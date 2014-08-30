The Shortwave Report 04/24/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Christiana Figueres, organizer of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. She has co-authored the book "The Future We Choose: Surviving The Climate Crisis." She discusses how coronavirus and climate change are linked, why governments must not release corporations from their environmental obligations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, why governments must use economic stimulus measures to tackle both climate change and Covid-19, and what the world can learn from Cuba's medical internationalism.

From JAPAN- A global roundup of how antibody blood testing for Covid-19 is viewed by the WHO and other countries. Germany is cautiously stepping back from a strict lockdown. The head of the WHO warned that the battle against the virus will last longer, with Africa and South America still at the early stages of the pandemic. The WHO also said there is compelling evidence that the virus came from an animal, not a research lab.

From GERMANY- First a series of brief news reports about indigenous tribes in Brazil, air pollution in India, Canada sees its worst mass shooting and Trudeau calls for a ban on assault rifles. Reporters Without Borders has just released its annual press freedom index- the US ranked 45th out of 180 nations while being criticized elected politicians for instilling hatred toward journalists, with verbal and physical attacks alarmingly frequent.

From CUBA- Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff reaffirmed her repudiation of the US blockade on Cuba. Current Brazilian President Bolsonaro continues to flout guidelines for limiting the spread of the corona virus- some are calling for a return to military rule. The Cuban Foreign Minister says that US allegations of Cuban involvement in drug trafficking are lies and a danger to the region. Then a Viewpoint on the US president's handling of the Covid pandemic.

