Numérisation des idiosyncrasies clonées

" La plupart des plantes ne sont donc jamais seules. Elles ont vitalement besoin de champignons du sol pour les nourrir, qui eux aussi dépendent de leurs hôtes végétaux : même grandes, même avec des croissances vigoureuses, 90 pour cent des plantes dépendent de champignons, en véritables colosses ( à l'échelle des hyphes de champignons ) aux racines microbiennes. "

Jamais seul ( Ces microbes qui construisent les plantes, les animaux et les civilisations )

Marc-André Selosse

Numérisation du désir

Numérisation des envies

Numérisation de l'imaginaire

Quand toute la production du virtuel

En colonisation du réel

L'on se rencontre vite fait

L'on se sépare vite fait

Durée d'une relation, trois ans

D'une génitalité l'autre, tentant

Alors que partout en Europe

La relation génitale fait un flop

En moyenne, huit rapports sexuels par mois

Pour un couple, et la femme ne jouissant pas, une sur trois

C'est au tout électronique

Du livre électronique

Du sexe électronique

Toute la misère électronique

Toute une autosuffisance électronique

Optimisation de la relation électronique

La technologie nous isole

La technologie nous dégueule

Plus aucun vrai contact humain

Quand tout est du rapport putain !

Car là

Où il y des comptes

C'est le capital qui nous monte

Les bons comptes

Ne font pas les bons amis

Les bons comptes

Sont des rapports nazis

Là où il y a des comptes

Il n'y a justement pas d'amis

Ni la moindre vraie relation, là où il y a des comptes

Je te dois combien ?

Tu me dois combien ?

Or, tous les jours, le capital nous invalide

De la relation humaine, c'est le grand bide

Comme aussi au Japon, le pays des robots sexuels

Et à chaque augmentation de salaire

Le travailleur a le droit à un rapport sexuel

La femme japonaise étant parfois sexuellement réactionnaire

Mais le monde est proxénète

Mais le monde est putain

Louer son corps ou sa tête

Ou alors crever de faim

Et pour oublier tout cela

Des distractions abrutissantes, le système y pourvoira

Avec toute une nouvelle jeunesse sans mémoire

Du tout pour sa gueule, on la fait boire

Une génération, qui le plus souvent, ne dit même plus bonjour

Ni à elle-même, ni aux autres, elle court, elle court !

" Cela décharge toute la nervosité qu'on peut avoir. Cela remplace une femme "

Michel Gasty ( record d'endurance de twist, 1962 )

Des palliatifs en tous genres

Du palliatif sexuel ou du palliatif tous azimuts

De chaque année du capital, cela mute

Toute sublimation de l'encore, encore

Toute radio du capital y participe

Toute télé du capital y participe

Par intérêt et par principe

France inter

La bourgeoisie se croyant éclairée

Europe 1

La bourgeoisie crétinisée

Mais toutes deux aliénées

Et bien sûr, croyant à des absurdités

Car il faut bien propager l'inégalité

Du doué ou du pas doué

Donc, de la supériorité ou de l'infériorité

Alors

Qu'il n' y a que du motivé ou du pas motivé

Et surtout le pourquoi du motivé ou du pas motivé

Où l'on retrouve les classes sociales

Où l'on retrouve l'organisation de l'Etat et du capital !

Il faudrait

Déconditionner la plupart des gens

Il faudrait

Rééduquer, réengrammer, recoder la plupart des gens

Mais il faudrait en avoir les moyens

Tout se jouant là, cela est certain

Car, la plupart des gens

Ne font que répéter

Ne font qu'imiter

Ne font que se conformer

Ne font que se normaliser

Des clones idiosyncrasiques sans originalité

Riches ou pauvres, des vies gâchées

Dès la naissance, tout un chemin irrévocablement balisé

Le seul choix du n'avoir aucun réel choix

D'une aliénation l'autre

D'une réaction l'autre

D'une saloperie l'autre

D'une ignorance l'autre

D'une guerre l'autre

D'un couple l'autre

D'une maladie l'autre

D'un sot métier l'autre

Mais aussi, fort heureusement

Moteur de l'humanité, finalement

D'une solidarité l'autre

D'une entraide l'autre

Et donc, malgré tout, bonne continuation

En attendant la vraie révolution

Et à la vôtre

Quand tout individu, de près ou de loin, est agent du système

Avec tout un individualisme du même

Avec tout un égoïsme du même

L'agent secret ou pas secret n'est pas forcément du Mossad

Mais par sa prolifération citoyenne, nomade

Le gendre de Nasser, fut le meilleur agent du Mossad

Connu ou pas connu, au système, aucun n'est fade !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"Most plants are therefore never alone. They are in vital need of soil fungi to feed them, which also depend on their plant hosts: even large, even with vigorous growth, 90 percent of plants depend on fungi, like true colossi (on the scale of hyphae of fungi) with microbial roots. "

Never alone (These microbes that build plants, animals and civilizations)

Marc-André Selosse

Digitization of desire

Digitization of desires

Digitization of the imagination

When all the production of the virtual

In colonization of the real

We meet quickly

We separate quickly

Duration of relationship, three years

From one genitality to another, tempting

While everywhere in Europe

Genital relationship flops

On average, eight sexual intercourse per month

For a couple, and the woman not enjoying, one in three

It's all electronic

From the electronic book

Electronic sex

All the electronic misery

A whole electronic self-sufficiency

Optimization of the electronic relationship

Technology isolates us

Technology makes us sick

No more real human contact

When it's all fucking fucking!

Because there

Where there are accounts

It is the capital that rises us

Good accounts

Don't make good friends

Good accounts

Are Nazi reports

Where there are accounts

There are just no friends

Or the least real relationship, where there are accounts

How much do I owe you ?

How much do you owe me?

However, every day, capital invalidates us

Human relationships are the big belly

Like also in Japan, the country of sex robots

And with each salary increase

The worker has the right to sexual intercourse

Japanese women sometimes being sexually reactionary

But the world is pimp

But the world is fucking

Rent your body or your head

Or starve to death

And to forget it all

Mind-boggling distractions, the system will provide

With a whole new youth without memory

At all for its mouth, we make it drink

A generation that most often doesn't even say hello

Neither to herself, nor to others, she runs, she runs!

"It relieves all the nervousness that one can have. It replaces a woman"

Michel Gasty (twist endurance record, 1962)

Palliative of all kinds

Sexual palliative or all-round palliative

From every year of capital, it mutates

Any sublimation of the still, again

Any capital radio participates

Any capital TV participates

By interest and by principle

France Inter

The bourgeoisie believing it to be enlightened

Europe 1

The cretinized bourgeoisie

But both of them insane

And of course, believing in nonsense

Because you have to propagate inequality

Gifted or not gifted

So, superiority or inferiority

So

Whether there is only motivated or not motivated

And especially the why of the motivated or not motivated

Where we find social classes

Where we find the organization of the state and capital!

It should

Uncondition most people

It should

Re-educate, re-educate, re-code most people

But we should have the means

Everything playing there, that's for sure

Because most people

Just repeat

Just imitate

Just comply

Just normalize

Idiosyncratic clones without originality

Rich or poor, wasted lives

From birth, an irrevocably marked path

The only choice of having no real choice

From one alienation to the other

One reaction the other

From one bastard to another

From one ignorance to the other

From one war to another

From one couple to the other

From one disease to another

From one foolish job to another

But also, fortunately

Motor of humanity, finally

In solidarity with each other

Helping each other

And so, despite everything, good luck

Waiting for the real revolution

And yours

When everyone, near and far, is an agent of the system

With all the same individualism

With all the same selfishness

The secret agent or not secret is not necessarily Mossad

But by its proliferation of citizens, nomads

The son-in-law of Nasser, was the best agent of the Mossad

Known or not known, to the system, none is bland!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"