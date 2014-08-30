Paraphysique du corporatisme identitaire

Corporatisme sexuel

Corporatisme idéel

Corporatisme professionnel

Corporatisme manuel

Corporatisme intellectuel

Corporatisme régional

Corporatisme national

Corporatisme scientifique

Corporatisme artistique

Corporatisme sportif

Corporatisme associatif

Corporatisme politique

Corporatisme météorologique

Comme des repères

De tout corporatisme identitaire

Corporatisme féministe et vaginocrate

Corporatisme machiste et phallocrate

Tout un bestiaire

Que m'inspira, l'ami Jacques. P, nantais révolutionnaire

De tout un argumentaire

Dont je me fais le total complémentaire

Et

Ce ne sont donc pas paroles en l'air

Toute les religions

Avec leurs corporatismes identitaires

Toutes les idéologies

Avec leurs corporatismes identitaires

Toutes les associations et administrations

Avec leurs corporatismes identitaires !

La société du corporatisme identitaire

Surtout dans sa version numérisée

Plus c'est relié et plus c'est séparé

Un seul clic et cela n'est plus à faire

Cependant, l'illectronisme n'est pas une chimère

En France

Onze millions de personnes

Sous la dictature internet, cela détonne

Ne savent pas se servir de l'outil informatique

Il y a comme un hic

Sachant, que toute démarche de prestation sociale

Se fait via un ordinateur, funeste décalage, fatal

La plupart des pauvres en sont donc exclus

Comme pour le TGV Ouigo, cela profite , ô paradoxe, surtout aux inclus

Personnes âgées

Personnes précarisées

Qui sont encore, là, pénalisées

Aucun vrai socialisme nulle part

Il faut en construire, du libertaire, la gare

Car, tout y date comme un faire-part

1833, le mot socialisme fut trouvé

Par feu ( 1797 - 1871 ) Pierre Leroux, philosophe oublié

Du corporatisme et de l'identité

Du corporatisme partout infiltré !

Quand tout est divisé

Quand tout est morcelé et fragmenté

Quand donc, tout est séparé

Du corporatisme identitaire

Au tout faussement relié

Corporatisme du normalisé

Corporatisme du moralisé

Sauf pour les animaux de boucherie

Pour les plaisirs de la bouche, aucune anomalie

Et ainsi

Du cochon industrialisé

1,3 m sur 2, cinq mois de vie

Du cochon ensauvagé

Cinq cent mètres carrés pour 1,5 an de vie

Du HLM, de la cité

Pour le cochon industrialisé

Du logement privé

Pour le porc ensauvagé

Et de la posture humaine, l'on peut comparer

Et à Paris

Seulement dix pour cent

De logements dits sociaux, c'est ainsi

Au lieu des vingt cinq promis

Dans les 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 16, arrondissements de Paris

Tous les quartiers chics, tout est dit !

Des lieux très chers

Comme les trois produits les plus chers

1) Caviar

2) Foie gras

3) Frelon

Le frelon, c'est 120 euros le kilo

Et il y a deux mille variétés

D'insectes comestibles, c'est du lourd, c'est du gros

Au niveau, bien sûr, des possibilités

Avec là encore, du corporatisme identitaire en variabilité

Cela commence à se textoter

L'information est devenue dumping

L'information est devenue un ring

En soixante quatrième position

Des bourgeoisies, la dernière administration

Mais, ouf, pas de x infini, comme pour les électrons

Le Pakistan

Mais aussi d'autres prétendants

Fanatisme religieux en totale intolérance d'ulcération

L'extrême droite de l'extrême droite

De fait, l'extrême droite française

Y serait l'extrême gauche, à l'aise

Du corporatisme identitaire

Dans toutes les couches et sous-couches réactionnaires !

France

Industrie de la Défense

Là, la vérité comme une offense

Tout cela employant

Environ 400.000 salariés, avec les sous-traitants

Et au premier juillet 2020

47 prisons en surpopulation

183 pour cent à Nîmes

180 pour cent à Perpignan

200 pour cent à Carcassonne

200 pour cent outre-mer

Avec du corporatisme identitaire

Avec donc du corporatisme réactionnaire

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Est comme un permanent talon de fer !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

Sexual corporatism

Ideal corporatism

Professional corporatism

Manual corporatism

Intellectual corporatism

Regional corporatism

National corporatism

Scientific corporatism

Artistic corporatism

Sports corporatism

Associative corporatism

Political corporatism

Meteorological corporatism

Like landmarks

Of any identity corporatism

Feminist and vaginocratic corporatism

Male chauvinist and phallocratic corporatism

A whole bestiary

What inspired me, the friend Jacques. P, revolutionary Nantes

From a whole argument

Of which I make myself the complementary total

And

So these are not empty words

All religions

With their identity corporatism

All ideologies

With their identity corporatism

All associations and administrations

With their identity corporatisms!

The Identity Corporatism Society

Especially in its digitized version

The more it is connected, the more it is separated

One click and you don't have to do it anymore

However, illectronism is not a pipe dream

In France

Eleven million people

Under the internet dictatorship, it detonates

Do not know how to use the computer tool

There is like a catch

Knowing that any social benefit approach

Is done via a computer, disastrous shift, fatal

Most of the poor are therefore excluded

As for the TGV Ouigo, this benefits, oh paradox, especially those included

The elderly

Precarious people

Who are still, there, penalized

No real socialism anywhere

It is necessary to build, of the libertarian, the station

Because, everything dates there like an invitation

1833, the word socialism was found

By fire (1797 - 1871) Pierre Leroux, forgotten philosopher

Of corporatism and identity

Corporatism everywhere infiltrated!

When everything is divided

When everything is fragmented and fragmented

When, then, everything is separate

Identity corporatism

To everything falsely connected

Standardized corporatism

Corporatism of the moralized

Except for slaughter animals

For the pleasures of the mouth, no anomalies

And so

From the industrialized pig

1.3 m over 2, five months of life

Of the wild pig

Five hundred square meters for 1.5 years of life

HLM, the city

For the industrialized pig

Private accommodation

For the wild pork

And from the human posture, we can compare

And in Paris

Only ten percent

So-called social housing, that's how

Instead of the twenty five promised

In the 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 16, arrondissements of Paris

All chic neighborhoods, said it all!

Very expensive places

As the three most expensive products

1) Caviar

2) Foie gras

3) Hornet

The hornet is 120 euros per kilo

And there are two thousand varieties

Edible insects, it's heavy, it's big

At the level, of course, of the possibilities

With again, identity corporatism in variability

It starts to text

Information has become dumping

Information has become a ring

In sixty fourth position

Of the bourgeoisies, the last administration

But, phew, no infinite x, like electrons

Pakistan

But also other suitors

Religious fanaticism in total intolerance of ulceration

The far right of the far right

In fact, the French extreme right

There would be the extreme left, at ease

Identity corporatism

In all reactionary layers and sub-layers!

France

Defense industry

There the truth as an offense

All this employing

Around 400,000 employees, with subcontractors

And on July 1, 2020

47 overcrowded prisons

183 percent in Nîmes

180 percent in Perpignan

200 percent in Carcassonne

200 percent overseas

With identity corporatism

So with reactionary corporatism

The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society

Is like a standing iron heel!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"