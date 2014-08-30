Top B Arch Entrance Exams in India in 2020-21

Those who are interested in planning and designing aim to get admission to B.Arch course which is offered by numerous colleges and universities across India. Getting admission to this most sought after course is no easy task as students have to prepare for the competitive exams which are conducted at the national level and students from all the parts of the country prepare for the same.

Eligibility for B.Arch

Students who have studied Science in class 12th and have an aggregate of 50% percent are eligible to apply. It is a 5 years undergraduate course and after the completion of the course, students are well placed with most attractive packages.

Students start preparing for the entrance exam for B.Arch right after class 10th as they are focused on achieving their goals. However, the competition is so tough that student’s look for coaching centres as well which can guide and support them in understanding the exam pattern and the kind of questions that are expected in the paper.

At the moment B.Arch entrance exam date 2020 for various examinations has been announced and students are leaving no stone unturned to prepare hard and secure a seat in the reputed institutes.

Top B. Arch Coaching Institutes

As soon as the exam date is announced students get very serious and some of the students even enroll themselves with the coaching centres. Some of the well-known institutes include Pahal Design, ICR Education Service, Mosaic Institute of Design, Bhanwar Rathore Design Studio and many more are present. To get more information about the institute like admission procedure, fees, and more it is suggested to visit the website https://brdsindia.com/.

These institutes are known to have the top infrastructure and amazing learning environment where students get to learn from highly qualified and skilled faculties who have years of teaching experience and have been rendering students with the right knowledge and attitude to clear the paper in the first attempt. Regular mock tests are also taken to make the students comfortable with the expected questions and the exam patterns.

Some of the top B.Arch exams in India in 2020-21 are-

JEE Mains 2020

B. Arch entrance exam 2020 date has been announced and JEE Mains is scheduled between September 1 to September 6 as announced by the HRD Ministry. Those interested to get a seat in the prestigious IIT institutes and B.Arch course can appear for this paper.

The paper is divided into three parts consisting of Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing. Part 1 will have a total of 25 questions 20 are MCQs and 5 are numerical value questions for a total of 100 marks. The aptitude part will have 50 questions of 200 marks. And finally drawing part will have 2 questions of 100 marks.

NATA

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is a national level entrance exam which is conducted by Council of Architecture. On clearing this paper the students will be provided admission to various architectural colleges and universities across India.

Now that the B.Arch entrance exam 2020 date has been announced it is now high time that students start preparing for the same seriously and secure a seat in a reputed college.