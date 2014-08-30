Le seau vide et le seau plein
(paraphysical haiku)
And at birth
Without any mockery, without any condescension
I'm an empty bucket
Who will fill
Prejudice
Common places
Value judgments
According to my environmental niche
Depending on all my biopsychosocial
In short, from my time!
And at birth
Without any mockery, without any condescension
You are an empty bucket
Who will fill
Prejudice
Common places
Value judgments
Depending on your environmental niche
Depending on all your biopsychosocial
In short, of your time!
And at birth
Without any mockery, without any condescension
It's an empty bucket
Who will fill
Prejudice
Common places
Value judgments
According to its environmental niche
According to all his biopsychosocial
In short, of its time!
And at birth
Without any mockery, without any condescension
She is an empty bucket
Who will fill
Prejudice
Common places
Value judgments
According to its environmental niche
According to all his biopsychosocial
In short, of its time!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
