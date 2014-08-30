La société paranoïaque

Reconnaissance faciale

Du crédit social

Au vrai mensonge cru

De toute une fausse vertu

La Chine

Premier pays en dictature numérique

De la surveillance, pays historique

Comme Thales Nice

Du tout fascisme sécuritaire, véritable pisse

Du tout paranoïaque

Du tout xénophobique

Sauf là, car c'est via Israël

Qu'il faut se procurer les logiciels

Du fascisme libéral, Nice, ville historique

Caméras de surveillance

De la fausse bienveillance

Car, les caméras n'empêchent rien

Et donc, ne servent à rien

Sinon à filmer

Sinon à spectaculariser

Ce qui advient

Mais après-coup, au tout vain

Et 98 fois sur cent

Si des attentats sont déjoués

C'est par des moyens d'ancienneté

Du simple renseignement humain

Par des procédés humains

Et donc du non numérique

Et donc du non technologique

Mais, tout va, vers un totalitarisme planétaire

De la notation des citoyennes et des citoyens

Au tout affiché, au tout dénoncé !

Sur des panneaux de publicité

Mauvaises citoyennes et mauvais citoyens

Avec leurs mauvaises notes

Sur des panneaux de publicité

Bonnes citoyennes et bons citoyens

Avec leurs bonnes notes

Au tout affiché, au tout divulgué

Tout cela

Ne pouvant plaire, et déjà

Au fascisme rouge

Au fascisme brun

Et donc, à toute une prétendue démocratie

Avec donc, de prétendus

Bons citoyens

Avec donc, de prétendues

Bonnes citoyennes

Et si cela était cela, la démocratie ?

Du fascisme rouge ou du fascisme brun, savamment bien déguisés !

Tout cela

Devenant au fil des années

Comme une sorte de normalité

Gare

Pour celles et ceux, ne voulant pas s'y conformer

Haro, sur celles et ceux ne pouvant s'y adapter

Tout cela, ne pouvant découler

De la peur de la liberté

De la peur du sentiment angoissé

Angoisse de la poisse

La poisse de l'angoisse !

Tout le monde

Enfin, les dominantes et les dominants

Y accourant, s'y précipitant

Au tout se soumettant

Au tout acceptant

Oui chef

Bien chef

C'est d'accord, chef

Mais le chef a lui-même son chef

Le dominant est lui-même dominé

La dominante est-elle même dominée

Par un système qui les dépasse

Par un système qui les trépasse

Vaut-il encore la peine

De vivre, de sous-vivre dans un tel monde ?

Post-humanité

Inhumanité

Au tout droné

Au tout surveillé

Au tout contrôlé

De la nouvelle normalité

Au tout entièrement nazifié

Du crétinisme institutionnalisé

Tout gouvernement est à vomir

Politiciens et politiciennes qui font frémir

Avec l'assentiment forcé des populations

Tout un consentement d'aberration

De l'organisation de la falsification

La falsification de l'organisation

Comme pour la grippe américaine

Improprement dénommée grippe espagnole

Du faux bureaucratique, comme l'idole

Premier cas aux Etats-Unis

Un fermier américain, via des canards

Et là, ce ne sont pas des charres

Du complotisme à la con, il y en a marre

Fin été, même avant, automne 1918, jusqu'en janvier 1919

50 à 100 millions de victimes

Militaires et civils, et contre cela, aucune vitamine

1957

Grippe asiatique en France

30.000 à 100.000 décès

Des millions dans le monde, et là, ce sont des faits

Rien de nouveau sous le soleil

Rien n'étant jamais fait, et tout reste pareil !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Facial recognition

Social credit

To the real raw lie

Of all a false virtue

China

First country in digital dictatorship

Surveillance, historic country

Like Thales Nice

Security fascism, real piss

At all paranoid

At all xenophobic

Except there, because it's via Israel

That you have to get the software

Liberal fascism, Nice, historic city

Surveillance cameras

False benevolence

Because the cameras don't prevent anything

And therefore, are useless

Otherwise to film

Otherwise spectacularize

What Happens

But after the fact, in vain

And 98 times out of a hundred

If attacks are foiled

It is by means of seniority

Simple human intelligence

By human processes

And therefore non-digital

And therefore non-technological

But, everything goes, towards a planetary totalitarianism

Citizen ratings

Everything posted, everything denounced!

On billboards

Bad citizens

With their bad grades

On billboards

Good citizens

With their good grades

All posted, all disclosed

All of this

Unable to please, and already

To red fascism

To brown fascism

And so, to a whole so-called democracy

So with so-called

Good citizens

With therefore, alleged

Good citizens

What if that is what democracy is?

Red fascism or brown fascism, cleverly disguised!

All of this

Becoming over the years

Like some kind of normality

Station

For those who do not want to comply

Haro, on those who cannot adapt

All this, which cannot follow

Fear of freedom

Fear of anxious feeling

Bad luck

The bad luck of anxiety!

Everybody

Finally, the dominant ones and the dominant ones

Running there, rushing there

To everything submitting

To all accepting

Yes sir

Good chef

Okay, chief

But the chef has his own chef

The dominant is himself dominated

Is the dominant even dominated

By a system that exceeds them

By a system that passes them by

Is it still worth it

To live, to live in such a world?

Post-humanity

Inhumanity

At all drone

At all watched

At all controlled

New normality

All fully Nazified

Institutionalized cretinism

All government is to vomit

Politicians Who Thrill

With the forced consent of the people

All aberration consent

Organization of falsification

The falsification of the organization

As for the American flu

Improperly called Spanish Flu

False bureaucracy, like the idol

First case in the United States

An American farmer, via ducks

And there, they are not chars

From conspiracy to idiot, there is enough

Late summer, even before, autumn 1918, until January 1919

50 to 100 million victims

Military and civilian, and against that, no vitamins

1957

Asian flu in France

30,000 to 100,000 deaths

Millions around the world, and these are the facts

Nothing new under the sun

Nothing is ever done, and everything stays the same!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"