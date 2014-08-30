Paraphysique de la sauvagerie
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage
Que le capital
Qui nous saute à la gorge
Qui nous manipule, dans sa forge
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage
Que le capital
Sauf, l'animal humain
C'est de lui, que le capital, vient
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage
Que le capital
Et tout le mal
Qu'aux autres, tu fais ou tu feras
Sur toi, un jour, rejaillit ou rejaillira
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
Et tout le bien
Qu'aux autres, tu fais ou tu feras
Sur toi, rejaillit ou rejaillira
Voilà bien ce qu'il faudrait apprendre
En finir avec toute exploitation, enfin, nous surprendre !
Tout le mal
Que nous nous faisons
Car, c'est là, le fonctionnement même du capital
En diverses maladies, nous le transformons
Diverses maladies physiques
Diverses maladies mentales ou psychiques
Sur et dans nos têtes, tout s'inscrivant
Sur et dans nos corps, tout s'alarmant
Tout s'y sublimant
Tout s'y mesurant
Car
Tout visage est comme un livre
Car
Tout corps est comme un livre
Il y a des cicatrices visibles
Il y a des cicatrices invisibles
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
De l'attente en tension
De l'inhibition de l'action
De la permanente frustration
Qui oserait en faire une chanson ?
Il faut positiver, dit le système
De gré ou de force, il faut qu'on l'aime !
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
Il faut tirer en premier
Être le chasseur ou le chassé
Être exploiteur ou exploité
Être le baiseur ou le baisé
Le féminin n'est pas oublié
Quand tout est rivalité
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
Pas même
Nonobstant, beaucoup de gens l'aiment
Feu les carnivores paléontologiques
Pour une grimace au symbolique
Certes
Quelques gens
Veulent ou voudraient revenir à l'état de nature
Mais
Rien ne s'y prêtant, c'est dur
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
Tout nous vieillissant
Tout nous enlaidissant
Monde de méchantes et de méchants
Tout nous abîmant, et ce prématurément
Surtout les pauvres et autres précaires
L'on finit par s'y faire
Aucun hasard, aucune chance, tout s'explique
Et revoilà les probabilités qui rappliquent !
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
Cependant, avec de l'argent
De la protection, avec des confidentes et des confidents
Ou un milieu l'y préparant
Et voici freiné le vieillissement
Ainsi
La mère de Catherine Deneuve, oui, l'actrice
Si elle a 106 ans, cela n'est pas un caprice
Ainsi
Si Lucette Almansor ou Almanzor, veuve de l'écrivain Céline
A 106 ans
C'est qu'autour d'elle, personne ne se débine
Et ce sont quelques exceptions
Qui en tous domaines, ont des raisons
Justement, du capital, l'illustration
Et de ce qui pourrait être généralisation
En est la sinistre et terrifiante négation
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
Qui nous saute à la gorge
Qui nous manipule dans sa forge
Il faut tirer en premier
Être exploiteur ou être exploité
Le dominant ou le dominé
La dominante ou la dominée
Tout le monde devant s'y conformer !
Tous les êtres humains, c'est évident
N'étant plus que des encans
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
Avec l'argent comme arme fatale
De la pollution générale
De la pollution intégrale
Des navires marchands ou des navires de guerre
Le cauchemar de toute ville portuaire
Un gros navire polluant
Comme un million de voitures, tétanisant
Soufre, dioxyde d'azote, particules
Fioul lourd, du carburant ridicule
Tous les déchets des raffineries
De tout bon sens, l'on fait fi
Et à Ajaccio et à Bastia, ainsi
80.000 particules ultra-fines par centimètre cube
Quand des Ferries
Arrivent et repartent, incube et succube
Et puis, des migrantes et des migrants
Dont personne ne veut, c'est dégoûtant
Aucun animal
N'est aussi sauvage que le capital
Rien n'est plus repoussant
Rien n'est plus désespérant
Rien n'est plus attristant !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
No animals
Is not as wild
That capital
Who jumps at our throats
Who manipulates us, in his forge
No animals
Is not as wild
That capital
Except, the human animal
It is from him that capital comes
No animals
Is not as wild
That capital
And all the evil
To others, you do or you will do
On you, someday, will or will
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
And all the good
To others, you do or you will do
On you, spur or will spur
This is what we should learn
End all exploitation, finally, surprise us!
All the evil
What we do
Because, this is where the very functioning of capital
In various diseases, we transform it
Various physical illnesses
Various mental or mental illnesses
On and in our heads, everything
On and in our bodies, all alarmed
Everything sublimating
Measuring everything
Because
Every face is like a book
Because
Every body is like a book
There are visible scars
There are invisible scars
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
Waiting in tension
Inhibition of action
Permanent frustration
Who would dare to make a song of it?
You have to be positive, says the system
Whether we like it or not, we have to like it!
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
You have to shoot first
Be the hunter or the hunted
Be exploitative or exploited
Be the fucker or the kiss
The feminine is not forgotten
When everything is rivalry
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
Not even
Notwithstanding, many people like it
Fire paleontological carnivores
For a grimace with symbolism
Certainly
Some people
Want or would like to return to the state of nature
But
Nothing lends itself to it, it's hard
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
Everything aging us
Everything ugly
World of bad guys and bad guys
Everything ruining us, prematurely
Especially the poor and other precarious
You end up getting used to it
No chance, no chance, everything is explained
And here are the probabilities that come again!
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
However, with money
Protection, with confidants and confidants
Or an environment preparing him for it
And here is slowed aging
So
Catherine Deneuve's mother, yes, the actress
If she’s 106, it’s not a whim
So
If Lucette Almansor or Almanzor, widow of the writer Céline
At 106 years old
It's that around her, no one is struggling
And these are some exceptions
Who in all fields have reasons
Precisely, capital, illustration
And of what could be generalization
Here is the sinister and terrifying negation
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
Who jumps at our throats
Who manipulates us in his forge
You have to shoot first
Be exploitative or be exploited
The dominant or the dominated
The dominant or the dominated
Everyone must comply!
All human beings, it's obvious
Being nothing more than auctions
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
With money as a lethal weapon
General pollution
Integral pollution
Merchant ships or warships
The nightmare of any port city
A big polluting ship
Like a million cars, paralyzed
Sulfur, nitrogen dioxide, particles
Heavy fuel oil, ridiculous fuel
All refinery waste
With all good sense, we ignore
And in Ajaccio and Bastia, as well
80,000 ultra-fine particles per cubic centimeter
When Ferries
Arrive and leave, incubate and succubus
And then, migrants
Which nobody wants, it's disgusting
No animals
Is not as wild as capital
Nothing is more repulsive
Nothing is more hopeless
Nothing is more sad!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
