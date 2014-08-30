The Shortwave Report 07/24/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK World Japan.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the relationship between the 2010 financial crisis and the current pandemic induced economic crisis. Yanis Varoufakis, the former Greek Finance Minister, describes how Greece never recovered from the original crisis, and the fallout from a stalled economy compounds the problem. He also explains that what the EU needs now is a Green New Deal using existing savings, but since the banks are flourishing without green energy.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi spoke with Greg Palast about his new book, "How Trump Stole 2020." Palast explains how tricks related to direct mailing and the removal of tens of millions of Americans from voter rolls is changing the outcomes of elections, how Republicans are engaged in voter suppression against African-American voters, (and how that changed the 2016 election), and why the mass mail-in ballot voting method could mean Trump winning in 2020.

From CUBA- The government of Guyana has refused the US request to broadcast anti-government radio programming, sometimes called propaganda, at its neighbor Venezuela. The national electoral council of Ecuador has suspended four political movements, including the one headed by former President Rafael Correa. A UN human rights expert says that the Israeli regime must end its collective punishment against Palestinians, most evident in its siege of the Gaza Strip.

From JAPAN- The relationship between the US and China is rapidly getting worse, with Secretary of State Pompeo calling for a global coalition to counter what he calls a threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party. In the US, the deployment of federal troops into cities disrupted by protests against police brutality and for Black Lives Matter has shocked global media- they report that it sounds like tyranny, though some say it is just part of the presidential campaign by Donald Trump.

