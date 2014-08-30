Paraphysique de l'irrémissible amnésie

Le monde est comme un galetas

Que dissimule toute richesse, voilà

Demander un service

Dans notre société des sévices

C'est se mettre en position d'infériorité

Puisque la plupart des relations sont de compétitivité

Je te dois tant

Tu me dois tant

Il te doit tant

Tout ce que tu fais pour moi

Tu le fais avant tout pour toi

Si tu le savais

Le moindre reproche, tu n'oserais

Donc, le solliciteur

Devient un dominé

Et la personne sollicitée

Devient une dominante

Mais c'est seulement

L'organisation actuelle de la vie

Qui le veut ainsi

Car après, tout le reste, suit

Cela n'est pas de naissance

Le milieu de naissance fait de la résistance

Il faudrait croire

Que notre genre de vie

N'est pas négociable

Nous préférerions crever, c'est pitoyable

Et puis, la pauvreté

Souvent sous-informée

Ou mal informée

Toujours ou souvent de droite

Certes, tout est de droite !

Salauds de pauvres

Salauds de riches

Retour vers le passé

Qui n'est que l'avenir du passé

Populisme fasciste bien placé

1947

Après la guerre, une France dévastée

5 millions de personnes mal logées

Là

Il fallait tout reconstruire, tout recommencer

Quand sous les bombes, tout a été pulvérisé

Reconstruction générale, des restrictions, de la famine

1200 calories, hiver 1944

1000 calories, janvier 1945

900 calories, avril 1948

FTP/FFI et autres qui deviendront l'armée française

Avec tout, l'Histoire prend ses aises

Des milliers d'exécutions sommaires

Du règlement de comptes ordinaire

-15 à Paris

-17 à Toulouse

Et pour le marché noir

C'était encore le grand soir

Avec dans une manifestation

Un panneau de revendication

" Pour un revenu minimum vital "

Et la haine du boche

Or, toute haine avilit, toute haine est moche

L'on ne squattait pas des logements

L'on réquisitionnait des logements

Avec 700.000 prisonniers allemands

Pour la France, la reconstruisant

Et aussi, surtout, la déminant

Il y avait cent millions de mines

5000 allemands sautèrent sur une mine

La guerre en continuation de la guerre !

Le parti communiste français stalinien

Avait une organisation clandestine

Quarante mille hommes armés aux ordres de Staline

Qui de tout cela, ne fit rien

Tout un temps

Des baraquements et des ruines

Tout un temps

1951

L'épuration sauvage ou contrôlée

Avec des règlements de comptes, tout terminé

1950

Fin des tickets de rationnement

De tout cela

Qui se souvient ? Irrémissible !

Hein ?

Les jours heureux du CNR

Que le patronat français a su défaire

1945

100.000 français et françaises

En indignité nationale, tout était braise

Deux millions de prisonniers qui rentraient

Des milliers et milliers du STO, un drôle d'effet

La tragédie juive occultée, cela déplaisait

Puis quelques années après

800.000 naissances par an, pour un autre replay !

Pas bien, cela allait

Cela irait mieux, l'on se disait

1944/1945

Occupation américaine

Après l'occupation allemande

La France, elle

Occupait ses colonies marchandes

Cette France aux vingt mille femmes tondues

Par de faux résistants mais de vrais tordus

Après la guerre

C'est encore et toujours la guerre

De la guerre militaire

De la guerre économique, guerre moins claire

La géographie universelle

Est sans pays

Est sans patrie

Est sans parti

Elle est anarchie

Aucune frontière

Aucune propriété ni aucune guerre

Elle est révolutionnaire

La géographie culturelle

Est tout le contraire

Des pays

Des patries

Des partis

Des frontières et des guerres !

Et de la guerre

Sans cesse continuant la guerre

D'une façon l'autre

D'un apôtre l'autre

1966 à 1974

46 essais nucléaires en atmosphère

Pauvre Polynésie française, l'armée sait y faire

Avec comme fruits empoisonnés

Orgueil atomique d'une politique concertée

Peu de gens connus pour s'y opposer

Des leucémiques et des cancéreux

Honte aux militaires français, honte à eux

Car de tout ce qui s'en suivrait

Bien sûr, l'armée française le savait

Sans compter

147 essais atomiques souterrains

De tout cela

Qui se souvient ?

Hein ? Irrémissible !

Et tôt ou tard

Tsunami, glissements de terrain, c'est du salopard !

Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

The world is like a garret

That all wealth conceals, that is

Ask for a service

In our society of abuse

It's putting yourself in a position of inferiority

Since most relationships are competitive

I owe you so much

You owe me so much

He owes you so much

All you do for me

You do it above all for yourself

If you knew

The slightest reproach, you wouldn't dare

So the canvasser

Become a dominated

And the requested person

Becomes a dominant

But it's only

The current organization of life

Who wants it so

Because afterwards, everything else follows

This is not from birth

The birthplace is resisting

We should believe

That our kind of life

Is not negotiable

We would rather die, it's pitiful

And then, poverty

Often under-informed

Or poorly informed

Always or often right

Of course, everything is right!

Bastards of the poor

Rich bastards

Back to the past

Which is only the future of the past

Well-placed fascist populism

1947

After the war, a devastated France

5 million poorly housed people

The

We had to rebuild everything, start all over again

When under the bombs, everything was pulverized

General reconstruction, restrictions, famine

1200 calories, winter 1944

1000 calories, January 1945

900 calories, April 1948

FTP / FFI and others who will become the French army

With everything, history takes its ease

Thousands of summary executions

Ordinary account settlement

-15 in Paris

-17 in Toulouse

And for the black market

It was still the big night

With in a demonstration

A claim panel

"For a minimum living income"

And the hatred of the boche

Now all hatred degrades, all hatred is ugly

We did not squat housing

Housing was requisitioned

With 700,000 German prisoners

For France, rebuilding it

And also, above all, the demining

There were a hundred million mines

5000 Germans jumped on a mine

War as a continuation of war!

The Stalinist French Communist Party

Had an underground organization

Forty thousand armed men under Stalin's orders

Who of all this did nothing

A whole time

Barracks and ruins

A whole time

1951

Wild or controlled purification

With settling of scores, it's all over

1950

End of ration tickets

Of all that

Who remembers? Irremissible!

Huh?

The happy days of the CNR

That the French employers knew how to undo

1945

100,000 French and French

In national indignity, everything was embers

Two million prisoners returning

Thousands and thousands of STO, a funny effect

The hidden Jewish tragedy, it displeased

Then a few years later

800,000 births per year, for another replay!

Not well, it was going

It would be better, we said to each other

1944/1945

American occupation

After the German occupation

France, she

Occupied its merchant colonies

This France of twenty thousand shaved women

By false resistance but real twisted

After the war

It's still war

From military war

Of economic war, less clear war

Universal geography

Is without country

Is homeless

Is without party

She is anarchy

No border

No property or war

She is revolutionary

Cultural geography

Is quite the opposite

Countries

Homelands

Parties

Borders and wars!

And war

Endlessly continuing the war

One way the other

From one apostle to another

1966 to 1974

46 atmospheric nuclear tests

Poor French Polynesia, the army knows how to do it

With poisoned fruit

Atomic pride of a concerted policy

Few people known to oppose it

Leukemia and cancer patients

Shame on the French soldiers, shame on them

Because of all that would follow

Of course, the French army knew it

Without counting

147 underground atomic tests

Of all that

Who remembers?

Huh? Irremissible!

And sooner or later

Tsunami, landslides, that's a bastard!

Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"