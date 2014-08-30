Le formatage de la contamination

Tout groupe humain

Qui fut opprimé

Devint à son tour, oppresseur

Ainsi, des chrétiens

Ainsi, des israéliens

Ainsi des ceci ou ainsi des cela

Tout est dit, voilà

Ainsi, de toute idéologie

Ainsi, de toute religion

Des hommes

Envers les femmes

Des femmes

Envers les hommes

Il y eut le temps des hommes

Il y aura le temps des femmes

En faisant, hélas, des hommes

Les mêmes conneries, les mêmes erreurs

Et toute erreur est une terreur

Les mêmes hiérarchies et donc les mêmes peurs

Avec des revanches à prendre

Avec de l'aveuglement à revendre

Du pas tendre, de l'indifférence ou pire, de l'intolérance

Et, comme immémorial, l'on condamne d'avance

Il en va

Des peuples et des genres

Donc, des hommes et des femmes

Avec des déterminants et des mécanismes se perpétuant

Haines, ressentiments, jamais ne s'exténuant

Frustrations, jalousies, au tout violent, au tout tuant

De génération en génération, tout se reproduisant !

Et tout, se réactualisant, s'alimentant

Et tout, se méprisant, se stigmatisant

Et tout s'imitant, se dénonçant

Comme en France

Ce pays de la délation

1940 / 1945

Des gens se dénonçant par millions

Pas besoin du prétexte de l'occupation

Du nazi au virus

Au tout minus

Mais le monde est nazi, mais, motus et bouche cousue

Mais le monde est virus, mais, motus et bouche cousue

Donc, sous la Gestapo du virus

La France perpétue son standing

De la dénonciation, son vrai ring

Et 43 pour cent de nos prétendus braves gens

Approuvent le signalement

De et à toute une police fascisée, le non-respect du confinement

Avec dans certaines régions

Avec dans certaines villes

70 pour cent des appels dits urgents

C'est de la délation

Mais c'est surtout de la tradition

Sans entrer

Dans de la généralisation

Car, l'on ne peut l'ignorer

En chaque domaine, il y a toujours de l'exception

Sinon, donc, c'est de l'arbitraire

Du coup monté, de l'erreur judiciaire

Judiciaire rimant souvent avec totalitaire

Toutes choses, tous domaines, du bouc émissaire !

Humanité inhumanité

Avec tous les sacrifiés de l'Etat

Humanité inhumanité

Avec toutes les sacrifiées de l'Etat

Pas seulement, en 1986, à Tchernobyl

Deux cent mille liquidateurs à la file

Et à 330 mètres du réacteur

Dans tout le corps comme un violeur

Un rayon gamma

Au lieu de mille rayons gamma

En proximité immédiate

Le sacrifice c'est pas si bath

Au tout rayonné

Au tout enterré

Au tout contaminé

Et le nouveau sarcophage

Contrat à durée pas si indéterminée pour cette cage

De toutes façons

Toutes les vies sont sacrifiées

Par un système de grande débilité

Avec des vies de la grande médiocrité

Du vrai plomb ou du faux doré

Mais il faut s'y conformer

Mais il faut s'y formater

Traçage du formatage

Formatage du traçage

Et c'est finalement la seule normalité

De la sexualité aliénée

De la cérébralité aliénée

De la festivité aliénée

Toute pensée au carré

Garde-à-vous, rompez

Il faut prendre la pause

Sinon, des calomnies, dont il reste toujours quelque chose

La prison de toutes les autorités

Quand le monde entier est réactionnaire

Le monde entier, ainsi, c'est de la guerre

Tout ou presque y est à défaire

Tout ou presque y est à faire

Et même le presque dans ce monde imaginaire !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Any human group

Who was oppressed

In turn became oppressor

So Christians

So some Israelis

So this or so

Everything is said, that's it

So, of any ideology

So, of any religion

Men

Towards women

Women

Towards men

There was the time of men

There will be time for women

By making, alas, men

The same bullshit, the same mistakes

And every mistake is a terror

The same hierarchies and therefore the same fears

With revenge to take

With blindness to spare

Soft steps, indifference or worse, intolerance

And, as immemorial, we condemn in advance

He is leaving

Peoples and genres

So men and women

With determinants and perpetuating mechanisms

Hatred, resentment, never running out

Frustrations, jealousies, all violent, all killing

From generation to generation, everything reproducing!

And everything, updating, feeding

And everything, scorning, stigmatizing

And all imitating, denouncing

Like in France

This country of denunciation

1940/1945

People denouncing themselves by the millions

No need for the pretext of the occupation

From the Nazi to the virus

At all minus

But the world is Nazi, but, motus and mouth sewn

But the world is virus, but, motus and mouth sewn

So under the Gestapo of the virus

France continues its standing

Denunciation, his real ring

And 43 percent of our so-called good people

Approve the report

From and to a whole fascized police force, the non-respect of confinement

With in some regions

With in some cities

70 percent of so-called urgent calls

It's denunciation

But it's mostly tradition

Without entering

In generalization

Because we cannot ignore it

In each area, there is always an exception

Otherwise, therefore, it is arbitrary

Out of the blue, miscarriage of justice

Judicial often rhymes with totalitarian

All things, all areas, of the scapegoat!

Inhumanity humanity

With all the sacrifices of the state

Inhumanity humanity

With all the sacrifices of the state

Not only, in 1986, in Chernobyl

Two hundred thousand liquidators in a row

And 330 meters from the reactor

Throughout the body like a rapist

A gamma ray

Instead of a thousand gamma rays

In the immediate vicinity

The sacrifice is not so bath

All radiant

At all buried

All contaminated

And the new sarcophagus

Contract of duration not so indefinite for this cage

Anyway

All lives are sacrificed

By a system of great debility

With lives of great mediocrity

Real lead or fake gold

But you have to comply

But you have to format it

Tracing formatting

Tracing formatting

And it is ultimately the only normality

Alienated sexuality

Alienated cerebrality

Alienated festivity

Any thought squared

Be careful, break

Take the break

Otherwise slanders, of which there is always something left

The prison of all the authorities

When the whole world is reactionary

The whole world is like war

Almost everything is to be undone

Almost everything is there to do

And even almost in this imaginary world!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"