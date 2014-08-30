Remember Nazi-German

May 8th is the day of liberation for many of those suffering Nazi persecution. What is still missing today is denazification, coming to terms with the crimes, a culture of remembrance.

The clip is the reaction on the exhibition "ENDING // BEGINNING: Neu-Ulm 1945" made by the Neu-Ulm archive in the public library. Instead of celebrating 75 years of liberation and reflecting on the cruelties it shows 75 years of bombing, presenting the Germans as harmless victims and in the folowing as great heroes of rebuilding their country.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJ3wrgdJsbU