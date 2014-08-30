La société paranoïaque
Reconnaissance faciale
Du crédit social
Au vrai mensonge cru
De toute une fausse vertu
La Chine
Premier pays en dictature numérique
De la surveillance, pays historique
Comme Thales Nice
Du tout fascisme sécuritaire, véritable pisse
Du tout paranoïaque
Du tout xénophobique
Sauf là, car c'est via Israël
Qu'il faut se procurer les logiciels
Du fascisme libéral, Nice, ville historique
Caméras de surveillance
De la fausse bienveillance
Car, les caméras n'empêchent rien
Et donc, ne servent à rien
Sinon à filmer
Sinon à spectaculariser
Ce qui advient
Mais après-coup, au tout vain
Et 98 fois sur cent
Si des attentats sont déjoués
C'est par des moyens d'ancienneté
Du simple renseignement humain
Par des procédés humains
Et donc du non numérique
Et donc du non technologique
Mais, tout va, vers un totalitarisme planétaire
De la notation des citoyennes et des citoyens
Au tout affiché, au tout dénoncé !
Sur des panneaux de publicité
Mauvaises citoyennes et mauvais citoyens
Avec leurs mauvaises notes
Sur des panneaux de publicité
Bonnes citoyennes et bons citoyens
Avec leurs bonnes notes
Au tout affiché, au tout divulgué
Tout cela
Ne pouvant plaire, et déjà
Au fascisme rouge
Au fascisme brun
Et donc, à toute une prétendue démocratie
Avec donc, de prétendus
Bons citoyens
Avec donc, de prétendues
Bonnes citoyennes
Et si cela était cela, la démocratie ?
Du fascisme rouge ou du fascisme brun, savamment bien déguisés !
Tout cela
Devenant au fil des années
Comme une sorte de normalité
Gare
Pour celles et ceux, ne voulant pas s'y conformer
Haro, sur celles et ceux ne pouvant s'y adapter
Tout cela, ne pouvant découler
De la peur de la liberté
De la peur du sentiment angoissé
Angoisse de la poisse
La poisse de l'angoisse !
Tout le monde
Enfin, les dominantes et les dominants
Y accourant, s'y précipitant
Au tout se soumettant
Au tout acceptant
Oui chef
Bien chef
C'est d'accord, chef
Mais le chef a lui-même son chef
Le dominant est lui-même dominé
La dominante est-elle même dominée
Par un système qui les dépasse
Par un système qui les trépasse
Vaut-il encore la peine
De vivre, de sous-vivre dans un tel monde ?
Post-humanité
Inhumanité
Au tout droné
Au tout surveillé
Au tout contrôlé
De la nouvelle normalité
Au tout entièrement nazifié
Du crétinisme institutionnalisé
Tout gouvernement est à vomir
Politiciens et politiciennes qui font frémir
Avec l'assentiment forcé des populations
Tout un consentement d'aberration
De l'organisation de la falsification
La falsification de l'organisation
Comme pour la grippe américaine
Improprement dénommée grippe espagnole
Du faux bureaucratique, comme l'idole
Premier cas aux Etats-Unis
Un fermier américain, via des canards
Et là, ce ne sont pas des charres
Du complotisme à la con, il y en a marre
Fin été, même avant, automne 1918, jusqu'en janvier 1919
50 à 100 millions de victimes
Militaires et civils, et contre cela, aucune vitamine
1957
Grippe asiatique en France
30.000 à 100.000 décès
Des millions dans le monde, et là, ce sont des faits
Rien de nouveau sous le soleil
Rien n'étant jamais fait, et tout reste pareil !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Facial recognition
Social credit
To the real raw lie
Of all a false virtue
China
First country in digital dictatorship
Surveillance, historic country
Like Thales Nice
Security fascism, real piss
At all paranoid
At all xenophobic
Except there, because it's via Israel
That you have to get the software
Liberal fascism, Nice, historic city
Surveillance cameras
False benevolence
Because the cameras don't prevent anything
And therefore, are useless
Otherwise to film
Otherwise spectacularize
What Happens
But after the fact, in vain
And 98 times out of a hundred
If attacks are foiled
It is by means of seniority
Simple human intelligence
By human processes
And therefore non-digital
And therefore non-technological
But, everything goes, towards a planetary totalitarianism
Citizen ratings
Everything posted, everything denounced!
On billboards
Bad citizens
With their bad grades
On billboards
Good citizens
With their good grades
All posted, all disclosed
All of this
Unable to please, and already
To red fascism
To brown fascism
And so, to a whole so-called democracy
So with so-called
Good citizens
With therefore, alleged
Good citizens
What if that is what democracy is?
Red fascism or brown fascism, cleverly disguised!
All of this
Becoming over the years
Like some kind of normality
Station
For those who do not want to comply
Haro, on those who cannot adapt
All this, which cannot follow
Fear of freedom
Fear of anxious feeling
Bad luck
The bad luck of anxiety!
Everybody
Finally, the dominant ones and the dominant ones
Running there, rushing there
To everything submitting
To all accepting
Yes sir
Good chef
Okay, chief
But the chef has his own chef
The dominant is himself dominated
Is the dominant even dominated
By a system that exceeds them
By a system that passes them by
Is it still worth it
To live, to live in such a world?
Post-humanity
Inhumanity
At all drone
At all watched
At all controlled
New normality
All fully Nazified
Institutionalized cretinism
All government is to vomit
Politicians Who Thrill
With the forced consent of the people
All aberration consent
Organization of falsification
The falsification of the organization
As for the American flu
Improperly called Spanish Flu
False bureaucracy, like the idol
First case in the United States
An American farmer, via ducks
And there, they are not chars
From conspiracy to idiot, there is enough
Late summer, even before, autumn 1918, until January 1919
50 to 100 million victims
Military and civilian, and against that, no vitamins
1957
Asian flu in France
30,000 to 100,000 deaths
Millions around the world, and these are the facts
Nothing new under the sun
Nothing is ever done, and everything stays the same!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
