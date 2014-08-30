Orthodromie succincte

" La philosophie m'aura aidé à théoriser mes malaises, à les transposer en formules, à en trouver l'équivalent, abstrait, conventionnel, quelconque, à les vider, à les appauvrir, à me les rendre supportables... "

E.M Cioran ( Cahiers, 1957 - 1972 ) Ed : Gallimard

Au moins

Mamoudou Gassama, un malien

Qui grimpa quatre étages, ô témérité

Pour un enfant, qui dans le vide, allait chuter

Et qui réussit à le sauver

D'ailleurs, un sacré athlète

Sa bonté, sur un coup de tête

Donc

En principe, ce migrant

Lui, peut-être, trouvera un digne logement

Ce qui devrait être le cas

Pour toute migrante et tout migrant, mais rien de cela

La plupart des gens

Avec une xénophobie de conditionnement

Et ils ont donc le besoin d'un cas comme cela

Ce qui en dit long, oh là là, comme dirait Tara

Pour prendre un peu

Mais l'automatisme conceptuel reviendra sous peu

La conscience du phénomène humain

De toutes choses, cela devrait être le UN

Toute femme en valant une autre

Tout homme en valant un autre

Mais le capital entrave toute expression d'humanité

Mais le capital entrave toute expression de solidarité !

Et l'humanité empêchée

Anesthésiée par diverses autorités

La compétition

La comparaison

La hiérarchie

La jalousie

La rivalité

La domination

La fragmentation

La pensée de la séparation

L'humanité ne peut jamais vraiment s'exprimer

Car elle a des fers aux pieds

Ce qui est justement bien dissimulé

C'est qu'en Mai 68

Se parler, l'on a enfin osé

Surtout pour la sexualité

Qui dans un placard était enfermée

Mais en ce domaine

De bien des gens à la peine

C'est surtout le milieu étudiant

Qui put en profiter un peu, forcément

Couilles en rut

Néanmoins, sans vouloir marquer des buts

Des corps à découvrir

Dans le respect et sans aucunement médire

Tout est d'ailleurs toujours d'actualité

Car tout a totalement régressé

Malgré ou à cause de la pornographie

Car, c'est bien la misère sexuelle qu'elle authentifie !

Pas besoin, même

De la pensée orthométrique

Survolant à vol d'oiseau, l'univers économique

De tout un renoncement académique

Certes

Des gens croient y trouver leur intérêt

Dominants et dominantes, des niais et des niaises

Sur une courte unité de temps

Toute rationalité, de ce fait, sacrifiant

Avec la nuisance de tout produit marchand

Ainsi

Des climatiseurs

Qui pour refroidir leurs utilisatrices et leurs utilisateurs

Réchauffent implacablement le climat

Et, c'est effroyable, car il y a

Six cent millions de climatiseurs dans le monde

Et il y en aura, à moins d'une fronde

Dix fois plus, dans quelques décennies

Et la surpopulation chinoise s'y met aussi

Ainsi, au niveau des armées

Mais là, la Chine peut nous en remontrer

France

520 euros par an et par personne

Chine

80 euros par an et par personne !

Mais nous ne nous souvenons de rien

Comme par exemple du Dévonien

420 millions d'années, c'est trop trop loin

Quand des champignons Prototaxites

En fait, un mélange amalgamiste

Mais nous ne souvenons de rien

Pas plus de ces champignons

Si j'ose la comparaison, que de nos anciennes manifestations

Aucun souvenir, de la fin du Crétacé

La planète Terre devenue du compost pour les champignons

D'une époque géologique

D'une époque politique

TOUT, très vite oublié

Nonobstant

Notre vraie matrice surgit du champignon

On le respire partout, ô l'immense ramification

Mais de toutes les choses du passé

Mais de toutes les histoires écoulées

Mais de tous les faits oubliés

Des guerres, des paix qui préparent des guerres, des assassinats

Des tortures, des injustices, des inégalités, du mendiant au roi

Du sage, de l'ignoble, de l'ingrat

En quelque chose, difficile de n'avoir pas la foi

De tous les siècles, de tous les millénaires

De la ténèbre infinie et de l'éternelle lumière

Nous sommes les enfants, nous sommes les produits

Nous en sommes irradiés, c'est ainsi

Cheminant dans notre propre temps

D'un être humain l'autre, s'éloignant

Sept milliards de téléphones mobiles, cependant

Et les champs électromagnétiques, nous inondant !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"Philosophy will have helped me to theorize my discomforts, to transpose them into formulas, to find the equivalent, abstract, conventional, arbitrary, to empty them, to impoverish them, to make them bearable ..."

E.M Cioran (Cahiers, 1957 - 1972) Ed: Gallimard

At least

Mamoudou Gassama, a Malian

Who climbed four floors, oh recklessness

For a child who would fall in a vacuum

And who manages to save him

Besides, a sacred athlete

His kindness, on a whim

So

In principle, this migrant

He, perhaps, will find worthy accommodation

What should be the case

For all migrants, but none of that

Most people

With conditioning xenophobia

And so they need a case like this

Which says a lot, oh there, as Tara would say

To take a little

But conceptual automatism will come back soon

Awareness of the human phenomenon

Of all things, this should be the ONE

Any woman worth another

Every man worth another

But capital hampers all expression of humanity

But capital hampers any expression of solidarity!

And humanity prevented

Anesthetized by various authorities

The competition

The comparison

The hierarchy

Jealousy

Rivalry

Domination

Fragmentation

The thought of separation

Humanity can never really speak

Because she has irons on her feet

What is rightly hidden

Is that in May 68

Talking to each other, we finally dared

Especially for sexuality

Who in a closet was locked up

But in this area

Of many people in pain

It is especially the student environment

Who could benefit a little, necessarily

Horny balls

However, without wanting to score goals

Bodies to discover

With respect and without slandering

Everything is still relevant

Because everything has totally regressed

Despite or because of pornography

Because it is sexual misery that it authenticates!

No need even

Orthometric thinking

Flying over the air, the economic world

From a whole academic renunciation

Certainly

People think they have an interest

Dominants and dominants, fools and fools

In a short time

All rationality, therefore, sacrificing

With the nuisance of any merchant product

So

Air conditioners

Who to cool their users

Relentlessly warms the climate

And, it's appalling, because there are

Six hundred million air conditioners worldwide

And there will be, unless a sling

Ten times more, in a few decades

And Chinese overcrowding too

So at the level of the armies

But there, China can show us

France

520 euros per year and per person

China

80 euros per year and per person!

But we don't remember anything

As for example of the Devonian

420 million years is too far

When Prototaxite mushrooms

In fact, an amalgam mix

But we don't remember anything

No more of these mushrooms

If I dare the comparison, that of our old manifestations

No memory of the end of the Cretaceous

Planet Earth become compost for mushrooms

From a geological era

From a political era

EVERYTHING quickly forgotten

Notwithstanding

Our real matrix arises from the fungus

We breathe it everywhere, oh the immense ramification

But of all the things of the past

But of all the past stories

But of all the forgotten facts

Wars, peace that prepares wars, assassinations

Tortures, injustices, inequalities, from the beggar to the king

The wise, the ignoble, the ungrateful

In something, hard not to have faith

Of all the centuries, of all the millennia

Endless darkness and eternal light

We are the children, we are the products

We are irradiated, that's how it is

Walking in our own time

From one human being to another, moving away

Seven billion mobile phones, however

And the electromagnetic fields, flooding us!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"