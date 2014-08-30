Paraphysique des perturbateurs attentionnels

" Parfaitement, dit Taylor. Cela fait des années que le Comité Mondial s'acquitte de cette tâche, tranquillement, sans histoire. Un grand nombre de ceux qui ont été adaptés ne savent même pas qu'ils l'ont été "

Clifford D. Simak ( Demain les chiens ) Ed : J'ai Lu

Pour beaucoup

Vouloir changer la société

Ce, du tout au tout

C'est être un extrémiste

Comme pour ma tante, que par ailleurs, j'aime bien

La mère d'un réalisateur indépendant, mon cousin

Qui me rend souvent des services, c'est certain

Mais aucune, aucun, extrémiste

Personne ne se considérant, ou rarement, comme une ou un extrémiste

Et puis

S'il y a bien des extrémistes

Ce sont bien les capitalistes

Avec toutes les suivistes

Avec tous les suivistes

Des complicités qui en font les activistes

Et je pourrais même y ajouter

Ne nous fâchons pas, pas de quoi s'énerver

La gauche du capital

L'extrême gauche du capital

Ne parlons même pas

N'est-ce pas

De la droite du capital

De l'extrême droite du capital

Cela pue, c'est contre la vie

Ni de droite, ni de droite, tout, je conchie

Pas étonnant, si la jeunesse

Se lasse de la politique, si traîtresse

Ne laissant, partout, que de la détresse !

Et les jeunes

Sont donc moins à la recherche

De divers modèles, que d'une nouvelle mèche

Lassés des modèles passés

Plus aucune envie de dogme

Plus aucune envie des étiquettes

Tout ayant été aseptisé

Plus envie de ligne politique

Comme des moutons, ligne qu'il faudrait suivre

Ne voulant ni se conformer ni suivre

Les jeunes vont puiser

Dans toutes sortes de référents, sans vouloir précisément, imiter

Une sorte

De grand bricolage idéologique

De grand bricolage politique

Et à partir de tout cela

Ils et elles vont inventer, voilà

Et puis, le chômage des jeunes

C'est 37,2 pour cent

Pour l'Espagne

C'est 22, 5 pour cent

Pour la France

C'est 6,4 pour cent

Pour l'Allemagne

De nouvelles générations

Payant, des anciennes, l'addition

Le bateau coule, c'est la perdition !

Un pas en avant

Deux pas de côté

Trois pas en arrière, c'est énervant

Flux et reflux

Rien n'est jamais acquis

Rien n'est jamais conquis

C'est sisyphéen, mais c'est ainsi

Tant que les gens

Ne comprendront pas

Et c'est bien navrant

Qu'ils pourraient s'organiser

Qu'ils pourraient tout faire circuler

Qu'ils pourraient tout faire fonctionner

Qu'ils pourraient tout partager

Qu'ils pourraient tout contrôler

Du logement à la nourriture

Et au tout du fur et à mesure

Sans aucun chef, ni aucun leader

Les gens, comme la seule entité révolutionnaire

Sans aucun parti

Sans aucun syndicat

Sans même aucune organisation

Sans même aucune association

Et donc

Sans toute la muselière contre-révolutionnaire

De toutes les bureaucraties réactionnaires

Donc, les gens doivent, devront s'organiser entre eux

Démocratie directe, c'est mieux

Par quartier, par village, par ville, par pays, feu

Pour qu'un jour, la planète Terre soit un seul et même lieu !

" Salut, bien rentré de manif en solidarité avec Maxime Peugeot, amputé, pas de casse, manif pacifique, devant la préfecture de Nantes, mais arrosage de la banderole et de manifestantes et manifestants et ce à bout portant, puis gazage habituel plus charge des CRS et des baqueux, des blessés et des interpellés, moi, l'on m'a projeté au sol par derrière pendant une charge, je m'en tire avec quelques égratignures. Nous vivons dans un Etat policier, la police du capital mutile, la ZAD vivra, la ZAD vaincra, la ZAD partout ! "

SMS reçu d'un ami anarchiste révolutionnaire nantais ( Jacques P )

Sinon

Un renouvellement, d'une autre façon

25 septembre 1941

Un seul magistrat

Et oui, refusa

De prêter serment au maréchal Pétain

Même un seul refus n'est jamais vain

Ce juste s'appelait Paul Didier

Et ce furent quasiment les mêmes

Qui, par la suite, condamnèrent Pétain

Lors de son procès, c'est certain

La palinodie toujours prête, qui sème

D'un procédé l'autre

Qui a toujours quelques apôtres

Les futurs gestionnaires du capital

Qui vont maintenant manifester, c'est fatal

Ainsi du politicard, cette France soumise, de Mélenchon

Qui une fois au pouvoir, condamnerait les manifestations

Il faudrait manifester

Contre toute autorité

Du futur bien plus que du passé

Il faudrait

Des futurs tyrans, leur casser la gueule

Avant qu'ils ne deviennent des intouchables

Des bureaucrates rendant tout minable

Bientôt des Black Blocs, contre ce tout jetable !

Dans la guerre sociale ou économique

Il n'y a finalement que de faux alliés

En fonction de la stratégie, tout est étudié

Dans chaque gamelle, c'est de la politique

Et tout, très vite, se délite

17 août 1942

Rouen bombardé par les alliés

53 cheminots tués

120 blessés

54 bombes utilisées

Déjà, B17, feu Paul Tibbets

Hiroshima, B29, encore Paul Tibbets

De la forteresse volante, B17

Puis l'inexpugnable superforteresse volante, B29

Mais pour Dresde, février 1945

Là, ce furent d'autres pilotes

Ville rasée, ville pulvérisée, l'Histoire radote

Centaines de milliers de morts, enfants, hommes, femmes, civils pour trinquer

Les militaires sachant mieux se protéger

Cela semble si lointain

Pour d'autres, c'était demain

Et c'est pour contrebalancer de 14/18, la guerre

Que l'on instaura la fête des mères

Pour le quatrième dimanche de mai 1926 !

Mais en réalité

Cela fut précédé

De la médaille de la famille française

Et ce à partir de 1920

Vichy en fut d'autant plus à l'aise

Que cela fut bien avant Pétain

Puis vinrent les allocations familiales en 1932

Du natalisme, remuant sans cesse les braises

Tout ceci en France

Cela sonne comme une évidence

Présentement

Avec les perturbateurs attentionnels

Fragmentation, morcellement, confusion

Et pas de consensus dans la désunion

Quand tout autre que soi devient du fiel

Ainsi, la Chine osant fêter Marx, ô toupet

370 milliardaires en dollars, c'est un fait

Deuxième derrière les USA

Exemple de perturbateur attentionnel, voilà

Pas seulement les hochets de la technologie

Comme un interminable au débotté

Finalement, taiseuse est l'économie de marché

Or, c'est l'économie qui fait notre lit

Le chimpanzé, lui

De lit, change tous les jours, mais pas l'être humain, c'est ainsi !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"Perfectly," said Taylor. "The World Committee has been doing this job for years, quietly, uneventfully. Many of those who have adapted don't even know they have been"

Clifford D. Simak (Tomorrow the dogs) Ed: I Read

For many

Wanting to change society

This, all at all

It's to be an extremist

As for my aunt, whom besides, I like

The mother of a freelance director, my cousin

Who often does me services, that's for sure

But none, none, extremist

No one who considers himself, or rarely, to be an extremist

And then

If there are many extremists

They are the capitalists

With all the followers

With all the followers

Complicity that makes them activists

And I could even add to it

Don't get angry, nothing to get upset about

The capital left

The far left of capital

Don't even talk

Is not it

From the capital right

From the far right of capital

It stinks, it's against life

Neither right nor right, everything, I conquer

No wonder if youth

Tires of politics, if treacherous

Leaving, everywhere, only distress!

And young people

So are less looking

Various models, only a new wick

Tired of past models

No more desire for dogma

No more desire for labels

Everything having been sanitized

No longer a desire for a political line

Like sheep, line that should be followed

Not wanting to comply or follow

Young people will draw

In all kinds of referents, without specifically wanting to imitate

A kind

Great ideological tinkering

Great political tinkering

And from all this

They will invent, that's it

And then, youth unemployment

That's 37.2 percent

For Spain

It's 22.5 percent

For France

It's 6.4 percent

For Germany

New generations

Paid, old, addition

The boat sinks, it's perdition!

One step forward

Two side steps

Three steps back, it's annoying

Ebb and flow

Nothing is ever acquired

Nothing is ever won

It’s Sisyphean, but it’s so

As long as people

Will not understand

And it's very heartbreaking

That they could organize

That they could circulate everything

That they could make everything work

That they could share everything

That they could control everything

From accommodation to food

And all at the same time

Without any chief or leader

People, as the only revolutionary entity

Without any party

Without any union

Without even any organization

Without even any association

And so

Without the whole counter-revolutionary muzzle

Of all reactionary bureaucracies

So people have to organize themselves

Direct democracy is better

By district, by village, by city, by country, fire

So that one day, planet Earth will be one and the same place!

"Hello, well back from a demonstration in solidarity with Maxime Peugeot, amputated, no breakage, peaceful demonstration, in front of the Nantes prefecture, but watering of the banner and demonstrators and demonstrators and at point blank range, then usual gassing plus charge of CRS and the jackets, the wounded and the arrested, I was thrown to the ground from behind during a charge, I get away with some scratches. We live in a police state, the police capital mutile, ZAD will live, ZAD will win, ZAD everywhere! "

SMS received from a revolutionary anarchist friend from Nantes (Jacques P)

If not

Another way to renew

September 25, 1941

One magistrate

And yes, refused

To take the oath to Marshal Pétain

Even a single refusal is never in vain

This righteous man was called Paul Didier

And they were almost the same

Who subsequently condemned Pétain

During his trial, it is certain

The palinodie always ready, which sows

From one process to another

Who always has some apostles

Future capital managers

Who will now demonstrate, it's fatal

So politicard, this submissive France, by Mélenchon

Who, once in power, would condemn the demonstrations

We should demonstrate

Against all authority

Of the future much more than of the past

It should

Future tyrants, break their faces

Before they become untouchables

Bureaucrats making everything shabby

Soon Black Blocks, against this all disposable!

In social or economic war

There are ultimately only false allies

Depending on the strategy, everything is studied

In each bowl, it's politics

And everything, very quickly, disintegrates

August 17, 1942

Rouen bombed by the allies

53 railway workers killed

120 injured

54 bombs used

Already, B17, late Paul Tibbets

Hiroshima, B29, still Paul Tibbets

From the flying fortress, B17

Then the impregnable flying superfortress, B29

But for Dresden, February 1945

There were other pilots

Razed city, pulverized city, the story drools

Hundreds of thousands of dead, children, men, women, civilians to drink

The soldiers knowing how to protect themselves better

It seems so far away

For others, it was tomorrow

And this is to counterbalance from 14/18, the war

That we set up Mother's Day

For the fourth Sunday in May 1926!

But in reality

It was preceded

French family medal

And this from 1920

Vichy was all the more comfortable

That it was long before Pétain

Then came the family allowance in 1932

Natalism, constantly stirring the embers

All this in France

It sounds like a no-brainer

Currently

With attentional disruptors

Fragmentation, fragmentation, confusion

And no consensus in disunity

When everything other than yourself becomes gall

So, China daring to celebrate Marx, oh toupee

370 billionaires in dollars, it's a fact

Second behind the USA

Example of attentional disruptor, here

Not just the rattles of technology

Like a never-ending debunk

Finally, silent is the market economy

The economy is what makes our bed

The chimpanzee

Bed, change every day, but not the human being, it is so!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"