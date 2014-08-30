Le formatage de la contamination
Tout groupe humain
Qui fut opprimé
Devint à son tour, oppresseur
Ainsi, des chrétiens
Ainsi, des israéliens
Ainsi des ceci ou ainsi des cela
Tout est dit, voilà
Ainsi, de toute idéologie
Ainsi, de toute religion
Des hommes
Envers les femmes
Des femmes
Envers les hommes
Il y eut le temps des hommes
Il y aura le temps des femmes
En faisant, hélas, des hommes
Les mêmes conneries, les mêmes erreurs
Et toute erreur est une terreur
Les mêmes hiérarchies et donc les mêmes peurs
Avec des revanches à prendre
Avec de l'aveuglement à revendre
Du pas tendre, de l'indifférence ou pire, de l'intolérance
Et, comme immémorial, l'on condamne d'avance
Il en va
Des peuples et des genres
Donc, des hommes et des femmes
Avec des déterminants et des mécanismes se perpétuant
Haines, ressentiments, jamais ne s'exténuant
Frustrations, jalousies, au tout violent, au tout tuant
De génération en génération, tout se reproduisant !
Et tout, se réactualisant, s'alimentant
Et tout, se méprisant, se stigmatisant
Et tout s'imitant, se dénonçant
Comme en France
Ce pays de la délation
1940 / 1945
Des gens se dénonçant par millions
Pas besoin du prétexte de l'occupation
Du nazi au virus
Au tout minus
Mais le monde est nazi, mais, motus et bouche cousue
Mais le monde est virus, mais, motus et bouche cousue
Donc, sous la Gestapo du virus
La France perpétue son standing
De la dénonciation, son vrai ring
Et 43 pour cent de nos prétendus braves gens
Approuvent le signalement
De et à toute une police fascisée, le non-respect du confinement
Avec dans certaines régions
Avec dans certaines villes
70 pour cent des appels dits urgents
C'est de la délation
Mais c'est surtout de la tradition
Sans entrer
Dans de la généralisation
Car, l'on ne peut l'ignorer
En chaque domaine, il y a toujours de l'exception
Sinon, donc, c'est de l'arbitraire
Du coup monté, de l'erreur judiciaire
Judiciaire rimant souvent avec totalitaire
Toutes choses, tous domaines, du bouc émissaire !
Humanité inhumanité
Avec tous les sacrifiés de l'Etat
Humanité inhumanité
Avec toutes les sacrifiées de l'Etat
Pas seulement, en 1986, à Tchernobyl
Deux cent mille liquidateurs à la file
Et à 330 mètres du réacteur
Dans tout le corps comme un violeur
Un rayon gamma
Au lieu de mille rayons gamma
En proximité immédiate
Le sacrifice c'est pas si bath
Au tout rayonné
Au tout enterré
Au tout contaminé
Et le nouveau sarcophage
Contrat à durée pas si indéterminée pour cette cage
De toutes façons
Toutes les vies sont sacrifiées
Par un système de grande débilité
Avec des vies de la grande médiocrité
Du vrai plomb ou du faux doré
Mais il faut s'y conformer
Mais il faut s'y formater
Traçage du formatage
Formatage du traçage
Et c'est finalement la seule normalité
De la sexualité aliénée
De la cérébralité aliénée
De la festivité aliénée
Toute pensée au carré
Garde-à-vous, rompez
Il faut prendre la pause
Sinon, des calomnies, dont il reste toujours quelque chose
La prison de toutes les autorités
Quand le monde entier est réactionnaire
Le monde entier, ainsi, c'est de la guerre
Tout ou presque y est à défaire
Tout ou presque y est à faire
Et même le presque dans ce monde imaginaire !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Any human group
Who was oppressed
In turn became oppressor
So Christians
So some Israelis
So this or so
Everything is said, that's it
So, of any ideology
So, of any religion
Men
Towards women
Women
Towards men
There was the time of men
There will be time for women
By making, alas, men
The same bullshit, the same mistakes
And every mistake is a terror
The same hierarchies and therefore the same fears
With revenge to take
With blindness to spare
Soft steps, indifference or worse, intolerance
And, as immemorial, we condemn in advance
He is leaving
Peoples and genres
So men and women
With determinants and perpetuating mechanisms
Hatred, resentment, never running out
Frustrations, jealousies, all violent, all killing
From generation to generation, everything reproducing!
And everything, updating, feeding
And everything, scorning, stigmatizing
And all imitating, denouncing
Like in France
This country of denunciation
1940/1945
People denouncing themselves by the millions
No need for the pretext of the occupation
From the Nazi to the virus
At all minus
But the world is Nazi, but, motus and mouth sewn
But the world is virus, but, motus and mouth sewn
So under the Gestapo of the virus
France continues its standing
Denunciation, his real ring
And 43 percent of our so-called good people
Approve the report
From and to a whole fascized police force, the non-respect of confinement
With in some regions
With in some cities
70 percent of so-called urgent calls
It's denunciation
But it's mostly tradition
Without entering
In generalization
Because we cannot ignore it
In each area, there is always an exception
Otherwise, therefore, it is arbitrary
Out of the blue, miscarriage of justice
Judicial often rhymes with totalitarian
All things, all areas, of the scapegoat!
Inhumanity humanity
With all the sacrifices of the state
Inhumanity humanity
With all the sacrifices of the state
Not only, in 1986, in Chernobyl
Two hundred thousand liquidators in a row
And 330 meters from the reactor
Throughout the body like a rapist
A gamma ray
Instead of a thousand gamma rays
In the immediate vicinity
The sacrifice is not so bath
All radiant
At all buried
All contaminated
And the new sarcophagus
Contract of duration not so indefinite for this cage
Anyway
All lives are sacrificed
By a system of great debility
With lives of great mediocrity
Real lead or fake gold
But you have to comply
But you have to format it
Tracing formatting
Tracing formatting
And it is ultimately the only normality
Alienated sexuality
Alienated cerebrality
Alienated festivity
Any thought squared
Be careful, break
Take the break
Otherwise slanders, of which there is always something left
The prison of all the authorities
When the whole world is reactionary
The whole world is like war
Almost everything is to be undone
Almost everything is there to do
And even almost in this imaginary world!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
