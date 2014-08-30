The Shortwave Report 05/15/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From GERMANY- The Covid pandemic has transformed the streets of Brussels into a more climate friendly place with more space for pedestrians and bicycles. Protests against governmental restrictions in response to the pandemic are growing in Germany, with the far-right and conspiracy theorists trying to hijack the demonstrations. Russia now has the second largest number of Covid infections, and Santiago Chile has gone into total lockdown. US Secretary of State Pompeo spent a day in Israel, where Netanyahu and Gantz have formed a Unity government- they discussed the pandemic and the annexation of parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Fierce clashes are continuing in Yemen, backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

From CUBA- The US vetoed a resolution sponsored by France and Tunisia aimed at a global ceasefire that had been unanimously approved by every other country on the UN Security Council. The British medical journal The Lancet had an editorial stating Brazilian President Bolsonaro was the greatest threat to controlling the rapidly spreading pandemic in his country. The Cuban FM held a press conference concerning US government silence about the terrorist attack on the Cuban Embassy in Washington. The Venezuelan government apprehended 8 more mercenaries involved in the recent failed attempt to kidnap President Maduro. Then a Viewpoint on Operation Gideon, an attempted coup against Maduro, led by a consortium of a private American mercenaries and Juan Guiado.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Frank-Jurgen Richter, former director of the World Economic Forum. They discuss the impact coronavirus will have on the European Union's unity, the possibility of class warfare and revolutions in the West comparable to Russia in 1917 and France in 1789, anti-establishment sentiment as a result of globalization, and how uncontrolled capitalism has created the conditions for mass social unrest amid Covid-19.

