The Shortwave Report 05/01/20 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- Rumors continue to swirl about the whereabouts and health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea is seeking aid from China as it struggles with US sanctions. Japan has decided to extend its state of emergency to restrain the spread of Covid-19. Then a review of government responses to the virus in numerous other nations around the world.

From GERMANY- In Lebanon anti-government protests have been ongoing for months but now more intense street confrontations with the army have become a nightly event. Germany announced a ban on the political wing of Hezbollah, declaring it a terrorist organization and raided dozens of sites on Thursday. Then short reports on the status of Covid-19 in many other countries.

From CUBA- The New York Times reported that the Covid-19 death toll in Ecuador is 15 times higher than the official government count- then reports on other Latin American countries. A Viewpoint on the annual report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute on the record global military spending in 2019, with more than a third of the entire amount from the US.

From RUSSIA- On his weekly program George Galloway spoke with Economics Professor Steve Keen. They discuss the effect the pandemic is having on the state of capitalism, and whether it will be a viable system in the future.

