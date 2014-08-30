La peur de la contagion
La contagion de la peur
La peur de la contagion
Que tout virus, la peur bien plus contagieuse
Pour la communication irrationnelle, plus avantageuse !
Les gens se faisant la gueule
Tout autre devenant virus
Et dans les logements, l'on s'engueule
D'un pays l'autre, d'une époque l'autre, flux et reflux !
Propagande des urgences sanitaires
Et puis, tout le monde se regardant de travers
Toute une paranoïa d'individu à individu, d'Etat à Etat
Et toujours et encore la répression policière !
Ausweis, comme sous l'occupation nazie
Mais, l'on nous dit
C'est vital pour vous et autrui, et tout est dit
Culpabilisation de tous et de toutes, ainsi !
Toute une panique bien organisée
Tout virus comme une guerre, restez chez vous, au tout confiné
Il n'y avait déjà plus, ou si peu, du lien social
Et tout cela, à long terme, bouffée d'air pour régénérer le capital !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
The contagion of fear
Fear of contagion
Much more contagious fear than any virus
For irrational communication, more advantageous!
People mouthing
Everything else becoming virus
And in the accommodation, we argue
From one country to another, from one era to another, ebb and flow!
Propaganda of health emergencies
And then everyone looking at each other
A whole paranoia of individual to individual, state to state
And always and again police repression!
Ausweis, as under the Nazi occupation
But, we are told
It's vital for you and others, and everything is said
Everyone's guilt, as well!
A whole well organized panic
Any virus like a war, stay at home, all confined
There was already little or no social connection
And all this, in the long term, breath of air to regenerate capital!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
