Paraphysique de la sauvagerie

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage

Que le capital

Qui nous saute à la gorge

Qui nous manipule, dans sa forge

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage

Que le capital

Sauf, l'animal humain

C'est de lui, que le capital, vient

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage

Que le capital

Et tout le mal

Qu'aux autres, tu fais ou tu feras

Sur toi, un jour, rejaillit ou rejaillira

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

Et tout le bien

Qu'aux autres, tu fais ou tu feras

Sur toi, rejaillit ou rejaillira

Voilà bien ce qu'il faudrait apprendre

En finir avec toute exploitation, enfin, nous surprendre !

Tout le mal

Que nous nous faisons

Car, c'est là, le fonctionnement même du capital

En diverses maladies, nous le transformons

Diverses maladies physiques

Diverses maladies mentales ou psychiques

Sur et dans nos têtes, tout s'inscrivant

Sur et dans nos corps, tout s'alarmant

Tout s'y sublimant

Tout s'y mesurant

Car

Tout visage est comme un livre

Car

Tout corps est comme un livre

Il y a des cicatrices visibles

Il y a des cicatrices invisibles

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

De l'attente en tension

De l'inhibition de l'action

De la permanente frustration

Qui oserait en faire une chanson ?

Il faut positiver, dit le système

De gré ou de force, il faut qu'on l'aime !

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

Il faut tirer en premier

Être le chasseur ou le chassé

Être exploiteur ou exploité

Être le baiseur ou le baisé

Le féminin n'est pas oublié

Quand tout est rivalité

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

Pas même

Nonobstant, beaucoup de gens l'aiment

Feu les carnivores paléontologiques

Pour une grimace au symbolique

Certes

Quelques gens

Veulent ou voudraient revenir à l'état de nature

Mais

Rien ne s'y prêtant, c'est dur

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

Tout nous vieillissant

Tout nous enlaidissant

Monde de méchantes et de méchants

Tout nous abîmant, et ce prématurément

Surtout les pauvres et autres précaires

L'on finit par s'y faire

Aucun hasard, aucune chance, tout s'explique

Et revoilà les probabilités qui rappliquent !

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

Cependant, avec de l'argent

De la protection, avec des confidentes et des confidents

Ou un milieu l'y préparant

Et voici freiné le vieillissement

Ainsi

La mère de Catherine Deneuve, oui, l'actrice

Si elle a 106 ans, cela n'est pas un caprice

Ainsi

Si Lucette Almansor ou Almanzor, veuve de l'écrivain Céline

A 106 ans

C'est qu'autour d'elle, personne ne se débine

Et ce sont quelques exceptions

Qui en tous domaines, ont des raisons

Justement, du capital, l'illustration

Et de ce qui pourrait être généralisation

En est la sinistre et terrifiante négation

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

Qui nous saute à la gorge

Qui nous manipule dans sa forge

Il faut tirer en premier

Être exploiteur ou être exploité

Le dominant ou le dominé

La dominante ou la dominée

Tout le monde devant s'y conformer !

Tous les êtres humains, c'est évident

N'étant plus que des encans

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

Avec l'argent comme arme fatale

De la pollution générale

De la pollution intégrale

Des navires marchands ou des navires de guerre

Le cauchemar de toute ville portuaire

Un gros navire polluant

Comme un million de voitures, tétanisant

Soufre, dioxyde d'azote, particules

Fioul lourd, du carburant ridicule

Tous les déchets des raffineries

De tout bon sens, l'on fait fi

Et à Ajaccio et à Bastia, ainsi

80.000 particules ultra-fines par centimètre cube

Quand des Ferries

Arrivent et repartent, incube et succube

Et puis, des migrantes et des migrants

Dont personne ne veut, c'est dégoûtant

Aucun animal

N'est aussi sauvage que le capital

Rien n'est plus repoussant

Rien n'est plus désespérant

Rien n'est plus attristant !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

No animals

Is not as wild

That capital

Who jumps at our throats

Who manipulates us, in his forge

No animals

Is not as wild

That capital

Except, the human animal

It is from him that capital comes

No animals

Is not as wild

That capital

And all the evil

To others, you do or you will do

On you, someday, will or will

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

And all the good

To others, you do or you will do

On you, spur or will spur

This is what we should learn

End all exploitation, finally, surprise us!

All the evil

What we do

Because, this is where the very functioning of capital

In various diseases, we transform it

Various physical illnesses

Various mental or mental illnesses

On and in our heads, everything

On and in our bodies, all alarmed

Everything sublimating

Measuring everything

Because

Every face is like a book

Because

Every body is like a book

There are visible scars

There are invisible scars

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

Waiting in tension

Inhibition of action

Permanent frustration

Who would dare to make a song of it?

You have to be positive, says the system

Whether we like it or not, we have to like it!

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

You have to shoot first

Be the hunter or the hunted

Be exploitative or exploited

Be the fucker or the kiss

The feminine is not forgotten

When everything is rivalry

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

Not even

Notwithstanding, many people like it

Fire paleontological carnivores

For a grimace with symbolism

Certainly

Some people

Want or would like to return to the state of nature

But

Nothing lends itself to it, it's hard

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

Everything aging us

Everything ugly

World of bad guys and bad guys

Everything ruining us, prematurely

Especially the poor and other precarious

You end up getting used to it

No chance, no chance, everything is explained

And here are the probabilities that come again!

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

However, with money

Protection, with confidants and confidants

Or an environment preparing him for it

And here is slowed aging

So

Catherine Deneuve's mother, yes, the actress

If she’s 106, it’s not a whim

So

If Lucette Almansor or Almanzor, widow of the writer Céline

At 106 years old

It's that around her, no one is struggling

And these are some exceptions

Who in all fields have reasons

Precisely, capital, illustration

And of what could be generalization

Here is the sinister and terrifying negation

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

Who jumps at our throats

Who manipulates us in his forge

You have to shoot first

Be exploitative or be exploited

The dominant or the dominated

The dominant or the dominated

Everyone must comply!

All human beings, it's obvious

Being nothing more than auctions

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

With money as a lethal weapon

General pollution

Integral pollution

Merchant ships or warships

The nightmare of any port city

A big polluting ship

Like a million cars, paralyzed

Sulfur, nitrogen dioxide, particles

Heavy fuel oil, ridiculous fuel

All refinery waste

With all good sense, we ignore

And in Ajaccio and Bastia, as well

80,000 ultra-fine particles per cubic centimeter

When Ferries

Arrive and leave, incubate and succubus

And then, migrants

Which nobody wants, it's disgusting

No animals

Is not as wild as capital

Nothing is more repulsive

Nothing is more hopeless

Nothing is more sad!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"