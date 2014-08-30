The Shortwave Report 04/17/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200417.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- First a series of short reports about Covid 19 around the globe. Denmark has eased its lockdown, opening primary schools and daycare centers under strict conditions. There has been international condemnation for Trump's decision to freeze funding for the World Health Organization, at a time when other world leaders are calling for unity in fighting the pandemic. The WHO says it regrets Trump's action, saying that the developing world is now at much greater risk of many diseases as well as Covid 19.

From JAPAN- More stories of the pandemic spread around Europe. Americans in a number of states left their homes to protest the lockdown, organized by conservative groups who view it as an assault on freedom. China has approved human tests for 3 experimental vaccines against the virus.

From CUBA- Cuba is conducting a clinical trial for a new Covid vaccine. Medical staff in Brazil and Human Rights Watch are criticizing Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic, with a lack of equipment and extreme working hours. The disease is spreading in England's Belmarsh prison where Julian Assange was denied bail while awaiting an extradition decision. Then a Viewpoint on the unnoticed annual day of the Political Prisoner, April 17, which was established in 2005.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi interviewed Ban ki-Moon, former Secretary-General of the UN. In this excerpt Ban speaks about the importance of the climate crisis around the world, and its importance even when a disease like the new coronavirus is dominating the current news.

The latest Shortwave Report (April 17) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"We are asleep with compasses in our hands."

-- W. S. Merwin

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net