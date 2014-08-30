Paraphysique du corporatisme identitaire
Corporatisme sexuel
Corporatisme idéel
Corporatisme professionnel
Corporatisme manuel
Corporatisme intellectuel
Corporatisme régional
Corporatisme national
Corporatisme scientifique
Corporatisme artistique
Corporatisme sportif
Corporatisme associatif
Corporatisme politique
Corporatisme météorologique
Comme des repères
De tout corporatisme identitaire
Corporatisme féministe et vaginocrate
Corporatisme machiste et phallocrate
Tout un bestiaire
Que m'inspira, l'ami Jacques. P, nantais révolutionnaire
De tout un argumentaire
Dont je me fais le total complémentaire
Et
Ce ne sont donc pas paroles en l'air
Toute les religions
Avec leurs corporatismes identitaires
Toutes les idéologies
Avec leurs corporatismes identitaires
Toutes les associations et administrations
Avec leurs corporatismes identitaires !
La société du corporatisme identitaire
Surtout dans sa version numérisée
Plus c'est relié et plus c'est séparé
Un seul clic et cela n'est plus à faire
Cependant, l'illectronisme n'est pas une chimère
En France
Onze millions de personnes
Sous la dictature internet, cela détonne
Ne savent pas se servir de l'outil informatique
Il y a comme un hic
Sachant, que toute démarche de prestation sociale
Se fait via un ordinateur, funeste décalage, fatal
La plupart des pauvres en sont donc exclus
Comme pour le TGV Ouigo, cela profite , ô paradoxe, surtout aux inclus
Personnes âgées
Personnes précarisées
Qui sont encore, là, pénalisées
Aucun vrai socialisme nulle part
Il faut en construire, du libertaire, la gare
Car, tout y date comme un faire-part
1833, le mot socialisme fut trouvé
Par feu ( 1797 - 1871 ) Pierre Leroux, philosophe oublié
Du corporatisme et de l'identité
Du corporatisme partout infiltré !
Quand tout est divisé
Quand tout est morcelé et fragmenté
Quand donc, tout est séparé
Du corporatisme identitaire
Au tout faussement relié
Corporatisme du normalisé
Corporatisme du moralisé
Sauf pour les animaux de boucherie
Pour les plaisirs de la bouche, aucune anomalie
Et ainsi
Du cochon industrialisé
1,3 m sur 2, cinq mois de vie
Du cochon ensauvagé
Cinq cent mètres carrés pour 1,5 an de vie
Du HLM, de la cité
Pour le cochon industrialisé
Du logement privé
Pour le porc ensauvagé
Et de la posture humaine, l'on peut comparer
Et à Paris
Seulement dix pour cent
De logements dits sociaux, c'est ainsi
Au lieu des vingt cinq promis
Dans les 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 16, arrondissements de Paris
Tous les quartiers chics, tout est dit !
Des lieux très chers
Comme les trois produits les plus chers
1) Caviar
2) Foie gras
3) Frelon
Le frelon, c'est 120 euros le kilo
Et il y a deux mille variétés
D'insectes comestibles, c'est du lourd, c'est du gros
Au niveau, bien sûr, des possibilités
Avec là encore, du corporatisme identitaire en variabilité
Cela commence à se textoter
L'information est devenue dumping
L'information est devenue un ring
En soixante quatrième position
Des bourgeoisies, la dernière administration
Mais, ouf, pas de x infini, comme pour les électrons
Le Pakistan
Mais aussi d'autres prétendants
Fanatisme religieux en totale intolérance d'ulcération
L'extrême droite de l'extrême droite
De fait, l'extrême droite française
Y serait l'extrême gauche, à l'aise
Du corporatisme identitaire
Dans toutes les couches et sous-couches réactionnaires !
France
Industrie de la Défense
Là, la vérité comme une offense
Tout cela employant
Environ 400.000 salariés, avec les sous-traitants
Et au premier juillet 2020
47 prisons en surpopulation
183 pour cent à Nîmes
180 pour cent à Perpignan
200 pour cent à Carcassonne
200 pour cent outre-mer
Avec du corporatisme identitaire
Avec donc du corporatisme réactionnaire
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Est comme un permanent talon de fer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
Sexual corporatism
Ideal corporatism
Professional corporatism
Manual corporatism
Intellectual corporatism
Regional corporatism
National corporatism
Scientific corporatism
Artistic corporatism
Sports corporatism
Associative corporatism
Political corporatism
Meteorological corporatism
Like landmarks
Of any identity corporatism
Feminist and vaginocratic corporatism
Male chauvinist and phallocratic corporatism
A whole bestiary
What inspired me, the friend Jacques. P, revolutionary Nantes
From a whole argument
Of which I make myself the complementary total
And
So these are not empty words
All religions
With their identity corporatism
All ideologies
With their identity corporatism
All associations and administrations
With their identity corporatisms!
The Identity Corporatism Society
Especially in its digitized version
The more it is connected, the more it is separated
One click and you don't have to do it anymore
However, illectronism is not a pipe dream
In France
Eleven million people
Under the internet dictatorship, it detonates
Do not know how to use the computer tool
There is like a catch
Knowing that any social benefit approach
Is done via a computer, disastrous shift, fatal
Most of the poor are therefore excluded
As for the TGV Ouigo, this benefits, oh paradox, especially those included
The elderly
Precarious people
Who are still, there, penalized
No real socialism anywhere
It is necessary to build, of the libertarian, the station
Because, everything dates there like an invitation
1833, the word socialism was found
By fire (1797 - 1871) Pierre Leroux, forgotten philosopher
Of corporatism and identity
Corporatism everywhere infiltrated!
When everything is divided
When everything is fragmented and fragmented
When, then, everything is separate
Identity corporatism
To everything falsely connected
Standardized corporatism
Corporatism of the moralized
Except for slaughter animals
For the pleasures of the mouth, no anomalies
And so
From the industrialized pig
1.3 m over 2, five months of life
Of the wild pig
Five hundred square meters for 1.5 years of life
HLM, the city
For the industrialized pig
Private accommodation
For the wild pork
And from the human posture, we can compare
And in Paris
Only ten percent
So-called social housing, that's how
Instead of the twenty five promised
In the 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 16, arrondissements of Paris
All chic neighborhoods, said it all!
Very expensive places
As the three most expensive products
1) Caviar
2) Foie gras
3) Hornet
The hornet is 120 euros per kilo
And there are two thousand varieties
Edible insects, it's heavy, it's big
At the level, of course, of the possibilities
With again, identity corporatism in variability
It starts to text
Information has become dumping
Information has become a ring
In sixty fourth position
Of the bourgeoisies, the last administration
But, phew, no infinite x, like electrons
Pakistan
But also other suitors
Religious fanaticism in total intolerance of ulceration
The far right of the far right
In fact, the French extreme right
There would be the extreme left, at ease
Identity corporatism
In all reactionary layers and sub-layers!
France
Defense industry
There the truth as an offense
All this employing
Around 400,000 employees, with subcontractors
And on July 1, 2020
47 overcrowded prisons
183 percent in Nîmes
180 percent in Perpignan
200 percent in Carcassonne
200 percent overseas
With identity corporatism
So with reactionary corporatism
The spectacular techno-industrial merchant society
Is like a standing iron heel!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
Add new comment