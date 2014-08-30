De l'enseignement perpétuant et lobotomisant
" L'enseignement dont l'objectif prioritaire est de repérer, favoriser, former les futurs gardiens de l'orthodoxie, par le bachotage, pour neutraliser les têtes folles, ce qui engendre la crainte de toute vraie initiative, chez les maîtres comme chez les élèves, et la négation de toute authentique curiosité. Le culte du succès substitué au goût de la connaissance. Il s'agit de fabriquer des " chiens savants ". "
Marc Bloch ( 1886 - 1944 ) historien, résistant, fusillé par les nazis, ( résumé non exhaustif sur l'enseignement )
Et oui
L'enseignement du conforme et du soumis
Et oui
Du parchemin et du diplôme, comme seuls outils
Tout diplôme est scélérat
Du singe savant et voilà
Surtout, de la vraie ignorante, du vrai ignorant
Et puis, une fois le diplôme obtenu
L'on étudie plus
Voilà bien, le faux étudiant
Voilà bien, le faux apprenant
Voilà bien, la fausse étudiante
Voilà bien, la fausse apprenante
De toute université
De toute faculté
Le vrai étudiant
Le vrai apprenant
Est forcément un autodidacte
C'est simplement un passionné
Sans le débouché, sans l'utilité
La vraie étudiante
La vraie apprenante
Est forcément une autodidacte
C'est simplement une passionnée
Sans le débouché, sans l'utilité
Avec de la vraie interdisciplinarité
Hors de toute université
Hors de toute faculté
Certes, sans le diplôme imploré
De toute considération, l'on est évincé
Pas de quoi en être éploré
Ni s'en plaindre, ni s'en apitoyer
Quand seul doit importer
La passion d'apprendre, par plaisir, par avidité !
Mais
Tout a été fait
Tout se fait
Tout se fera
Mayas
Incas
Aztèques
Parfois, du recyclage de tous les déchets, déjà
De l'enseignement mixte, déjà
Bien avant l'Europe
Qui n'était pas au top
Certes, toujours les dieux, les revoilà
Avec des sacrifices humains, holà !
Et sur une même planète
Tant de peuples si différents
Comme si, il s'agissait d'autres mondes, d'autres planètes
Quelquefois, dans un même temps
Quelquefois, dans un autre temps
Sur une courte unité de temps
Sur une longue unité de temps
Pas besoin de chercher ailleurs
Tout est ici, de tout temps, et à toute heure
Et un être humain qui meurt
ET UN ÊTRE HUMAIN QUI MEURT
Est comme celui qui naît ailleurs
EST COMME CELUI QUI NAÎT AILLEURS
La mort ne peut exister
LA MORT NE PEUT EXISTER
Car l'on ne peut pas la mémoriser !
De notre époque industrielle
De notre époque technologique
Au tout toxique
Au tout frénétique
Au tout carencé
De la vitamine A
Deux cent millions de personnes touchées
Sept cent mille enfants en mourant chaque année
Trois cent mille personnes en perdant la vue
Au tout industrialisé et pollué
Au tout traité et même le non traité
Avec de fausses études menées
Par des personnes, qui au système, sont inféodées
Et à quoi bon
27 mai 1943, au 48 rue du four
Naissance du CNR, Conseil national de la Résistance
De la France
Ce fut son Tour, jusqu'à sa totale et actuelle résilience
Au tout oublié
Au tout renié
Au tout falsifié
Par des scélérats et des renégats
Tous les hommes d'Etat, toutes les femme d'Etat
Il faudrait les chasser, sans délai, voilà
Mais c'est pourquoi, la lobotomie dès le scolaire
Avec quand même, cinq pour cent des enfants
Qui ont la phobie scolaire, seulement !?
C'est cela qui est esbaudissant
Au vu de ce que l'on y apprend
Le système de l'école
L'école du système
Au TOUT comme à l'armée
Et hélas, le plus souvent, la pauvreté
Par les divers fascismes, qui se fait manipuler !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
"Education, the priority objective of which is to identify, promote and train future guardians of orthodoxy, by cramming, to neutralize mad heads, which generates the fear of any real initiative, among masters and among pupils, and the negation of all genuine curiosity. The cult of success substituted for the taste of knowledge. It is a question of making "learned dogs". "
Marc Bloch (1886 - 1944) historian, resistant, shot by the Nazis, (non-exhaustive summary on education)
And yes
The teaching of conform and submissive
And yes
Parchment and diploma, as the only tools
Every diploma is a villain
Learned monkey and voila
Above all, the real ignorant, the real ignorant
And then, once the diploma is obtained
We study more
Well, the false student
Well, the false learner
Well, the false student
Well, the false learner
From any university
Any faculty
The real student
The real learner
Is necessarily a self-taught
He's just a passionate
Without the outlet, without the utility
The real student
The real learner
Is necessarily a self-taught
She is simply passionate
Without the outlet, without the utility
With real interdisciplinarity
Out of any university
Out of any faculty
Certainly without the diploma implored
From all consideration, we are ousted
Nothing to be tearful about
Neither complain about it nor feel sorry for it
When only has to import
The passion to learn, by pleasure, by greed!
But
Everything was done
Everything is done
Everything will be done
Mayans
Incas
Aztecs
Sometimes recycling all the waste, already
Mixed education, already
Long before Europe
Who was not on top
Certainly always the gods, here they are again
With human sacrifices, hello!
And on the same planet
So many different people
As if it were other worlds, other planets
Sometimes at the same time
Sometimes in another time
In a short time
Over a long unit of time
No need to look elsewhere
Everything is here, anytime, anytime
And a human being who dies
AND A HUMAN BEING DYING
Is like the one born elsewhere
IS LIKE THE ONE WHO BORN ELSEWHERE
Death cannot exist
DEATH CANNOT EXIST
Because you can't memorize it!
From our industrial era
From our technological age
At all toxic
All frantic
All deficient
Vitamin A
Two hundred million people affected
Seven hundred thousand children dying every year
Three hundred thousand people losing their sight
All industrialized and polluted
All treated and even the untreated
With fake studies conducted
By people who are subservient to the system
And what good is it
May 27, 1943, at 48 rue du four
Birth of the CNR, National Council of the Resistance
From France
It was his turn, until his total and current resilience
At all forgotten
To all denied
All falsified
By scoundrels and renegades
All statesmen, all statesmen
They should be chased away, without delay, that's it
But that's why, lobotomy from school
Still, five percent of children
Who only have school phobia !?
This is what is overwhelming
In view of what we learn there
The school system
The system school
EVERYTHING like the army
And alas, most often, poverty
By the various fascisms, who gets manipulated!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
