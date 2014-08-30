The Shortwave Report 08/28/20 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana Cuba

From JAPAN- The massive oil spill in the Indian Ocean now extends along 30 KM of the island of Maurtius. According to German doctors, Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny was poisoned. Covid cases have escalated in most European countries- Spain is trying to tackle the spread with local lockdowns and the military.

From GERMANY- The supreme court of Belarus has rejected an appeal by the country’s exiled opposition leader to annul the recent election. More than a dozen Hong Kong opposition leaders have been arrested. The city of Berlin has banned an anti-mask rally protest called for this weekend. The UN Security Council blocked an attempt by the US to reimpose sanctions on Iran, with only the US and the Dominican Republic voting in favor of it. Iran has agreed to allow the IAEA to inspect 2 sites suspected of storing undeclared nuclear material.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway interviewed Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News. Recent MI6 revelations have shown that the coup in Iran in 1953 was led by Britain wanting to secure oil rather than the US wanting to keep Russia out. And that coup created ripples and tidal waves that continue to the present day. Galloway and Lauria discuss the history of modern coups orchestrated by the west including Guatemala, Chile, Syria, and Ukraine.

From CUBA- An Iranian drug official says that the production of narcotics in Afghanistan has seen a fiftyfold increase in the past 17 years, including 80% of the global opium crop. Cuban officials say that despite the pandemic the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the US has intensified- Jeremy Corbyn has called for British intervention. Gaza has been bombed every night since the UAE and Israel agreed on diplomatic relations. New York protestors called on Governor Cuomo to tax billionaires rather than cut funding to life-saving services.

