Au Maroc

Masques en vente

Qui pourtant, ne s'en vante

Dans les supermarchés, tout un stock

Huit centimes d'euros

En cette matière, du présent viral, la France fait rideau

Tandis qu'en République tchèque

Au pays du fameux coureur, feu Emil ZATOPEK

Gratuité

Distributeurs de masques proposés

En France

Pays du fascisme, historique

Pays du racisme, historique

Dont s'inspireront toutes les triques

Peu ou pas de masques

Voilà qui classe, voilà qui marque

Par contre, ce pays matraque

Vient de commander

Des aérosols lacrymogènes à diffusion dispersive

La répression toujours à l'offensive

Et là, l'on sait prévoir

Dans toute officine de pouvoir

3,6 millions d'euros hors taxes

Et rien que pour de la partielle contestation

Ne songeant, surtout, qu'à remplacer la domination

Sinon

Cela serait au canon

Sinon

Cela serait, à la mitrailleuse, au clairon !

Et pour mémoire

Toute une propagande instrumentalisante, qui se fait voir

Et tant d'autres exemples que l'on ne peut que croire

En exemple, 25000 personnes, environ, dans le monde

Qui meurent de faim, chaque jour, cela est proprement immonde

Beaucoup plus, pour l'instant, boule de cristal qui sonde

Qu'en France, d'un virus, dont la propagande nous inonde

Voilà qui est dit

Et, hélas, tout est dit

Le virus de l'environnementome

L'environnementome du virus

C'est là, toute l'organisation de la société

Plus grande folie, que toutes les saletés

Comme les exterminations de masse

Bien cachées, car toute votation, cela casse

Des staliniens

Massacrant quatre millions d'ukrainiens

Staliniens, se liquidant entre eux, pas si malins

Plus que du capital

Qui serait le mal

Ou toute autre appellation

C'est surtout, de tout cerveau, une engrammation

Du conditionnement, de l'abêtissement, de la programmation

Tout un asservissement de soumission

Il faudrait, surtout, apprendre autre chose

Autres déterminants, autres causes

Tout nom devrait devenir superflu

Comme tout papier qui deviendrait incongru

Le prénom que l'on se donnerait

Entendu et lu, serait

Plus besoin de citer qui que ce soit

Car chaque être humain serait le roi

Ce que je saurais

Tu le saurais

Ce que je voudrais

Tu le voudrais

L'humanité dans toute personne

Toute personne dans l'humanité !

Tout je est une imposture

Tout je est une forfaiture

Plus qu'une fausseté

Comme une malhonnêteté

Les autres faisant notre codage nerveux

De l'encodage social, devenant neuronal

Environnementome

Du premier au dernier tome

Personne

Ne devrait dire, je sais

Mais, nous savons

Ou plus justement, nous croyons savoir

Avec le doute prudent, du croire

Car

Même la pensée la plus marginale

Car

Même la pensée la moins banale, la plus originale

C'est toujours du transport en commun

D'autres aussi, donc, en plus ou en moins

Rien n'est inférieur

Rien n'est supérieur

Aucune intolérance

Dans toute différence

La liberté

Sait qu'il n'existe aucune liberté

La conscience

Sait que partout, c'est de l'inconscience

Sait que partout, c'est de la recherche de la dominance

De tout individu

Du syndicat, du patronat, du parti, de l'organisation, c'est convenu

Comme dans tous les milieux militants

Certains plus encore que d'autres, au tout PUANT

De toutes convictions et donc de tous les bords

Bâbord et tribord

Qui ont toujours raison, jamais torts

Et depuis le temps qu'on bouquine

Et depuis le temps qu'on voit des films

Les tueries ne sont pourtant jamais mesquines

Toutes les guerres de territoire, qui éliminent

Comme si lire ne servait à rien

Comme si voir des films ne servait à rien

Tout y a été pourtant, exposé

Tout y a été pourtant, comme dans les documentaires, dénoncé

Mais rien, nonobstant

Pour du vrai changement

Tout cela entretenant, finalement

La bête, le capital, le système, la société

Appelez cela comme vous le voudrez

Et surtout, comme vous le pourrez

Entretenant, donc, sa maquerelle ou son maquereau

D'excréments déversés dans son seau

Pandémies diverses, maladies mentales et physiques, inégalités

Et à chacun, chacune, sa plus-value, pour y participer

Tout gouvernement est un vampire

Qui de toute crise accroît son empire !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

In Morocco

Masks on sale

Who does not boast about it

In supermarkets, a whole stock

Eight cents

In this matter, from the present viral, France is making a curtain

While in the Czech Republic

In the land of the famous runner, the late Emil ZATOPEK

Free

Mask distributors offered

In France

Country of fascism, historical

Country of racism, historical

Which will inspire all the triques

Few or no masks

This classifies, this marks

By cons, this country club

Just ordered

Dispersive tear gas aerosols

Repression still on the offensive

And here we know how to predict

In any pharmacy of power

€ 3.6 million excluding taxes

And only for the partial challenge

Thinking, above all, only of replacing domination

If not

It would be cannon

If not

That would be, with the machine gun, to the bugle!

And for the record

A whole instrumental propaganda, which makes itself seen

And so many other examples that we can only believe

For example, around 25,000 people worldwide

Who starve to death every day

Much more, for the moment, crystal ball which probes

That in France, of a virus, whose propaganda floods us

This is what is said

And, alas, everything is said

The environment virus

The environmentome of the virus

This is where the whole organization of society

Greater madness, than all filth

Like mass exterminations

Well hidden, because any vote, it breaks

Stalinists

Massacring four million Ukrainians

Stalinists, winding up among themselves, not so smart

More than capital

Who would be evil

Or any other name

It is above all, of any brain, an engrammation

Conditioning, stupidity, programming

A whole subjugation of submission

Above all, you would have to learn something else

Other determinants, other causes

Any name should become superfluous

Like any paper that becomes incongruous

The first name we would give ourselves

Heard and read, would

No need to quote anyone

Because every human being would be the king

What i would know

You would know

What i would like

You would like it

Humanity in every person

Everyone in humanity!

All I am a sham

All I is a forfeiture

More than a falsehood

Like dishonesty

The others doing our nervous coding

Social encoding, becoming neural

Environmentome

From the first to the last volume

No one

Should only say, I know

But, we know

Or more precisely, we think we know

With careful doubt, to believe

Because

Even the most marginal thought

Because

Even the least banal, the most original thought

It's always public transportation

Others too, therefore, in more or less

Nothing is lower

Nothing is superior

No intolerance

In any difference

Freedom

Knows that there is no freedom

Consciousness

Knows that everywhere is unconsciousness

Knows that everywhere is the search for dominance

Of any individual

Union, employers, party, organization, it's agreed

As in all militant circles

Some even more than others, at ALL

From all convictions and therefore from all sides

Port and starboard

Who are always right, never wrong

And since the time we read

And since the time we see movies

However, killings are never mean

All territorial wars, which eliminate

As if reading was useless

As if seeing movies is useless

Everything has been exposed, however

Everything was there, however, as in the documentaries, denounced

But nothing, notwithstanding

For real change

All this nurturing, ultimately

The beast, the capital, the system, the society

Call it whatever you want

And above all, as you can

Maintaining, therefore, his mackerel or his mackerel

Excrement spilled into his bucket

Various pandemics, mental and physical illnesses, inequalities

And everyone, each, their added value, to participate

All government is a vampire

Who from every crisis grows his empire!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"