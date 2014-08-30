Apologie du zadisme insurrectionnel
L'humanité
Ne sera heureuse et épanouie
Qu'avec le temps d'anarchie
Mais pour cela
Il ne faudrait plus aucun fasciste
Il ne faudrait plus aucun nazi
Il ne faudrait plus aucun stalinien
Il ne faudrait plus aucun gauchiste
Un ou une, aucun oubli
Et donc plus aucun ou aucune capitaliste
Plus aucun homme politique
Plus aucune femme politique
Plus aucune banquière, plus aucun banquier
Il faudrait partout des zadistes
Et mort aux nationalistes
Faudrait liquider toutes les saloperies
Avec le zadisme comme seul projet de vie
Il faudrait
Brûler toutes les banques
Du capital, toutes les planques
Face à toutes les représentations
De l'étatisme et du capitalisme
Seul est constructif, le sectarisme
Du sectarisme contre l'abomination
Déjà, l'horreur de leur inévitable fréquentation
Cela ne manque pas, ce sont des légions
Il faudrait liquider toutes les armées
Il faudrait liquider toutes les polices
Mais sans les reproduire et donc avec malice
Liquider
Tous les fascistes, tous les nationalistes
Toutes les fascistes, toutes les nationalistes
Voilà bien du véritable égalitarisme
Tous les staliniens, toutes les staliniennes
Tous les nazis, toutes les nazies
Tous les capitalistes, toutes les capitalistes
Tout ce qui est POURRI
Mais hélas, c'est l'inverse qui s'est produit
Ainsi, pour le monde humain, c'est presque fini !
Oui
Du zadisme partout, en faire l'apologie
Sinon, pour l'espèce humaine, c'est fini
Il faudrait prendre d'assaut
Nouveau blanquisme pas idiot
Bakounine ne l'aurait pas rayé comme faux
Tous les gouvernements
Tous les parlements
Toutes les mairies
Toutes les casernes
Tous les commissariats
Toutes les radios
Sauf Radio Libertaire
Ou les trop rares radios révolutionnaires
Toutes les télévisions
Qui sont toutes de la réaction
Mille personnes bien décidées
Dans chaque grande ville de France
Pourraient faire trembler la finance
La finance, voilà bien la réelle démence
Pour le non pouvoir, il faut aussi s'armer
Et la réaction pouvoir la neutraliser
Mais des militaires du métier, il faudrait retourner
Pour le camp d'anarchie, l'on peut rêver
Nous n'avons rien, osons tout
Nous n'avons rien, bloquons tout
Nous n'avons rien, prenons tout
Nous n'avons rien, de tout, méfions nous
Que crèvent toutes les bureaucraties
Que crèvent toutes les technocraties !
Et dans le temps de l'infini
Cela est arrivé déjà, cela s'est déjà produit
La physique quantique le prédit
Tout pouvant se répéter des milliards de fois
Tour à tour, du mendiant ou du roi
L'infini et le paradoxe de la réplication
La réplication du paradoxe de l'infini
Cela n'est pas une consolation
Mais de la science contre toute religion
Et même notre petite notion
De l'infini, est en restriction
La lumière du 10 puissance 33 centimètres
C'est simplement dans le paraître
Une feuille de papier A4 , coupons la en deux
Pas insurmontable, faut avoir deux yeux
Et au bout de trente fois
L'on arrive à la taille d'un atome, ma foi
Et au bout de quarante sept fois
L'on arrive à la taille d'un proton
Et pour atteindre 10 puissance 33 centimètres
Il faut le faire 114 fois
Il suffit donc de 114 fois
Un partage de division en division
Donc, bien au-delà du proton
Pour amener une feuille de format A4
Et ce à la plus petite des dimensions
De l'Univers observable en considération
Quand de la simple arithmétique
Se conjugue à de la haute mathématique
Autre sens, en doublant le papier seulement 90 fois
L'on atteint la dimension de l'Univers observable
Environ 14 milliards d'années lumière, c'est donc imaginable !
Tout pouvoir est un tigre de papier
La physique aussi est un tigre de papier
Nous venons de le prouver
Comme cette société industrielle
Ou un taureau ne verra, le plus souvent, aucune femelle
C'est du vagin artificiel
Et de la vache transgénique pour obtenir du lait maternel
De la vache chimère aux gènes humains
Toujours le profit, cela n'est pas sain
Du bovin génétiquement modifié
De l'humain médiatiquement modifié
Et bientôt génétiquement modifié
Déjà José Bovin, le député européen
Crachant sur les zadistes anarchistes, c'est un crétin
Contre la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Vive le zadisme insurrectionnel
Notre-Dame-des-Landes comme laboratoire
Pour faire des petits qui se feront voir
Salut à vous mes frères
Et frangines de la pensée libertaire
Alors que nous sommes en panne de la diversité
Moins de plantes sauvages et d'insectes, c'est à constater
Ce, partout en Europe
Précarité, pauvreté, retour de la tuberculose
Même dans le métro parisien, de petites doses
Microbes, bactéries, virus, tout voyage sans aucune pause
Sauvons donc les zadistes et le zadisme
Pour atténuer le triomphe du capitalisme
Par la parole, par l'acte, par l'écrit, par la bombe incendiaire
Par la manif, là où on le peut, par le casseur libertaire
Car, au fond
Zadisme partout ou capitalisme partout, telle est la question !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Humanity
Will not be happy and fulfilled
Only with the times of anarchy
But for that
No more fascists
No more Nazis
No more Stalinists are needed
No leftist is needed anymore
One or one, no oversight
And therefore no more or no capitalist
No more politicians
No more politicians
No more banker, no more banker
Zadists are needed everywhere
And death to the nationalists
Should liquidate all the filth
With zadism as the only life project
It should
Burn all the banks
Capital, all the hideouts
In front of all representations
Statism and capitalism
Alone is constructive, sectarianism
Sectarianism against abomination
The horror of their inevitable attendance
There is no shortage of them, they are legions
All armies should be liquidated
All policies should be liquidated
But without reproducing them and therefore with mischief
Liquidate
All the fascists, all the nationalists
All the fascists, all the nationalists
This is real egalitarianism
All the Stalinists, all the Stalinists
All the Nazis, all the Nazis
All the capitalists, all the capitalists
All that is ROTTEN
But alas, the opposite happened
So, for the human world, it's almost over!
Yes
Zadism everywhere, to praise it
Otherwise, for the human species, it's over
We should storm
New not stupid Blanquism
Bakunin would not have crossed it out as false
All governments
All parliaments
All town halls
All barracks
All police stations
All radios
Except Radio Libertaire
Or the too rare revolutionary radios
All televisions
All of which are reaction
A thousand determined people
In every major city in France
Could shake finance
Finance is real dementia
For non-power, we must also arm ourselves
And the reaction can neutralize it
But professional soldiers, we would have to go back
For the anarchy camp, one can dream
We have nothing, dare everything
We have nothing, block everything
We have nothing, take everything
We have nothing, everything, beware
That all bureaucracies burst
What burst all the technocracies!
And in the time of infinity
It happened already, it happened already
Quantum physics predicts
Everything that can be repeated billions of times
In turn, from the beggar or the king
The infinity and the paradox of replication
The replication of the paradox of infinity
This is no consolation
But science against all religion
And even our little notion
From infinity, is restricted
The light of the 10 power 33 centimeters
It's just in the looks
A sheet of A4 paper, let's cut it in half
Not insurmountable, must have two eyes
And after thirty times
We reach the size of an atom, my faith
And after forty seven times
We reach the size of a proton
And to reach 10 power 33 centimeters
You have to do it 114 times
So just 114 times
Division by division
So far beyond the proton
To bring an A4 sheet
And this to the smallest of dimensions
Of the observable universe in consideration
When simple arithmetic
Combines high mathematics
Another meaning, by doubling the paper only 90 times
We reach the dimension of the observable Universe
Around 14 billion light years away, that is imaginable!
All power is a paper tiger
Physics too is a paper tiger
We just proved it
Like this industrial society
Or a bull will most often not see any female
It is artificial vagina
And transgenic cow to get breast milk
From the chimera cow to human genes
Always profit, it's not healthy
Genetically modified cattle
Medically modified humans
And soon genetically modified
José Bovin, the MEP
Spitting on the anarchist zadists, he's a moron
Against spectacular techno-industrial market society
Long live insurrectionary zadism
Notre-Dame-des-Landes as a laboratory
To make little ones who will show themselves
Hello to you my brothers
And brothers of libertarian thought
While we are out of diversity
Fewer wild plants and insects
This, all over Europe
Precariousness, poverty, return of tuberculosis
Even in the Paris metro, small doses
Microbes, bacteria, viruses, all travel without any break
So save the Zadists and Zadism
To soften the triumph of capitalism
By word, by deed, by writing, by incendiary bomb
By the demo, where we can, by the libertarian thug
Because, basically
Zadism everywhere or capitalism everywhere, that is the question!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
