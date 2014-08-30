L'apprentissage de la saloperie
" 12 juillet - Visite aux abattoirs de la Villette. Ces taureaux qui ne veulent pas entrer à la boucherie, qui, sans doute, à l'odeur sentent ce qui les attend et qu'on pousse de derrière. Un d'eux, au moment où il allait entrer, lança un mugissement déchirant. Un autre avait dans les yeux une expression d'une angoisse contagieuse, terrible. On dit: ils ont peur parce qu'ils voient. Mais non, ils ont peur, avant de voir, à l'extérieur. C'est sans doute l'odeur. L'abattoir israélite - le plus cruel. Au moins cinq minutes d'agonie. Ensuite, ce demi-rabbin avec le couteau à la main pour pratiquer la saignée, quel spectacle odieux ! Tout le temps que j'étais dans ces abattoirs, ai pensé aux camps de concentration. C'est l'Auschwitz des bêtes. "
Cioran ( Cahiers 1957 - 1972, ED: Gallimard )
L'apprentissage
De la saloperie
La saloperie
De l'apprentissage
Au tout basé
Sur la compétition
Sur la rivalité
Sur la hiérarchisation
Il suffirait, néanmoins, d'apprendre autre chose
Au tout entraide, au tout senteur de rose
Et comme tout naît de l'ennui
Quand elle se conjugue avec la vie
Identification, sublimation, projection, mélancolie
Et c'est ainsi
Que le 26 décembre 1860
Le football, naquit
Certes, 32 joueurs à l'époque
Du règlement encore un peu toc
Tout cela, à Sheffield, en Angleterre
De la future addiction pour la classe ouvrière
De beaucoup de sports, le pays du naguère
Avec toute une reproduction des rôles
Et pas seulement du joueur au goal
Du fils de médecin comme le père
Du fils de marin comme le père !
De la fille d'avocate comme la mère
De la fille d'ouvrière d'usine comme la mère
Du fils de notaire comme le père
Du fils de ceci ou du fils de cela
De la fille de ceci ou de la fille de cela
La lutte des classes, c'est bien aussi, cela
Même et surtout
Et l'on ose nous traiter de folles et de fous
Il faudrait donc abolir
Toutes les classes sociales
Toutes les castes sociales
Être l'acousticien
Être l'acousticienne
Des sons de la politique
Des sons de l'écologique
Où l'on voit, par exemple, et c'est tragique
Le système forestier
Toutes les forêts adaptées à l'industrialisation
En réponse aussi, à une démente surpopulation
Donc, comme les épicéas
Pour des constructions éphémères, voilà
De la construction bas de gamme
Secret de la fabrication pauvre, vrai drame
Et ce, de la nourriture au logement
Tout un même prolongement
Avec un total mépris des gens !
Monoculture et supermarché du bois
Nourriture et supermarché, pour lui, elle, moi, toi
L'arbre est et était pourtant le meilleur ami
Des êtres humains
Mais par eux, des arbres sont abattus et déracinés
Comme pour les animaux non-humains
Des camps de concentration
Des camps d'extermination
Cochons, canards, lapins, volailles, vaches, agneaux
Veaux, chevaux, et autres divers animaux
Par des tueurs pas forcément des salauds
Mais il faut bien gagner sa vie
Et avec cet irréfutable alibi
Et oui, tout est permis
Comme l'on dit
L'apprentissage de la saloperie
La saloperie de l'apprentissage
Comme pour la coupe rase systématisée
France
750.000 km de haies arrachées
Avec de l'inondation
Avec de l'érosion
D'engrais chimique, au tout perfusé
OGM, dix pour cent environ, des terres cultivées
Ce, dans le monde
Insectes et mauvaises herbes, de la résistance
Face aux poisons, de la résilience
Surtout aux USA et en Argentine
Dans cette option, particulièrement crétine !
Fumigation aérienne
Au tout, des populations, cancérigène
Cancers, leucémies, tératologie néonatale
Apprentissage de la saloperie, tout suit, c'est fatal
Comme pour l'espèce humaine
Résistance aux antibiotiques
Première cause probable de mortalité en 2050, chiatique
Mais pour tout dit
Mais pour tout ce qui s'est dit
Mais pour tout écrit
Mais pour tout ce qui a été écrit
Ce que l'on dit, ce que l'on a dit
Ce que l'on écrit, ce que l'on a écrit
TOUT CELA
Ne vaut rien ou pas grand chose
En rapport, à ce que l'on vit, VRAIMENT
En rapport à ce que l'on a vécu, VRAIMENT
Sans se falsifier, consciemment et surtout inconsciemment
Et de tous temps, évidemment
N'étant là, pour rien vivre de personne, forcément
Il faut tout accepter, tout croire, aveuglément
De l'Histoire, ainsi que pour les petites histoires
Mentir pour se faire aimer
Aimer pour se faire mentir
L'apprentissage de la saloperie
La saloperie de l'apprentissage
Et à défaut d'un soi-disant message
Il n'y a dans ce puème, que de la rage !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"July 12 - Visit to the slaughterhouses of La Villette. These bulls who do not want to go to the butcher shop, who, no doubt, with the smell smell what awaits them and that one pushes from behind. One of them, at when he was about to enter, a heart-rending roar was heard. Another man had an expression of contagious, terrible anguish in his eyes. They say: they are afraid because they see. But no, they are afraid, before seeing, outside. It must be the smell. The Israelite slaughterhouse - the cruelest. At least five minutes of agony. Then, this half-rabbi with the knife in his hand to bleed, what a spectacle All the time that I was in these slaughterhouses, I thought of the concentration camps. It's the Auschwitz of the beasts.
Cioran (Cahiers 1957 - 1972, ED: Gallimard)
Learning
Filth
The filth
Learning
At all based
On the competition
On the rivalry
On prioritization
It would be enough, however, to learn something else
Helping each other, smelling of roses
And as everything is born from boredom
When it combines with life
Identification, sublimation, projection, melancholy
And it is so
That December 26, 1860
Football was born
Certainly 32 players at the time
Rules still a little knock
All of this in Sheffield, England
Future addiction for the working class
From many sports, the country of yesteryear
With a whole reproduction of the roles
And not only from the goalkeeper
From doctor's son like father
A sailor's son like a father!
From the daughter of a lawyer like the mother
From factory worker daughter like mother
Notary's son like father
From the son of this or from the son of that
From the daughter of this or the daughter of that
The class struggle is also good, that
Even and above all
And we dare to call us crazy and crazy
We should therefore abolish
All social classes
All social castes
Be the acoustician
Being the acoustician
Sounds of politics
Ecological sounds
Where we see, for example, and it's tragic
The forest system
All forests suitable for industrialization
In response also, to a crazy overcrowding
So like spruces
For ephemeral constructions, here
Low-end construction
Secret of poor manufacturing, real drama
From food to accommodation
All the same extension
With total contempt for people!
Monoculture and wood supermarket
Food and supermarket, for him, her, me, you
The tree is and was the best friend
Human being
But by them, trees are felled and uprooted
As for non-human animals
Concentration camps
Extermination camps
Pigs, ducks, rabbits, poultry, cows, lambs
Calves, horses, and other various animals
By killers not necessarily bastards
But you have to make a living
And with this irrefutable alibi
And yes, everything is allowed
As we say
Learning the filth
The filth of learning
As for the systematic shaving
France
750,000 km of hedges uprooted
With flood
With erosion
Chemical fertilizer, all perfused
GMOs, about ten percent, of cultivated land
This, in the world
Insects and weeds, resistance
Faced with poisons, resilience
Especially in the USA and Argentina
In this option, particularly moron!
Aerial fumigation
In all, populations, carcinogenic
Cancers, leukemias, neonatal teratology
Learning the filth, everything follows, it's fatal
As for the human species
Antibiotic resistance
First probable cause of death in 2050, chiatica
But for all said
But for all that has been said
But for everything written
But for all that has been written
What we say, what we said
What we write, what we wrote
ALL OF THIS
Worth nothing or not much
In relation to what we are experiencing, REALLY
In relation to what we have experienced, REALLY
Without being falsified, consciously and above all unconsciously
And of all times, obviously
Not being there, for nothing to live on, necessarily
You have to accept everything, believe everything, blindly
History, as well as for short stories
Lying to be loved
Love to be lied to
Learning the filth
The filth of learning
And in the absence of a so-called message
In this puème, there is only rage!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
