Paraphysique de l'irrémissible amnésie
Le monde est comme un galetas
Que dissimule toute richesse, voilà
Demander un service
Dans notre société des sévices
C'est se mettre en position d'infériorité
Puisque la plupart des relations sont de compétitivité
Je te dois tant
Tu me dois tant
Il te doit tant
Tout ce que tu fais pour moi
Tu le fais avant tout pour toi
Si tu le savais
Le moindre reproche, tu n'oserais
Donc, le solliciteur
Devient un dominé
Et la personne sollicitée
Devient une dominante
Mais c'est seulement
L'organisation actuelle de la vie
Qui le veut ainsi
Car après, tout le reste, suit
Cela n'est pas de naissance
Le milieu de naissance fait de la résistance
Il faudrait croire
Que notre genre de vie
N'est pas négociable
Nous préférerions crever, c'est pitoyable
Et puis, la pauvreté
Souvent sous-informée
Ou mal informée
Toujours ou souvent de droite
Certes, tout est de droite !
Salauds de pauvres
Salauds de riches
Retour vers le passé
Qui n'est que l'avenir du passé
Populisme fasciste bien placé
1947
Après la guerre, une France dévastée
5 millions de personnes mal logées
Là
Il fallait tout reconstruire, tout recommencer
Quand sous les bombes, tout a été pulvérisé
Reconstruction générale, des restrictions, de la famine
1200 calories, hiver 1944
1000 calories, janvier 1945
900 calories, avril 1948
FTP/FFI et autres qui deviendront l'armée française
Avec tout, l'Histoire prend ses aises
Des milliers d'exécutions sommaires
Du règlement de comptes ordinaire
-15 à Paris
-17 à Toulouse
Et pour le marché noir
C'était encore le grand soir
Avec dans une manifestation
Un panneau de revendication
" Pour un revenu minimum vital "
Et la haine du boche
Or, toute haine avilit, toute haine est moche
L'on ne squattait pas des logements
L'on réquisitionnait des logements
Avec 700.000 prisonniers allemands
Pour la France, la reconstruisant
Et aussi, surtout, la déminant
Il y avait cent millions de mines
5000 allemands sautèrent sur une mine
La guerre en continuation de la guerre !
Le parti communiste français stalinien
Avait une organisation clandestine
Quarante mille hommes armés aux ordres de Staline
Qui de tout cela, ne fit rien
Tout un temps
Des baraquements et des ruines
Tout un temps
1951
L'épuration sauvage ou contrôlée
Avec des règlements de comptes, tout terminé
1950
Fin des tickets de rationnement
De tout cela
Qui se souvient ? Irrémissible !
Hein ?
Les jours heureux du CNR
Que le patronat français a su défaire
1945
100.000 français et françaises
En indignité nationale, tout était braise
Deux millions de prisonniers qui rentraient
Des milliers et milliers du STO, un drôle d'effet
La tragédie juive occultée, cela déplaisait
Puis quelques années après
800.000 naissances par an, pour un autre replay !
Pas bien, cela allait
Cela irait mieux, l'on se disait
1944/1945
Occupation américaine
Après l'occupation allemande
La France, elle
Occupait ses colonies marchandes
Cette France aux vingt mille femmes tondues
Par de faux résistants mais de vrais tordus
Après la guerre
C'est encore et toujours la guerre
De la guerre militaire
De la guerre économique, guerre moins claire
La géographie universelle
Est sans pays
Est sans patrie
Est sans parti
Elle est anarchie
Aucune frontière
Aucune propriété ni aucune guerre
Elle est révolutionnaire
La géographie culturelle
Est tout le contraire
Des pays
Des patries
Des partis
Des frontières et des guerres !
Et de la guerre
Sans cesse continuant la guerre
D'une façon l'autre
D'un apôtre l'autre
1966 à 1974
46 essais nucléaires en atmosphère
Pauvre Polynésie française, l'armée sait y faire
Avec comme fruits empoisonnés
Orgueil atomique d'une politique concertée
Peu de gens connus pour s'y opposer
Des leucémiques et des cancéreux
Honte aux militaires français, honte à eux
Car de tout ce qui s'en suivrait
Bien sûr, l'armée française le savait
Sans compter
147 essais atomiques souterrains
De tout cela
Qui se souvient ?
Hein ? Irrémissible !
Et tôt ou tard
Tsunami, glissements de terrain, c'est du salopard !
Patrice Faubert ( 2018 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
The world is like a garret
That all wealth conceals, that is
Ask for a service
In our society of abuse
It's putting yourself in a position of inferiority
Since most relationships are competitive
I owe you so much
You owe me so much
He owes you so much
All you do for me
You do it above all for yourself
If you knew
The slightest reproach, you wouldn't dare
So the canvasser
Become a dominated
And the requested person
Becomes a dominant
But it's only
The current organization of life
Who wants it so
Because afterwards, everything else follows
This is not from birth
The birthplace is resisting
We should believe
That our kind of life
Is not negotiable
We would rather die, it's pitiful
And then, poverty
Often under-informed
Or poorly informed
Always or often right
Of course, everything is right!
Bastards of the poor
Rich bastards
Back to the past
Which is only the future of the past
Well-placed fascist populism
1947
After the war, a devastated France
5 million poorly housed people
The
We had to rebuild everything, start all over again
When under the bombs, everything was pulverized
General reconstruction, restrictions, famine
1200 calories, winter 1944
1000 calories, January 1945
900 calories, April 1948
FTP / FFI and others who will become the French army
With everything, history takes its ease
Thousands of summary executions
Ordinary account settlement
-15 in Paris
-17 in Toulouse
And for the black market
It was still the big night
With in a demonstration
A claim panel
"For a minimum living income"
And the hatred of the boche
Now all hatred degrades, all hatred is ugly
We did not squat housing
Housing was requisitioned
With 700,000 German prisoners
For France, rebuilding it
And also, above all, the demining
There were a hundred million mines
5000 Germans jumped on a mine
War as a continuation of war!
The Stalinist French Communist Party
Had an underground organization
Forty thousand armed men under Stalin's orders
Who of all this did nothing
A whole time
Barracks and ruins
A whole time
1951
Wild or controlled purification
With settling of scores, it's all over
1950
End of ration tickets
Of all that
Who remembers? Irremissible!
Huh?
The happy days of the CNR
That the French employers knew how to undo
1945
100,000 French and French
In national indignity, everything was embers
Two million prisoners returning
Thousands and thousands of STO, a funny effect
The hidden Jewish tragedy, it displeased
Then a few years later
800,000 births per year, for another replay!
Not well, it was going
It would be better, we said to each other
1944/1945
American occupation
After the German occupation
France, she
Occupied its merchant colonies
This France of twenty thousand shaved women
By false resistance but real twisted
After the war
It's still war
From military war
Of economic war, less clear war
Universal geography
Is without country
Is homeless
Is without party
She is anarchy
No border
No property or war
She is revolutionary
Cultural geography
Is quite the opposite
Countries
Homelands
Parties
Borders and wars!
And war
Endlessly continuing the war
One way the other
From one apostle to another
1966 to 1974
46 atmospheric nuclear tests
Poor French Polynesia, the army knows how to do it
With poisoned fruit
Atomic pride of a concerted policy
Few people known to oppose it
Leukemia and cancer patients
Shame on the French soldiers, shame on them
Because of all that would follow
Of course, the French army knew it
Without counting
147 underground atomic tests
Of all that
Who remembers?
Huh? Irremissible!
And sooner or later
Tsunami, landslides, that's a bastard!
Patrice Faubert (2018) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
