Le virus de l'environnementome
Au Maroc
Masques en vente
Qui pourtant, ne s'en vante
Dans les supermarchés, tout un stock
Huit centimes d'euros
En cette matière, du présent viral, la France fait rideau
Tandis qu'en République tchèque
Au pays du fameux coureur, feu Emil ZATOPEK
Gratuité
Distributeurs de masques proposés
En France
Pays du fascisme, historique
Pays du racisme, historique
Dont s'inspireront toutes les triques
Peu ou pas de masques
Voilà qui classe, voilà qui marque
Par contre, ce pays matraque
Vient de commander
Des aérosols lacrymogènes à diffusion dispersive
La répression toujours à l'offensive
Et là, l'on sait prévoir
Dans toute officine de pouvoir
3,6 millions d'euros hors taxes
Et rien que pour de la partielle contestation
Ne songeant, surtout, qu'à remplacer la domination
Sinon
Cela serait au canon
Sinon
Cela serait, à la mitrailleuse, au clairon !
Et pour mémoire
Toute une propagande instrumentalisante, qui se fait voir
Et tant d'autres exemples que l'on ne peut que croire
En exemple, 25000 personnes, environ, dans le monde
Qui meurent de faim, chaque jour, cela est proprement immonde
Beaucoup plus, pour l'instant, boule de cristal qui sonde
Qu'en France, d'un virus, dont la propagande nous inonde
Voilà qui est dit
Et, hélas, tout est dit
Le virus de l'environnementome
L'environnementome du virus
C'est là, toute l'organisation de la société
Plus grande folie, que toutes les saletés
Comme les exterminations de masse
Bien cachées, car toute votation, cela casse
Des staliniens
Massacrant quatre millions d'ukrainiens
Staliniens, se liquidant entre eux, pas si malins
Plus que du capital
Qui serait le mal
Ou toute autre appellation
C'est surtout, de tout cerveau, une engrammation
Du conditionnement, de l'abêtissement, de la programmation
Tout un asservissement de soumission
Il faudrait, surtout, apprendre autre chose
Autres déterminants, autres causes
Tout nom devrait devenir superflu
Comme tout papier qui deviendrait incongru
Le prénom que l'on se donnerait
Entendu et lu, serait
Plus besoin de citer qui que ce soit
Car chaque être humain serait le roi
Ce que je saurais
Tu le saurais
Ce que je voudrais
Tu le voudrais
L'humanité dans toute personne
Toute personne dans l'humanité !
Tout je est une imposture
Tout je est une forfaiture
Plus qu'une fausseté
Comme une malhonnêteté
Les autres faisant notre codage nerveux
De l'encodage social, devenant neuronal
Environnementome
Du premier au dernier tome
Personne
Ne devrait dire, je sais
Mais, nous savons
Ou plus justement, nous croyons savoir
Avec le doute prudent, du croire
Car
Même la pensée la plus marginale
Car
Même la pensée la moins banale, la plus originale
C'est toujours du transport en commun
D'autres aussi, donc, en plus ou en moins
Rien n'est inférieur
Rien n'est supérieur
Aucune intolérance
Dans toute différence
La liberté
Sait qu'il n'existe aucune liberté
La conscience
Sait que partout, c'est de l'inconscience
Sait que partout, c'est de la recherche de la dominance
De tout individu
Du syndicat, du patronat, du parti, de l'organisation, c'est convenu
Comme dans tous les milieux militants
Certains plus encore que d'autres, au tout PUANT
De toutes convictions et donc de tous les bords
Bâbord et tribord
Qui ont toujours raison, jamais torts
Et depuis le temps qu'on bouquine
Et depuis le temps qu'on voit des films
Les tueries ne sont pourtant jamais mesquines
Toutes les guerres de territoire, qui éliminent
Comme si lire ne servait à rien
Comme si voir des films ne servait à rien
Tout y a été pourtant, exposé
Tout y a été pourtant, comme dans les documentaires, dénoncé
Mais rien, nonobstant
Pour du vrai changement
Tout cela entretenant, finalement
La bête, le capital, le système, la société
Appelez cela comme vous le voudrez
Et surtout, comme vous le pourrez
Entretenant, donc, sa maquerelle ou son maquereau
D'excréments déversés dans son seau
Pandémies diverses, maladies mentales et physiques, inégalités
Et à chacun, chacune, sa plus-value, pour y participer
Tout gouvernement est un vampire
Qui de toute crise accroît son empire !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
In Morocco
Masks on sale
Who does not boast about it
In supermarkets, a whole stock
Eight cents
In this matter, from the present viral, France is making a curtain
While in the Czech Republic
In the land of the famous runner, the late Emil ZATOPEK
Free
Mask distributors offered
In France
Country of fascism, historical
Country of racism, historical
Which will inspire all the triques
Few or no masks
This classifies, this marks
By cons, this country club
Just ordered
Dispersive tear gas aerosols
Repression still on the offensive
And here we know how to predict
In any pharmacy of power
€ 3.6 million excluding taxes
And only for the partial challenge
Thinking, above all, only of replacing domination
If not
It would be cannon
If not
That would be, with the machine gun, to the bugle!
And for the record
A whole instrumental propaganda, which makes itself seen
And so many other examples that we can only believe
For example, around 25,000 people worldwide
Who starve to death every day
Much more, for the moment, crystal ball which probes
That in France, of a virus, whose propaganda floods us
This is what is said
And, alas, everything is said
The environment virus
The environmentome of the virus
This is where the whole organization of society
Greater madness, than all filth
Like mass exterminations
Well hidden, because any vote, it breaks
Stalinists
Massacring four million Ukrainians
Stalinists, winding up among themselves, not so smart
More than capital
Who would be evil
Or any other name
It is above all, of any brain, an engrammation
Conditioning, stupidity, programming
A whole subjugation of submission
Above all, you would have to learn something else
Other determinants, other causes
Any name should become superfluous
Like any paper that becomes incongruous
The first name we would give ourselves
Heard and read, would
No need to quote anyone
Because every human being would be the king
What i would know
You would know
What i would like
You would like it
Humanity in every person
Everyone in humanity!
All I am a sham
All I is a forfeiture
More than a falsehood
Like dishonesty
The others doing our nervous coding
Social encoding, becoming neural
Environmentome
From the first to the last volume
No one
Should only say, I know
But, we know
Or more precisely, we think we know
With careful doubt, to believe
Because
Even the most marginal thought
Because
Even the least banal, the most original thought
It's always public transportation
Others too, therefore, in more or less
Nothing is lower
Nothing is superior
No intolerance
In any difference
Freedom
Knows that there is no freedom
Consciousness
Knows that everywhere is unconsciousness
Knows that everywhere is the search for dominance
Of any individual
Union, employers, party, organization, it's agreed
As in all militant circles
Some even more than others, at ALL
From all convictions and therefore from all sides
Port and starboard
Who are always right, never wrong
And since the time we read
And since the time we see movies
However, killings are never mean
All territorial wars, which eliminate
As if reading was useless
As if seeing movies is useless
Everything has been exposed, however
Everything was there, however, as in the documentaries, denounced
But nothing, notwithstanding
For real change
All this nurturing, ultimately
The beast, the capital, the system, the society
Call it whatever you want
And above all, as you can
Maintaining, therefore, his mackerel or his mackerel
Excrement spilled into his bucket
Various pandemics, mental and physical illnesses, inequalities
And everyone, each, their added value, to participate
All government is a vampire
Who from every crisis grows his empire!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment