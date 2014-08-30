La contagion de la peur

La peur de la contagion

Que tout virus, la peur bien plus contagieuse

Pour la communication irrationnelle, plus avantageuse !

Les gens se faisant la gueule

Tout autre devenant virus

Et dans les logements, l'on s'engueule

D'un pays l'autre, d'une époque l'autre, flux et reflux !

Propagande des urgences sanitaires

Et puis, tout le monde se regardant de travers

Toute une paranoïa d'individu à individu, d'Etat à Etat

Et toujours et encore la répression policière !

Ausweis, comme sous l'occupation nazie

Mais, l'on nous dit

C'est vital pour vous et autrui, et tout est dit

Culpabilisation de tous et de toutes, ainsi !

Toute une panique bien organisée

Tout virus comme une guerre, restez chez vous, au tout confiné

Il n'y avait déjà plus, ou si peu, du lien social

Et tout cela, à long terme, bouffée d'air pour régénérer le capital !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

The contagion of fear

Fear of contagion

Much more contagious fear than any virus

For irrational communication, more advantageous!

People mouthing

Everything else becoming virus

And in the accommodation, we argue

From one country to another, from one era to another, ebb and flow!

Propaganda of health emergencies

And then everyone looking at each other

A whole paranoia of individual to individual, state to state

And always and again police repression!

Ausweis, as under the Nazi occupation

But, we are told

It's vital for you and others, and everything is said

Everyone's guilt, as well!

A whole well organized panic

Any virus like a war, stay at home, all confined

There was already little or no social connection

And all this, in the long term, breath of air to regenerate capital!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"