Le seau vide et le seau plein

( haïku paraphysique )

Et à la naissance

Sans aucune moquerie, sans aucune condescendance

Je suis un seau vide

Qui va se remplir

De préjugés

De lieux communs

De jugements de valeur

En fonction de ma niche environnementale

En fonction de tout mon biopsychosocial

Bref, de mon temps !

Et à la naissance

Sans aucune moquerie, sans aucune condescendance

Tu es un seau vide

Qui va se remplir

De préjugés

De lieux communs

De jugements de valeur

En fonction de ta niche environnementale

En fonction de tout ton biopsychosocial

Bref, de ton temps !

Et à la naissance

Sans aucune moquerie, sans aucune condescendance

Il est un seau vide

Qui va se remplir

De préjugés

De lieux communs

De jugements de valeur

En fonction de sa niche environnementale

En fonction de tout son biopsychosocial

Bref, de son temps !

Et à la naissance

Sans aucune moquerie, sans aucune condescendance

Elle est un seau vide

Qui va se remplir

De préjugés

De lieux communs

De jugements de valeur

En fonction de sa niche environnementale

En fonction de tout son biopsychosocial

Bref, de son temps !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

(paraphysical haiku)

And at birth

Without any mockery, without any condescension

I'm an empty bucket

Who will fill

Prejudice

Common places

Value judgments

According to my environmental niche

Depending on all my biopsychosocial

In short, from my time!

And at birth

Without any mockery, without any condescension

You are an empty bucket

Who will fill

Prejudice

Common places

Value judgments

Depending on your environmental niche

Depending on all your biopsychosocial

In short, of your time!

And at birth

Without any mockery, without any condescension

It's an empty bucket

Who will fill

Prejudice

Common places

Value judgments

According to its environmental niche

According to all his biopsychosocial

In short, of its time!

And at birth

Without any mockery, without any condescension

She is an empty bucket

Who will fill

Prejudice

Common places

Value judgments

According to its environmental niche

According to all his biopsychosocial

In short, of its time!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"