Le seau vide et le seau plein

(paraphysical haiku)

And at birth

Without any mockery, without any condescension

I'm an empty bucket

Who will fill

Prejudice

Common places

Value judgments

According to my environmental niche

Depending on all my biopsychosocial

In short, from my time!

And at birth

Without any mockery, without any condescension

You are an empty bucket

Who will fill

Prejudice

Common places

Value judgments

Depending on your environmental niche

Depending on all your biopsychosocial

In short, of your time!

And at birth

Without any mockery, without any condescension

It's an empty bucket

Who will fill

Prejudice

Common places

Value judgments

According to its environmental niche

According to all his biopsychosocial

In short, of its time!

And at birth

Without any mockery, without any condescension

She is an empty bucket

Who will fill

Prejudice

Common places

Value judgments

According to its environmental niche

According to all his biopsychosocial

In short, of its time!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"