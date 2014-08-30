The Shortwave Report 07/17/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Radio Havana Cuba, NHK World Japan, Spanish National Radio, and Sputnik Radio.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr200717.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From CUBA- In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Trump suggested selling off Puerto Rico, according to former Homeland Security Secretary, Elaine Duke. A Viewpoint on Trump's speeches at the Southern Command headquarters and at the Jesus Worship Center. The coup government of Bolivia intends to postpone the elections set for September.

From JAPAN- The record breaking rainfalls in Japan have slowed down, but threats of flooding and landslides continue. The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on China over the crackdown on Hong Kong. Pompeo has threatened China over potential development in the South China Sea, which provoked a Chinese response. He also offers support for any country in the region that will speak out against China.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on Turkey's rejection of a ceasefire in Libya, while Egypt was asked to intervene directly in the civil war. Access to the oil ports is what is at stake, with the two battling Libyan governments backed by various other nations. Last Friday a tanker was allowed to dock and load, but the blockade was reimposed. Patrick Cockburn wrote about the consequences of the NATO bombing campaign that destroyed Libya in 2011, and helped assassinate Prime Minister Muammar al-Gaddafi.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Orbiting The World George Galloway spoke with Vaughan Smith, founder of the Frontline Club and friend of Julian Assange. They discuss why Assange is the most ignored political prisoner in the world, what is happening to him, that it is a major attack on press freedom, and that any trial will make up a very large chapter in the history of freedom of speech.

The latest Shortwave Report (July 17) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes- https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"I ain't draft dodging. I ain't burning no flag. I ain't running to Canada. I'm staying right here. You want to send me to jail? Fine, you go right ahead. I've been in jail for 400 years. I could be there for 4 or 5 more, but I ain't going no 10,000 miles to help murder and kill other poor people. If I want to die, I'll die right here, right now, fightin' you, if I want to die. You my enemy, not no Chinese, no Vietcong, no Japanese. You my opposer when I want freedom. You my opposer when I want justice. You my opposer when I want equality. Want me to go somewhere and fight for you? You won't even stand up for me right here in America, for my rights and my religious beliefs. You won't even stand up for my rights here at home."

-- Muhammad Ali

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net