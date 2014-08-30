The Shortwave Report 04/10/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From JAPAN- On Tuesday a state of emergency was declared in parts of Japan to fight the corona virus for one month- it is not a lockdown. The government is considering nationwide drive through testing for the virus. The head of the WHO has pushed back against criticism of racial bias made by Trump. Monday was the last day of regular NHK World Radio broadcasts and they had an important report on plans to release more radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, claiming it would stay close to the shore.

From CUBA- The UN economic commission for Latin America has urged the US to the blockades against Cuba and Venezuela. A Pentagon Paper leaked to the press contradicts Trump's claim that the pandemic came out of nowhere and taken the government by surprise. The current editor of Wikileaks says that conditions in Belmarsh prison, where Julian Assange is being held, could be worse than officials admit. The Cuban foreign minister expressed support for former Ecuadorian President Correa who was sentenced to 8 years in prison in a questionable bribery case.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with esteemed journalist John Pilger. The excerpt we will hear includes the political reasons why people in the UK are suffering from coronavirus, who is responsible for the ongoing Saudi bombings in Yemen, and the US war of sanctions affecting 1/4 of the world population.

From GERMANY- A number of brief updates on the virus around the world including Saudi claims of a ceasefire. In Wuhan China the lockdown on citizens has been lifted, though epidemic prevention measures remain in force. Denmark has decided to lift its 4 week long lockdown, with many schools and businesses to reopen next week.

