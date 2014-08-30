Le seau vide et le seau plein
( haïku paraphysique )
Et à la naissance
Sans aucune moquerie, sans aucune condescendance
Je suis un seau vide
Qui va se remplir
De préjugés
De lieux communs
De jugements de valeur
En fonction de ma niche environnementale
En fonction de tout mon biopsychosocial
Bref, de mon temps !
Et à la naissance
Sans aucune moquerie, sans aucune condescendance
Tu es un seau vide
Qui va se remplir
De préjugés
De lieux communs
De jugements de valeur
En fonction de ta niche environnementale
En fonction de tout ton biopsychosocial
Bref, de ton temps !
Et à la naissance
Sans aucune moquerie, sans aucune condescendance
Il est un seau vide
Qui va se remplir
De préjugés
De lieux communs
De jugements de valeur
En fonction de sa niche environnementale
En fonction de tout son biopsychosocial
Bref, de son temps !
Et à la naissance
Sans aucune moquerie, sans aucune condescendance
Elle est un seau vide
Qui va se remplir
De préjugés
De lieux communs
De jugements de valeur
En fonction de sa niche environnementale
En fonction de tout son biopsychosocial
Bref, de son temps !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
(paraphysical haiku)
And at birth
Without any mockery, without any condescension
I'm an empty bucket
Who will fill
Prejudice
Common places
Value judgments
According to my environmental niche
Depending on all my biopsychosocial
In short, from my time!
And at birth
Without any mockery, without any condescension
You are an empty bucket
Who will fill
Prejudice
Common places
Value judgments
Depending on your environmental niche
Depending on all your biopsychosocial
In short, of your time!
And at birth
Without any mockery, without any condescension
It's an empty bucket
Who will fill
Prejudice
Common places
Value judgments
According to its environmental niche
According to all his biopsychosocial
In short, of its time!
And at birth
Without any mockery, without any condescension
She is an empty bucket
Who will fill
Prejudice
Common places
Value judgments
According to its environmental niche
According to all his biopsychosocial
In short, of its time!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment