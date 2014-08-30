The Shortwave Report 06/26/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

From GERMANY- An arctic region in Siberia has recorded a record high temperature of 100 degrees F, which is both a symptom of the climate catastrophe and stimulating more problems. Since the Covid lockdowns manmade pollution has been reduced to 2006 levels, but the atmospheric concentration of carbon is still increasing. A massive cloud of dust from the Sahara is blanketing the Caribbean. A series of brief stories about the Covid pandemic around the world, and then a piece on leaders who lie about the disease for political gain. In 2018 when German pharmaceutical giant Bayer bought Monsanto, producer of the herbicide Roundup, they knew huge lawsuits over cancer were awaiting them in the US - they will pay $11 billion but are not required to say that the product may cause cancer, and can continue producing it.

From CUBA- In Colombia there have been 138 social leaders assassinated by paramilitaries so far this year. Venezuelan President Maduro said he would be willing to meet with Trump after his suggestion that he no longer had faith in Juan Guiado. The Cuban President Diaz-Canal said he doesn't need to read John Bolton's book to attest to the cynical and immoral policies of the US government. The Navajo nation has reinstated its lockdown due to a fresh spike in Covid cases in Arizona. Top Trump officials are holding key meetings ahead of Israeli plans to annex Palestinian lands, which has been condemned by the UN, the EU, and many other countries around the world.

From RUSSIA- On his program George Galloway spoke with journalist Ollie Vargas in Bolivia. He talked about how the New York Times now says that the story they spread around the world that Evo Morales had been fraudulently reelected was in fact not true. That lie led to a coup, the exiling of Morales, and continuing attacks on his supporters and the indigenous population of the country. The coup leader, Jeanine Anez, promised free elections and has not done so.

