Le virus de la psychose ou la peste émotionnelle

La peste émotionnelle

Comme un virus informationnel

Un virus informationnel

Comme une peste émotionnelle !

Psychose du virus

Virus de la psychose

Le virus biologique

Comme une pandémie psychosomatique !

Ce qu'aucune grève n'a réussi

Ce qu'aucune manifestation n'a réussi

Comme par exemple, bloquer l'économie

Coronavirus, l'a fait, lui !

Comme un faux parfum d'anarchie

Car le travail salarié comme proscrit

Le capital dénonçant ses inutilités et ses nuisances, inédit

Pour aller moins vite dans le mur fatidique, aussi !

Avec en scotomisation

Un essai de contrôle des populations

Des populations en essai de contrôle

Ou chacun, ou chacune, tous et toutes y jouant son rôle !

Un virus, c'est imparable, c'est incontestable

Sauf pour les folles et les fous, c'est tabou, c'est honteux

Car cela fait des mortes et des morts, monsieur

Certes, mais tout virus est sur la table, de l'organisation même du capital !

C'est donc le couteau sous la gorge

Que le capital se met et se mettra au vert

Calmant un peu, de la nature, toutes les colères

Sans jamais, pouvoir vraiment, rendre gorge !

La peste émotionnelle

Comme un virus informationnel

Psychose du virus

Virus de la psychose !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

The emotional plague

Like an informational virus

An informational virus

Like an emotional plague!

Virus psychosis

Psychosis virus

The biological virus

Like a psychosomatic pandemic!

What No Strike Has Done

What no demonstration has succeeded

Like for example, blocking the economy

Coronavirus did it!

Like a false perfume of anarchy

Because salaried work is prohibited

Capital denouncing its uselessness and its nuisances, unprecedented

To go slower in the fateful wall, too!

With scotomization

A population control trial

Populations under control test

Or everyone, or everyone, everyone playing their part!

A virus is unstoppable, it is indisputable

Except for the mad and the mad, it's taboo, it's shameful

'Cause it's dead and dead, sir

Certainly, but all viruses are on the table, from the very organization of capital!

So it's the knife under the throat

That capital is going and will go green

Calming a little, nature, all the anger

Without ever, really being able to give a throat!

The emotional plague

Like an informational virus

Virus psychosis

Psychosis virus!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"