie
Coronavirus, l'a fait, lui !
Comme un faux parfum d'anarchie
Car le travail salarié comme proscrit
Le capital dénonçant ses inutilités et ses nuisances, inédit
Pour aller moins vite dans le mur fatidique, aussi !
Avec en scotomisation
Un essai de contrôle des populations
Des populations en essai de contrôle
Ou chacun, ou chacune, tous et toutes y jouant son rôle !
Un virus, c'est imparable, c'est incontestable
Sauf pour les folles et les fous, c'est tabou, c'est honteux
Car cela fait des mortes et des morts, monsieur
Certes, mais tout virus est sur la table, de l'organisation même du capital !
C'est donc le couteau sous la gorge
Que le capital se met et se mettra au vert
Calmant un peu, de la nature, toutes les colères
Sans jamais, pouvoir vraiment, rendre gorge !
La peste émotionnelle
Comme un virus informationnel
Psychose du virus
Virus de la psychose !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
The emotional plague
Like an informational virus
An informational virus
Like an emotional plague!
Virus psychosis
Psychosis virus
The biological virus
Like a psychosomatic pandemic!
What No Strike Has Done
What no demonstration has succeeded
Like for example, blocking the economy
Coronavirus did it!
Like a false perfume of anarchy
Because salaried work is prohibited
Capital denouncing its uselessness and its nuisances, unprecedented
To go slower in the fateful wall, too!
With scotomization
A population control trial
Populations under control test
Or everyone, or everyone, everyone playing their part!
A virus is unstoppable, it is indisputable
Except for the mad and the mad, it's taboo, it's shameful
'Cause it's dead and dead, sir
Certainly, but all viruses are on the table, from the very organization of capital!
So it's the knife under the throat
That capital is going and will go green
Calming a little, nature, all the anger
Without ever, really being able to give a throat!
The emotional plague
Like an informational virus
Virus psychosis
Psychosis virus!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
