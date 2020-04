Comprehensive List: Coronavirus threatens luthiers/guitar builders everywhere

By Lynda Carson - April 7, 2020

Earlier today John Prine passed away from the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus /COVID-19 pandemic map website a few days ago there were 1,016,534 confirmed cases, with most of the worlds confirmed cases located in the U.S., followed next by Italy, Spain, Germany and many other countries around the world. There were 53,164 known deaths as a result of the virus, and the virus (pandemic) is spreading like wild fire in the U.S., and across the globe with many more deaths expected as a result.

Because of the pandemic we are experiencing, and because no one really knows who may be struck next with the virus, or who may die as a result, it seemed appropriate to provide a list of artistic luthiers/guitar builders who make beautiful handmade custom built guitars.

People can click on the links below to see the beauty of the handmade guitars being made locally, and in different parts of the world.

This is just in case, and I sure hope not, that these luthiers/guitar builders may have the misfortune of being attacked by the virus and pandemic spreading around the planet. People who are hiding from the virus with shelter-in-place orders may appreciate checking out some beautiful guitars while the luthiers/guitar builders are still around.

Additionally, with guitar festivals being cancelled across the nation, and other parts of the world because of the coronavirus, it makes it much harder for these artistic luthiers/guitar builders to survive.

Sorry for any repeats - See a few links below...

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule (at) yahoo.com

>>>>>>

Linda Manzer Guitars

https://manzer.com/

>>>>>

Rebecca Urlacher Guitars

https://urlacherguitars.com/

>>>>>

Nicole Alosinac Luthiery

http://www.nicolealosinacluthiery.com/

>>>>>

Kathy Wingert Guitars

http://www.wingertguitars.com/

>>>>>

Peggy White Guitars

http://www.peggywhite.ca/

>>>>>

Ervin Somogyi Guitars

https://esomogyi.com/

>>>>>>

Buendia Guitars

https://buendiaguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Matsuda Guitars

https://matsudaguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Monteleone Guitars & Mandolins

https://monteleone.net/

https://monteleone.net/Gallery.php

>>>>>>

James A. Olson Guitars

http://olsonguitars.com/

>>>>>>

William Eaton Harp Guitars

https://tinyurl.com/s5299pg

>>>>>

Beneteau Guitars

http://www.beneteauguitars.com/

>>>>>

Luca Canteri Guitars

https://lcguitars.com/

>>>>>

De Wit Guitars

https://www.dewitguitars.com/

>>>>>

Joe Dragony Guitars

http://www.joedragony.com/

>>>>>

JOI Guitars

https://www.joiguitars.com/

>>>>>

Charles Fox Guitars

http://www.charlesfoxguitars.com/

>>>>>

Tim Frick Guitars

http://timfrickguitars.com/

>>>>>

Rob Goldberg Guitars

https://robgoldberghandmadeguitars.com/

>>>>>

Halland Guitars

https://www.hallandguitars.com/

>>>>>

Dion Guitars

https://dionguitars.ca/

>>>>>

Irvin Guitars

http://www.irvinguitars.com/

>>>>>

Note For Note Guitars

https://www.notefornote.net/

>>>>>

Benoit Lavoie Luthier

http://www.benoitlavoie.com/Wordpress/

>>>>>

Cedar Mountain Mandolin Company

https://cedarmtm.com/

>>>>>

Myka Guitars

http://www.mykaguitars.com/

>>>>>

Mitchell Paulson Guitars

https://www.mpacousticguitars.com/

>>>>>

Schwartz Guitars

http://www.schwartzguitars.com/

>>>>>

Guitares Julien Sublet

https://www.guitaresjuliensublet.com/

>>>>>

Dake Traphagen Guitars

https://www.traphagenguitars.com/

>>>>>

John Walker Guitars

http://www.johnwalkerguitars.com/

>>>>>

LHT Guitars

https://www.lhtguitars.com/

>>>>>

James White Guitars

http://jameswhiteguitars.com/

>>>>>

Wilkie Stringed Instruments

https://wilkiestringedinstruments.com/

>>>>>

Boswell Guitars

https://boswellguitars.com/

>>>>>

Bent Trigg Guitars

https://www.benttwigguitars.com/

>>>>>

Bright Guitars

https://www.brightguitars.com/

>>>>>

Curly Creek Guitars

http://www.curlycreekguitars.com/curly_creek_guitars/welcome.html

>>>>>

Caton Guitars

https://www.catonguitars.com/

>>>>>

Fay Guitars

http://www.fayguitars.com/

>>>>>

Gaiero Guitars

https://www.gaieroguitars.com/

>>>>>

Grimes Guitars

http://grimesguitars.com/

>>>>>

JBH Guitars

http://jbhguitars.com/

>>>>>

Tree House Guitars

http://www.treehouseguitars.com/

>>>>>

Brier Road Guitars

http://www.brierroadguitars.com/

>>>>>

McElroy Guitars

http://mcelroyguitars.com/

>>>>>

McGonegle Guitars

https://www.mcgoneglemandolins.com/

>>>>>

Dragonfly Guitars

http://dragonflyguitars.com/wp/models/

>>>>>

Guitar Master Works

http://www.guitarmasterworks.com/

>>>>>

Wes Brandt Luthier

http://www.wesbrandtluthier.com/

>>>>>>

Sadowski Guitars

http://www.sadowsky.com

>>>>>

Letain Guitars

http://www.letainguitars.com/

>>>>>

Marchione Guitars

http://marchione.com/

>>>>>

McAlister Guitars

http://mcalisterguitars.com/http___mcalisterguitars.com/Welcome.html

>>>>>

Chace Miller Guitars

https://www.chacemillerguitars.com/

>>>>>

Petros Guitars

http://petrosguitars.com/

>>>>>

Haxton Stringed Instruments

http://www.dhaxtonguitars.com/

>>>>>

CF Holcomb Guitars

https://www.cfholcombguitars.com/

>>>>>

RS Muth Guitars

http://www.rsmuthguitars.com/

>>>>>

Schachle Guitars

http://www.schachleguitars.com/

>>>>>

J Thayer Guitars

http://www.jthayerguitars.com/

>>>>>

Greg Weber Guitars

http://www.gweberguitars.com/

>>>>>

American Archtop Guitars

https://www.americanarchtop.com/

>>>>>>

Baron Guitars

http://www.guitaresbaron.com/en/

>>>>>>

Briggs Guitars

http://briggsguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Brown Guitars

https://brown.guitars/

>>>>>>

Bourgeois Guitars

https://bourgeoisguitars.net/

>>>>>>

Circa Guitars

http://www.circaguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Iris Guitars/Circle Strings

http://www.circlestrings.com/

>>>>>>

Comins Guitars

https://www.cominsguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Datlen Luthiery

https://www.datlenluthiery.com/

>>>>>>

Elijah Jewel Guitars

https://www.elijahjewelguitars.com/

>>>>>>

FE Tellier Guitars

https://fetellierguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Froggy Bottom Guitars

https://froggybottomguitars.com/

>>>>>>

German Guitars

http://germanguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Greenfield Guitars

https://www.greenfieldguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Jay Rosenblatt Guitars

https://jayrosenblattguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Ken Parker Archtops

https://kenparkerarchtops.com/

>>>>>>

Kaufman Guitars and Kline Acoustic Guitars

https://www.kleinandkauffmanguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Kinnaird Guitars

http://www.stephenkinnaird.com/index.html

>>>>>>

Laurent Brindel Guitars

http://www.laurentbrondel.com/

>>>>>>

Maegen Wells Guitars & Mandolins

http://www.maegenwellsguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Maguire Guitars

http://rickmaguireguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Mirabella Guitars

https://mirabellaguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Morrissey Guitars

https://www.morrisseyguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Osthoff Guitars

http://www.osthoffguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Oxwood Guitars

https://www.oxwoodguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Pellerin Guitars

https://www.guitarespellerin.com/instruments/

>>>>>>

Phifer Guitars

https://www.phiferguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Robbins Acoustics

https://www.robbinsacoustics.com/

>>>>>>

Guidry Guitars

https://samguidryguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Thorell Guitars

https://www.thorellguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Timothy Bram Guitars

https://www.timbramguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Vellone Guitars

http://www.velloneguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Wilborn Guitars

https://www.wilbornguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Woolson Soundcraft

https://woolsonsoundcraft.com/

>>>>>>

N.J. Rivers Guitars

https://njrguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Beard Guitars

https://www.beardguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Widman Custom Electrics

https://www.widmancustomelectrics.com

>>>>>>

August Guitars

https://www.augustguitars.com/

>>>>>

Crow River Guitars

http://www.crowriverguitars.com/

>>>>>

Hepcat Steel Guitars

https://hepcatsteelguitars.com/

>>>>>

Hewn Guitars

http://www.hewnguitars.com/

>>>>>

Kammerer Guitars

http://jonkammerercustoms.com/

>>>>>

Kennedy Guitars

http://www.kennedyguitars.com/

>>>>>

Lang Guitars

http://www.langguitars.com/Lang_Guitars/Welcome.html

>>>>>

Mason Guitars

http://masonguitars.net/

>>>>>

McKnight Guitars

http://www.mcknightguitars.com/about-us/

>>>>>

MPLS Guitars

http://mplsguitars.com/

>>>>>

Pederson Custom Guitars

http://pedersoncustomguitars.com/

>>>>>

Randolph Ukelele

http://www.randolphukulele.com/

>>>>>

Tim Reede Guitars

http://www.reedeguitars.com/

>>>>>

Ron Tracy Guitars

https://rontracyguitars.com/

>>>>>

Seaton Guitars

https://seatonguitars.com/

>>>>>

Studio 24 Guitars

http://www.studio24guitars.com/

>>>>>

Tree Strings Guitars

https://treestrings.com/

>>>>>

Whalehazard Guitars

http://www.whalehazard.com/

>>>>>

ROBERTO-VENN STUDENT GUITAR EXHIBIT AND GRADUATION (2016)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQOOd3GVbT8

>>>>>

Bouchereau Guitars

https://www.bouchereau-guitars.com/

>>>>>

D’Ambrosio Guitars

http://www.dambrosioguitars.com/

>>>>>

Dammann Custom Instruments

https://dammanninstruments.com/

>>>>>

Dion Guitars

https://dionguitars.ca/

>>>>>

Gerber Guitars

http://www.gerberguitars.com/

>>>>>

Beau Hannam Guitars & Ukeleles

http://www.beauhannamguitars.com/

>>>>>

Hive Ukeleles

https://www.hiveukuleles.com/

>>>>>

Keystone Guitars

http://keystone-si.com/en/

>>>>>

LeGeyt Instruments

http://www.legeytinstruments.com/

>>>>>

MacCubbin Guitars

https://www.maccubbinguitars.com/

>>>>>

Ogino Guitars

http://www.oginoguitars.com/

>>>>>

Ryer Guitars

https://ryerguitars.com/

>>>>>

Aaron Andrews

www.andrewsguitars.com

>>>>>>

Applegate Guitars

www.applegateguitars.com

>>>>>>

Baranik Guitars

www.baranikguitars.com

>>>>>>

Bashkin Guitars

www.bashkinguitars.com

>>>>>>

Beardsell Guitars

www.beardsellguitars.com

>>>>>>

Beauregard Guitars

www.beauregardguitars.com

>>>>>>

Benedetto Guitars, Inc.

www.benedettoguitars.com

>>>>>>

Big Hollow Guitars

www.bighollowguitars.com

>>>>>>

Bischoff Guitars

www.bischoffguitars.com

>>>>>>

Blanchard Guitars

www.blanchardguitars.com

>>>>>>

Bowerman Guitars

www.bowermanguitars.com

>>>>>>

Branzell Guitars

www.branzellguitars.com

>>>>>>

Laurent Brondel

www.laurentbrondel.com

>>>>>>

Caldwell Guitars

www.caldwellguitars.com

>>>>>>

Alan Carruth - Luthier

www.alcarruthluthier.com

>>>>>>

Carter/Poulsen Guitars

www.carterpoulsenguitars.com

>>>>>>

Cervantes Guitars

www.cervantesguitars.com

>>>>>>

Clark Fine Handcrafted Instruments

www.clarkmandolins.com

>>>>>>

Ed Claxton Guitars

www.claxtonguitars.com

>>>>>>

Mervyn Davis Guitars

www.mervyndavisguitars.com

>>>>>>

Sergei de Jonge

www.dejongeguitars.com

>>>>>>

Doerr Guitars

www.doerrguitars.com

>>>>>>

Joe Dragony Guitars

www.joedragony.com

>>>>>>

Echizen Guitars

www.echizenguitars.com

>>>>>>

Edwinson Guitars

www.edwinsonguitars.com

>>>>>>

Ken Franklin Guitars

www.franklinguitars.com

>>>>>>

Fredell Guitars

www.fredellguitars.com

>>>>>>

Fredell Guitars

www.fredellguitars.com

>>>>>>

Freeborn Guitars

www.freebornguitars.com

>>>>>>

Tim Frick Guitars

www.timfrickguitars.com

>>>>>>

Fujii Guitars

www.facebook.com/#!/FujiiGuitars

>>>>>>

Galloup Guitars

www.galloupguitars.com

>>>>>>

Goodall Guitars, Inc.

www.goodallguitars.com

>>>>>>

Greven Guitar Company

www.grevenguitars.com

>>>>>>

Hill Guitar Company

www.hillguitar.com

>>>>>>

Hoffman Guitars

www.hoffmanguitars.com

>>>>>>

Nik Huber Guitars

www.nikhuber-guitars.com

>>>>>>

Indian Hill Guitar Company

www.indianhillguitars.com

>>>>>>

Jenkins & Son

Lame Horse Instruments

www.cjenkinsluthier.com

>>>>>>

Kawakami Guitars

www.ykawakami.com

>>>>>>

Martin Keith Guitars

www.martinkeithguitars.com

>>>>>>

Keystone Stringed Instruments

www.keystone-si.com

>>>>>>

Kinnaird Guitars

www.stephenkinnaird.com

>>>>>>

Howard Klepper Guitars

www.klepperguitars.com

>>>>>>

Saul Koll Custom Guitars

www.kollguitars.com

>>>>>>

Kostal Guitars

www.kostalguitars.com

>>>>>>

Randall Kramer Guitars

www.randallkramerguitars.com

>>>>>>

Raymond Kraut Guitars

www.krautguitars.com

>>>>>>

Krusa Guitars

www.krusaguitars.com

>>>>>>

Marty Lanham,

Nashville Guitar Company

www.nashvilleguitarcompany.com

>>>>>>

Laskin Guitars

www.williamlaskin.com

>>>>>>

H.G. Leach Guitars

www.leachguitars.com

>>>>>>

Michael Lewis Instruments

www.michaellewisinstruments.com

>>>>>>

Little Tree Guitars

www.littletreeguitars.com

>>>>>>

Todd Lunneborg Guitars

www.tlguitars.com

>>>>>>

Luttrell Guitarworks

www.luttrellguitarworks.com

>>>>>>

Manzer Guitars

www.manzer.com

>>>>>>

Marchione Guitars

www.marchione.com

>>>>>>

Matsuda Guitars

www.matsudaguitars.com

>>>>>>

McElroy Guitars

www.mcelroyguitars.com

>>>>>>

McKnight Guitars

www.mcknightguitars.com

>>>>>>

Melo Guitars

www.meloguitars.com

>>>>>>

Mermer Guitars

www.mermerguitars.com

>>>>>>

Micheletti Guitars

www.michelettiguitars.com

>>>>>>

Mirabella Guitars

www.mirabellaguitars.com

>>>>>>

Monica's Guitars

www.monicasguitars.com

>>>>>>

Moonstone Guitars

www.moonstoneguitars.com

>>>>>>

R.S. Muth Guitars

www.rsmuthguitars.com

>>>>>>

Myka Guitars

www.mykaguitars.com

>>>>>>

Toru Nittono Guitars

www.nittonoguitars.com

>>>>>>

Noble Guitars

www.dlnobleguitars.com

>>>>>>

O'Brien Guitars

www.obrienguitars.com

>>>>>>

James A. Olson Guitars

http://olsonguitars.com/

>>>>>>

John Osthoff Guitars

www.osthoffguitars.com

>>>>>>

Ken Parker Archtops

www.kenparkerarchtops.com

>>>>>>

Pederson Custom Guitars

www.pedersoncustomguitars.com

>>>>>>

Alan Perlman Guitars

www.perlmanguitars.com

>>>>>>

Petros Guitars

www.petrosguitars.com

>>>>>>

Phoenix Guitar Company, LLC

www.phoenixguitarco.com

>>>>>>

Propsom Guitars

www.propsomguitars.com

>>>>>>

Lars Rasmussen Guitars

www.rasmussenguitars.com

>>>>>>

Tim Reede Custom Guitars

www.reedeguitars.com

>>>>>>

David Antony Reid

www.darluthier.com

>>>>>>

Ribbecke Guitars

www.ribbecke.com

>>>>>>

Jens Ritter Instruments

www.ritter-instruments.com

>>>>>>

Running Dog Guitars

www.vtguitars.com

>>>>>>

Ruokangas Guitars

www.ruokangas.com

>>>>>>

Kevin Ryan Guitars

www.ryanguitars.com

>>>>>>

Lewis Santer Instruments

www.lsanter.com

>>>>>>

Schenk Guitars

www.schenkguitars.com

>>>>>>

Schoenberg Guitars

www.om28.com

>>>>>>

Schwartz Guitars

www.schwartzguitars.com

>>>>>>

Bruce Sexauer, Luthier

www.sexauerluthier.com

>>>>>>

Gerald Sheppard Guitars

www.sheppardguitars.com

>>>>>>

A. Lawrence Smart, Luthier

www.smart-instruments.com

>>>>>>

Solomon Guitars

www.solomonguitars.com

>>>>>>

Ervin Somogyi

www.esomogyi.com

>>>>>>

Spalt Instruments

www.spaltinstruments.com

>>>>>>

Stehr Guitars

www.stehrguitars.com

>>>>>>

Summit Guitars

www.summitguitars.com

>>>>>>

Thorell Fine Guitars

www.thorellguitars.com

>>>>>>

Tippin Guitars

www.tippinguitars.com

>>>>>>

Tolley Stringed Instruments

www.tolleyguitars.com

>>>>>>

Jeff Traugott Guitars

www.traugottguitars.com

>>>>>>

Tremblay Guitars

www.tremblayluthier.com

>>>>>>

Rick Turner Guitars

www.renaissanceguitars.com

>>>>>>

Veillette Guitars

www.veilletteguitars.com

>>>>>>

Scott Walker Guitars

www.scottwalkerguitars.com

>>>>>>

Andrew White Guitars

www.andrewwhiteguitars.com

>>>>>>

Wilborn Guitars

www.wilbornguitars.com

>>>>>>

Laurie Williams Guitars

www.guitars.co.nz

>>>>>>

Wingert Guitars

www.wingertguitars.com

>>>>>>

Yamamoto Guitar

www.yamamotoguitar.com

>>>>>>

Jeffrey Yong Guitars

www.jeffreyyongguitars.com

>>>>>>

Zimnicki Instruments

www.zimnicki.com

>>>>>>

A.J.Lucas

Adrian Lucas

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.lucasguitars.co.uk

>>>>>>

Alejandro Ramirez – o3 guitars

Alejandro Ramirez Antolin

Spain

Website: http://www.o3custom.com

>>>>>>

Alex Bishop Guitars

Alex Bishop

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.alexbishopguitars.com

>>>>>>

Andre Instruments

Thierry André

Canada

Website: http://www.andreinstruments.com/

>>>>>>

Andy Manson Custom Guitars

Andy Manson

Portugal

Website: http://www.andymanson.com/

>>>>>>

Bacce Custom Guitars

Daniel Cabezas

Spain

Website: http://www.bacceguitars.com

>>>>>>

Arrenbieguitars

Ralph Bonte

Belgium

Website: http://www.arrenbieguitars.be

>>>>>>

Atelier Jacky Walraet, Luthier

Jacky Walraet

Belgium

Website: http://jacky-walraet.be

>>>>>>

Baranik Guitars

Mike Baranik

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.baranikguitars.com

>>>>>>

Battiston Guitar

Tino Battiston

France

Website: https://www.battistonguitar.com/

>>>>>>

Bashkin Guitars

Michael Bashkin

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.bashkinguitars.com

>>>>>>

Batraci Guitars

Theofilos Bakirtzidis

Greece

Website: https://www.batraciguitars.com

>>>>>>

Beauregard Guitars

Mario Beauregard

Canada

Website: http://www.beauregardguitars.com

>>>>>>

Canna Guitars

Jakob Frank

Germany

Website: http://cannaguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Bigfoot Guitars

Karan Singh

India

Website: https://www.bigfootguitars.com

>>>>>>

Buendia Guitars

Leo Buendia

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.buendiaguitars.com

>>>>>>

Cardinal Instruments

Sam Evans

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.cardinalinstruments.com

>>>>>>

Chris Wynne Guitars

Chris Wynne

Australia

Website: http://www.chriswynneguitars.com

>>>>>>

CGIG – Guitars

Christoph Garwels

Germany

Website: https://www.cgig-guitars.de/

>>>>>>

Chatelier Freres

Gerard Chatelier & Philippe Chatelier

France

Website: http://www.chatelierfreres.com

>>>>>>

Claas Guitars

Alexander Claas

Germany

Website: http://www.claasguitars.com

>>>>>>

Davide Serracini

Davide Serracini

Italy

Website: http://www.serracini.it

>>>>>>

Daddy Mojo Stringed Instruments

Lenny Piroth-Robert

Canada

Website: https://daddy-mojo.com/

>>>>>>

Darmagnac guitars

Eric Darmagnac

France

Website: http://www.darmagnacguitares.com

>>>>>>

De Gier Guitars & Basses

Sander de Gier

Netherlands

Website: http://www.degierguitars.com

>>>>>>

Deimel Guitarworks

Frank Deimel & Kora Jünger

Germany

Website: http://www.deimelguitarworks.com

>>>>>>

Di Donato Guitars

Enrico Di Donato

Italy

Website: http://www.didonatoguitars.it

>>>>>>

De Haan guitars

Frank de Haan

Netherlands

Website: http://www.dehaanguitars.nl

>>>>>>

Diego Vila Custom Guitars

Diego Vila

Spain

Website: http://guitars.diegovila.com/

>>>>>>

Dreamer Guitarworks

Celso Freire

Brazil

Website: http://dreamerguitars.com

>>>>>>

Duwe-Gitarrenbau

Martin Duwe

Germany

Website: http://www.duwe-gitarrenbau.de

>>>>>>

Duwe-Gitarrenbau

Martin Duwe

Germany

Website: http://www.duwe-gitarrenbau.de

>>>>>>

Donal McGreevy Guitars

Donal McGreevy

N. Ireland

site: https://www.mcgreevyguitars.com

>>>>>>

Elferink Guitars

Frans Elferink

Netherlands

Website: http://www.elferinkguitars.com

>>>>>>

Eyb Guitars

Guenter Eyb & Tilmann Fuchs

Germany

Website: http://www.eyb-guitars.eu

>>>>>>

Fibenare Guitars

Csaba Benedek

Hungary

Website: http://www.fibenare-guitars.org

>>>>>>

Ergon Guitars

Adriano Sérgio

Portugal

Website: http://www.ergonguitars.com

>>>>>>

FranFret Handmade Guitars

Francisco José Rodríguez Torrón

Spain

Website: http://www.franfret.net/home.php

>>>>>>

Franz Bassguitars

Xaver Tremel

Germany

Website: http://www.franz-bassguitars.de

>>>>>>

Gitarren Meckbach

Martin Meckbach

Germany

Website: https://www.gitarren-meckbach.de

>>>>>>

Frank Hartung Guitars

Frank Hartung

Germany

Website: http://www.hartung-guitars.com

>>>>>>

Giulio Negrini Guitars

Giulio Negrini

Switzerland

Website: http://www.negriniguitars.com

>>>>>>

Hans Custom Guitars

Thorsten Hans

Germany

Website: http://www.hansguitars.com

>>>>>>

Heeres Guitars

Richard Heeres

Netherlands

Website: http://www.heeresguitars.com

>>>>>>

Halabica Guitars

Otto Halabica

Slovak Republic (Slovakia)

Website: http://www.halabicaguitars.com

>>>>>>

Hordofonon Guitars

Yannis Papadopoulos

Greece

Website: http://www.hordofonon.com

>>>>>>

Isaac Jang Guitars

Isaac Jang

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.isaacjangguitars.com

>>>>>>

Husemoen Guitars

Øystein Husemoen

Norway

Website: http://www.norwegianwoodseries.com

>>>>>>

Husemoen Guitars

Øystein Husemoen

Norway

Website: http://www.norwegianwoodseries.com

>>>>>>

Island Instruments

Nic Delisle

Canada

Website: https://www.island-instruments.com/

>>>>>>

iVee Guitars

Ivan Mulia

Indonesia

Website: https://iveeguitars.com

>>>>>>

Jablonski Guitars

Christian Jablonski

Austria

Website: http://www.jablonski-guitars.com

>>>>>>

Ivanov Guitars

Dontcho Ivanov

Canada

Website: http://dontchoivanov.com/

>>>>>>

James Collins Guitars

James Collins

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.jamescollinsguitars.com

>>>>>>

Jersey Girl homemade guitars

Kaz Goto & Akiko Oda

Japan

Website: https://jerseygirlhg.com/

>>>>>>

JJ Guitars

Jeffrey Guilford

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.jjguitars.com

>>>>>>

Jens Ritter Instruments

Jens Ritter

Germany

Website: http://www.ritter-instruments.com

>>>>>>

Jost Von Huene Guitars

Jost Von Huene

Germany

Website: http://www.jost-von-huene-gitarren.de

>>>>>>

Kauer Guitars

Douglas Kauer

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.kauerguitars.com

>>>>>>

Koll Guitars

Saul Koll

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.kollguitars.com

>>>>>>

Jünger Guitars

David Jünger

Germany

Website: https://juenger-gitarren.de/

>>>>>>

Kopo guitars

Fred Pons

France

Website: https://www.kopo.fr/

>>>>>>

Kristall Basses

Andreas Kristall

Germany

Website: http://www.kristallbass.com

>>>>>>

Laetsch Guitars

Veit Laetsch

Germany

Website: http://www.laetsch-guitars.de

>>>>>>

Lanzi Guitars & Amplification

Gabriel Lanzi

Argentina

Website: https://www.lanzi.com.ar/english

>>>>>>

Lowry Guitars

Andrew Lowry

France

Website: https://www.lowry-guitars.com

>>>>>>

Licari Guitars

Valerio Licari

Italy

Website: http://www.licariguitars.com

>>>>>>

M-tone Guitars

Matt Proctor

United States of America (USA)

Website: https://www.m-tone.com/

>>>>>>

McNally Guitars

Ciaran McNally

United Kingdom

Website: https://www.mcnallyguitars.com

>>>>>>

Marleaux Bass Guitars

Gerald Marleaux

Germany

Website: http://www.marleaux-bass.com

>>>>>>

Meisterwerkstatt für Gitarrenbau | Daniel Zucali

Daniel Zucali

Austria

Website: http://www.zucali.at

>>>>>>

Michaud Made

Joel Michaud

Canada

Website: http://www.michaudmade.com

>>>>>>

Melo Guitars

Josep Melo Valls

Spain

Website: https://www.meloguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Nik Huber Guitars

Nik Huber

Germany

Website: http://www.nikhuber-guitars.com

>>>>>>

Nordic Guitars

Bjørn Egelund Rønnow

Denmark

Website: https://www.nordic.guitars

>>>>>>

Oliver Lang Instruments

Oliver Lang

Germany

Website: http://www.oliverlang-instruments.com

>>>>>>

Morrissey Guitars

Patrick Morrissey

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://morrisseyguitars.com

>>>>>>

Orn Guitars

Gunnar Örn Sigurdsson

Iceland

Website: http://ornguitars.com

>>>>>>

Oroborus Customs

Tobias Traub

Germany

Website: http://www.oroboruscustoms.com

I>>>>>>

Pablo Sánchez Otero Guitars

Pablo Sánchez Otero

Spain

Website: http://www.pablosanchezoteroguitars.com

>>>>>>

Omang gitarer

Simen Omang

Norway

Website: http://www.luthieromang.no

>>>>>>

Paul Belgrado Stringed Instruments

Paul Belgrado

Belgium

Website: http://www.paulbelgrado.be

>>>>>>

PJD Guitars

Leigh Dovey

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.pjdguitars.com

>>>>>>

Poljakoff Gitarren

Jakob Poljakoff & Alexander Bua

Germany

Website: http://www.poljakoffgitarren.de

>>>>>>

Pagelli Gitarrenbau

Claudio Pagelli & Claudia Pagelli

Switzerland

Website: http://www.pagelli.com

>>>>>>

Rikkers Guitars

Jacco Stuitje & Ferdinand Rikkers

Netherlands

Website: https://www.rikkersguitars.com

>>>>>>

Raato Custom Guitars

Mika Ruotsalainen

Finland

Website: http://www.raato.fi

>>>>>>

Prohaszka guitars

Balazs Prohaszka

United Kingdom

Website: https://www.prohaszkaguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Ruokangas Guitars

Juha Ruokangas

Finland

Website: https://ruokangas.com

>>>>>>

Rozawood

Roman Zajicek & Petr Zajicek

Czech Republic

Website: https://rozawood.cz

>>>>>>

Rui Silva Guitars

Rui Silva

Portugal

Website: http://www.ruisilvaguitars.com

>>>>>>

Rissmann-Gitarren

Ernie Rissmann

Germany

Website: http://www.rissmann-gitarren.de

>>>>>>

Schöpp Music

Gerhard Schöpp

Austria

Website: http://www.schoeppmusic.at/

>>>>>>

Sankey Guitars

Mike Sankey

Canada

Website: http://www.sankeyguitars.com

>>>>>>

SBC Guitars

Stuart Robson & Stephen Hobson

United Kingdom

Website: https://sbcguitars.co.uk/

>>>>>>

Sangirardi e Cavicchi

Giulio Sangirardi & Giulia Cavicchi

Italy

Website: http://www.sangirardiecavicchi.com

>>>>>>

Seth Baccus Guitars

Seth Baccus

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.sethbaccus.com

>>>>>>

Seefeldt Guitars

Andreas Seefeldt

Germany

Website: http://www.seefeldt-guitars.com

>>>>>>

Sega Guitars

Sergiusz Stańczuk

Poland

Website: http://segaguitars.com/

>>>>>>

Schorr Guitars

Nicolai Schorr

Germany

Website: http://schorrguitars.de

>>>>>>

Söderlund Guitars

John Soderlund

South Africa

Website: http://www.jgsguitars.com

>>>>>>

Soultool Guitars

Egon Rauscher

Switzerland

Website: http://www.soultool.com

>>>>>>

Skytop Guitars

Eric Weigeshoff

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.skytopguitars.com

>>>>>>

Stone Wolf Guitars

Mike Payne

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.stonewolfguitars.com

>>>>>>

Stevens Custom Guitars

Werner Kozlik & Stefan Zirnbauer

Germany

Website: https://guitars.de/

>>>>>>

Stoll Guitars

Christian Stoll & Bastian Ortner

Germany

Website: http://www.stollguitars.de/en

>>>>>>

Spohn Guitars

Max Spohn

Germany

Website: https://www.spohnguitars.com

>>>>>>

Tao Guitars

John Joveniaux & Serge Michiels

Belgium

Website: http://www.taoguitars.com

>>>>>>

Swannell Guitars

Jamie Swannell

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.swannellguitars.co.uk

>>>>>>

t.man guitars

Andreas Thiemann

Germany

Website: http://tman-guitars.de

>>>>>>

Stratmann Gitarren

Thomas Stratmann

Germany

Website: http://www.stratmann-gitarren.de

>>>>>>

Théo Kazourian Luthier

Théo Kazourian

Canada

Website: https://www.kazourian-luthier.com/

>>>>>>

Tausch Electric Guitars

Rainer Tausch

Germany

Website: http://www.tausch-guitars.de

>>>>>>

Teuffel Guitars

Ulrich Teuffel

Germany

Website: http://www.teuffel.com

>>>>>>

Taran Guitars

Rory Dowling

United Kingdom

Website: https://www.taranguitars.co.uk

>>>>>>

Turnstone Guitar Company

Rosie Heydenrych

United Kingdom

Website: http://www.turnstoneguitar.co.uk

>>>>>>

Tobon Guitars

Carlos Hernán Tobón Giraldo

Colombia

Website: http://www.tobonguitars.com

>>>>>>

Turkowiak Guitars

Rafal Turkowiak

Poland

Website: https://www.turkowiakguitars.com

>>>>>>

Thomas Guitars

Nikolaus Eilken & Thomas Orgler

Italy

Website: http://www.thomas-guitars.it

>>>>>>

Vilhelm Engström Guitars

Vilhelm Engström

Sweden

Website: https://www.veguitars.com

>>>>>>

UniCut Guitars

Florian Lüttke

Germany

Website: http://www.unicutguitars.com

>>>>>>

Valenti Guitars

Luigi Valenti

Italy

Website: http://valentiguitars.com

>>>>>>

TV Jones Inc

Thomas Jones

United States of America (USA)

Website: http://www.tvjones.com

>>>>>>

William Laskin Guitarmaker

William 'Grit' Laskin

Canada

Website: http://williamlaskin.com

>>>>>>

Wateau guitars

Mathieu Wateau

Germany

Website: http://www.wateauguitars.com

>>>>>>

Wild Customs

Julien Roure

France

Website: http://www.gyrockguitars.com

>>>>>>

Vuorensaku Guitars

Saku Vuori

Finland

Website: https://www.vuorensaku.fi/

>>>>>>

>>>>>>