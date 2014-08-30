The Shortwave Report 04/03/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From GERMANY- We will begin with a series of short reports on the spread of Covid 19 around the world, Spain to India, Afghanistan to Vietnam. Italy is in its 4th week of a strict lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading, leading to massive unemployment and growing poverty that could turn into civil unrest. India has gone into a complete lockdown- for the majority of people who live day to day, this is a crisis leading to a mass exodus and possible catastrophic food shortages.

From JAPAN- China says it will include silent carriers of the corona virus in its daily reports- it has been accused of underreporting the number of cases in the country. A Japanese pharmaceutical company has begun trials of an antiviral drug that could potentially treat symptoms of the corona virus. Palestinian authorities say that their efforts to control the corona virus are being hampered by the Israeli occupation. Britain, France, and Germany have found a way around US sanctions to get limited medical goods to Iran, which has been hit hard by the corona virus outbreak. The British government has postponed the next UN Climate Change Conference until next year.

From CUBA- The Washington Post reported on the medical problems made worse by the US sanctions against Iran. The former Undersecretary General of the UN and former director of the UN Office on Drugs affirmed that Venezuela has never been involved in drug trafficking between the US and Colombia as recently charged by the US.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Sputnik Radio George Galloway spoke with Professor and journalist Tim Anderson about proxy warfare, regime change, and the shift to liberal support for war.

