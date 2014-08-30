De l'enseignement perpétuant et lobotomisant

" L'enseignement dont l'objectif prioritaire est de repérer, favoriser, former les futurs gardiens de l'orthodoxie, par le bachotage, pour neutraliser les têtes folles, ce qui engendre la crainte de toute vraie initiative, chez les maîtres comme chez les élèves, et la négation de toute authentique curiosité. Le culte du succès substitué au goût de la connaissance. Il s'agit de fabriquer des " chiens savants ". "

Marc Bloch ( 1886 - 1944 ) historien, résistant, fusillé par les nazis, ( résumé non exhaustif sur l'enseignement )

Et oui

L'enseignement du conforme et du soumis

Et oui

Du parchemin et du diplôme, comme seuls outils

Tout diplôme est scélérat

Du singe savant et voilà

Surtout, de la vraie ignorante, du vrai ignorant

Et puis, une fois le diplôme obtenu

L'on étudie plus

Voilà bien, le faux étudiant

Voilà bien, le faux apprenant

Voilà bien, la fausse étudiante

Voilà bien, la fausse apprenante

De toute université

De toute faculté

Le vrai étudiant

Le vrai apprenant

Est forcément un autodidacte

C'est simplement un passionné

Sans le débouché, sans l'utilité

La vraie étudiante

La vraie apprenante

Est forcément une autodidacte

C'est simplement une passionnée

Sans le débouché, sans l'utilité

Avec de la vraie interdisciplinarité

Hors de toute université

Hors de toute faculté

Certes, sans le diplôme imploré

De toute considération, l'on est évincé

Pas de quoi en être éploré

Ni s'en plaindre, ni s'en apitoyer

Quand seul doit importer

La passion d'apprendre, par plaisir, par avidité !

Mais

Tout a été fait

Tout se fait

Tout se fera

Mayas

Incas

Aztèques

Parfois, du recyclage de tous les déchets, déjà

De l'enseignement mixte, déjà

Bien avant l'Europe

Qui n'était pas au top

Certes, toujours les dieux, les revoilà

Avec des sacrifices humains, holà !

Et sur une même planète

Tant de peuples si différents

Comme si, il s'agissait d'autres mondes, d'autres planètes

Quelquefois, dans un même temps

Quelquefois, dans un autre temps

Sur une courte unité de temps

Sur une longue unité de temps

Pas besoin de chercher ailleurs

Tout est ici, de tout temps, et à toute heure

Et un être humain qui meurt

ET UN ÊTRE HUMAIN QUI MEURT

Est comme celui qui naît ailleurs

EST COMME CELUI QUI NAÎT AILLEURS

La mort ne peut exister

LA MORT NE PEUT EXISTER

Car l'on ne peut pas la mémoriser !

De notre époque industrielle

De notre époque technologique

Au tout toxique

Au tout frénétique

Au tout carencé

De la vitamine A

Deux cent millions de personnes touchées

Sept cent mille enfants en mourant chaque année

Trois cent mille personnes en perdant la vue

Au tout industrialisé et pollué

Au tout traité et même le non traité

Avec de fausses études menées

Par des personnes, qui au système, sont inféodées

Et à quoi bon

27 mai 1943, au 48 rue du four

Naissance du CNR, Conseil national de la Résistance

De la France

Ce fut son Tour, jusqu'à sa totale et actuelle résilience

Au tout oublié

Au tout renié

Au tout falsifié

Par des scélérats et des renégats

Tous les hommes d'Etat, toutes les femme d'Etat

Il faudrait les chasser, sans délai, voilà

Mais c'est pourquoi, la lobotomie dès le scolaire

Avec quand même, cinq pour cent des enfants

Qui ont la phobie scolaire, seulement !?

C'est cela qui est esbaudissant

Au vu de ce que l'on y apprend

Le système de l'école

L'école du système

Au TOUT comme à l'armée

Et hélas, le plus souvent, la pauvreté

Par les divers fascismes, qui se fait manipuler !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

"Education, the priority objective of which is to identify, promote and train future guardians of orthodoxy, by cramming, to neutralize mad heads, which generates the fear of any real initiative, among masters and among pupils, and the negation of all genuine curiosity. The cult of success substituted for the taste of knowledge. It is a question of making "learned dogs". "

Marc Bloch (1886 - 1944) historian, resistant, shot by the Nazis, (non-exhaustive summary on education)

And yes

The teaching of conform and submissive

And yes

Parchment and diploma, as the only tools

Every diploma is a villain

Learned monkey and voila

Above all, the real ignorant, the real ignorant

And then, once the diploma is obtained

We study more

Well, the false student

Well, the false learner

Well, the false student

Well, the false learner

From any university

Any faculty

The real student

The real learner

Is necessarily a self-taught

He's just a passionate

Without the outlet, without the utility

The real student

The real learner

Is necessarily a self-taught

She is simply passionate

Without the outlet, without the utility

With real interdisciplinarity

Out of any university

Out of any faculty

Certainly without the diploma implored

From all consideration, we are ousted

Nothing to be tearful about

Neither complain about it nor feel sorry for it

When only has to import

The passion to learn, by pleasure, by greed!

But

Everything was done

Everything is done

Everything will be done

Mayans

Incas

Aztecs

Sometimes recycling all the waste, already

Mixed education, already

Long before Europe

Who was not on top

Certainly always the gods, here they are again

With human sacrifices, hello!

And on the same planet

So many different people

As if it were other worlds, other planets

Sometimes at the same time

Sometimes in another time

In a short time

Over a long unit of time

No need to look elsewhere

Everything is here, anytime, anytime

And a human being who dies

AND A HUMAN BEING DYING

Is like the one born elsewhere

IS LIKE THE ONE WHO BORN ELSEWHERE

Death cannot exist

DEATH CANNOT EXIST

Because you can't memorize it!

From our industrial era

From our technological age

At all toxic

All frantic

All deficient

Vitamin A

Two hundred million people affected

Seven hundred thousand children dying every year

Three hundred thousand people losing their sight

All industrialized and polluted

All treated and even the untreated

With fake studies conducted

By people who are subservient to the system

And what good is it

May 27, 1943, at 48 rue du four

Birth of the CNR, National Council of the Resistance

From France

It was his turn, until his total and current resilience

At all forgotten

To all denied

All falsified

By scoundrels and renegades

All statesmen, all statesmen

They should be chased away, without delay, that's it

But that's why, lobotomy from school

Still, five percent of children

Who only have school phobia !?

This is what is overwhelming

In view of what we learn there

The school system

The system school

EVERYTHING like the army

And alas, most often, poverty

By the various fascisms, who gets manipulated!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"