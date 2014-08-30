De la dépersonnalisation agréée

USA

Pays de la gâchette facile

Législation des armes, imbécile

Quand toute raison devient inutile

Quand toute solidarité devient futile

UBER, en 2018

1560 attouchements

235 viols

280 tentatives de viol

19 meurtres, pour qui conduit ou qui voyage

La violence bavant son ravage

5891 agressions sexuelles en deux ans

Avec UBER, la cherté de l'intranquille !

Inde

Environ 35000 viols par an

La misère sexuelle au tout salissant

Tant

Que, des vulves pour tous

Tant

Que, des pénis pour toutes

Et avec tendresse

Sinon, aucune vraie liesse

Assouvissement des pulsions sexuelles

Hors tout viol et donc sans aucune séquelle

Avec un autre apprentissage

Avec un autre vernissage

Apprendre autre chose, autrement

De la sexualité vécue, sereinement et sainement

Du sexe à la politique

Du sexe à l'économique

Du sexe au scientifique

Du sexe au philosophique

La fabrique d'un autre consentement

Pour enfin vivre vraiment autrement !

Car pour l'instant, chaque classe sociale

Ne fait que se reproduire, fatalement

Et ainsi, de génération en génération, se clonant

Propres tics de langage

Milieu social dans les bagages

Aïe mes aïeux

Aïe mes aïeules

Si nous vivions vraiment

Plus aucune industrie du divertissement

Si nous vivions vraiment

Là seulement, nous pourrions nous aimer, follement

Tout autre que soi serait son prolongement

Tout autre que soi serait son complément

Sans notre ridiculisant

Le succès de l'argent

L'argent du succès

Ainsi de feu ( 1868 - 1944 ) Florence Foster Jenkins

Qui se prit pour soprano diva

Et qui avec sa fortune, le devint, voilà

Il est vrai, du nonsensique génial

Une certaine bourgeoisie en fit son régal

Toute célébrité

N'étant qu'une apogée de la vanité

Une vanité à son apogée

Que toute critique finit par assimiler

Et ce à défaut de l'accepter

Mais, Jenkins, femme excentrique et déjantée jamais égalée

Après une imprudente lecture de vraie criticité

Qui cinq semaines après, la foudroya sans pitié

Et là, dans cette folie artistique

Qui serait appelée, aujourd'hui, une performance plastique

Aucune trace du drame syphilitique

De feu Nietzsche, de feu Maupassant

Et de tant d'autres qui devinrent insanes ou déments

D'un monde révolu et sans aucune dette

De celui de la fabrique des vedettes

Les vedettes de la fabrique si bête !

Supposément

Si nous vivions mieux et même bien

Et de chaque être humain

Des stars, nous n'aurions pas le besoin

Être star serait être un être humain

Et donc, de nos vies meilleures

Nous sommes les deuilleuses et les deuilleurs

Félonnes et félons de soi

Quand c'est l'horreur générale qui fait loi

Ainsi, en France, et chaque année

Toute une bêtise d'assiduité

Rien que pour les travaux publics

C'est l'aberration qui est devenue un tic

Engrais agricoles ou explosifs

De quoi partir en manif

Deux millions de tonnes

De nitrate d'ammonium, la débâcle qui sonne

Huit pour cent de la production mondiale

Du poison et du fractal

De l'américanisme

De l'impérialisme

De la fausse démocratie, dictatoriale, au tout technocratique

Quand tout fout le camp

Petit aperçu édifiant

En mille neuf cent quarante et un

Le chemin de fer français

Cinq cent mille cheminots, comptait

Cent mille, au PCF, adhéraient

Mais avec le pacte nazi et stalinien

Tout se mélangea, un temps

Tout s'échoua, un temps

Mais de 1941 à 2020

Tout, toujours, se mélange

Tout, toujours, s'échoue

Mais là, c'est tout le temps

De nouvelles précarités

De nouvelles pauvretés

Et à moins de tout révolutionner

Ce dans le monde entier

Mais le mot révolution est volontairement galvaudé

Pour que plus rien de précis, il ne puisse signifier

De 2020 à 2080, et au-delà

Que se perpétuer, tout ne pourra

Ou que s'effondrer, tout ne pourra

Car

De la radio, des journaux, de la télé

De l'ordinateur quantifié

La propagande

De la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Nous isole

Nous camisole

Nous manipule

Nous contrôle

Nous masque

Nous retourne

Nous détourne

Chacun et chacune y jouant son rôle

Femmes, hommes, enfants, y sont en taule !

Au tout impersonnel

Au tout intemporel

La théorie du théâtre de feu ( 1887 - 1951 ) Louis Jouvet

Tant pour l'acteur que pour le comédien, il est vrai

Se fait, de fait, pour tous et toutes, la part belle

Mais hélas, cette fois, dans le monde réel !

Patrice Faubert ( 2020 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway index "

USA

Easy trigger country

Arms legislation, fool

When all reason becomes useless

When all solidarity becomes futile

UBER, in 2018

1560 touching

235 rapes

280 attempted rapes

19 murders, for who drives or who travels

Violence spreading its ravages

5,891 sexual assaults in two years

With UBER, the high cost of the uneasy!

India

Around 35,000 rapes per year

The messy sexual misery

So much

That, vulva for all

So much

That, penises for all

And with tenderness

Otherwise, no real jubilation

Satisfaction of sexual urges

Excluding all rape and therefore without any consequences

With another learning

With another opening

Learn something else, differently

Sexuality lived, serenely and healthily

From sex to politics

From sex to economy

From sex to scientist

From sex to philosophical

The making of another consent

To finally live really differently!

Because for now, each social class

Only recurs, fatally

And so, from generation to generation, cloning

Own language tics

Social environment in luggage

Ouch my ancestors

Ouch my grandmothers

If we really lived

No more entertainment industry

If we really lived

Only there we could love each other, madly

Everything other than oneself would be its extension

Everything other than oneself would be its complement

Without our ridiculing

The success of money

The money of success

So Fire (1868 - 1944) Florence Foster Jenkins

Who took himself for soprano diva

And who with his fortune, became, here

It's true, brilliant nonsensical

A certain bourgeoisie made it their treat

Any celebrity

Being only a height of vanity

Vanity at its peak

That all criticism ends up assimilating

And this failing to accept it

But, Jenkins, eccentric and crazy woman never equaled

After an imprudent reading of true criticality

Who five weeks later, thundered mercilessly

And there, in this artistic madness

Who would be called, today, a plastic performance

No trace of the syphilitic drama

Of the late Nietzsche, of the late Maupassant

And so many others who became insane or demented

From a bygone world without any debt

From that of the star factory

The stars of the factory so stupid!

Supposedly

If we lived better and even well

And of every human being

Stars, we wouldn't need it

To be a star would be to be a human being

And so, of our better lives

We are the mourners

Felons and felons of oneself

When it is general horror that rules

Thus, in France, and each year

A whole stupidity of attendance

Just for public works

It is the aberration that has become a tic

Agricultural or explosive fertilizers

What to go to demo

Two million tons

Ammonium nitrate, the meltdown that rings

Eight percent of world production

Poison and Fractal

Americanism

Imperialism

From false democracy, dictatorial, to all technocratic

When everything goes out

Insightful little insight

In one thousand nine hundred and forty-one

The French railway

Five hundred thousand railway workers, counted

One hundred thousand, to the PCF, adhered

But with the Nazi and Stalinist pact

Everything got mixed up for a while

Everything fell apart for a while

But from 1941 to 2020

Everything always gets mixed up

Everything always fails

But there it is all the time

New precariousness

New poverties

And unless you revolutionize everything

This around the world

But the word revolution is deliberately overused

So that nothing more precise, it cannot mean

From 2020 to 2080, and beyond

That to perpetuate, all will not be able

Or that to collapse, all will not be able

Because

From radio, newspapers, TV

From the quantified computer

Propaganda

Of the spectacular techno-industrial trading society

Isolates us

Us camisole

Manipulates us

We control

Hides us

Returns us

Distracts us

Each and everyone playing their part

Women, men, children, are in jail!

Totally impersonal

At all timeless

The Theory of the Theater of Fire (1887 - 1951) Louis Jouvet

Both for the actor and for the comedian, it is true

In fact, for everyone, the best part

But alas, this time in the real world!

Patrice Faubert (2020) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway index"