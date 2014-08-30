De la dépersonnalisation agréée
USA
Pays de la gâchette facile
Législation des armes, imbécile
Quand toute raison devient inutile
Quand toute solidarité devient futile
UBER, en 2018
1560 attouchements
235 viols
280 tentatives de viol
19 meurtres, pour qui conduit ou qui voyage
La violence bavant son ravage
5891 agressions sexuelles en deux ans
Avec UBER, la cherté de l'intranquille !
Inde
Environ 35000 viols par an
La misère sexuelle au tout salissant
Tant
Que, des vulves pour tous
Tant
Que, des pénis pour toutes
Et avec tendresse
Sinon, aucune vraie liesse
Assouvissement des pulsions sexuelles
Hors tout viol et donc sans aucune séquelle
Avec un autre apprentissage
Avec un autre vernissage
Apprendre autre chose, autrement
De la sexualité vécue, sereinement et sainement
Du sexe à la politique
Du sexe à l'économique
Du sexe au scientifique
Du sexe au philosophique
La fabrique d'un autre consentement
Pour enfin vivre vraiment autrement !
Car pour l'instant, chaque classe sociale
Ne fait que se reproduire, fatalement
Et ainsi, de génération en génération, se clonant
Propres tics de langage
Milieu social dans les bagages
Aïe mes aïeux
Aïe mes aïeules
Si nous vivions vraiment
Plus aucune industrie du divertissement
Si nous vivions vraiment
Là seulement, nous pourrions nous aimer, follement
Tout autre que soi serait son prolongement
Tout autre que soi serait son complément
Sans notre ridiculisant
Le succès de l'argent
L'argent du succès
Ainsi de feu ( 1868 - 1944 ) Florence Foster Jenkins
Qui se prit pour soprano diva
Et qui avec sa fortune, le devint, voilà
Il est vrai, du nonsensique génial
Une certaine bourgeoisie en fit son régal
Toute célébrité
N'étant qu'une apogée de la vanité
Une vanité à son apogée
Que toute critique finit par assimiler
Et ce à défaut de l'accepter
Mais, Jenkins, femme excentrique et déjantée jamais égalée
Après une imprudente lecture de vraie criticité
Qui cinq semaines après, la foudroya sans pitié
Et là, dans cette folie artistique
Qui serait appelée, aujourd'hui, une performance plastique
Aucune trace du drame syphilitique
De feu Nietzsche, de feu Maupassant
Et de tant d'autres qui devinrent insanes ou déments
D'un monde révolu et sans aucune dette
De celui de la fabrique des vedettes
Les vedettes de la fabrique si bête !
Supposément
Si nous vivions mieux et même bien
Et de chaque être humain
Des stars, nous n'aurions pas le besoin
Être star serait être un être humain
Et donc, de nos vies meilleures
Nous sommes les deuilleuses et les deuilleurs
Félonnes et félons de soi
Quand c'est l'horreur générale qui fait loi
Ainsi, en France, et chaque année
Toute une bêtise d'assiduité
Rien que pour les travaux publics
C'est l'aberration qui est devenue un tic
Engrais agricoles ou explosifs
De quoi partir en manif
Deux millions de tonnes
De nitrate d'ammonium, la débâcle qui sonne
Huit pour cent de la production mondiale
Du poison et du fractal
De l'américanisme
De l'impérialisme
De la fausse démocratie, dictatoriale, au tout technocratique
Quand tout fout le camp
Petit aperçu édifiant
En mille neuf cent quarante et un
Le chemin de fer français
Cinq cent mille cheminots, comptait
Cent mille, au PCF, adhéraient
Mais avec le pacte nazi et stalinien
Tout se mélangea, un temps
Tout s'échoua, un temps
Mais de 1941 à 2020
Tout, toujours, se mélange
Tout, toujours, s'échoue
Mais là, c'est tout le temps
De nouvelles précarités
De nouvelles pauvretés
Et à moins de tout révolutionner
Ce dans le monde entier
Mais le mot révolution est volontairement galvaudé
Pour que plus rien de précis, il ne puisse signifier
De 2020 à 2080, et au-delà
Que se perpétuer, tout ne pourra
Ou que s'effondrer, tout ne pourra
Car
De la radio, des journaux, de la télé
De l'ordinateur quantifié
La propagande
De la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Nous isole
Nous camisole
Nous manipule
Nous contrôle
Nous masque
Nous retourne
Nous détourne
Chacun et chacune y jouant son rôle
Femmes, hommes, enfants, y sont en taule !
Au tout impersonnel
Au tout intemporel
La théorie du théâtre de feu ( 1887 - 1951 ) Louis Jouvet
Tant pour l'acteur que pour le comédien, il est vrai
Se fait, de fait, pour tous et toutes, la part belle
Mais hélas, cette fois, dans le monde réel !
Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "
USA
Easy trigger country
Arms legislation, fool
When all reason becomes useless
When all solidarity becomes futile
UBER, in 2018
1560 touching
235 rapes
280 attempted rapes
19 murders, for who drives or who travels
Violence spreading its ravages
5,891 sexual assaults in two years
With UBER, the high cost of the uneasy!
India
Around 35,000 rapes per year
The messy sexual misery
So much
That, vulva for all
So much
That, penises for all
And with tenderness
Otherwise, no real jubilation
Satisfaction of sexual urges
Excluding all rape and therefore without any consequences
With another learning
With another opening
Learn something else, differently
Sexuality lived, serenely and healthily
From sex to politics
From sex to economy
From sex to scientist
From sex to philosophical
The making of another consent
To finally live really differently!
Because for now, each social class
Only recurs, fatally
And so, from generation to generation, cloning
Own language tics
Social environment in luggage
Ouch my ancestors
Ouch my grandmothers
If we really lived
No more entertainment industry
If we really lived
Only there we could love each other, madly
Everything other than oneself would be its extension
Everything other than oneself would be its complement
Without our ridiculing
The success of money
The money of success
So Fire (1868 - 1944) Florence Foster Jenkins
Who took himself for soprano diva
And who with his fortune, became, here
It's true, brilliant nonsensical
A certain bourgeoisie made it their treat
Any celebrity
Being only a height of vanity
Vanity at its peak
That all criticism ends up assimilating
And this failing to accept it
But, Jenkins, eccentric and crazy woman never equaled
After an imprudent reading of true criticality
Who five weeks later, thundered mercilessly
And there, in this artistic madness
Who would be called, today, a plastic performance
No trace of the syphilitic drama
Of the late Nietzsche, of the late Maupassant
And so many others who became insane or demented
From a bygone world without any debt
From that of the star factory
The stars of the factory so stupid!
Supposedly
If we lived better and even well
And of every human being
Stars, we wouldn't need it
To be a star would be to be a human being
And so, of our better lives
We are the mourners
Felons and felons of oneself
When it is general horror that rules
Thus, in France, and each year
A whole stupidity of attendance
Just for public works
It is the aberration that has become a tic
Agricultural or explosive fertilizers
What to go to demo
Two million tons
Ammonium nitrate, the meltdown that rings
Eight percent of world production
Poison and Fractal
Americanism
Imperialism
From false democracy, dictatorial, to all technocratic
When everything goes out
Insightful little insight
In one thousand nine hundred and forty-one
The French railway
Five hundred thousand railway workers, counted
One hundred thousand, to the PCF, adhered
But with the Nazi and Stalinist pact
Everything got mixed up for a while
Everything fell apart for a while
But from 1941 to 2020
Everything always gets mixed up
Everything always fails
But there it is all the time
New precariousness
New poverties
And unless you revolutionize everything
This around the world
But the word revolution is deliberately overused
So that nothing more precise, it cannot mean
From 2020 to 2080, and beyond
That to perpetuate, all will not be able
Or that to collapse, all will not be able
Because
From radio, newspapers, TV
From the quantified computer
Propaganda
Of the spectacular techno-industrial trading society
Isolates us
Us camisole
Manipulates us
We control
Hides us
Returns us
Distracts us
Each and everyone playing their part
Women, men, children, are in jail!
Totally impersonal
At all timeless
The Theory of the Theater of Fire (1887 - 1951) Louis Jouvet
Both for the actor and for the comedian, it is true
In fact, for everyone, the best part
But alas, this time in the real world!
Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"
