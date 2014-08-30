" 12 juillet - Visite aux abattoirs de la Villette. Ces taureaux qui ne veulent pas entrer à la boucherie, qui, sans doute, à l'odeur sentent ce qui les attend et qu'on pousse de derrière. Un d'eux, au moment où il allait entrer, lança un mugissement déchirant. Un autre avait dans les yeux une expression d'une angoisse contagieuse, terrible. On dit: ils ont peur parce qu'ils voient. Mais non, ils ont peur, avant de voir, à l'extérieur. C'est sans doute l'odeur. L'abattoir israélite - le plus cruel. Au moins cinq minutes d'agonie. Ensuite, ce demi-rabbin avec le couteau à la main pour pratiquer la saignée, quel spectacle odieux ! Tout le temps que j'étais dans ces abattoirs, ai pensé aux camps de concentration. C'est l'Auschwitz des bêtes. "

Cioran ( Cahiers 1957 - 1972, ED: Gallimard )

L'apprentissage

De la saloperie

La saloperie

De l'apprentissage

Au tout basé

Sur la compétition

Sur la rivalité

Sur la hiérarchisation

Il suffirait, néanmoins, d'apprendre autre chose

Au tout entraide, au tout senteur de rose

Et comme tout naît de l'ennui

Quand elle se conjugue avec la vie

Identification, sublimation, projection, mélancolie

Et c'est ainsi

Que le 26 décembre 1860

Le football, naquit

Certes, 32 joueurs à l'époque

Du règlement encore un peu toc

Tout cela, à Sheffield, en Angleterre

De la future addiction pour la classe ouvrière

De beaucoup de sports, le pays du naguère

Avec toute une reproduction des rôles

Et pas seulement du joueur au goal

Du fils de médecin comme le père

Du fils de marin comme le père !

De la fille d'avocate comme la mère

De la fille d'ouvrière d'usine comme la mère

Du fils de notaire comme le père

Du fils de ceci ou du fils de cela

De la fille de ceci ou de la fille de cela

La lutte des classes, c'est bien aussi, cela

Même et surtout

Et l'on ose nous traiter de folles et de fous

Il faudrait donc abolir

Toutes les classes sociales

Toutes les castes sociales

Être l'acousticien

Être l'acousticienne

Des sons de la politique

Des sons de l'écologique

Où l'on voit, par exemple, et c'est tragique

Le système forestier

Toutes les forêts adaptées à l'industrialisation

En réponse aussi, à une démente surpopulation

Donc, comme les épicéas

Pour des constructions éphémères, voilà

De la construction bas de gamme

Secret de la fabrication pauvre, vrai drame

Et ce, de la nourriture au logement

Tout un même prolongement

Avec un total mépris des gens !

Monoculture et supermarché du bois

Nourriture et supermarché, pour lui, elle, moi, toi

L'arbre est et était pourtant le meilleur ami

Des êtres humains

Mais par eux, des arbres sont abattus et déracinés

Comme pour les animaux non-humains

Des camps de concentration

Des camps d'extermination

Cochons, canards, lapins, volailles, vaches, agneaux

Veaux, chevaux, et autres divers animaux

Par des tueurs pas forcément des salauds

Mais il faut bien gagner sa vie

Et avec cet irréfutable alibi

Et oui, tout est permis

Comme l'on dit

L'apprentissage de la saloperie

La saloperie de l'apprentissage

Comme pour la coupe rase systématisée

France

750.000 km de haies arrachées

Avec de l'inondation

Avec de l'érosion

D'engrais chimique, au tout perfusé

OGM, dix pour cent environ, des terres cultivées

Ce, dans le monde

Insectes et mauvaises herbes, de la résistance

Face aux poisons, de la résilience

Surtout aux USA et en Argentine

Dans cette option, particulièrement crétine !

Fumigation aérienne

Au tout, des populations, cancérigène

Cancers, leucémies, tératologie néonatale

Apprentissage de la saloperie, tout suit, c'est fatal

Comme pour l'espèce humaine

Résistance aux antibiotiques

Première cause probable de mortalité en 2050, chiatique

Mais pour tout dit

Mais pour tout ce qui s'est dit

Mais pour tout écrit

Mais pour tout ce qui a été écrit

Ce que l'on dit, ce que l'on a dit

Ce que l'on écrit, ce que l'on a écrit

TOUT CELA

Ne vaut rien ou pas grand chose

En rapport, à ce que l'on vit, VRAIMENT

En rapport à ce que l'on a vécu, VRAIMENT

Sans se falsifier, consciemment et surtout inconsciemment

Et de tous temps, évidemment

N'étant là, pour rien vivre de personne, forcément

Il faut tout accepter, tout croire, aveuglément

De l'Histoire, ainsi que pour les petites histoires

Mentir pour se faire aimer

Aimer pour se faire mentir

L'apprentissage de la saloperie

La saloperie de l'apprentissage

Et à défaut d'un soi-disant message

Il n'y a dans ce puème, que de la rage !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"July 12 - Visit to the slaughterhouses of La Villette. These bulls who do not want to go to the butcher shop, who, no doubt, with the smell smell what awaits them and that one pushes from behind. One of them, at when he was about to enter, a heart-rending roar was heard. Another man had an expression of contagious, terrible anguish in his eyes. They say: they are afraid because they see. But no, they are afraid, before seeing, outside. It must be the smell. The Israelite slaughterhouse - the cruelest. At least five minutes of agony. Then, this half-rabbi with the knife in his hand to bleed, what a spectacle All the time that I was in these slaughterhouses, I thought of the concentration camps. It's the Auschwitz of the beasts.

Cioran (Cahiers 1957 - 1972, ED: Gallimard)

Learning

Filth

The filth

Learning

At all based

On the competition

On the rivalry

On prioritization

It would be enough, however, to learn something else

Helping each other, smelling of roses

And as everything is born from boredom

When it combines with life

Identification, sublimation, projection, melancholy

And it is so

That December 26, 1860

Football was born

Certainly 32 players at the time

Rules still a little knock

All of this in Sheffield, England

Future addiction for the working class

From many sports, the country of yesteryear

With a whole reproduction of the roles

And not only from the goalkeeper

From doctor's son like father

A sailor's son like a father!

From the daughter of a lawyer like the mother

From factory worker daughter like mother

Notary's son like father

From the son of this or from the son of that

From the daughter of this or the daughter of that

The class struggle is also good, that

Even and above all

And we dare to call us crazy and crazy

We should therefore abolish

All social classes

All social castes

Be the acoustician

Being the acoustician

Sounds of politics

Ecological sounds

Where we see, for example, and it's tragic

The forest system

All forests suitable for industrialization

In response also, to a crazy overcrowding

So like spruces

For ephemeral constructions, here

Low-end construction

Secret of poor manufacturing, real drama

From food to accommodation

All the same extension

With total contempt for people!

Monoculture and wood supermarket

Food and supermarket, for him, her, me, you

The tree is and was the best friend

Human being

But by them, trees are felled and uprooted

As for non-human animals

Concentration camps

Extermination camps

Pigs, ducks, rabbits, poultry, cows, lambs

Calves, horses, and other various animals

By killers not necessarily bastards

But you have to make a living

And with this irrefutable alibi

And yes, everything is allowed

As we say

Learning the filth

The filth of learning

As for the systematic shaving

France

750,000 km of hedges uprooted

With flood

With erosion

Chemical fertilizer, all perfused

GMOs, about ten percent, of cultivated land

This, in the world

Insects and weeds, resistance

Faced with poisons, resilience

Especially in the USA and Argentina

In this option, particularly moron!

Aerial fumigation

In all, populations, carcinogenic

Cancers, leukemias, neonatal teratology

Learning the filth, everything follows, it's fatal

As for the human species

Antibiotic resistance

First probable cause of death in 2050, chiatica

But for all said

But for all that has been said

But for everything written

But for all that has been written

What we say, what we said

What we write, what we wrote

ALL OF THIS

Worth nothing or not much

In relation to what we are experiencing, REALLY

In relation to what we have experienced, REALLY

Without being falsified, consciously and above all unconsciously

And of all times, obviously

Not being there, for nothing to live on, necessarily

You have to accept everything, believe everything, blindly

History, as well as for short stories

Lying to be loved

Love to be lied to

Learning the filth

The filth of learning

And in the absence of a so-called message

In this puème, there is only rage!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"