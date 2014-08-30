The Shortwave Report 03/07/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- The new security law in Hong Kong imposed by China came into effect on Wednesday, with demonstrations and arrests following. In Russia an election on constitutional change, which could allow Putin to run for two more terms, won by an overwhelming majority.

From CUBA- A brief summary of Covid cases in the global south. The Lebanese president has censored Washington's direct interference in Lebanese domestic affairs. Iran has issued an arrest warrant for Trump and others who carried out the drone strike on an Iranian general in Iraq, and asked Interpol to assist in their capture.

From GERMANY- The EU announced the opening of its external borders to 14 countries, not the US. A series of short reports on the global spread of the corona virus. As the Israeli cabinet debates the annexation of several Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a report from a Palestinian village. Greenpeace activists are protesting the slow approach in Germany to phasing out coal burning. France held local elections and Green candidate victories showed a national disillusion with President Macron's policies.

From RUSSIA- On his program Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Shakespearian actor Sir Mark Rylance. They discuss the opportunity to create a national nature service in the UK, like a Green New Deal, which would help the unemployment situation as well as attempt to lessen the impact of the climate crisis.

