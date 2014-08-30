Numérisation des idiosyncrasies clonées
" La plupart des plantes ne sont donc jamais seules. Elles ont vitalement besoin de champignons du sol pour les nourrir, qui eux aussi dépendent de leurs hôtes végétaux : même grandes, même avec des croissances vigoureuses, 90 pour cent des plantes dépendent de champignons, en véritables colosses ( à l'échelle des hyphes de champignons ) aux racines microbiennes. "
Jamais seul ( Ces microbes qui construisent les plantes, les animaux et les civilisations )
Marc-André Selosse
Numérisation du désir
Numérisation des envies
Numérisation de l'imaginaire
Quand toute la production du virtuel
En colonisation du réel
L'on se rencontre vite fait
L'on se sépare vite fait
Durée d'une relation, trois ans
D'une génitalité l'autre, tentant
Alors que partout en Europe
La relation génitale fait un flop
En moyenne, huit rapports sexuels par mois
Pour un couple, et la femme ne jouissant pas, une sur trois
C'est au tout électronique
Du livre électronique
Du sexe électronique
Toute la misère électronique
Toute une autosuffisance électronique
Optimisation de la relation électronique
La technologie nous isole
La technologie nous dégueule
Plus aucun vrai contact humain
Quand tout est du rapport putain !
Car là
Où il y des comptes
C'est le capital qui nous monte
Les bons comptes
Ne font pas les bons amis
Les bons comptes
Sont des rapports nazis
Là où il y a des comptes
Il n'y a justement pas d'amis
Ni la moindre vraie relation, là où il y a des comptes
Je te dois combien ?
Tu me dois combien ?
Or, tous les jours, le capital nous invalide
De la relation humaine, c'est le grand bide
Comme aussi au Japon, le pays des robots sexuels
Et à chaque augmentation de salaire
Le travailleur a le droit à un rapport sexuel
La femme japonaise étant parfois sexuellement réactionnaire
Mais le monde est proxénète
Mais le monde est putain
Louer son corps ou sa tête
Ou alors crever de faim
Et pour oublier tout cela
Des distractions abrutissantes, le système y pourvoira
Avec toute une nouvelle jeunesse sans mémoire
Du tout pour sa gueule, on la fait boire
Une génération, qui le plus souvent, ne dit même plus bonjour
Ni à elle-même, ni aux autres, elle court, elle court !
" Cela décharge toute la nervosité qu'on peut avoir. Cela remplace une femme "
Michel Gasty ( record d'endurance de twist, 1962 )
Des palliatifs en tous genres
Du palliatif sexuel ou du palliatif tous azimuts
De chaque année du capital, cela mute
Toute sublimation de l'encore, encore
Toute radio du capital y participe
Toute télé du capital y participe
Par intérêt et par principe
France inter
La bourgeoisie se croyant éclairée
Europe 1
La bourgeoisie crétinisée
Mais toutes deux aliénées
Et bien sûr, croyant à des absurdités
Car il faut bien propager l'inégalité
Du doué ou du pas doué
Donc, de la supériorité ou de l'infériorité
Alors
Qu'il n' y a que du motivé ou du pas motivé
Et surtout le pourquoi du motivé ou du pas motivé
Où l'on retrouve les classes sociales
Où l'on retrouve l'organisation de l'Etat et du capital !
Il faudrait
Déconditionner la plupart des gens
Il faudrait
Rééduquer, réengrammer, recoder la plupart des gens
Mais il faudrait en avoir les moyens
Tout se jouant là, cela est certain
Car, la plupart des gens
Ne font que répéter
Ne font qu'imiter
Ne font que se conformer
Ne font que se normaliser
Des clones idiosyncrasiques sans originalité
Riches ou pauvres, des vies gâchées
Dès la naissance, tout un chemin irrévocablement balisé
Le seul choix du n'avoir aucun réel choix
D'une aliénation l'autre
D'une réaction l'autre
D'une saloperie l'autre
D'une ignorance l'autre
D'une guerre l'autre
D'un couple l'autre
D'une maladie l'autre
D'un sot métier l'autre
Mais aussi, fort heureusement
Moteur de l'humanité, finalement
D'une solidarité l'autre
D'une entraide l'autre
Et donc, malgré tout, bonne continuation
En attendant la vraie révolution
Et à la vôtre
Quand tout individu, de près ou de loin, est agent du système
Avec tout un individualisme du même
Avec tout un égoïsme du même
L'agent secret ou pas secret n'est pas forcément du Mossad
Mais par sa prolifération citoyenne, nomade
Le gendre de Nasser, fut le meilleur agent du Mossad
Connu ou pas connu, au système, aucun n'est fade !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"Most plants are therefore never alone. They are in vital need of soil fungi to feed them, which also depend on their plant hosts: even large, even with vigorous growth, 90 percent of plants depend on fungi, like true colossi (on the scale of hyphae of fungi) with microbial roots. "
Never alone (These microbes that build plants, animals and civilizations)
Marc-André Selosse
Digitization of desire
Digitization of desires
Digitization of the imagination
When all the production of the virtual
In colonization of the real
We meet quickly
We separate quickly
Duration of relationship, three years
From one genitality to another, tempting
While everywhere in Europe
Genital relationship flops
On average, eight sexual intercourse per month
For a couple, and the woman not enjoying, one in three
It's all electronic
From the electronic book
Electronic sex
All the electronic misery
A whole electronic self-sufficiency
Optimization of the electronic relationship
Technology isolates us
Technology makes us sick
No more real human contact
When it's all fucking fucking!
Because there
Where there are accounts
It is the capital that rises us
Good accounts
Don't make good friends
Good accounts
Are Nazi reports
Where there are accounts
There are just no friends
Or the least real relationship, where there are accounts
How much do I owe you ?
How much do you owe me?
However, every day, capital invalidates us
Human relationships are the big belly
Like also in Japan, the country of sex robots
And with each salary increase
The worker has the right to sexual intercourse
Japanese women sometimes being sexually reactionary
But the world is pimp
But the world is fucking
Rent your body or your head
Or starve to death
And to forget it all
Mind-boggling distractions, the system will provide
With a whole new youth without memory
At all for its mouth, we make it drink
A generation that most often doesn't even say hello
Neither to herself, nor to others, she runs, she runs!
"It relieves all the nervousness that one can have. It replaces a woman"
Michel Gasty (twist endurance record, 1962)
Palliative of all kinds
Sexual palliative or all-round palliative
From every year of capital, it mutates
Any sublimation of the still, again
Any capital radio participates
Any capital TV participates
By interest and by principle
France Inter
The bourgeoisie believing it to be enlightened
Europe 1
The cretinized bourgeoisie
But both of them insane
And of course, believing in nonsense
Because you have to propagate inequality
Gifted or not gifted
So, superiority or inferiority
So
Whether there is only motivated or not motivated
And especially the why of the motivated or not motivated
Where we find social classes
Where we find the organization of the state and capital!
It should
Uncondition most people
It should
Re-educate, re-educate, re-code most people
But we should have the means
Everything playing there, that's for sure
Because most people
Just repeat
Just imitate
Just comply
Just normalize
Idiosyncratic clones without originality
Rich or poor, wasted lives
From birth, an irrevocably marked path
The only choice of having no real choice
From one alienation to the other
One reaction the other
From one bastard to another
From one ignorance to the other
From one war to another
From one couple to the other
From one disease to another
From one foolish job to another
But also, fortunately
Motor of humanity, finally
In solidarity with each other
Helping each other
And so, despite everything, good luck
Waiting for the real revolution
And yours
When everyone, near and far, is an agent of the system
With all the same individualism
With all the same selfishness
The secret agent or not secret is not necessarily Mossad
But by its proliferation of citizens, nomads
The son-in-law of Nasser, was the best agent of the Mossad
Known or not known, to the system, none is bland!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
