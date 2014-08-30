Paraphysique des perturbateurs attentionnels
" Parfaitement, dit Taylor. Cela fait des années que le Comité Mondial s'acquitte de cette tâche, tranquillement, sans histoire. Un grand nombre de ceux qui ont été adaptés ne savent même pas qu'ils l'ont été "
Clifford D. Simak ( Demain les chiens ) Ed : J'ai Lu
Pour beaucoup
Vouloir changer la société
Ce, du tout au tout
C'est être un extrémiste
Comme pour ma tante, que par ailleurs, j'aime bien
La mère d'un réalisateur indépendant, mon cousin
Qui me rend souvent des services, c'est certain
Mais aucune, aucun, extrémiste
Personne ne se considérant, ou rarement, comme une ou un extrémiste
Et puis
S'il y a bien des extrémistes
Ce sont bien les capitalistes
Avec toutes les suivistes
Avec tous les suivistes
Des complicités qui en font les activistes
Et je pourrais même y ajouter
Ne nous fâchons pas, pas de quoi s'énerver
La gauche du capital
L'extrême gauche du capital
Ne parlons même pas
N'est-ce pas
De la droite du capital
De l'extrême droite du capital
Cela pue, c'est contre la vie
Ni de droite, ni de droite, tout, je conchie
Pas étonnant, si la jeunesse
Se lasse de la politique, si traîtresse
Ne laissant, partout, que de la détresse !
Et les jeunes
Sont donc moins à la recherche
De divers modèles, que d'une nouvelle mèche
Lassés des modèles passés
Plus aucune envie de dogme
Plus aucune envie des étiquettes
Tout ayant été aseptisé
Plus envie de ligne politique
Comme des moutons, ligne qu'il faudrait suivre
Ne voulant ni se conformer ni suivre
Les jeunes vont puiser
Dans toutes sortes de référents, sans vouloir précisément, imiter
Une sorte
De grand bricolage idéologique
De grand bricolage politique
Et à partir de tout cela
Ils et elles vont inventer, voilà
Et puis, le chômage des jeunes
C'est 37,2 pour cent
Pour l'Espagne
C'est 22, 5 pour cent
Pour la France
C'est 6,4 pour cent
Pour l'Allemagne
De nouvelles générations
Payant, des anciennes, l'addition
Le bateau coule, c'est la perdition !
Un pas en avant
Deux pas de côté
Trois pas en arrière, c'est énervant
Flux et reflux
Rien n'est jamais acquis
Rien n'est jamais conquis
C'est sisyphéen, mais c'est ainsi
Tant que les gens
Ne comprendront pas
Et c'est bien navrant
Qu'ils pourraient s'organiser
Qu'ils pourraient tout faire circuler
Qu'ils pourraient tout faire fonctionner
Qu'ils pourraient tout partager
Qu'ils pourraient tout contrôler
Du logement à la nourriture
Et au tout du fur et à mesure
Sans aucun chef, ni aucun leader
Les gens, comme la seule entité révolutionnaire
Sans aucun parti
Sans aucun syndicat
Sans même aucune organisation
Sans même aucune association
Et donc
Sans toute la muselière contre-révolutionnaire
De toutes les bureaucraties réactionnaires
Donc, les gens doivent, devront s'organiser entre eux
Démocratie directe, c'est mieux
Par quartier, par village, par ville, par pays, feu
Pour qu'un jour, la planète Terre soit un seul et même lieu !
" Salut, bien rentré de manif en solidarité avec Maxime Peugeot, amputé, pas de casse, manif pacifique, devant la préfecture de Nantes, mais arrosage de la banderole et de manifestantes et manifestants et ce à bout portant, puis gazage habituel plus charge des CRS et des baqueux, des blessés et des interpellés, moi, l'on m'a projeté au sol par derrière pendant une charge, je m'en tire avec quelques égratignures. Nous vivons dans un Etat policier, la police du capital mutile, la ZAD vivra, la ZAD vaincra, la ZAD partout ! "
SMS reçu d'un ami anarchiste révolutionnaire nantais ( Jacques P )
Sinon
Un renouvellement, d'une autre façon
25 septembre 1941
Un seul magistrat
Et oui, refusa
De prêter serment au maréchal Pétain
Même un seul refus n'est jamais vain
Ce juste s'appelait Paul Didier
Et ce furent quasiment les mêmes
Qui, par la suite, condamnèrent Pétain
Lors de son procès, c'est certain
La palinodie toujours prête, qui sème
D'un procédé l'autre
Qui a toujours quelques apôtres
Les futurs gestionnaires du capital
Qui vont maintenant manifester, c'est fatal
Ainsi du politicard, cette France soumise, de Mélenchon
Qui une fois au pouvoir, condamnerait les manifestations
Il faudrait manifester
Contre toute autorité
Du futur bien plus que du passé
Il faudrait
Des futurs tyrans, leur casser la gueule
Avant qu'ils ne deviennent des intouchables
Des bureaucrates rendant tout minable
Bientôt des Black Blocs, contre ce tout jetable !
Dans la guerre sociale ou économique
Il n'y a finalement que de faux alliés
En fonction de la stratégie, tout est étudié
Dans chaque gamelle, c'est de la politique
Et tout, très vite, se délite
17 août 1942
Rouen bombardé par les alliés
53 cheminots tués
120 blessés
54 bombes utilisées
Déjà, B17, feu Paul Tibbets
Hiroshima, B29, encore Paul Tibbets
De la forteresse volante, B17
Puis l'inexpugnable superforteresse volante, B29
Mais pour Dresde, février 1945
Là, ce furent d'autres pilotes
Ville rasée, ville pulvérisée, l'Histoire radote
Centaines de milliers de morts, enfants, hommes, femmes, civils pour trinquer
Les militaires sachant mieux se protéger
Cela semble si lointain
Pour d'autres, c'était demain
Et c'est pour contrebalancer de 14/18, la guerre
Que l'on instaura la fête des mères
Pour le quatrième dimanche de mai 1926 !
Mais en réalité
Cela fut précédé
De la médaille de la famille française
Et ce à partir de 1920
Vichy en fut d'autant plus à l'aise
Que cela fut bien avant Pétain
Puis vinrent les allocations familiales en 1932
Du natalisme, remuant sans cesse les braises
Tout ceci en France
Cela sonne comme une évidence
Présentement
Avec les perturbateurs attentionnels
Fragmentation, morcellement, confusion
Et pas de consensus dans la désunion
Quand tout autre que soi devient du fiel
Ainsi, la Chine osant fêter Marx, ô toupet
370 milliardaires en dollars, c'est un fait
Deuxième derrière les USA
Exemple de perturbateur attentionnel, voilà
Pas seulement les hochets de la technologie
Comme un interminable au débotté
Finalement, taiseuse est l'économie de marché
Or, c'est l'économie qui fait notre lit
Le chimpanzé, lui
De lit, change tous les jours, mais pas l'être humain, c'est ainsi !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"Perfectly," said Taylor. "The World Committee has been doing this job for years, quietly, uneventfully. Many of those who have adapted don't even know they have been"
Clifford D. Simak (Tomorrow the dogs) Ed: I Read
For many
Wanting to change society
This, all at all
It's to be an extremist
As for my aunt, whom besides, I like
The mother of a freelance director, my cousin
Who often does me services, that's for sure
But none, none, extremist
No one who considers himself, or rarely, to be an extremist
And then
If there are many extremists
They are the capitalists
With all the followers
With all the followers
Complicity that makes them activists
And I could even add to it
Don't get angry, nothing to get upset about
The capital left
The far left of capital
Don't even talk
Is not it
From the capital right
From the far right of capital
It stinks, it's against life
Neither right nor right, everything, I conquer
No wonder if youth
Tires of politics, if treacherous
Leaving, everywhere, only distress!
And young people
So are less looking
Various models, only a new wick
Tired of past models
No more desire for dogma
No more desire for labels
Everything having been sanitized
No longer a desire for a political line
Like sheep, line that should be followed
Not wanting to comply or follow
Young people will draw
In all kinds of referents, without specifically wanting to imitate
A kind
Great ideological tinkering
Great political tinkering
And from all this
They will invent, that's it
And then, youth unemployment
That's 37.2 percent
For Spain
It's 22.5 percent
For France
It's 6.4 percent
For Germany
New generations
Paid, old, addition
The boat sinks, it's perdition!
One step forward
Two side steps
Three steps back, it's annoying
Ebb and flow
Nothing is ever acquired
Nothing is ever won
It’s Sisyphean, but it’s so
As long as people
Will not understand
And it's very heartbreaking
That they could organize
That they could circulate everything
That they could make everything work
That they could share everything
That they could control everything
From accommodation to food
And all at the same time
Without any chief or leader
People, as the only revolutionary entity
Without any party
Without any union
Without even any organization
Without even any association
And so
Without the whole counter-revolutionary muzzle
Of all reactionary bureaucracies
So people have to organize themselves
Direct democracy is better
By district, by village, by city, by country, fire
So that one day, planet Earth will be one and the same place!
"Hello, well back from a demonstration in solidarity with Maxime Peugeot, amputated, no breakage, peaceful demonstration, in front of the Nantes prefecture, but watering of the banner and demonstrators and demonstrators and at point blank range, then usual gassing plus charge of CRS and the jackets, the wounded and the arrested, I was thrown to the ground from behind during a charge, I get away with some scratches. We live in a police state, the police capital mutile, ZAD will live, ZAD will win, ZAD everywhere! "
SMS received from a revolutionary anarchist friend from Nantes (Jacques P)
If not
Another way to renew
September 25, 1941
One magistrate
And yes, refused
To take the oath to Marshal Pétain
Even a single refusal is never in vain
This righteous man was called Paul Didier
And they were almost the same
Who subsequently condemned Pétain
During his trial, it is certain
The palinodie always ready, which sows
From one process to another
Who always has some apostles
Future capital managers
Who will now demonstrate, it's fatal
So politicard, this submissive France, by Mélenchon
Who, once in power, would condemn the demonstrations
We should demonstrate
Against all authority
Of the future much more than of the past
It should
Future tyrants, break their faces
Before they become untouchables
Bureaucrats making everything shabby
Soon Black Blocks, against this all disposable!
In social or economic war
There are ultimately only false allies
Depending on the strategy, everything is studied
In each bowl, it's politics
And everything, very quickly, disintegrates
August 17, 1942
Rouen bombed by the allies
53 railway workers killed
120 injured
54 bombs used
Already, B17, late Paul Tibbets
Hiroshima, B29, still Paul Tibbets
From the flying fortress, B17
Then the impregnable flying superfortress, B29
But for Dresden, February 1945
There were other pilots
Razed city, pulverized city, the story drools
Hundreds of thousands of dead, children, men, women, civilians to drink
The soldiers knowing how to protect themselves better
It seems so far away
For others, it was tomorrow
And this is to counterbalance from 14/18, the war
That we set up Mother's Day
For the fourth Sunday in May 1926!
But in reality
It was preceded
French family medal
And this from 1920
Vichy was all the more comfortable
That it was long before Pétain
Then came the family allowance in 1932
Natalism, constantly stirring the embers
All this in France
It sounds like a no-brainer
Currently
With attentional disruptors
Fragmentation, fragmentation, confusion
And no consensus in disunity
When everything other than yourself becomes gall
So, China daring to celebrate Marx, oh toupee
370 billionaires in dollars, it's a fact
Second behind the USA
Example of attentional disruptor, here
Not just the rattles of technology
Like a never-ending debunk
Finally, silent is the market economy
The economy is what makes our bed
The chimpanzee
Bed, change every day, but not the human being, it is so!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
