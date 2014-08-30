Orthodromie succincte
" La philosophie m'aura aidé à théoriser mes malaises, à les transposer en formules, à en trouver l'équivalent, abstrait, conventionnel, quelconque, à les vider, à les appauvrir, à me les rendre supportables... "
E.M Cioran ( Cahiers, 1957 - 1972 ) Ed : Gallimard
Au moins
Mamoudou Gassama, un malien
Qui grimpa quatre étages, ô témérité
Pour un enfant, qui dans le vide, allait chuter
Et qui réussit à le sauver
D'ailleurs, un sacré athlète
Sa bonté, sur un coup de tête
Donc
En principe, ce migrant
Lui, peut-être, trouvera un digne logement
Ce qui devrait être le cas
Pour toute migrante et tout migrant, mais rien de cela
La plupart des gens
Avec une xénophobie de conditionnement
Et ils ont donc le besoin d'un cas comme cela
Ce qui en dit long, oh là là, comme dirait Tara
Pour prendre un peu
Mais l'automatisme conceptuel reviendra sous peu
La conscience du phénomène humain
De toutes choses, cela devrait être le UN
Toute femme en valant une autre
Tout homme en valant un autre
Mais le capital entrave toute expression d'humanité
Mais le capital entrave toute expression de solidarité !
Et l'humanité empêchée
Anesthésiée par diverses autorités
La compétition
La comparaison
La hiérarchie
La jalousie
La rivalité
La domination
La fragmentation
La pensée de la séparation
L'humanité ne peut jamais vraiment s'exprimer
Car elle a des fers aux pieds
Ce qui est justement bien dissimulé
C'est qu'en Mai 68
Se parler, l'on a enfin osé
Surtout pour la sexualité
Qui dans un placard était enfermée
Mais en ce domaine
De bien des gens à la peine
C'est surtout le milieu étudiant
Qui put en profiter un peu, forcément
Couilles en rut
Néanmoins, sans vouloir marquer des buts
Des corps à découvrir
Dans le respect et sans aucunement médire
Tout est d'ailleurs toujours d'actualité
Car tout a totalement régressé
Malgré ou à cause de la pornographie
Car, c'est bien la misère sexuelle qu'elle authentifie !
Pas besoin, même
De la pensée orthométrique
Survolant à vol d'oiseau, l'univers économique
De tout un renoncement académique
Certes
Des gens croient y trouver leur intérêt
Dominants et dominantes, des niais et des niaises
Sur une courte unité de temps
Toute rationalité, de ce fait, sacrifiant
Avec la nuisance de tout produit marchand
Ainsi
Des climatiseurs
Qui pour refroidir leurs utilisatrices et leurs utilisateurs
Réchauffent implacablement le climat
Et, c'est effroyable, car il y a
Six cent millions de climatiseurs dans le monde
Et il y en aura, à moins d'une fronde
Dix fois plus, dans quelques décennies
Et la surpopulation chinoise s'y met aussi
Ainsi, au niveau des armées
Mais là, la Chine peut nous en remontrer
France
520 euros par an et par personne
Chine
80 euros par an et par personne !
Mais nous ne nous souvenons de rien
Comme par exemple du Dévonien
420 millions d'années, c'est trop trop loin
Quand des champignons Prototaxites
En fait, un mélange amalgamiste
Mais nous ne souvenons de rien
Pas plus de ces champignons
Si j'ose la comparaison, que de nos anciennes manifestations
Aucun souvenir, de la fin du Crétacé
La planète Terre devenue du compost pour les champignons
D'une époque géologique
D'une époque politique
TOUT, très vite oublié
Nonobstant
Notre vraie matrice surgit du champignon
On le respire partout, ô l'immense ramification
Mais de toutes les choses du passé
Mais de toutes les histoires écoulées
Mais de tous les faits oubliés
Des guerres, des paix qui préparent des guerres, des assassinats
Des tortures, des injustices, des inégalités, du mendiant au roi
Du sage, de l'ignoble, de l'ingrat
En quelque chose, difficile de n'avoir pas la foi
De tous les siècles, de tous les millénaires
De la ténèbre infinie et de l'éternelle lumière
Nous sommes les enfants, nous sommes les produits
Nous en sommes irradiés, c'est ainsi
Cheminant dans notre propre temps
D'un être humain l'autre, s'éloignant
Sept milliards de téléphones mobiles, cependant
Et les champs électromagnétiques, nous inondant !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"Philosophy will have helped me to theorize my discomforts, to transpose them into formulas, to find the equivalent, abstract, conventional, arbitrary, to empty them, to impoverish them, to make them bearable ..."
E.M Cioran (Cahiers, 1957 - 1972) Ed: Gallimard
At least
Mamoudou Gassama, a Malian
Who climbed four floors, oh recklessness
For a child who would fall in a vacuum
And who manages to save him
Besides, a sacred athlete
His kindness, on a whim
So
In principle, this migrant
He, perhaps, will find worthy accommodation
What should be the case
For all migrants, but none of that
Most people
With conditioning xenophobia
And so they need a case like this
Which says a lot, oh there, as Tara would say
To take a little
But conceptual automatism will come back soon
Awareness of the human phenomenon
Of all things, this should be the ONE
Any woman worth another
Every man worth another
But capital hampers all expression of humanity
But capital hampers any expression of solidarity!
And humanity prevented
Anesthetized by various authorities
The competition
The comparison
The hierarchy
Jealousy
Rivalry
Domination
Fragmentation
The thought of separation
Humanity can never really speak
Because she has irons on her feet
What is rightly hidden
Is that in May 68
Talking to each other, we finally dared
Especially for sexuality
Who in a closet was locked up
But in this area
Of many people in pain
It is especially the student environment
Who could benefit a little, necessarily
Horny balls
However, without wanting to score goals
Bodies to discover
With respect and without slandering
Everything is still relevant
Because everything has totally regressed
Despite or because of pornography
Because it is sexual misery that it authenticates!
No need even
Orthometric thinking
Flying over the air, the economic world
From a whole academic renunciation
Certainly
People think they have an interest
Dominants and dominants, fools and fools
In a short time
All rationality, therefore, sacrificing
With the nuisance of any merchant product
So
Air conditioners
Who to cool their users
Relentlessly warms the climate
And, it's appalling, because there are
Six hundred million air conditioners worldwide
And there will be, unless a sling
Ten times more, in a few decades
And Chinese overcrowding too
So at the level of the armies
But there, China can show us
France
520 euros per year and per person
China
80 euros per year and per person!
But we don't remember anything
As for example of the Devonian
420 million years is too far
When Prototaxite mushrooms
In fact, an amalgam mix
But we don't remember anything
No more of these mushrooms
If I dare the comparison, that of our old manifestations
No memory of the end of the Cretaceous
Planet Earth become compost for mushrooms
From a geological era
From a political era
EVERYTHING quickly forgotten
Notwithstanding
Our real matrix arises from the fungus
We breathe it everywhere, oh the immense ramification
But of all the things of the past
But of all the past stories
But of all the forgotten facts
Wars, peace that prepares wars, assassinations
Tortures, injustices, inequalities, from the beggar to the king
The wise, the ignoble, the ungrateful
In something, hard not to have faith
Of all the centuries, of all the millennia
Endless darkness and eternal light
We are the children, we are the products
We are irradiated, that's how it is
Walking in our own time
From one human being to another, moving away
Seven billion mobile phones, however
And the electromagnetic fields, flooding us!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment