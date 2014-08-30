Apologie du zadisme insurrectionnel

L'humanité

Ne sera heureuse et épanouie

Qu'avec le temps d'anarchie

Mais pour cela

Il ne faudrait plus aucun fasciste

Il ne faudrait plus aucun nazi

Il ne faudrait plus aucun stalinien

Il ne faudrait plus aucun gauchiste

Un ou une, aucun oubli

Et donc plus aucun ou aucune capitaliste

Plus aucun homme politique

Plus aucune femme politique

Plus aucune banquière, plus aucun banquier

Il faudrait partout des zadistes

Et mort aux nationalistes

Faudrait liquider toutes les saloperies

Avec le zadisme comme seul projet de vie

Il faudrait

Brûler toutes les banques

Du capital, toutes les planques

Face à toutes les représentations

De l'étatisme et du capitalisme

Seul est constructif, le sectarisme

Du sectarisme contre l'abomination

Déjà, l'horreur de leur inévitable fréquentation

Cela ne manque pas, ce sont des légions

Il faudrait liquider toutes les armées

Il faudrait liquider toutes les polices

Mais sans les reproduire et donc avec malice

Liquider

Tous les fascistes, tous les nationalistes

Toutes les fascistes, toutes les nationalistes

Voilà bien du véritable égalitarisme

Tous les staliniens, toutes les staliniennes

Tous les nazis, toutes les nazies

Tous les capitalistes, toutes les capitalistes

Tout ce qui est POURRI

Mais hélas, c'est l'inverse qui s'est produit

Ainsi, pour le monde humain, c'est presque fini !

Oui

Du zadisme partout, en faire l'apologie

Sinon, pour l'espèce humaine, c'est fini

Il faudrait prendre d'assaut

Nouveau blanquisme pas idiot

Bakounine ne l'aurait pas rayé comme faux

Tous les gouvernements

Tous les parlements

Toutes les mairies

Toutes les casernes

Tous les commissariats

Toutes les radios

Sauf Radio Libertaire

Ou les trop rares radios révolutionnaires

Toutes les télévisions

Qui sont toutes de la réaction

Mille personnes bien décidées

Dans chaque grande ville de France

Pourraient faire trembler la finance

La finance, voilà bien la réelle démence

Pour le non pouvoir, il faut aussi s'armer

Et la réaction pouvoir la neutraliser

Mais des militaires du métier, il faudrait retourner

Pour le camp d'anarchie, l'on peut rêver

Nous n'avons rien, osons tout

Nous n'avons rien, bloquons tout

Nous n'avons rien, prenons tout

Nous n'avons rien, de tout, méfions nous

Que crèvent toutes les bureaucraties

Que crèvent toutes les technocraties !

Et dans le temps de l'infini

Cela est arrivé déjà, cela s'est déjà produit

La physique quantique le prédit

Tout pouvant se répéter des milliards de fois

Tour à tour, du mendiant ou du roi

L'infini et le paradoxe de la réplication

La réplication du paradoxe de l'infini

Cela n'est pas une consolation

Mais de la science contre toute religion

Et même notre petite notion

De l'infini, est en restriction

La lumière du 10 puissance 33 centimètres

C'est simplement dans le paraître

Une feuille de papier A4 , coupons la en deux

Pas insurmontable, faut avoir deux yeux

Et au bout de trente fois

L'on arrive à la taille d'un atome, ma foi

Et au bout de quarante sept fois

L'on arrive à la taille d'un proton

Et pour atteindre 10 puissance 33 centimètres

Il faut le faire 114 fois

Il suffit donc de 114 fois

Un partage de division en division

Donc, bien au-delà du proton

Pour amener une feuille de format A4

Et ce à la plus petite des dimensions

De l'Univers observable en considération

Quand de la simple arithmétique

Se conjugue à de la haute mathématique

Autre sens, en doublant le papier seulement 90 fois

L'on atteint la dimension de l'Univers observable

Environ 14 milliards d'années lumière, c'est donc imaginable !

Tout pouvoir est un tigre de papier

La physique aussi est un tigre de papier

Nous venons de le prouver

Comme cette société industrielle

Ou un taureau ne verra, le plus souvent, aucune femelle

C'est du vagin artificiel

Et de la vache transgénique pour obtenir du lait maternel

De la vache chimère aux gènes humains

Toujours le profit, cela n'est pas sain

Du bovin génétiquement modifié

De l'humain médiatiquement modifié

Et bientôt génétiquement modifié

Déjà José Bovin, le député européen

Crachant sur les zadistes anarchistes, c'est un crétin

Contre la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Vive le zadisme insurrectionnel

Notre-Dame-des-Landes comme laboratoire

Pour faire des petits qui se feront voir

Salut à vous mes frères

Et frangines de la pensée libertaire

Alors que nous sommes en panne de la diversité

Moins de plantes sauvages et d'insectes, c'est à constater

Ce, partout en Europe

Précarité, pauvreté, retour de la tuberculose

Même dans le métro parisien, de petites doses

Microbes, bactéries, virus, tout voyage sans aucune pause

Sauvons donc les zadistes et le zadisme

Pour atténuer le triomphe du capitalisme

Par la parole, par l'acte, par l'écrit, par la bombe incendiaire

Par la manif, là où on le peut, par le casseur libertaire

Car, au fond

Zadisme partout ou capitalisme partout, telle est la question !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Humanity

Will not be happy and fulfilled

Only with the times of anarchy

But for that

No more fascists

No more Nazis

No more Stalinists are needed

No leftist is needed anymore

One or one, no oversight

And therefore no more or no capitalist

No more politicians

No more politicians

No more banker, no more banker

Zadists are needed everywhere

And death to the nationalists

Should liquidate all the filth

With zadism as the only life project

It should

Burn all the banks

Capital, all the hideouts

In front of all representations

Statism and capitalism

Alone is constructive, sectarianism

Sectarianism against abomination

The horror of their inevitable attendance

There is no shortage of them, they are legions

All armies should be liquidated

All policies should be liquidated

But without reproducing them and therefore with mischief

Liquidate

All the fascists, all the nationalists

All the fascists, all the nationalists

This is real egalitarianism

All the Stalinists, all the Stalinists

All the Nazis, all the Nazis

All the capitalists, all the capitalists

All that is ROTTEN

But alas, the opposite happened

So, for the human world, it's almost over!

Yes

Zadism everywhere, to praise it

Otherwise, for the human species, it's over

We should storm

New not stupid Blanquism

Bakunin would not have crossed it out as false

All governments

All parliaments

All town halls

All barracks

All police stations

All radios

Except Radio Libertaire

Or the too rare revolutionary radios

All televisions

All of which are reaction

A thousand determined people

In every major city in France

Could shake finance

Finance is real dementia

For non-power, we must also arm ourselves

And the reaction can neutralize it

But professional soldiers, we would have to go back

For the anarchy camp, one can dream

We have nothing, dare everything

We have nothing, block everything

We have nothing, take everything

We have nothing, everything, beware

That all bureaucracies burst

What burst all the technocracies!

And in the time of infinity

It happened already, it happened already

Quantum physics predicts

Everything that can be repeated billions of times

In turn, from the beggar or the king

The infinity and the paradox of replication

The replication of the paradox of infinity

This is no consolation

But science against all religion

And even our little notion

From infinity, is restricted

The light of the 10 power 33 centimeters

It's just in the looks

A sheet of A4 paper, let's cut it in half

Not insurmountable, must have two eyes

And after thirty times

We reach the size of an atom, my faith

And after forty seven times

We reach the size of a proton

And to reach 10 power 33 centimeters

You have to do it 114 times

So just 114 times

Division by division

So far beyond the proton

To bring an A4 sheet

And this to the smallest of dimensions

Of the observable universe in consideration

When simple arithmetic

Combines high mathematics

Another meaning, by doubling the paper only 90 times

We reach the dimension of the observable Universe

Around 14 billion light years away, that is imaginable!

All power is a paper tiger

Physics too is a paper tiger

We just proved it

Like this industrial society

Or a bull will most often not see any female

It is artificial vagina

And transgenic cow to get breast milk

From the chimera cow to human genes

Always profit, it's not healthy

Genetically modified cattle

Medically modified humans

And soon genetically modified

José Bovin, the MEP

Spitting on the anarchist zadists, he's a moron

Against spectacular techno-industrial market society

Long live insurrectionary zadism

Notre-Dame-des-Landes as a laboratory

To make little ones who will show themselves

Hello to you my brothers

And brothers of libertarian thought

While we are out of diversity

Fewer wild plants and insects

This, all over Europe

Precariousness, poverty, return of tuberculosis

Even in the Paris metro, small doses

Microbes, bacteria, viruses, all travel without any break

So save the Zadists and Zadism

To soften the triumph of capitalism

By word, by deed, by writing, by incendiary bomb

By the demo, where we can, by the libertarian thug

Because, basically

Zadism everywhere or capitalism everywhere, that is the question!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"